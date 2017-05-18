Stage Stores' (SSI) CEO Michael Glazer on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE:SSI)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 18, 2017 8:30 A.M. ET

Executives

Randi Sonenshein - Senior Vice President-Finance and Strategy

Michael Glazer - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Thorsten Weber - Chief Merchandising Officer

Oded Shein - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Jeff Van Sinderen - B. Riley

David Mann - Johnson Rice & Co.

Randi Sonenshein

Thank you, operator, and good morning. With us on the call is Michael Glazer, President and Chief Executive Officer; Oded Shein, Chief Financial Officer; and Thorsten Weber, Chief Merchandising Officer. We’ll begin with prepared remarks and then take questions.

Supplemental materials regarding our business, including the newly acquired Gordmans business are available on a presentation posted in the investor relations section of our website at corporate.stage.com. Our comments this morning include adjusted results not derived in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP results have been adjusted to exclude the impact of charges related to the Gordmans acquisition, store closures and other strategic initiatives. Reconciliations of GAAP results to non-GAAP adjusted results are included in this morning’s earnings release, which is available on the Investor Relations section of our website.

Our discussion this morning will also include forward-looking statements. Various factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information please refer to the Risk Factors discussed in our most recent Form 10-K, our other filings with the SEC and this morning’s earnings release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of today’s date and we undertake no obligation to update those statements.

I’ll now turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Glazer

Thank you, Randi. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I’ll begin by reviewing our first quarter results and then Thorsten will share some thoughts regarding our merchandize strategy, including some of our exciting plans for our newly acquired Gordmans off-price business. Oded will conclude with financial details. After that we will be happy to take your questions.

We are pleased with our earnings improvement from last year and specifically our successful recovery of 170 basis points in our merchandize margin. Although comp sales decreased 9.6% in the first quarter that alone doesn’t tell the full story. February sales were brutal with the delay of tax refunds and 30% less clearance inventory.

However, the business rebounded and gained momentum in the combined March and April period. We saw a better trend of leading up to Easter and that improvement continued through the end of the quarter and into May. Our improvement in merchandise margin for the first quarter was a combination of several factors including a disciplined approach to our use of promotions, a consistent flow of new goods, and less clearance.

Our inventories continued to be in great shape from both the quantity and content perspective, as evidenced by the fact that our inventory came in at 6% below last year. That is of course if you assume, if you exclude Gordmans. From a category standpoint, our non-apparel departments were once again significantly better than our apparel areas.

Footwear, cosmetics, handbags, and home and gifts were the best performing categories. The top apparel departments were dresses, plus sizes, and active. Now, I will update you on some of the progress we have made on our jumpstart initiative, which we introduced last quarter.

First, we continue to build our online business with further enhancements to site design, mobile, digital marketing, assortments and supply chain. These efforts contributed to a strong double-digit growth in the first quarter. Buy online, ship to store has also been contributing incremental sales and continues to grow.

Second, we are invigorating our merchandise with more newness a greater emphasis on style and value and an expanded gift selection. We have been building more liquidity into our merchandise plans and editing less productive categories. This will allow was to increase our emphasis on categories where we expect to win big, including beauty, plus sizes gifts and women's updated and contemporary apparel. In addition, we expect to be able to add more off price and close of buys into our Stage business.

Third, I want to specifically call out our plans to build beauty by adding smaller Estée Lauder and Clinique counters to 32 stores. We are also expanding assortments within beauty, along with bath and body across our store base.

Fourth, we believe we can continue to improve merchandise margins by reducing promotional discount levels, eliminating overlapping coupons, and enhancing seasonal transitions.

Fifth, we are improving our customer connection by communicating through the channels she uses most often, and engaging with her through our loyalty program. This includes shifting to a more digital and email marketing and emphasizing our commitment that she can find something new at Stage.

And last but not least, we are enhancing the shopping experience by creating a culture of strong customer service and execution through our suggestive selling program that is called sell one more. While we are excited about our jumpstart initiatives, the retail environment remains challenging, particularly in our core geographies.

