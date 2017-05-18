Top-Interest 50 Stocks Of Seeking Alpha Readers - After 5/17/17 Prices

The market action offers an opportunity to look at additional means of comparisons between issues.

The Updated Reward~Risk Comparisons

Figure 1

(used with permission)

Most of the stocks of primary interest to Seeking Alpha readers and contributors continue to offer the same Reward to Risk tradeoffs as they had a week ago. Figure 1 pits their upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker hedging (green horizontal scale) against the worst-case price drawdowns of those stocks (red vertical scale) actually experienced in the 3 months after prior forecasts like those now being made.

Qualcom and Bidu at location [16] are the only ones with larger risk experiences than their forecast reward expectations. BlackBerry [11], 3-D Systems [23], Twitter [10], and Chesapeake Energy [18] are recognized as high-risk issues with appropriate opportunity expectations.

Disney [21] and Amazon [24] show as much downside exposure as upside prospect.

SPY at [12], the market-proxy ETF shows the greatest safety and least reward potential.

More than just risk and reward

We regularly provide more details regarding each stock's price-range forecast credibility and their odds of producing profitable outcomes from what is currently being seen. That makes possible a sense of what alternative investments might produce, as well as a perspective of market conditions overall.

To the usual format of such details we have added a new dimension, and to simplify the presentation have hidden some things formerly shown. An example of things hidden includes the sample size data showing the statistical strength of the observations providing qualitative guidance on things like forecast credibility or odds of profitable experiences. The analysis remains as extensive as ever; we have simply streamlined its presentation here in Figure 2.

Figure 2

Source: blockdesk.com

Regular readers will recognize the format of forecast data in columns (2) - (4) and upside sell target reach in (5). Other items derived from the actual experiences of prior forecasts like today's are in (8) - (15). What has been added for consideration is a calculation of the "speed" of expected forecast performances under the TERMD portfolio management discipline. It is measured in basis points (one 100 th of 1%) per day of a forecast position's prior average holding periods under TERMD in (16).

That "speed" calculation is then subjected to a credibility measure of (13) that applies the ratio of (13) to the basis-points per day of (16). The Figure 2 table has been ranked by this last column.

Please keep in mind that this is an exercise in preferencing between alternatives, with a time horizon of 3-6 months or less, not a guide to multi-year potential outcomes.

Conclusions

The stocks with the most appeal at this point in time and price are Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Citigroup (NYSE:C). These compare favorably to other SA top interest 50, but (except for NFLX) are not front-bench competitive with the top 20 issues in our overall 2,641 stock forecast population. The principal deficiency among SA top 50 stocks lies in Win Odds and in achieved % Payoffs.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.