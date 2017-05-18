Valmont Industries: A Correction Would Provide An Opportunity

That would be an opportunity; I'd love to see VMI get back to $130. The current price doesn't offer enough upside against near-term risk, however.

But VMI is a clear beneficiary of the Trump agenda - and could take a near-term tumble if the market correction holds.

The cycle is clearly starting to turn for Valmont - but a share price around $150 already priced in some of that improvement.

Following a gap up after Q4 earnings, I backed off the bull case for Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI). I like Valmont as a company, and it appeared from the Q4 numbers that the cycle was turning in the company's favor. The problem was that VMI already had priced in some improvement, with a P/E multiple that expanded to 25x+ in December after a post-election run.

VMI has pulled back since, with a 2% decline amidst Wednesday's market rout putting the stock near a three-month low. But at $146, VMI looks reasonably cheap - but not quite compelling. Q1 earnings did show further improvement on the top and bottom lines; but most of the revenue gains appear to be coming from the cycle finally turning in Valmont's favor. Meanwhile, there was some margin pressure in the quarter, which might continue as 2017 plays out.

All told, I'm still rooting for a correction in VMI - and one might be on the way, if Wednesday's broad market move is any indication. VMI would be a likely candidate to fall if investors fear the failure of the Trump agenda, a fear that appears to have driven Wednesday's declines. And any material decline in VMI would create a buying opportunity. Valmont still is executing well, and the cycle is turning in its favor. At a modestly lower valuation, VMI would look compelling.

Q1 Earnings

Overall, Q1 earnings looked solid, with revenue and earnings coming in well ahead of analyst expectations. Revenue grew 7%, with strength across segments somewhat uneven. Margins were decent: reported EBIT was up 3%, but reported EPS rose 19%. Excluding LIFO inventory adjustments (based on steel prices for project in the support structures segments), EBIT was up about 11%; a lower tax rate and a modest share buyback (~1%) drove the increase in GAAP net income.

At the segment level, the results were somewhat mixed, with revenue strength in some areas offset by margin concerns elsewhere:

Engineered Support Structures

Revenue grew 2%, which seems a bit of a disappointing result. Year-end backlog in the business was up 15%, per the 10-K. But wireless spending in North America is starting to rebound, supporting management assertions that last year's spectrum auction temporarily depressed carrier capex. APAC sales appear roughly flat across the segment, with little help from the 4G rollout in China. And Valmont still is waiting for demand boosts from the U.S. highway bill, still projected to come in the second half as it was on the Q4 conference call.

The concern as far as the quarter goes was margins: segment EBIT declined 26%, as margin fell 190 bps to 5.1%. Steel costs were the cited driver; on the Q1 conference call, CEO Mogens Bay repeated an oft-made point that "I'm not too concerned about the actual cost for steel, as long as it gets to where it's going in an orderly fashion." That wasn't the case in the quarter, and Valmont was caught somewhat in the gap between quoting steel-heavy projects and actually buying the raw materials.

That impact may reverse in Q2, however, and should moderate going forward. Overall, ESS results for the quarter look good enough to maintain long-term optimism - but not enough to move the needle relative to those expectations.

Utility Support Structures

The highlight of the quarter unquestionably was the USS segment, where revenue grew 21% - and mostly through volume, not pass-through pricing. Investments in the U.S. power grid drove the increase, and margins increased 300 bps, leading to a 58% increase in operating income.

Bay did caution that the margin levels might not be sustainable - but the recent decline in steel prices might set up another strong quarter in Q2. With the FCC's FERC 1000 order still providing a long-term catalyst, there's room for further mid-term improvement in the segment.

That's a big deal for VMI stock. While much commentary of late has focused on cyclical, farm income-driven, weakness in Irrigation, and to a lesser extent Energy & Mining, USS's decline from 2013 peaks took $3+ off EPS between 2013 and 2015. Bay said on the Q1 call that he didn't expect a return to 2013 margins, but even getting the segment from $60 million (2015) and $70 million (2016) to ~$100 million would add another $1 to EPS. That's probably a 2018 target, assuming continued strength in North America, but it does mean that the business can push EPS toward $8+ next year from reiterated guidance of just over $7 this year. And if VMI can fall to a point where it's trading at 15-16x forward EPS, it's going to be an attractive opportunity.