We expect our sales to remain under pressure in the near term and are responding by reducing our inventories and controlling expenses. We have confidence in our business and are affirming our guidance for comp sales and earnings.

Turning to our recent strategic acquisition, I’d like to share our thoughts on the opportunities that Gordmans provides. The Gordmans brand has a strong and loyal customer following. We are pleased to have acquired the best of the stores and talent for such an inexpensive cost. It clearly adds diversification and scale to our business.

Most importantly, it gets us into the off-price business, which is obviously one of the areas of retail that has been winning in this difficult environment. The previous Gordmans business model was a hybrid between off-price in a department store. Our intention is clearly to manage these stores as an off-price concept.

Additional points of diversification are geography, demographics, and product mix. Geographically, the stores we selected are predominantly in Midwest markets and those markets are larger than those we serve today through Stage. In addition, the Gordmans customer demographic is generally much younger than Stage is.

Lastly, we’re excited about their well developed home and gifts business that accounts for over 25% of sales. We expect to capitalize on this expertise in our stage business to become less dependent on apparel. We are in the process of integrating Gordmans and already see the opportunity to unlock meaningful synergies between the two businesses.

We are delighted to have added some outstanding talent from Gordmans to our Stage team. Most of a transition should be completed in time for Holiday 2017 and we look forward to our off-price operations being significantly accretive to earnings in 2018.

At this time, I want to make a special point to thank all of our associates for their ongoing efforts and dedication. They have been working extremely hard and our committed to finding additional ways to drive business, reduce expenses, make us more productive, and give our customers a fantastic shopping experience.

We also appreciate our loyal shareholders who continue to support Stage. The announcement in our press release this morning regarding the quarterly dividend adjustment reflects our board's recognition that this is the appropriate time to reallocate our resources.

We feel that there is great growth potential in Gordmans as an off-price model and we want to have the flexibility to invest in those opportunities. We also believe it is prudent to reduce debt in this retail environment as we continue to provide value to our shareholders.

I’d now like to turn the call over to Thorsten who will provide additional details on some of our exciting merchandise strategies.

Thorsten Weber

Thank you Michael, and good morning everyone. I’ll begin with our merchandising strategy for Gordmans and highlight some of the opportunities that we see to capitalize on the strengths between the two businesses. I’ll then provide a brief merchandising update on Stage, which remains our number one focus.

First, I’m very excited about the addition of Gordmans to our portfolio. Gordmans is a great Midwestern brand with loyal customers who appreciate style and value. As Michael mentioned, Gordmans will provide us with diversification and scale, which we expect to greatly benefit our business.

We see clear opportunities to sharpen Gordmans value proposition shifting them to a true off-price retailer. To accomplish this we will adjust our pricing to establish a highly competitive everyday low price creating more upfront value for our customers and serve via promotions.

To support our Gordmans pricing strategy, we will build greater flexibility into our business model with a more liquid open to buy. This will allow us to increase our in season opportunistic buys as we expand our vendor base. In stores, we will adjust our standards to emphasize newness and scarcity creating urgency to buy now.

We also see an opportunity to improve the Gordmans merchandise mix. From a category perspective, we believe that we can drive growth in both the footwear and cosmetic businesses at Gordmans, which are core strengths at Stage. Results in opportunity to increase focus on categories where Gordmans has been historically very strong.

For example home is over 25% of their sales, driven by a very impactful décor presentation, and Juniors is highly penetrated with a very well developed plus component. We plan to emphasize these strengths going forward at Gordmans. I am equally excited for the learnings that Stage can adopt from Gordmans whose home business is an inspiration to Stage that is its strength in impulse, seasonal décor, toys, plus sizes, and big and tall.

On the last call, I discussed bringing in more off-price buys to the Stage business as a way to inject profitable value into our Stage assortments. I’m pleased with our early progress with this initiative and the acquisition of Gordmans will help us deliver more value to our stage customers.

My enthusiasm for the Gordmans opportunity is shared by Clark McNaught, who I’m pleased to announce will be my Chief Merchant for Gordmans. In this role Clark will lead our Gordmans merchandising team, which will allow me to continue to focus on Stage, while directing strategic synergies, learnings, and resources across both Stage and Gordmans.

