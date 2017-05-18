The Homebuilders Awaken: Good Story, Cheap, Doing Well, But A Few Tough Questions

The resolution of the millennial question is important but hard to estimate: builders are a critical element and indicator for the economy.

The future behavior patterns of millennials are crucial in determining whether housing starts will close the gap from being 35% under normalized trend.

Ivy Zelman, the best analyst of the sector, emphasized a "shortage of shelter" in a June 2016 Barron's interview but worried recently that purchases were "pulled forward" by rising rates.

The homebuilders are among the market's cheaper sectors and performed well in the most recent earnings reports, but made a few cautionary comments.

I got a lot of heads." -- tag line from 1975 movie Shampoo, spoken by Warren Beatty while trying (unsuccessfully) to get a bank loan for his hairdresser business.

The homebuilder stocks present a challenging case study in sector analysis. They are part of a large industry which is at the epicenter of the American economy. In fact, economist E. E. Leamer produced a 2007 NBER working paper entitled "Housing IS The Economy," arguing that it is by far the best leading indicator of a recession. The homebuilder market sector, however, is relatively small. That's because a lot of building is done by small outfits which don't trade on the stock exchange.

Don't worry. Homebuilders are not forecasting a recession at the present moment. Far from it.

Homebuilders are going great guns, and it is beginning to be reflected in their stock charts and relative strength. The basic story line is that the builders are not only cheap but are doing well and have good future prospects. That includes long term prospects projecting out several years. They've got the heads, as the Warren Beatty character said in Shampoo. Lack of customers is not their problem, at least at the moment.

On the other hand, many elements of the positive homebuilder story have a less positive flip side. None of the negatives comes attached to numbers and probabilities - none that I've seen - so this article is an effort to talk through some of them and come up with some very tentative framing of the probabilities. Homebuilders are a sector where an open mind and common sense may serve better than an effort to quantify precisely.

One thing is hard to deny: The homebuilders are among the cheaper sectors in a market which is not cheap. The three that I follow closely - Lennar (NYSE:LEN), CalAtlantic (NYSE:CAA), and NVR (NYSE:NVR) - vary significantly in PE, with CAA just under 10, LEN just under 15, and NVR, the rock star of the group, above 19. All trade below market multiples on both TTM and forward earnings. Should they?

NVR commands the higher multiple - still less than the market and with a higher growth rate. Its rate of earnings growth over the past few years has been impressive - by impressive, I mean an annual earnings growth rate that a tech company would be proud of. The higher multiple also probably reflects the fact that the market has a positive view of its "land-light" model. The "land-light" model - holding low inventory of land - allows NVR to maintain a lower debt-to-equity ratio than the other builders. I should note in passing that this model did not prevent NVR stock from being crushed in the 2005-2009 real estate meltdown, which provided the low base for its past eight years of stunning growth.

In any case, the builders as a whole are treated like country cousins by the current market, which values them at about the same PE multiple as banks and property/casualty insurers. I also own banks and PC insurance companies, but note that neither group has control of its own growth prospects to the extent that the builders do - at least while they've "got the heads."

The builders have recently had an odd trading pattern. In the first months of the post-election "Trump rally," the market action of builders was tepid at best. Recently, under cover of market rotation, the homebuilders have slowly awakened, especially NVR which hit an all-time high this week. Meanwhile I've noticed an unusual pattern in their market action. They are a little schizy. Sometimes they trade with REITs, utilities, and bond proxies; at other times they trade with risk-on sectors like banks and industrials. All in all, however, they have started to outperform.

Here's a best guess at what the market action is saying. Rates matter to them. A lot. At the same time they like a strong economy. They don't want too much of either - economic weakness and low rates, economic strength and high rates. A general assumption seems to be that at a certain point increasing mortgage rates will make a mess of their business. They do best in a Goldilocks world - not too hot, not too cold, pretty much like the past few years.

Beginning in the middle of last year I bought modest positions in the above three builders - LEN, NVR, and CAA. They didn't take off right away, so I rotated in and out among the three, selling to harvest a tax loss when it was large enough to do me any good (I had taken some unavoidable cap gains last year cutting timber). Overall my small position remained about the same. In December and January, however, I rotated into just NVR and LEN and decided to stick with the position. Since that time both are up around 20%. It's a small position - about a third to a half of what I might normally buy - small enough that I might be willing to hold on even through a recession.