Coatings

While margins in ESS were hit by rising steel, Coatings had the same issue with rising zinc prices - with higher intercompany sales another factor in pressuring margins. Revenue did rise 7%, but mostly through pass-through pricing. Segment EBIT margins declined from 16.6% to 12.8%.

It could have been worse. Rival AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) posted a 19% decline in its Q4, ending February. Valmont did say Coatings improved as the quarter progressed, but there's still a huge delta between the results from the two companies. AZZ is dealing with the fallout of its exposure to Westinghouse - but it also projected back-half improvement based on higher infrastructure spend. If that spend doesn't come to the extent projected, both AZZ and Valmont's Coating business could struggle.

Energy & Mining

E&M segment operating income doubled in Q1, albeit off a small base. Even with the growth, the business still generated just 5% of total segment-level profit.

But there were some green shoots: offshore wind demand grew, and sales to the mining vertical in Australia improved modestly. Valmont has taken enough cost out of the business to ensure profitability going forward. Still, it's hard to expect much in the way of an overall profit contribution going forward.

Irrigation

There's signs of life in the Irrigation segment, which remains Valmont's biggest contributor to profit. In North America, business was stable. Growth in Brazil helped the segment grow revenue 6%.

Margins did compress modestly, and U.S. revenue isn't going to move until the declines in farm income at least stop - which seems unlikely this year. But the ability to grow sales in Latin America implies a mid-term opportunity - and a potential financing program in Argentina could provide another catalyst for overseas revenue.

Valuation

Overall, Valmont's quarter looks roughly 50/50 - and the same description can be ascribed to the current position of end markets. The two support structure segments grew earnings in 2016, contributing just under half of the total before corporate expense, and seem poised to grow again this year, particularly if steel reverts to a benefit for ESS in Q2. Irrigation is bouncing along the bottom; Coatings may have some worries; and Energy & Mining is probably dealing with a 'new normal'.

I still believe mid-cycle EPS is in the $9.20 range, as I calculated after last quarter, as Irrigation is weaker than the support businesses are strong. Valmont has a chance of getting close to that figure in 2019 - assuming stability in the support businesses and some sort of improvement in Irrigation. Even getting to ~$120 million or so in profit - below 2011, let alone 2012-2014 - would add $1.50 in EPS and get Valmont from $7+ in 2017 to near that $9 target.

Discounting those mid-cycle earnings back 2-3 years, however, still leaves the stock roughly around fair value, assuming a high-teen multiple (roughly the middle of the recent range) and an 8% discount rate. Valmont does have some dry powder to use in M&A, and Bay said on the Q1 call that "the activity level in the acquisition pipeline had increased". With VMI rather lightly leveraged by its standards - the net leverage ratio is barely over 1.0x - an accretive acquisition can boost that value back over $150.

I'd still like to see a bit more of a margin of safety - and we just might get there:

source: finviz.com

Valmont might be first in line to fall further if the apparent driver of Wednesday's weakness - fears that the Trump agenda will stall amid political scandal - takes the market down further. Valmont should be a beneficiary of increased infrastructure spend; higher inflation could create a long-awaited return to growth in the Irrigation segment; and corporate tax reform would help as well. Lowered expectations for those catalysts could lead VMI shares downward.

I'll be watching closely; anything under $135 (a sub-15x multiple to mid-cycle) looks tempting. I don't see the Trump-related catalysts as baked in; they strike me much more as providing optionality rather than fundamental value, and even without those catalysts I still think VMI is a $140+ stock, rather easily. If the market offers the chance to buy that stock at a discount, it's worth taking. And I'll be watching carefully to see if that opportunity presents itself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.