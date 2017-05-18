3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: May 18, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest covering the world of biotechnology and pharma news. The goal of this publication is to help you keep pace with the whirlwind of new results and developments in this industry.

Bayer's lymphoma entry gets fast tracked

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) has been developing its own entry into the small molecule inhibitors of the PI3K family: copanlisib. This is currently in advanced stage study for a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma called follicular lymphoma, which is generally regarded as "indolent."

Recent findings from the phase 2 CHRONOS trial were presented at AACR 2017, showing activity in relapsed/refractory disease. Now, Bayer has announced that the FDA has accepted copanlisib for priority review as it speeds through the final approval process. This will allow for copanlisib to be evaluated within six months instead of the normal ten that it takes to receive a reply from the FDA.

Looking forward: If you look at the past challenges of agents like Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) idelalisib, you would imagine that the interest in developing alternative PI3K inhibitors would be low since GILD has had difficulty breaking out with significant revenue for its entry due to safety-related failures in clinical trials. If Bayer can secure a safer option that is also effective, it could become an important player in indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Concert Pharma gets halted in its hair loss trial

A large number of Americans (some 650,000) are afflicted with an autoimmune disorder called alopecia areata, resulting in hair loss to one or more areas of the body.

Because signaling through the JAK/STAT pathway is responsible for several characteristic inflammatory signals, the JAK2 inhibitor ruxolitinib has been explored as a treatment for alopecia areata. Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) is developing a modified form of ruxolitinib, CTP-543, which has been allowed by the FDA to move to phase 2a study.

But on May 17, CNCE announced that this trial has been put on clinical hold, presumably to review toxicology data on CTP-543.

Looking forward: It would appear that the FDA is being extremely cautious when it comes to moving forward with this JAK2 inhibitor. Given that ruxolitinib itself is associated with myelosuppression, it might be wise to cover all bases before initiating a trial with a new JAK2 inhibitor that will be dosed for a year. Long-term myelosuppression can present an unnecessary risk of infection or other complications. So I can see why it'd be cautious given it will be treating a cosmetic affliction. However, the hold is not a death knell for CTP-543, so this will be one to keep an eye on.

Advaxis shows efficacy in anal cancer at ASCO 2017

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) is one of two companies attempting to advance a cancer therapy platform based on live, attenuated listeria monocytogenes to help the body mount an antitumor immune response. Most of what we've seen has been related to the ongoing adventures of axalimogene filolisbac, which is being tested in cervical cancer.

At ASCO 2017, however, ADXS will present from a clinical study involving the addition of ADXS11-001 to chemoradiotherapy for locally advanced anal cancer.

According to the abstract, available just after the embargo lifted, 10 total patients were treated as part of the study. Eight of nine patients remained disease free after 34 months of follow-up. Most toxicity was self-limiting and resolved quickly, though one patient had a fatal cardiac event that was thought to be unrelated to the ADXS therapy.

Looking forward: In a previous article, I had predicted that ADXS would make a more significant showing than it has ended up coming through with. Not too big a deal, really, but I'm glad to see it's presenting encouraging anal cancer data (Disclosure: I am a shareholder in ADXS), as we have not heard very much about it. The attenuated listeria platform is one that still needs significant validation, and studies like these demonstrate that the safety is reasonable, and the technique appears to be showing some efficacy signals. The fact that some 89% of patients remained disease free after almost three years of follow-up appears in line with or better than historical findings if you look into clinical studies involving the chemoradiotherapy studied here, which appears to be in the 70% range for this time span. It's a small study, though, so these findings should definitely be taken with a grain of salt.

