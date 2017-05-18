Trinity Mirror: U.K. Media Consolidation Play

Newspaper publishers struggling with declining print revenue as advertising dollars migrate online is a familiar story. The U.K.'s Trinity Mirror PLC (OTCPK:TNMRY) has not been immune. The publisher of the national newspaper The Mirror and more than 100 regional titles reported comparable revenue down by 8% in 2016, in line with previous years, and has had to rely on cost cuts for profit growth. But with a dividend yield of nearly 5% and a commitment to continue consolidating the U.K. newspaper market and grow online revenue, the company could emerge as one of the winners as the industry finds its feet in the digital era.

Growing Earnings Despite Advertising Declines

Trinity Mirror's revenue rose to £713 million in 2016 from £592.7 million in 2015, but comparable revenue not including the Local World acquisition (discussed below) was down by 8%. Print revenue rose to £581 million from £485.9 million, but was down by 10.7% on a comparable basis, with the advertising decline leading the slide and circulation revenue also falling. Digital revenue almost doubled to £79 million, but was only up by 12.8% on a comparable basis excluding acquisition benefit.

Part of the reason for the less-than-stellar digital growth is that a large part of Trinity Mirror's digital advertising is classified ads, in areas such as recruitment and cars. These are mostly upsold from the declining print advertising business, which explains why digital classified fell 11.3% in 2016. Trinity Mirror's non-classified advertising is growing fast, with revenue up 24.7% in 2016, but this area is competitive as Facebook and Google increasingly dominate the market. At the current growth rate, it would take 17 years for digital revenue to match current print revenue.

Still, the company was able to generate strong earnings in 2016, with free cash flow of around £84 million for the period, not bad for a company with a market capitalization of just over £300 million. Dividends for 2016 of about £15 million are well covered by cash generation, so the company's commitment to grow the dividend by 5% a year looks conservative and leaves plenty of scope for reinvestment. Net debt fell by £62.4 million to £30.5million at the end of 2016.

Continuing Consolidation

Shrinking revenues have forced newspaper companies to consolidate in search of earnings and Trinity Mirror has been a major player. In 2015, it took full ownership of Local World, a publisher that emerged in 2012 from the consolidation of Daily Mail and Dailymail.com publisher Daily Mail and General Trust PLC's (OTCPK:DMTGY) local newspaper assets with those of a smaller local publisher. Trinity Mirror initially held a 20% stake in Local World and paid £154.4 million for the remaining 80%.

Now Trinity Mirror looks set to participate in further consolidation. Earlier this year it said it is in talks about "taking a minority interest in a new company comprising certain of Northern & Shell's assets." N&S publishes The Express, a national newspaper that sits on the opposite end of the political spectrum to Trinity Mirror's current flagship title, the left-leaning Mirror. Trinity Mirror's statement suggests any deal involving it and N&S could echo the Local World deal, with Trinity Mirror taking a minority stake in the new company then building it up or buying the company outright a year or two down the line.

Even if the N&S talks come to nought, there are plenty of other opportunities in local and national media. Trinity Mirror's U.K. peers other include Johnston Press (OTC:JHPSY), which has also been participating in consolidation by adding the national newspaper "i" to its portfolio of regional titles in 2016, but also shedding titles and U.S. publisher Gannett (NYSE:GCI), which owns titles across the pond including the Scottish newspaper the Herald. Johnston Press and Gannett could be targets for Trinity Mirror, as could the numerous family-owned regionally concentrated publishers dotted around the U.K.

Seeking Digital Growth

Of course the newspaper industry can't just consolidate itself out of its current difficulties and it will have to come up with a more lasting solution to the exodus of advertising dollars (and pounds) from print. Trinity Mirror's online content is free and charging for online content like upscale publications such as Financial Times or Washington Post doesn't seem a likely option for Trinity Mirror's national or local titles. DMGT has enjoyed strong digital success, with Mailonline.com and Dailymail.com revenue exceeding Trinity Mirror's digital revenue from its whole portfolio of around 150 titles. But DMGT's online success is largely on the back of growth in the U.S., where its celebrity news competes with the likes of TMZ and Perez Hilton. Trinity Mirror looks unlikely to emulate this.

Established newspaper companies don't have a god-given right to dominate the digital landscape as eyeballs continue switching from print to online and Trinity Mirror could struggle to compete with new players like Buzzfeed and the Huffington Post, not to mention Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). But with strong cash generation and consolidation opportunities, the company has room for maneuver as it targets the digital "tipping point", when online growth exceeds the print decline.

