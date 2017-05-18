Before U.S. Stocks Crash: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Ian Bezek offers an honest and insightful analysis of the Brazil trade, noting he could have traded Brazil better given his superb forecasting (he was doing well shorting Brazil, but didn't manage the time horizon of the trade as well). The prompt for his soul-searching is the Brazil ETF's 14% plunge yesterday, and it got me thinking. The market is full of surprises. Most people will not be caught off guard by Brazil because most U.S. investors do not own Brazil. But most are overweight the U.S.

I have long argued for the value of owning a globally diversified stock portfolio, but have been remiss in highlighting the dangers of home-country bias. For nearly a decade now, numerous analysts have pointed out deep flaws in the U.S. economy, and investors who followed their advice would have performed abysmally, as U.S. stocks have led the global pack. Whether it be near-zero interest rates, massive deficits, poorly funded entitlement programs, a stock buyback craze, low productivity, poor demographics, a growing income gap, weak house formation and home buying - you name it -market performance has outstripped America's economic profile.

So don't go to economists for market forecasts. And yet, while economic and market forecasts don't correspond in the short-term, why would they not correspond in the long term? Returning to Ian Bezek's article, his analysis certainly makes clear why Brazil was a crisis waiting to happen. For those who think America has yet to actually solve its economic problems, the Brazil ETF's 14% one-day drop is a reminder that being an investor can involve sudden, painful experiences. Diversification is the cardinal principle of investing. U.S. investors would do well to spread their bets as a matter of principle. Just as we can now read an article that makes investing in Brazil, retrospectively, seem like a poor choice, there will likely be a time when America's uncorrected economic problems will be poignantly felt. Rather than try predicting what will happen and when, it seems prudent to simply spread our bets. America carries less weight in the world economy today and its profile in our portfolios should slim down as well.