For the Stage business, we continue to focus on delighting our customers every time she visits our stores as we implement our jumpstart merchandising initiatives. First, we’re focused on delivering newness to our customer with each visit by improving our [indiscernible] flow and liquidity along with lowering our clearance levels.

Second, our talented merchant and talented visual teams have emphasized style through our get the look program; that synchronizes and spotlights new trends across apparel, shoes, and accessories. We have also been delivering on our key female centric growth categories with sales momentum in women's plus apparel, and in women's fashion shoes.

Our beauty initiative will begin in Q3 as we rollout 32 new doors of Clinique and Estée Lauder along with a new 150 door beauty concept. This beauty concept will feature self-service, moderately priced beauty, position towards millennial women with several new brands, which we’ll announce next quarter.

And third, we continue to drive impulse into our stores with our find your happy statements and by establishing year-round gift assortments. Our gift effort will culminate in holiday as we complement our strong men's and women's gift power centers with a new toy gift power centre. There is a lot to be excited about from a merchandising perspective at both Gordmans and at Stage. We are committed to serving and delighting our customers.

And with that, I’ll turn it over to Oded for the financial update.

Oded Shein

Thanks Thorsten, and good morning everyone. For the first quarter, net sales were $308.6 million, a decrease of 7.3% to last year. Comparable sales decreased 9.6%, driven by a double digit decline in February sales and a much more moderate decline in the March-April period.

For the quarter, average unit retail was up 4.1% with flat units per transaction and a double-digit decline in traffic. The merchandise margin rate for the quarter was up 170 basis point points, as we manage the business with lower markdowns and lower clearance sales.

The gross profit rate was 20.2%, an improvement over 20.1% last year overcoming the leveraged from lower sales. The improvement in the merchandise margin and the growth profit rate, in the first quarter, gives us confidence in our ability to drive margin and improve profitability for the balance of the year.

Adjusted SG&A for the quarter was $7.5 million lower than last year. This benefit to SG&A was a result of lower store cost, shifted advertising expense to key selling periods later in the year, and reduced overhead expense. We continue to see growth in our private label credit card program during the quarter, with a penetration rate increasing 60 basis points over last year's rate.

The financial contribution of our card program also continued to grow in the first quarter with more than 5% increase to last year. First quarter results are adjusted to exclude pre-tax charges, primarily associated with acquisition of certain Gordmans assets amounting to $6.3 million.

Our adjusted pretax loss was $21.4 million, 2.2 or nearly 10% better than last year. Our adjusted tax rate was 30%, compared to 36% last year, due to the 1.7 million charge related to stock-based compensation as we adopted the new tax standard beginning this year. The adjusted net loss for the quarter was $0.55 per share, $0.01 better than last year's adjusted loss.

Moving to the balance sheet. We ended the quarter with total merchandise inventories down 1.1%, compared to last year. Excluding Gordmans, our inventories were down 6.4% to last year. At quarter end, borrowings under our credit facility were $216 million and total net debt was $201 million, compared to last year's borrowings of $188 million and total net debt of $178 million.

The increase in borrowings reflects the approximately $35 million Gordmans investment we made in the first quarter. Capital expenditures for the quarter, net of landlord construction allowances totaled $6.4 million. We updated three stores and closed two stores during the quarter.

We're really excited about our Gordmans acquisition. We are still on track to acquire between 50 and 57 Gordmans stores and expect the transaction to be finalized in the second quarter. As we stated before, we are planning a reduction in the sales of Gordmans stores this year due to lower inventory levels as we rebuild the business in time for the Holiday Season.

Accordingly, for fiscal 2017, the acquisition is expected to contribute between 230 million and 245 million in revenue and be neutral to earnings, exclusive of acquisition costs. With the addition of Gordmans stores, I’d like to review guidance. The Gordmans stores are not yet included in our account sales, we still expect comp sales to be in the range of minus 8% to minus 4%.

