Rent-A-Center: I Am Giving This One A Miss, In Spite Of Shareholder Activism

Investment Thesis

When I first come across Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) I delighted, as it had three key attributes that I liked:

1) It was trading somewhat cheaply

2) It was trading at near enough 10 year lows

3) It has two activist shareholders agitating the board for a sale. One of the activist shareholders is none other than Engaged Capital. I fund which I am already familiar with their work since I had previously coat-tailed into Outerwall (NASDAQ:OUTR) and came out of that investment quite satisfactorily. Outerwall was had declining revenues and an undervalued share price with robust FCF generation.

However, in spite of these perfect ingredients for a successful investment I decided to give this opportunity a miss, because of the company's breach of covenants.

Business Overview

Rent-A-Center is one of the largest rent-to-own operators in North America. It offers customers an opportunity to obtain ownership of various products, such as consumer electronics, appliances, computers (including tablets), and furniture, under flexible rental purchase agreements. Its customers do not need any formal credit check.

In the latest quarter, 2017 Q1, the company's same store sales were down 12.5% for its U.S. Core segment, however its Acceptance Now segment was actually up 2.9%, materially higher than the same period a year ago. Nevertheless, consolidated same store sales were still down 7.8%. On the earnings call management said

... we do expect to improve same-store sales sequentially every quarter of 2017 and to achieve positive same-store sales in the fourth quarter as we continue to realize the benefits of our initiatives.

Rent-A-Center's management are feeling significant pressure from the investment community and have stopped giving annual guidance saying that

The Company believes these changes will provide the investment community meaningful insight into the progress the Company is making on its turnaround.

Part of its turnaround strategy is now focused on selling into where it believes it can make better margins, such as higher-end products. It believes this could significantly improve the customer's demand and retention for the company's services.

Financial Position

The table below shows the company's debt, on and off-balance sheet.

The company has substantial debt (net debt of $663m), a term loan, revolving facilities and operating leases. This makes it onerous for a levered buyout.

To make matters worse, see the table below.

The company has breached two of its covenants. Consolidated Total Leverage Ration and Consolidated Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio. The company is in the process of renegotiating with lenders an amendment. This amendment will most likely rise its debt costs and financially restrict the company further.

Valuation

It is within the valuation aspect that lies my dilemma. As a deep value investor I have always claimed that at the right price I would buy practically any business. At less than 6 times normalized FCF, this company's market valuation becomes irresistible.

But here, the majority of the shareholders' return is likely to comes from a company being acquired. This is a tough investment to make. Particularly when the company comes with $663m in net debt as well as significant off-balance sheet leases, these burdens put the company's enterprise value at roughly $1.6B. Not to mention any execution risks facing this business.

Valuation Relative to peers

The table above shows how Rent-A-Center is priced relative to some close competitors. Highlighted in green you can see how it is currently trading cheaper relative to its peer group both on a P/S and P/Cash Flow ratio.

Conclusion

I must admit, that I have been wrong before, and will continue to make mistakes. After all, Sir John Templeton once said that the best analyst is only right 2 out of 3 times. Therefore, I feel more comfortable to admit that there is the possibility for current shareholders to realize value through a sale. A sale could very much happen. When I owned Outerwall in the past alongside Engaged Capital there was plenty of commentators saying that no one would purchase that company. I had to wait for what at that time felt like an eternity - it was only three months but it felt very long at the time, at the time. In this article I laid out why I have failed to see why a private equity firm would be interested in buying Rent-a-Center. I hope for current shareholders that I am wrong.