First The Shorter Term Good News (And Bad News)

For the most part homebuilders reporting first quarter earnings have met or beaten estimates and affirmed positive guidance for beating year-over-year throughout 2017. Analyst estimates range from up 10% or so for most to up 20% for NVR. The earnings calls have all said that there is no problem with demand - plenty of "heads." I have the old-school view that demand for your product is always the most important thing.

My go-to expert on the homebuilding and related industries is Ivy Zelman. She's the analyst, then at Credit Suisse, who called the real estate top in 2006 and issued a warning of the draconic collapse to come. In the process she acquired the nickname "Poison Ivy" in the industry and earned a local fame for calling out Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) CEO Robert Toll. She also called the bottom in 2012 as housing starts started to normalize.

In a June 4, 2016 Barrons's article she spoke of a "shortage of shelter" - both rental and owned. She noted that there was a 30-year low of housing stock inventory. She further noted that housing starts were 35% below a normalized level and observed that the housing recovery had been more elongated and flat than she had anticipated when she called the 2012 bottom. She favored successful low-price-point builders and named LEN and CAA. I took her suggestions and added NVR on my own investigation.

At the next-to-last Lennar earnings call, 4th quarter 2016, I noted that she was among the analysts and was treated with respect, asking questions that management seemed to consider the right ones (as did I). Business was good, management said, they were pleased to have made a bolt on acquisition, but margins were being squeezed mainly by the factor mentioned in the previous earnings call - cheap land was going off the books and being replaced by expensive land - and by the secondary factor of a shortage of labor.

I filed that latter point away. Later I discussed it with businessmen who had direct experience in the area, one of them being my brother, who in 2009 purchased from the developer all the remaining lots in the subdivision where he lives (Inman, South Carolina) at distressed prices. My bro told me that demand for lots was strong, he had raised his prices, and that having recouped more than his original investment he was turning away local builders who wanted to do deals with him. He was also having trouble finding skilled labor for tasks the overall subdivision required. Anecdotal, of course, but very helpful.

Neither of these factors necessarily implied that the end of the cycle is near. More recently, of course, an increase in the cost of materials can be added to the list. When you recall E.E. Beamer's article title - "Housing IS The Economy" - it's worth noting that in normal economic cycles a major explanation of the downturn is the appearance of bottlenecks due to constricted materials and labor. Just saying. Strong demand is still the most important thing.

And one little aside. Homebuilders are normally early-cycle cyclicals. The worst aspect of homebuilder cyclicality is that they are run by everyday human beings and have historically been willing to buy land and ramp up debt at the top of the cycle. It's the exact basic human psychology that causes traditional cycles in the economy and the market.

Maybe it will be different this time. They learned a hard lesson in 2006-2009. Just the same, you have to be careful in buying homebuilders to get the important facts and get your timing right.

Rates, Rates, and Rates

The three biggest factors for homebuilders are rates, rates, and rates. The great technical analyst John Murphy in his book Intermarket Analysis argues that homebuilder stocks sometimes appear to move with the stock market as a whole but are actually negatively correlated with changes in interest rates - except when they are not! The obvious reason is the damage to house affordability by increases in the mortgage rate.

The exceptions, by the way, were the deflationary 1930s and the inflationary 1970s. In the 1930s, building declined even as rates collapsed. Simple: nobody had money. In the 1970s building and housing prices increased with inflation. People had money and wanted to put it into things. Houses were a hot commodity. Maybe this helps to explain the wacky day-to-day correlations of the builders in the current market. Housing is a quirky thing, countercyclical some of the time but not always, sensitive to rates but also to deflation and inflation.

On January 17, 2017, in The Z Report, Ivy Zelman had a somewhat different tone from her remarks in the June 4, 2016, Barron's article. Here's what she had to say:

As the Zelman team ponders in its latest edition of The Z Report, "Will January Bring a Cliff?" The analysis notes:

"While our survey results suggest that higher rates have been a non-event thus far, we are concerned that the strength relates to a pull forward of activity as witnessed in 2013 when rates last increased near this magnitude. Specifically, the 10-year Treasury rate increased 46 basis points in May 2013 and climbed another 36 basis points in June 2013, leaving the month-end rate 70 basis points higher than the training one-year average."

In May 2013, our private homebuilder survey revealed a 21% year-over-year new order growth, which accelerated to 25% in June, but demand then softened to 11% growth in July and 0% in August as the market fully adjusted to the impact of higher rates

Hence, the Bernanke "Taper Tantrum" snuffed a good chunk of the mojo out of 2013, and made it a barely passable year in housing's recovery, rather than the sparkly one everybody thought would be the case throughout the first half of 2013.

