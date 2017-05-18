Home Depot Is The Best Retailer Anywhere But Is That Good Enough?

Photo credit

I was once very bullish on Home Depot (NYSE:HD). Its combination of tremendous, steady growth and rising profitability was too good to pass up but when the stock reached the mid-$130s, I turned more cautious. As good as HD has been, I felt the stock was getting a bit ahead of itself. Indeed, after it fell below the 200DMA to $117, I felt vindicated. But since that time, the stock has made a beeline for a new all-time high and after a very strong Q1 report, the bulls are out in force. At the same time, the mid-$150s implies a bunch of growth is coming from HD but is that a reasonable expectation given how old HD's bull market is at this point?

HD has managed a string of comp sales increases that virtually nobody can rival over the past several years. Considering the size and scope of this business, it is absolutely staggering what HD has been able to accomplish with essentially a flat store base. Many retail growth stories are just ones where the business is okay but lots of new units are being opened. HD is the opposite where it keeps milking more and more from its existing stores and Q1 was certainly no exception.

Comps were up another 5.5% - and 6% in the US - as HD extends its tremendously impressive streak of growing the top line. Better still, the increase was driven by a mix of higher transactions (+1.6%) and higher average ticket (+3.9%). This is nothing new as HD has been doing this for years now but again, it is the fact that this move up in productivity seems like it has just begun, not that it is several years old. HD continues to make new highs in terms of what its stores can produce and to be honest, I thought we'd have seen a slowdown in its comps by now. We certainly haven't and that is why the stock is making new highs yet again.

On the margin front, HD was up to its old tricks once again as the formula for years now has been flat gross margins but significant leverage on SG&A costs. Gross margins were down fractionally in Q1 but that's no matter; SG&A costs were leveraged down another 50bps in Q1. The really terrific thing about HD's reliance upon comp sales gains instead of new units is that its current units either require no additional SG&A investment or one that is fractionally higher. As that store labor is leveraged down via constantly improving sales levels, HD's SG&A costs move down over time. Its back office costs are moving higher at a quicker rate but that rate is still quite low compared to revenue growth, which is exactly what you want to see. I've said before this company is extraordinarily well run and Q1 is yet more proof of just that.

HD's also been busy buying back stock and its share count is about 4% lower than it was last year. This is a nice shot in the arm for EPS growth that was already quite strong due to HD's impeccable fundamentals, adding up to a total of almost 16% in relation to last year's Q1. HD just keeps going despite so many reasons why it should be slowing down at this point and again, I didn't see this level of strength carrying on this long.

The thing is that HD is going for almost 22 times this year's earnings and while it is undoubtedly the strongest retailer I know of, is that good enough? Apparently it is for at least some people or the stock wouldn't be near new all-time highs. The buildup into the report was very strong but once the report came out, the stock faltered as people took profits and it is already down about five bucks from its highs. That's not a huge amount but it does look to me like maybe the rally needs to take a breather at the very least to consolidate the enormous gains that have been seen in the past few months.

On a technical basis, that certainly appears to be the case as well. The momentum indicators have not confirmed the strength of the rally and the stock is as overextended in relation to its 200DMA as I've seen as it sits about $20 over the line right now. That doesn't mean it is going to come crashing down to earth but again, it certainly looks like the rally has hit a wall here and needs a breather before investors can decide if they want to keep pushing the stock higher.

At about twice its growth rate, the valuation isn't cheap, but then again, when was the last time HD was cheap? It is a true class leader with results that I simply find staggering and investors will always pay a premium for that. The thing is that at this price and this valuation, I don't know what HD can do to continue to impress investors. The Q1 report was pivotal as it showed us what HD can do in relation to last year's already tremendous numbers and it certainly didn't disappoint. But what is the encore going to be? I'm not sure so given the body of evidence, it seems HD's bias is flat for now. I don't think a pullback is coming - although that would be healthy - but I do think some consolidation is in order so for me, remaining on the sidelines for now is the right thing to do.

