Symantec: Quarter Was A Lot Better Than The Headlines, WannaCry Is Another Tailwind

WannaCry-A nasty bit of work with some broad ranging consequences

Investing in the cyber-security space has not been particularly profitable thus far in 2017. The HACK index (cyber-security shares), even after a significant rise on Monday has underperformed the Nasdaq 100 (17.7% compared to 15.4%). Compared to the tech software index, up 26% over the same span, HACK's performance has been even less impressive. There have been a few bright spots in the sea of gloom. Fireye (NASDAQ:FEYE) has seen a steep rebound from severe losses in 2016. Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC), the focus of this article, has, for a variety of reasons, risen by 31% year to date, and that is subsequent to a quarter that was considered as less than stellar by many observers.

What's going on is pretty straightforward. Despite all the hype and all of the commentary about the space, growth for the most part has slowed and many companies including once high flyers have missed their own projections. Q1 was a prosperous quarter in the information technology space, but far less for many larger cyber-security companies. Without seeking to look in on all of the major names in detail, suffice to say that Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP) has been considered a roaring success in the group this past quarter. The shares are actually up by 31% YTD because it was able to achieve its goals and grow all of 8%. The company's CEO said during its conference call that CHKP data was the fastest growing cyber-security company in the business. I would take the comment with more than a few pinches of salt. But even the fact that the CEO of the largest cyber security vendor could make the claim with 8% growth suggests that the space hasn't been growing all that rapidly.

Crime ought not to pay. Unfortunately, all too often it does. As many readers know, over the weekend and continuing through this writing, a bunch of lowlife crooks have launched a ransomware worm called WannaCry on an unsuspecting world. Cyber crime and ransom attacks are truly despicable in that the victims are completely random and rarely are able to do anything other than pay or lose their data. I hope these lowlifes will be caught and incarcerated for a very long time. The WannaCry worm has played havoc with a fair amount of IT infrastructure, more in Europe perhaps than in this country. Yes, most people would want to cry if they opened their computer and lost valuable data and family pictures and found what can best be described as a snarky ransom note displayed on their screen. The specifics of the ransom note almost sound like a marketing letter. Sending some anonymous crook money to get back your own stuff - pretty low.

The WannaCry worm has infected hundreds of thousands of computers around the glove starting last Friday. While the thieves apparently have not received huge ransom payments for their attacks, Britain's National Health hospitals were severely impacted and some of its facilities were forced to turn away patients. Both Nissan and Renault factories in the U.K. were apparently forced to suspend production in order to prevent the further spread of the worm.

I have written about cyber-security firms often enough. Sometimes the recommendations have worked. Other times, not so much. In looking back at the record, part of the issue has been slowing growth in the spending on cyber security in the absence of any worldwide attacks. The WannaCry infestation may, perhaps, change perceptions of users and boost security spending, at least for a period of time. Of course one such breach doesn't really change the environment. But it certainly has the potential to change perceptions - and perceptions have and will drive cyber-security spend more than is the case for other components of the IT landscape. Woe to the CEO who has under-invested in cyber security and winds up forfeiting consumer confidence in the security of the online transactions of its customers.

I don't propose to reprise much of what has already been written about the attack, its victims, causes and fixes. There are many better sources of that information from publications such as Wired which specialize in writing about news in the networking world. Yet I do think the invasion is an investible event in the sense that it will have the potential to bend demand in a positive direction and to reverse what has been somewhat of a slowdown in cyber security spending growth that has been mentioned, at least anecdotally, by several vendors at various times over the past year.

Some thoughts about the slowdown in cyber security spending

The market for cyber security is different than most other classes of IT spending in that the goal is to keep bad things from happening rather than in building capacity or installing new functionality. There has been a popular impression fostered in whole or in part by many reports from market research reports and brokerage recommendations that the growth of cyber security spend is stable and well into double digits over the next five years. I have linked here to one popular study. While I have no doubt that the methodology is consistent in this study with the others published by this company, the odds are that it isn't correct wither.

Some of the issue is hype and some of that is wishful thinking. The growth rates assumed in the studies generally are a product of sampling and thus rest hugely on the accuracy of the answers provided by respondents. Respondents to some of these questionnaires that research companies use to forecast cyber-security spend often feel the gravitational pull of responding based on what they think is in style. No one wants to be seen as needing to spend on core ERP functionality but spending on cyber security is very much in fashion and has been for some years now. The problem is that organizations have limited resources and many cyber-security projects do not get funded because they are submerged by other priorities.

