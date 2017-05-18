Trump Just Cut Mortgage Rates For You

Real estate mogul and our dear President Donald Trump just did real estate investors a favor. The controversy now roiling the Oval Office has capital seeking quality, and that includes treasury securities. The run into treasuries, or increase in demand, allows the seller (US government) to get a better price. As long yields come down, and as the likelihood of a June Fed rate hike decreases, so do mortgage rates. Enjoy!

This controversy over the President's firing of Jim Comey, being called by some an obstruction of justice because he was investigating the Russian tampering of the election that brought Donald Trump to Pennsylvania Avenue, has had a detrimental impact to the stock market and to the value of the U.S. dollar. However, as capital rushes out of risky assets into those seen as high quality or as safe havens, there's a sweet result for real estate enthusiasts. This is especially true for those of you now applying for a mortgage.

I took a look at Treasury yields and noted that 10-year yields fell by 11 basis points on Wednesday May 17th. 30-year yields fell by 8 basis points, and all this as the S&P 500 fell by 1.8%. Mortgage rates moved as well, though by a smaller margin considering they are downstream a bit. 30-year mortgage rates were already down 4 basis points in the seven days ahead of the 17th, according to Bankrate.com. For the week ended May 17th, 30-year fixed rate mortgage rates fell by 7 basis points to 4.15%, from 4.22% the week before. So if you are in the market for a mortgage today, you have President Trump and this week's controversial revelations to thank for a better cost of borrowing.

The data will not show up in the weekly Mortgage Bankers Association accounting of activity until next week's report. The last report was recorded for the week ending May 12, and in that period 30-year fixed rate mortgage rates held steady on average.

And not surprisingly, the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR (NYSE: XLRE) was up 0.6% on Wednesday as the market collapsed. The iShares US Real Estate (NYSE: IYR) was up 0.5%. These securities also benefited, as do real estate investors, from a decreased likelihood for a Fed Funds Rate hike in June due to yesterday's uncertainty. CMEGroup indicates the odds dropped yesterday to 64.6%, from near 90% a week prior, but CMEGroup now shows the odds at an even lower 60%.

So, if you are applying for a mortgage today and your banker tells you that you are a lucky man because rates just came down, well now you know why. I typically cover real estate closely, and have a knack for finding what is behind things like this. I invite relative interests to follow my column here at Seeking Alpha.

