How Qualcomm Boosts Its Stock By Suing Apple's Contract Manufacturers

New suit buys time to digest NXP, adds complexity, and is another bargaining chip in any settlement negotiation of the Apple suit.

With previous regulatory findings against Qualcomm having produced fines averaging just under a billion dollars, the benefit could be substantial.

Proof of Apple's orchestration of withholding royalties could result in lower regulatory fines and increased free cash flow if Apple's hand is also shown in regulatory complaints.

Suit Alleges Apple Sought Non-Payment

By filing suit against four Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) contract manufacturers for non-payment of agreed royalties, Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), in assertion of its corporate interests, may also have given its share price a shot in the arm.

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, Qualcomm's action is against Wistron Corp, Compal Electronics Inc, Pegatron Corp, and Foxconn Technology Group. It claims that the companies, at the behest of Apple, have withheld payment of an unspecified amount in contractually agreed royalties.

The complaint maintains that Apple proactively counseled the four companies to refuse to pay royalties due under their respective agreements with Qualcomm. It also alleges that Apple went as far as offering to indemnify the companies from any harm or cost ensuing from their withholding of royalties.

While not disputing their contractual obligations to pay for the use of Qualcomm's inventions, the manufacturers say they must follow Apple's instructions not to pay." -- Qualcomm statement

Claims Qualcomm Declined To Pay Rebates

The withholding of royalty payments by the Apple contractors mirrors Apple's own withholding of Qualcomm royalties. In January 2017, Apple sued Qualcomm and alleged it had overcharged for processors, and had declined to pay approximately $1 billion in rebates. Qualcomm has stated that for 1Q17, Apple has withheld royalties pending resolution of the suit in court.

Qualcomm has also claimed that Apple has orchestrated regulatory actions against Qualcomm around the world.

Apple has been actively encouraging regulatory attacks on Qualcomm's business in various jurisdictions around the world, as reflected in the recent [Korea Fair Trade Commission] decision and FTC complaint, by misrepresenting facts and withholding information. -- Don Rosenberg, Qualcomm general counsel

In December 2016, South Korean regulators hit Qualcomm with a fine of $860 million over breaches of antitrust laws concerning licensing. In 2015, China levied a $994 million penalty on Qualcomm for unfair licensing practices. Qualcomm is currently facing two regulatory investigations being conducted by the European Union into Qualcomm's practices in the baseband chipsets market.

Incitement And Orchestration

How then may this latest litigation against Apple's four contract manufacturers aid in increasing Qualcomm's share price? If Qualcomm are able to prove their allegation that Apple has incited and orchestrated withholding of contractually agreed royalties, and offered to indemnify against breaches of contract, then that proof will weigh in Qualcomm's favor as it fights its ongoing legal and regulatory issues.

Their defense that Apple has been instrumental in provoking regulatory complaints against Qualcomm will have more weight, and may to some degree undercut the thrust of the complaints being adjudicated.

As previous regulatory findings against Qualcomm have produced fines averaging just under a billion dollars each, any mitigation of two cases presently before European Union regulators may add significantly to the company's free cash flow, which in turn may be expected to benefit share price.

Adds Complexity And Buys Time

The integral linking of the new suit with the original action filed by Apple will add complexity, and in probability buy time for Qualcomm to fully digest NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI), an acquisition which is anticipated to initially add approximately $9.5 billion to Qualcomm's annual revenue. Savings of a further $500 million are anticipated through economies of scale.

As well as diversification into the IoT and auto spaces, the NXP acquisition also provides Qualcomm with another business model for a substantial part of its revenue (approximately 40%) at a time when its business model of royalty payments may come under regulatory attack, and perhaps be subject to modification.

Further, proving orchestration by Apple in the suit against its contract manufacturers may undercut the force of Apple's own suit against Qualcomm, and consequently reduce the amount of any resultant judgment against the company, preserving free cash flow.

The new suit gives Qualcomm additional leverage -- another bargaining chip -- with which to negotiate a settlement of Apple's action, and to that degree may mitigate the settlement amount, again preserving free cash flow.

Conclusions

The action Qualcomm has filed against Apple's four contract manufacturers may serve it well in defense of the suit filed by Apple. It has the opportunity to establish a pattern and practice by Apple of proactive non-compliance with contract obligations concerning royalties contractually due Qualcomm.

Also, to the degree this new suit aids Qualcomm in defending the Apple suit, either through evidence adduced at trial, or in settlement negotiations, and with the possibility such considerations may also mitigate regulatory fines resulting from two present EU investigations, this new suit could help preserve substantial free cash flow, and thereby boost share price.