So far as I can discern from my industry contacts, users spend on cyber security when they are forced to do so by events outside of their control. While most large enterprises have VPs of data security or some similar function, they are typically measured based on how little they spend. They are expected to spend the least money that they can consistent with not having significant breaches.

It was interesting/depressing to note that in Cisco's (NASDAQ:CSCO) earnings release, the company's security revenue growth dipped below 10% for the first time in a couple of years in the quarter recently reported. The growth rate of the various components of Cisco can move around a lot quarter to quarter but security was supposed to be a core growth initiative and was reputed to be a consistent share gainer. The fact that growth slowed substantially this quarter may suggest that overall growth in cyber-security spend has significantly slowed and is affecting many companies including those with what is considered to be a strong competitive position.

The articles I write are about investing and not anything but investing. Many recommendations that have been made in the cyber-security space, mine as well as others, have come a cropper on the issue of declining cyber security spend. In the wake of a rather unfortunate miss, I had the occasion to speak with the IR Director of Gigamon (NYSE:GIMO). Gigamon is probably a better source about the health of the cyber security market than might be readily acknowledged simply because its product is an adjunct to most basic cybersecurity alternatives and it has partnerships across the space. We had a very wide ranging discussion - this was in the days just before Elliott made its announcement with regards to buying 15% of the shares of the business and the IR Director was seeking to assuage disappointed stakeholders - and I was struck by her repeated insistence that part of the reason behind Gigamon's pair of recent guide-downs and the miss of many other cyber-security vendors had more to do with the slowdown in spending for enterprise cyber security solutions than anything else.

Cyber security really isn't about improving productivity or enhancing revenue opportunities or about reducing head-count. And so, spending tends to follow threats, sometimes with a lag and sometimes not. Users often implement security solutions because they are fulfilling compliance requirements and more often decide on security programs when they have been hacked and the breach has led to massive data losses and especially when those losses compromise the security of customer data.

This latest of hacks has been global in scope, widespread and very disruptive of user organizations. It isn't that the thieves have gotten off with some fortune of money. The news reports, as linked here, talk of a take of less than $75,000 which is probably less than the cost of a Tesla these days. But the fact that so many hospitals and industrial operations had to be shut down to prevent the proliferation of the worm is a consequence that users cannot contemplate with equanimity. Historically, it is incidents such as this that have been the key to unlocking cyber-security spending. The absence of this kind of a global problem that has effected thousands of sites rather than compromised information maintained by a large user on a single database is more likely than most anything else to change the contours of cyber-security budgets for at least some time into the future.

Is the Cyber Security space investible?

Much of the balance of this article is going to talk about Symantec and the quarter whose results were released last week and its investment merits. One reason to consider Symantec is no one expects that it will be able to achieve rapid growth. At the moment, almost any kind of organic top-line growth will do. The problem most investors are going to face with the cyber security space in general is that while it is very large in total it probably isn't growing all that rapidly. The HACK index responded to the WannaCry intrusion by rising around 3% on Monday although of course some individual shares did much better than that. By today's close, most of that increase was gone.

It wouldn't surprise me to see the impact of the WannaCry worm to add a couple of hundred basis points to industry growth for a few quarters given my perception of how users in the space set their buying intentions. Boards will return to questioning cyber threat readiness and spending on cyber security will again become more fashionable. But I think investors need to be highly selective and very careful in evaluating names in the space that are supposed to achieve long term growth above 20%.

One of the issues, of course, is saturation. There are very few large enterprises that have not long ago deployed firewalls. There are few large enterprises that do not have some form of end-point protection. And the public cloud is putting some pressure on the need enterprises have seen to massively improve their threat protection infrastructure. Gartner's study regarding cyber security is not remarkable for its internal consistency but it speaks to vendor pricing pressure which might be offset by demand for high-end equipment among cloud providers.

Overall, Gartner says spending on cyber security is growing a bit less than 8% and another study previously cited says the market is growing at 10%. The problem is that investors still think that companies in the space can readily grow at 20% or more. There are segments of the space, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) comes most readily to mind but there are certainly other market components where growth rates are well into double digits. But the largest competitors all can't swim in small ponds. And that brings us to Symantec, where no one is looking for hyper-growth and the bar has been set low enough and created from elements that make it far easier for the business to regularly meet and beat expectations.