Total sales, including the addition of sales from Gordmans are expected to be between 1.560 billion and 1.620 billion. We are reaffirming our guidance range for 2017 at an adjusted loss of $0.95 to $1.55 per share. We assume the share count of $27.5 million and a tax rate ranging from 32% to 35%.

Our capital allocation plans, reflect our focus on operating efficiently in the current environment. Capital expenditures inclusive of our investment in Gordmans stores is expected to reach $40 million. We are managing inventory and expect that working capital, outside of the initial investment in Gordmans to be a source of cash.

Free cash flow for the year, again excluding the initial Gordmans investment is expected to be positive. We are reducing our annual dividend to $0.20 per share, which provides approximately $11 million of additional cash on an annual basis reducing the dividend to reallocate the resources to invest in operations, increase liquidity, and create financial flexibility to support our long-term plans. That concludes my remarks.

We would now be happy to take your questions.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Good morning. I just have few questions. Just wondering if you could give us the e-com penetration, saw that you had pretty good growth there in the quarter?

Michael Glazer

Actually, we're not going to talk about the actual penetration level. It starts, you get to the point now with all the various things we're doing, buy online, pick up in stores and so forth Jeff, it gets pretty blurry, so we are not going to actually - it is tough to really isolate it. We had a nice double-digit increase in e-com. We are continuing to grow it, and as you know, we were kind of late to the games, so our percentage relative to other retailers is still somewhat low.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay, got it. And then how should we think about costs for the Gordmans stores, if you had on those stores as you ago, I know you are reducing inventory just kind of order of magnitude, how we should be thinking about that?

Michael Glazer

So, what I'd tell you is that we're going to be very conservative in our approach and we're doing that for several reasons. The first one is they have not received receipts for about a nine week period. And even before that receipts were very sparse just given the nature of the situation they are in. So inventories are dramatically down right now year-over-year. They are starting to flow in part. We are also in a major transition period here getting our team in place, we're going to have leadership with Clark McNaught over that group.

The leadership team will all come down into the Houston office here over the next two, three weeks. We are excited about the team, but as anything of this nature there is a lot of disruption that occurs with that. So, we’re being conservative with our sales plan for that reason and finally we are changing our pricing strategy here and we recognize that won't click overnight.

So we want to be conservative there as well. So we’re modeling, I will just say a conservative sales comp, so that we can be positioned well, and I think we're going to have great growth in the future with this brand.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay, and then just as a follow-up to that since you are changing your pricing strategy, I think you said everyday low price at Gordmans rather than being promotional at Gordmans, maybe you can just talk a little bit more about the conceptual changes to the business model at Gordmans and then I guess what I'm trying to figure out, too, is that there are other shifts that we should be aware of. For example, what sort of penetration through off-price are you planning, so you can get to let's say for this year at Gordmans?

Thorsten Weber

Yes, Jeff, this is Thorsten, great question. So, what we're referring to here is, like you would see here in the other big off-price retailers, everyday value, the key thing here is getting to that appropriate level of value that’s competitive in a parity with those big off-price retailers. So that’s what we’re talking about.

We're talking about eliminating coupons, eliminating promotions, and we will say though that Gordmans did not coupon or promote anywhere near the level that we or a JCPenney or a Kohls does, so it is not the same level of change for the customer, but it is really providing great clarity to the customer and to our suppliers quite frankly of who we are and what kind of value we are going to represent.

Now you asked about the penetrations, I’d say that Gordmans previously bought about 80% up front and then 20% more opportunistically. Our goal over the next year is to get it to more like 50% up front and then 50% opportunistically. The idea there is to be able to dive into much deeper value with our supplier base, so that there is ticket prices when they are at that really competitive price everyday still holds the same kind of profitability that we had previously.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay. That’s helpful. And then just one more, on the dividends, I know you guys had previously really focused on cash flow, maybe you can just give us a little bit more on the decision to cut the dividend and then some of the specific investments that you are planning on making, I know you talked about cosmetic counters and that sort of thing, but what else other than paying down debt or reducing debt are you looking at?