Net, net, the Zelman team concludes, "we expect some softness in order growth rates to emerge, beginning in January, as the consumer likely takes a pause with the effective price increase caused by the higher cost of financing."

Those interested in the housing start cliff of 2013 might want to look at this chart, noting the brisk run up and fall back into the doldrums.

As for the pause by consumers, it hasn't happened yet. Zelman noted in January that it's not affordability in purely quantitative terms but perceived affordability - in Zelman's terms, the "mojo" driving the buyer.

Here's what she said on that subject:

The question of the moment is about mojo. By all rights, 2017 should be another in a series of sequentially improving 12-month periods, fueled by the fundamentals of underserved demand, constrained supply, and relative affordability--in the grand scheme of things.

The thing about relative affordability--whether you measure it by historical relationships to relative costs of renting, or to household income benchmarks, or in the context of pricing's former highs and lows--is that it's relative. Part of what relative means is that it's in the minds of the beholder--in this case, the potential buyer.

A growing source of worry among builders is that interest rate drift upward might mess with the mojo.

In The Long Term It's All About Those Darn Millennials

Building houses in America is way under trend. That's argument number one in favor of several more positive years for homebuilders. Either behavior patterns have changed in very surprising ways, or the annual level of housing starts is going to close a considerable part of the distance to the longer term trend.

The recency of the housing crash and the lifestyle preferences of Millennials possibly account for much of the under-trend pace of homebuilding. I do see some change in the behavior of the Millennials in my own life. I am also old enough to note that not too many of the people of the Woodstock Generation have spent the rest of their lives walking barefoot and wearing flowers in their hair. History suggests that basic human behaviors may bend for a time but rarely break.

Smart people on SA who subscribe to this theory of Millennial behavior include Ian Bezek and Bill Smead.

Don't forget that Millennials are now, in absolute terms, more numerous than boomers, if not quite so influential in terms of their percentage of the population. So there's another cluster of (sort-of) facts which collectively argue that over the intermediate to long term homebuilders should be winners: the fact that housing starts remain far under trend and numbers for household generation suggest that millennials appear to finally have alarms going off on their biological clocks. The key word here is sort-of. It's too early to pronounce it a definitive trend.

The third argument for a sanguine longer term view of homebuilding - the Long Cycle of 18 to 20 years - actually correlates fairly closely to the upwardly tilted sine curve of demographics. Clarence Long developed his cycle thesis 77 years ago looking backward 70 years from 1940. It entered investment discourse in 1987 with Ken Fisher's book The Wall Street Waltz. Fisher's updates were very accurate through the 1990s, although the 2009 market trough appears a little late.

You can make the argument that demographic underpinnings (and extended low rates) pushed the cycle back to 2009, or you can simply say that good models need only be generally correct. It is also worth bearing in mind that the sine curve of homebuilding is a close fit for a graph of household formation, so maybe the two are different versions of the same indicator. All models based on past experience work until they don't.

If the arguments based on reversion to trend - millennials returning to standard nesting procedure and the Long Cycle - are broadly valid, there should be good business conditions for homebuilding for at least another half dozen years. This means that if you buy homebuilder stocks right now, the worst thing you could be is early.

It would be nice to have a solidly founded formulation of probable Millennial behavior. We don't. Here's a personal guess.

Millennials will eventually morph into behavior patterns very close to Boomers and other earlier generations. Probability: 10%.

Millennials will persist in their own behavior patterns for the most part including areas like household formation and home buying. Probability: 25%

Millennials will revert toward but not to previous patterns - perhaps something like halfway. Probability: 65%.

That's a shot in the dark - probably most valuable for its amusement value. I would be curious to hear other views.

Conclusion

The homebuilders are going great guns as businesses, and their stock prices have recently perked up. At the same time they face bottlenecks in the increasing price of land, scarcity of skilled labor, and increasing cost of materials. They are threatened in an incalculable way by rising mortgage rates, which are more likely to change attitudes than have much real affect on affordability. They are also threatened by economic weakness.

There are reasons to be very optimistic for the longer term because housing starts are way under trend. There are reasons to believe that Millennials are finally entering the market for homes. The "Long Cycle" also suggest some years to run on the upside.

I have modest position in two builders at present. I would like to add one more and ramp the positions up a bit, but I'm waiting for a bit more clarity to do it.

And one final thought along the lines of the E.E. Leamer paper. What happens with homebuilders provides an important tell for what is going on in the larger economy and makes them worth watching closely.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LEN, NVR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.