Symantec-What did it report, what were the parameters of its Q2 guide and why did it increase full year guidance?

Symantec released the results of its fiscal Q1 about a week ago and they were not greeted with enthusiasm. The shares which had recently made an all-time high above $33 fell by 6.4% in the wake of the earnings release and have not recovered materially. It should be remembered that the results include LifeLock in part (that deal closed on 2/9/17) and are still being buoyed by the inclusion of Blue Coat in results. I will use the non-GAAP figures unless otherwise indicated. The way GAAP treats acquisition revenues makes little sense.

Overall, revenues rose by 35% to $1.175 billion. The result was about 5% below prior expectations. Earnings of $.28 were consistent with the prior consensus. The company has projected current quarter revenues of about $1.15 billion, 10% less than prior expectations for revenues of $1.27 billion. The company's EPS forecast for this quarter is for $.30/share, compared to a prior First Call consensus of $.38.

For the full year, the company is now forecasting total revenues of $5.15 billion about 2% below the prior consensus. Its full-year EPS forecast at the mid-point of $1.80 is a couple of percent above its prior guidance and the prior consensus for the period. It is projecting substantial growth in the back half of the year primarily predicated on the success it is seeing with some of its product and marketing initiatives that seem to be under-appreciated by investors.

On an organic basis, fiscal 2017 Q4 revenues were flat. Underneath that number, the company's consumer business was ahead of expectations as the synergies of offering a combined product with LifeLock were noticeable. On the other hand, the company's enterprise revenues were impacted by both sales force integration issues and by a substantial switch to ratable revenues, particularly in the Blue Coat portfolio. At this point, management hasn't specifically called out the amount of revenues that moved from on-prem to ratable. It is likely that by the time the company holds its analyst day on June 8th it will have developed detailed metrics that depict the impact on the move to ratable revenues. Many companies including Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC), to name a few, have seen dramatic share price appreciation in the wake of investor perceptions that the move to ratable revenues is a positive regardless of the short-term impact on reported revenues and profitability.

The company indicated that its enterprise security business grew by 2% organically despite the shift toward ratable revenues. The company has seen substantial success with its cloud security offerings which are now approaching an ARR of $100 million. The company claims that it is winning twice the number of cloud security deals when compared to its next largest competitor. It is impossible for this writer to validate the claim. If the claim is valid, it certainly represents a significant achievement for Symantec which has been seen as a company badly lagging in the enterprise security market for many years now.

The organic growth rate of the company's consumer security business was -3%. That turned out to be significantly better than expectations. There has been a small but noticeable improvement in the revenue performance of consumer security sequentially. Much of it relates to better Norton renewal rates and some of it relates to the new combined Norton/LifeLock combiner offering.

Like many older IT vendors, the company's reported results were impacted by a higher proportion of ratable revenues. At this point, 85% of Symantec's revenues are coming from its balance sheet.

The company is achieving more cost synergies than initially targeted. At this point, the company has achieved, on a run rate basis, $300 million out of the targeted $550 million of cost synergies it had forecast at the time it did each of the Blue Coat transaction. It is obviously too soon to tally up the cost synergies that the company will achieve with LifeLock but I would be surprised if they did not handily exceed the initial projections.

The company at the time of the earnings release forecast 4% organic growth in enterprise security and 2% growth in consumer security revenues over the course of the year. It is not inconceivable that the WannaCry attacks may raise these expectations at the margin, but the fact is that it has been a number of years since the company could point to both of its major groups showing organic, full-year revenue growth of any kind. Not terribly surprisingly, the company is forecasting a bit of a steep ramp into the second half as some of the initiatives relating to the consolidation start to reach fruition.

There has been some speculation about the resolution of the dispute between Symantec and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) with regard to the certificate business. At least on the call, Symantec's CFO suggested that the dispute was on the way to being resolved. Management suggested that this would be a headwind for revenues going forward and that it was factored into guidance. The entire revenue of the business in question is less than 10% of Symantec's projected revenues for the year. While some observers have seen this as a material threat to Symantec, I doubt that it will ultimately cost the company more than 2% of its estimated revenues based on conversations with industry professionals, and that is probably a worst-case scenario. The penchant many have these days to write before reflection, both in terms of considering the evolution of companies as well as in the political arena is very unfortunate and does not help to foster an intelligent discourse.

