Valuation Dashboard: Consumer Staples - Update

Executive summary

All industries in Consumer Staples are overpriced regarding their historical averages. Tobacco looks fairly valued in Price/Earnings (P/E), but very overpriced in Price/Sales (P/S). Looking at all valuation and quality metrics, Hypermarkets and Food are likely less overvalued than the rest. Other industries are overpriced for the 3 valuation factors. It may be partly justified for Personal Products by a profitability (measured in ROE) above the historical average. Soft Drinks are the worst in profitability (ROE) and in Price to Free Cash Flow (P/FCF).

Since last month:

P/E has improved in Supermarkets, Household Products, is stable in Food and deteriorated elsewhere.

P/S has improved in Food, Household Products, Personal Products and deteriorated in Tobacco, Soft Drinks.

P/FCF has improved in Supermarkets, Household Products, Personal Products and deteriorated in Soft Drinks.

ROE is stable in Food and has deteriorated a bit in Personal Products, Hypermarkets, Soft Drinks.

The SPDR Select Sector ETF (XLP) has underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 1.8%

The five S&P 500 Consumer Staples stocks with the best momentum in 1 month are Brown-Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B), Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST), Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL), Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection (only 8 have passed the selection this month). Past performance is not a guarantee of future result. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

SAM Boston Beer Co Inc. (The) BEVERAGE DF Dean Foods Co FOOD SAFM Sanderson Farms Inc FOOD SENEA Seneca Foods Corp. FOOD TSN Tyson Foods Inc. FOOD ENR Energizer Holdings Inc PRODHOUSE SPTN SpartanNash Co STAPLERETAIL UNFI United Natural Foods Inc STAPLERETAIL

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Consumer Staples on 5/18/2017

I take 4 aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF), Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average ("Avg") between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above ("D-xxx").

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Hypermarkets 24.48 19.16 -27.77% 0.38 0.34 -11.76% 24.65 33.01 25.33% 9.57 9.78 -0.21 Soft Drinks 26.35 22.05 -19.50% 2.5 1.34 -86.57% 57.07 29.6 -92.80% 1.71 7.06 -5.35 Food 23.89 20.25 -17.98% 1.28 0.91 -40.66% 32.52 27.51 -18.21% 9.33 8.43 0.9 Tobacco* 16.07 14.83 -8.36% 4.77 2.13 -123.94% N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Household Products 24.38 21.4 -13.93% 2.14 1.3 -64.62% 40.83 30.55 -33.65% ** 17.18 ** Personal Products 24.35 18.05 -34.90% 2.32 1.51 -53.64% 21.46 20.7 -3.67% 5.56 2.1 3.46

* P/FCF and ROE are currently outliers in Tobacco - ** currently outliers (non significant due to sample size and/or extreme individual values)

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLP with SPY in 1 month.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSN,SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.