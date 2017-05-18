National Beverage Corp.: Is It Always Sunny In Fort Lauderdale?

I am thinking of buying more FIZZ put options as its stock is dangerously close to breaching its 50 day moving average.

This past weekend, I visited some stores to look for LaCroix shelve space. I was underwhelmed, especially at the super popular Dedham, MA Whole Foods.

I took another look at National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)'s financial results as well as May 4, 2017 guidance and I have some observations to share. I am still befuddled that I am one of the only investors that doesn't think it is possible to actually know what your revenue, earnings, and EBITDA for the annual year are, five days after your fiscal year end closed. Also, as a housekeeping note, FIZZ's quarterly reports, like most companies are "unaudited". The key auditor sign off and financial statement audit occurs for annual results (see below).

As a reminder, here (below) is FIZZ's May 4, 2017 press release in response to the Maxim report and $33 price target. Again, if FIZZ's management team knows its results and corporate governance are on the up and up then why are they releasing reactionary and defensive press releases, a mere six hours later? Why not go out on the open market and buy a two or three hundred thousand shares at $85? Perhaps, because even FIZZ's management knows its stock is overvalued.

Based on this guidance, I created a pro-forma model to back into FIZZ's SG&A. I assumed 39.1% gross margins, as that is what FIZZ reported for its nine months ended results and I assumed a 34% tax rate, which is consistent with recent history. So based on those assumptions, remarkably, SG&A only increased by $13 million, yet sales grew by $120 million.

We are involved in a variety of marketing programs, including cooperative advertising programs with customers, to advertise and promote our products to consumers. Marketing costs are expensed when incurred, except for prepaid advertising and production costs which are expensed when the advertising takes place. Marketing costs, which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses, totaled $38.8 million in Fiscal 2016, $42.4 million in Fiscal 2015 and $50.2 million in Fiscal 2014.

From FY14 - FY16, I find it surprising that marketing expensive have gone down. Yet I find it utterly fantastic that shipping and handing and CAPEX expenses are flat yet per company's glowing press releases, despite volumes increased 9% in FY16. Perhaps, LaCroix's product is shipped on Elon Musk's secret hyperloop distribution network, so the product experiences "weightlessness" and therefore the costs to move it stay fixed?

Here is management's statement about volume growth from page 6 of its FY16 10-K.

Net sales for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2016 ("Fiscal 2016") increased 9.1% to $704.8 million compared to $645.8 million for the fiscal year ended May 2, 2015 ("Fiscal 2015"). The higher sales resulted from a 9.0% increase in case volume and a slight increase in average selling price. The volume increase includes 31.4% growth of our Power+ Brands, partially offset by a decline in branded carbonated soft drinks and Allied Brands.

Next, let's check out Google Trends and notice how LaCroix is trending.

The five year LaCroix Google Trends search history appears to have reached a plateau and then trending downward.

Let's take a look at the one year LaCroix Google Trends search history. This too appears to be trending downward. With the exception of a nice spike during the holidays, the trend chart is downward sloping. Oh right, marketing expenses are down and sparkling water is as addictive as Starbuck's highly caffeinated coffee.

This is completely anecdotal, but this past weekend, I visited a nearby Wal-Mart Superstore to look for LaCroix shelf space. Yes, the product was on the shelves, but its square footage, relatively speaking, was underwhelming, at least, compare to soda and other sparkling water brands.

Given that LaCroix is a hipster and cult brand, that is SO POPULAR, especially with the millennials, who have such high disposable income and limited debts, I also checked out LaCroix at the super busy Dedham, MA Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM).

As you walked in, last Saturday, I was greeted with this Polar Seltzer display. Lo and behold, FIZZ's competitors are increasing marketing.

Next, on an aisle end cap was this Polar Seltzer display. More importantly, notice how Polar has redesigned it packaging to look more like LaCroix. Notice that the packaging comes in 8 packs, similar to LaCroix?

Finally, I was shocked, yes shocked, that in a super busy Whole Foods, in an affluent suburb of Boston, LaCroix had very limited shelf space. You would completely miss it if you weren't looking for it. I even had to ask an associate were to find it.

This is completely anecdotal, but I am starting to wonder if the popularity of LaCroix has gone flat.

When I wrote my other FIZZ articles, I had heard about some famous short sellers' report, but hadn't cared to read it, as I am lone wolf that does my own work. However, given the consistent commentary references, about Glaucus, within the commentary threads, I decided to skim through it. I have no opinion on the 52 pages, per se, but what stood out to me was page number 7. As I also worked out, how are marketing and shipping expenses flat despite rising diesel prices, trucking costs, and packaging inflation?

In terms of the technicals, it appears that FIZZ is dangerously close to breaching its 50-day moving average.

Takeaway

I am so tempted to put on a massive short bet using put options (relative to our investment assets), but the timing is the tricky part. It appears crystal clear, at least to me, that management is managing its stock price as its SG&A, marketing, and shipping costs don't seem to be as statistically correlated with revenue. If you look at Google Trends you noticed that searches have been on the decline for most of FY17, with exception of the holiday 2016 time period. It will be interesting to see how FIZZ shares trade if its 50-day MA is broken.

Also, in terms of full disclosures, we are long a mighty 4 FIZZ July $75 puts.