Michael Glazer

Well, what I would say to you first of all is, we’re really Jeff, as I said earlier, we are really excited about the Gordmans opportunity, the whole off-price opportunity, you know the one thing that I think all of us would have to acknowledge is it’s the one area of retail that has continued to prosper even in difficult times and as we see after making this investment at Gordmans, frankly the board looked at it and said, hey there is some real opportunities after we described some of the synergies and some of the things we saw. So, I think that’s what the thinking was, just wanting to be more flexible from a financial standpoint.

To your original point about cash flow, listen, cash flow is critical. It is critical all and we have always been focused on that, but so and we will continue to be and that really it’s, but it is just a matter of us looking at the environment and saying hey, where do we want to make investments. I mean the cosmetic counters per se are something we have been doing on the Stage counter on the Stage side of the business for a long time, and as you know we have been very bullish on cosmetics, we continue to be, and we're going to continue to grow that.

I know we have a great partner specifically with Lauder and Clinique. And we finally been able to find a formula that allows us to take that concept into our smaller stores, which for so many years was difficult to understand, how we could take that and move it to our smaller volume stores. We now have a formula for that and we're going to continue to invest there as well.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Got it. Thanks for taking my questions and best of luck.

Michael Glazer

Thanks Jeff.

Your next question comes from the line of David Mann from Johnson Rice & Co. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

David Mann

Yes, good morning. Couple of questions on Stage first, can you talk a little bit about some of the regional trends what you're seeing in the broader market and then Texas in general?

Michael Glazer

Yes happy to David, actually there is, it is harder to talk about in this first quarter because there are a lot of weird things candidly that went on there, and what I mean by that is, we had a lot of bad storms in that, the mid-Atlantic area David, which is a part of the balance at chain business and we were up against in some of the states those oil patch states, we were up against those really horrible storms from last year.

So it sort of neutralized the first quarter and it was more difficult to look at it. I would tell you just as kind of an ongoing discussion, we will probably continue to be about 200 basis points to 300 basis points difference between the four states and the balance of the chain, those are obviously still getting hurt though in those four states, but that would kind of be a runway rate I would think about.

David Mann

And then you talked about shifting of advertising for having some benefit in the first quarter from a cost standpoint, can you quantify how much was shifted out?

Michael Glazer

The shift was not huge, it was maybe a couple of million dollars.

David Mann

Okay great. And then in terms of your balance sheet the debt that you took on to buy Gordmans, where should we expect your debt position to be, I know you talked about it’s prudent to reduce debt, so could you give us a sense on where you think you will end the year?

Oded Shein

It is a good question. We also have to think about the range of guidance we have provided, but I would pick about $200 million as the midpoint for our debt at the end of the year.

David Mann

That’s helpful. Then in terms of Gordmans maybe you could talk a little bit about the integration plans you have, can you give a sense on the number of buyers that you retained clearly off-price one of the key competitive advantages that the off-prices have is in that buying team, so I’m curious what categories where you able to get people, what categories do you still need to get people, and maybe talk about your new lead Gordmans merchant not sure he has off-price background the thought process there?

Oded Shein

Great question. First of all Clark has an incredible background in merchandising at JCPenney at Foley's, at Stage and obviously other retailers and he has done a deep dive, I assure you over the last six weeks in off-price. We have met with consultants, got a lot of good warnings, but your point is well taken, and we are supplementing our team. So our team is going to consist of predominantly Gordmans merchants, but also merchants we are picking up and I’m not in a position to name them right now, but merchants we are picking up from other key big off-price retailers.

To your point, we recognize that there is an expertise. We want to get that expertise into some of our key leadership positions such as at the DMM level and we believe we can then filter that knowledge all throughout the organization. The team will be a little bit smaller than it was at Gordmans. They will be focused 100% in Gordmans. Our Stage team will be focused 100% on Stage. There is an exception though in the shoe category, and in the cosmetics category, both those categories will ask our Stage team to do double duty in the buy for both divisions.

