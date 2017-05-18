Why I Wouldn't Buy Micron

Though MU does have downside risk, we can easily hedge it with options.

August 24 was the same situation we are seeing now: MU on no company news falls with the general market into oversold region.

When I first heard of "unusual options activity," I immediately attributed it to insider knowledge, leading to an excess of buying. But today, I confide in you that, while "unusual options activity" can be insider trading, it's more of a ratio akin to one of the fundamental ratios investors use. The term "unusual options activity" means that the ratio of volume to open interest has spiked; suddenly the fence-sitters and bargain-hunters are rushing to buy, and there is probably a reason.

Everyone long on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) should know that we are currently seeing "unusual options activity," especially on the long side. The spike in buying is matched with a sudden selloff on no news. MU has fallen for general market reasons, not for fundamental company reasons, and speculators seem to be buying calls to avoid missing the dip-buying opportunity on a stock with many possible upsides.

It makes sense to not be buying so quickly. If the selloff continues, MU will likely be hit harder than the average stock. The reasons include overvaluation and a high PE relative to its industry:

The latter metric (PE versus industry PE) is statistically predicative of the size of selloffs and rallies: MU's shows a large possible selloff. However, the research on this is related to company-specific news; I am not sure if it also applies to market news, though I would not be surprised. To be on the safe side, I would be hedging my downside risk if I were long on MU.

Options are great for this. Consider this:

Long OTM call Short ATM put Long OTM put

You can open such a position at a net credit. It will also mimic the stock in gains, but not in losses. The long OTM put caps your losses; all the upside of holding stock, but without the downside.

Well, there is one downside: You miss out on dividends. But MU is not a dividend payer, so that's not an issue.

Now back to the unusual options activity issue: Are insiders buying? I think this is not so likely. Consider the following:

The insider selling has elevated. Yet we see nothing on the buy-side. Are we to believe that insiders are selling their stocks and then buying call options?

To me, such a trade makes sense. But my experience tells me that few people do such a thing.

Now, some of you are probably wondering: With the rising insider selling, should we be worried? Statistically speaking, while insider buying does predict upward movements in the stock, insider selling does not. In most cases, insider selling represents insiders taking profits when their target prices have been met.

We generally see such action over long-term momentum. And that's exactly what we see:

Now, you'll notice I left the stochastics part of the chart in the image above. There's a reason. Unjustified selling tends to match with the stochastics signal we are seeing now: yellow line drops below 20, while the blue line is still high.

Notice the first time this happened in the graph above. If you squint, you can see a big, red candlestick associated with that dip, but it almost immediately bounces back. I've checked the date - August 24 - and indeed it was a day of no news for MU but a down day for the market: the exact same situation we are in now.

So what's our conclusion? Well, I hope to leave you with the above thoughts, which you can combine with the fact that MU has some exclusive intellectual property that is driving demand from many future-oriented tech companies: driverless cars, tech integration, cloud servers…

The stock is overpriced for a reason. But it's not selling off for a reason.

I would go long. But not without hedging risk. We started with a note on options, and we'll end with a recommendation for them.

Here is what I'd go with:

Buy Jun16 $28 call Sell May26 $28 put Buy May26 $25.50 put

You will gain $35 in credit for opening. Happy trading.