For many years now, Symantec has been identified as a company that was not competitive on a holistic basis compared to the many new competitors in cyber security space. The company always has had some success with its end-point offerings but was unable to figure out a strategy that allowed it to tap into the overall market for enterprise cyber security.

Management has made the assertion that the company is now the leading provider of cloud security for the enterprise. Company CEO Greg Clark, on the latest call, talked about this strategy. He maintains that because all of Symantec's major solutions are now being delivered in the cloud, and because these solutions have been re-architected and optimized to support cloud applications, the company has developed a significant competitive advantage. The company, he said, is unique in being able to address many cloud security concerns within a single offering. He chose, as well, to reprise and address other segments of the company's product roadmap and strategy.

I have covered some of this material in past notes but the fact is the there is no reason for me to disbelieve that Mr. Clark is presenting just wishful thinking. I expect commercials on earnings conference calls and these comments are surely sometimes at that level. But that doesn't mean they are bald-faced lies either. Symantec, for the first time in many years, has a competitive offering and a competitive story to tell and the story has achieved some level of resonance with users. To the extent that one chose to look at the specifics of the enterprise numbers a bit carefully, the March quarter was a validation of the strategic direction the company has most recently undertaken.

When it comes to Symantec, it is well to be cautious given the company's track record of rarely delivering on initiatives in the way that had been planned. I hate to be writing about why it should be different this time around. But I do think that Mr. Clark has a track record and at least his words are tougher in terms of competitive positioning than the words of past CEOs.

No one is expecting that Symantec is going to be the next Palo Alto (NYSE:PANW) or ProofPoint (NASDAQ:PFPT). It isn't valued that way and no one in the investment world expects that this company will ever again sustain more than mid to high single-digit organic revenue growth. But having a significant offering in one of the hottest spaces in cyber security that can be credibly represented as unique and likely to remain so for a few years is a significant change in this company's DNA, and one that may not be understood or accepted by many investors.

I spent some time earlier in the article talking about WannaCry and its potential to increase demand for network security solutions. The group jumped on Monday and by now the group has given up most of those gains and Symantec has given up all of the gains. But WannaCry is a big deal. The COO of the company talked about blocking 22 million attacks thus far. WannaCry was the largest mass ransomware attack and the fact is that apparently one of Disney's (NYSE:DIS) latest films has been hacked and is being held for ransom. Symantec and its competitors already are taking steps to exploit the opportunity that an attack like WannaCry affords. It may well bulk up expected results that were forecast for fiscal Q1 just last week.

Valuation

It is true that Symantec shares have appreciated by about 50% since my first article regarding the company that was published on this site back in March 2016. But then, many IT vendors have seen strong appreciation and perhaps less progress over that span. The HACK index is up by 26% over the same span and for sure the companies in the HACK index haven't pulled off two rather significant and accretive acquisition transactions.

But in any event, in the wake of some share buyback program, the company now has 618 million shares outstanding. The company is forecasting that it will have a fully diluted non-GAAP share count of 675 million for the year based on its current share price and its forecast of earnings. In the interest of conservatism, I will use that figure. Today's share price is around $30 and that yields a market capitalization of $22.5 billion. The company has a net cash deficit of $4 billion which yields an enterprise value of $26.5 billion. The company is forecasting that it will achieve revenues over the next 12 months of $5.15 billion. That yields an EV/S metric of 5.1X.

Given the company's historic track record during which revenues have shown a long-term secular decline, there have been writers on this site who seem almost aggrieved at the company's current valuation. I understand their point of view even if I do not agree with it. If one believes that the company is capable of becoming a consistent growth enterprise, and one believes that it has enormous margin opportunities, then the EV/S is not at all extended. But to some, no doubt, that is simply more of a leap of faith than they are willing to take.

The issue to me is that the company has made some significant strides that were actually visible during the quarter in terms of returning to growth. Not raging growth of the kind that some cyber security companies have seen some of the time, but consistent growth that is congruent with the enterprise market for that portion of the business and more modest growth in the consumer security space. New estimates, prepared in the wake of the company guidance for the current fiscal year, and considering the higher proportion of ratable revenues that have been seen, show about 6% growth for fiscal 2019 (3/31/19).