We're doing that because at Gordmans they currently don't have a shoe merchandising team, it is a partnership with DSW and we feel like we have an incredibly strong footwear team who is going to bring a lot of knowledge into that business and be helpful to the Gordmans business, and cosmetic side, again a lot of great institutional knowledge vendor partnerships that we think will be a big benefit. So those two teams will buy for both divisions, but by and large our focus will be either entirely on Stage or entirely on Gordmans and we are definitely going to get the training in place with the expertise we bring in, so that we know how to go to market as an off-price retailer.

David Mann

Given the nine week, I guess I would call it drought in buying, in having inventory flow into the stores, when would you expect inventories to be more in line with were a normal level would be or that you would want it to be and how do you assess the potential impact that this sparseness of inventory in stores might have on the customer base in terms of losing customers? Thank you.

Thorsten Weber

Yes Thorsten again. Two great questions. So the first one I will tell you, we have really hit obviously at the peak of being at a lower inventory point relative to LY, we are starting to climb back. I would say by back to school we will be in a pretty good place. We won’t be perfect, but we will be in a pretty good place relative to where we want to be go forward and keep in mind we intend to run with less inventory in this model go forward to be more opportunistic and get faster turns, we certainly hear the other guys speak to. The other question was around customers.

Without question, the disruption has created some confusion for customers. We will have some work to do to re-coup customers who maybe came in and saw a Juniors floor for example that’s 60% lighter than a year ago. So, we do have a re-launch marketing campaign planned right around back-to-school, to drive our customers back in and to really sell our new value message to our customer. So, we feel confident that our customer is loyal, we will get her back, we still see good traffic in the stores, but acknowledge your point that with the inventory levels like who they are that does create some challenges for us.

David Mann

And then one last question, I think for Oded, can you talk a little bit about what a pro forma margin structure, overhead structure would look like at Gordmans, I mean giving us a sense on sales and I think we can run numbers to what sales might look like next year when it is normal, but what do you, you know with this pricing and can you just give us visibility on maybe a range of where margin might look like there?

Oded Shein

Sure, David. So, historically the margins for Gordmans were not that different than the department store model and we think that even an off-price structure, the margins are going to be fairly similar. The geography throughout the income statement may change a little bit off-price models have higher supply chain costs for example, but maybe lower advertising. The great thing about this transaction that there are lots of synergies involved in the model because, let’s start with infrastructure. We acquired the stores, we're going to build the buying team, but beyond that a lot of the efforts are going to be shared by the two businesses and benefit from synergies. So, we clearly see this as a profitable business going forward once the disruption is over and it will be evident next year by being accretive.

David Mann

Very good, thank you. Good luck.

Michael Glazer

Thanks David.

Your next question comes from the line of Jeff Van Sinderen from B. Riley. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Hi, just a follow-up, just wondering have you thought about Gordmans and making that acquisition and kind of how you are morphing the business model, why do you think Gordmans didn't skew more into off-price previously?

Thorsten Weber

I think it’s just a philosophical decision as a company that they view themselves as a department store with an off-price component to it. I think that was just really the philosophy of who they are and who they wanted to be. I think that other retailers in that same boat have been struggling as well Department stores have been struggling. The only group that really seems to be winning in this environment other than home improvement may be [indiscernible] is the true off-price retailers and not just the big three, but even retailers like City posted a comp the other day.

So I would say that that was more a philosophical choice. I will say this though that in the last few months, the leadership under Arthur, Arthur Gorling was starting to push them in that direction. That gives him a lot of credit when he came into that role. He started to push the team bring the Intel in, he brought in some people in from Burlington and they were already moving in that direction. That really heartens my thoughts as far as how quickly we can get there because they were already starting to get that kind of education and strategy built into their team up in Omaha.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Okay. And the people from Burlington those are people here for changes, is that right?

Thorsten Weber

The people from Burlington? Burlington, yes, they are people we have retained, I'm sorry from the Burlington folks who were at Gordmans we have retained them and we are also actively looking at a few others.

Jeff Van Sinderen

Got it. Thanks very much.

Thorsten Weber

Thank you.

Michael Glazer

Thank you everybody for participating today in our conference call. And we look forward to talking to you again at the conclusion of our second quarter. Thank you.

