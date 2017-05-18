SPHD: A Solid Selection For First-Time ETF Investors

In this article, I narrow down the list to my three finalists before picking a winner.

S&P 500 index, total market index and asset allocation funds all make solid core holdings but I'd choose to go in a bit of a different direction.

Anybody looking to invest for the first time should target funds with low expenses, strong dividend yields and low volatility.

The advice for just about anybody looking to invest for the very first time is usually the same. Stick with a broadly diversified fund that provides exposure to the world's largest and most well established companies. That usually takes the form of an S&P 500 index fund (NYSEARCA:SPY). If you want something that invests in all sized companies, a total stock market index fund will do the trick. Or, if you want something that combines stocks and bonds in one shot, consider an asset allocation fund.

Any one of those three options would make a solid and logical first step for new investors. While there's nothing wrong with using any one of those funds as a launching point, I'd choose to go in a bit of a different direction.

When choosing a strong core holding for a portfolio, investors should look at a few factors as an initial screen before digging deeper.

Average to below average risk - When I say "average", I mean comparable to an S&P 500 or total stock market index fund. Adding riskier products such as sector or niche ETFs in small doses to round out a broader portfolio is fine but core equity funds should be more conservative in nature.

Above average dividend yield - Many studies show that stocks that pay dividends outperform those that don't over the long-term. The S&P 500 yields around 2% currently but it's not difficult to find funds that yield 3% or more and target companies with long dividend histories and strong balance sheets.

Low expense ratio - Fund expenses eat directly into the fund's returns so all investors, regardless of age, sophistication or portfolio size, should target funds that charge as little as possible. Actively managed funds can easily charge 1% or more annually but passively managed index funds can charge as little as 0.1% or less.

With that in mind, I visited the ETF screener over to ETFdb.com to identify all of the funds that met the lower risk, higher yield, low cost fund criteria set out above. Specifically, I used the following filters to narrow down the list.

Domestic equity funds

No sector funds

Dividend yield of 3% or above

Beta of 0.9 or less

Expense ratio of 0.30% or less

That screen left only three survivors out of the entire dividend ETF universe that met all the criteria - the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV), the PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) and the SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD). Several utility ETFs would have made the cut had the sector fund restriction not been in place, but investors don't want to build a portfolio around just one interest rate sensitive sector. The iShares Core U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) also narrowly missed the cut with its beta being just a little too high.

Here are the three funds and their numbers side by side.

The first thing that pops out to me is the expense ratio. HDV and SPYD look pretty good but SPHD looks only average. All have strong yields with SPYD's 4.4% standing out.

Portfolio Composition

Each of the funds has a different look to it. HDV, somewhat surprisingly, has only 6% of assets dedicated to utilities, a sector where yield seekers often shop. The consumer defensive sector is the biggest holding with 24% of assets but five sectors in total have double digit weightings. The fund is a little top heavy with the five biggest holdings accounting for around one-third of the portfolio. SPHD has more of the utility-heavy look I'd expect with about 22% of fund assets in the sector. The fund has 50 holdings but the fund is fairly diversified with Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), at just 3% of assets, as its top holding. Six sectors have weightings of at least 8%. SPYD is similarly heavily weighted in utilities but also real estate which could add some extra volatility to the fund.

Performance

HDV is only about a year and a half old so there's not much history to go off of. It had a strong 2016 with its 24% return doubling that of the S&P 500. 2017 has been the opposite story with the fund virtually flat on the year. Since inception, HDV has performed roughly on par with the S&P 500 but recent performance has not been quite as strong. Over the past five years, it's significantly trailed the S&P 500. It's been in the bottom 20% of its Morningstar peer group and earned just a 3-star rating. Although it's fallen behind in 2017, SPHD knocked it out of the park in the three years before that nearly doubling up on the S&P 500. It carries a 5-star rating from Morningstar.

Conclusion

Considering all of the factors listed above, I'm going with the PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF as the best of the bunch. Its expense ratio is a little higher than I'd like to see, but its 3.8% yield is solid, its risk is comparatively low and its recent performance is strong. I'd keep an eye on the allocation to utilities in case interest rates start creeping up but the portfolio looks fairly diversified otherwise. It's really only nitpicking that leaves the other two funds behind. Expense ratios, yields and beta are all right where you want them to be but the other factors were where the tie was broken.

Anybody that's investing for their very first time would likely do well in any of these funds, but SPHD would be my fund of choice.