If the company continues to experience success with its product roadmap, particularly in selling cloud security solutions, there is upside potential to those numbers and the company will see market share gains in its enterprise segment for the first time in many, many years. The development of a $100 million-year revenue run rate of Blue Coat subscriptions which is was reported to be growing at almost 70% is a pleasant surprise that has not been properly appreciated by investors at this point.

As mentioned earlier, the initial results of the merger between Norton and LifeLock were positive. The fact is that the merged vehicle was only in existences for 7-8 weeks so the results are not dispositive. I don't feel the desire to go out on a limb and handicap organic revenue growth for this segment but at the least it no longer seems that it will be a drag on Symantec's overall results. Calling something Digital Safety may or may not work out as a demand generator in the long term. It is fair to say that there are cost synergies, particularly in terms of demand generation that will be realized over time in combining the two businesses. And it strikes me that in the wake of the severe ransomware episode represented by WannaCry, many consumers will feel an increased need to protect their end-points and avoid worrying about having their data held to ransom.

Although ignored in the rush to judgment regarding the Q2 forecast, the company, as mentioned earlier, did increase its earnings forecast because of its ability to realize cost synergies sooner than had been forecast. At the moment, the P/E on non-GAAP earnings forecast for fiscal 2018 is 16.6X. For the most part, I think most mergers in the IT space usually over-attain in terms of cost synergies. Symantec, over the years, has seen its sales force reorganized time after time after time. That is not a recipe for efficient sales execution. Having a new sheriff who is very focused on day to day sales execution and providing a product road map with some real differentiation is very likely to improve the efficiency of the sales process. While it is difficult to tell in looking at a transition quarter such as the one just reported, the company has relatively huge opportunities to reduce sales and marketing spend (40.6% of revenues last quarter on a GAAP basis) and to reduce the other operating expense categories which are far beyond what might be expected for a company with mid-single digit growth. (Research and Development at 22% and general and administrative costs at 18% are ratios that might be expected for early stage IT vendors. Mature companies such as this, with the kind of scale the company has can probably find 2500 bps+ in operating margins and that is a huge amount of potential earnings and cash flow generation.) Most analysts have now increased their fiscal 2019 earnings estimate to above $2/share dropping the forward P/E for that period to less than 15X. Not remarkably low perhaps, without growth and quite a bargain if growth can be established as outlined above.

It is very difficult, in the absence of company guidance, for an independent observer to project CFFO. CFFO grew by 41% year on year in the fourth quarter. Some of that growth was a function of increases in stock based comp which doubled year-over-year and which represented 57% of CFFO. The increase in deferred revenues was a comparable percentage of CFFO for the period, and depreciation and amortization increased to almost half of CFFO.

Overall, the company spent almost $7 billion on acquisitions last year and still bought back a modest amount of shares. This year, the company's projections do not include any share repurchase with most of the CFFO to be used in retiring outstanding debt. The company pays a modest dividend and its current yield is shy of 1%. It certainly could return more capital to shareholders and has a long-term commitment to do so. Whether that implies a dividend increase this year is not something about which I have any basis to speculate.

I think that the current quarter, while not what was hoped for by some, really contained more green shoots than I had anticipated given all of the distractions inherent in consummating a significant merger transaction. I think the company has a real story to tell in enterprise security. I think that buyers are more interested in that story in the wake of the WannaCry breach and the theft of Disney's feature films. Investors are not yet willing to credit the very lengthy and well identified runway this company has in terms of reducing its opex ratios. And the company still has a significant committed capital return program although much of that is probably going to be delayed until a good bit of the debt taken on to finance the company's major mergers is repaid.

The shares have retraced a bit of their recent appreciation and have afforded investors with a more attractive entry point from which to enter the shares. The shares are not strongly loved and the preponderant rating is a hold recommendation, published by 15 of the 27 analysts that report their ratings to First Call. It is interesting to see that despite the relatively tepid ratings on the name, 19 analysts have raised estimates in the wake of the quarterly earnings release and 11 have raised their forecast for fiscal '19 as well. I think that presents a good set-up in that expectations for fiscal Q1 (the current quarter) are quite modest and yet the company, carefully evaluated, has more than a bit of operating momentum. There is quite a bit of positive alpha available in this name, I believe, if it continues the positive trends seen in the just past quarter.