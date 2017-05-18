Market Volatility Bulletin: Buy The Dip?

Yesterday saw a high-volume move both in S&P futures and in VIX futures; yesterday saw the largest down move in the S&P since September.

After 15 straight trading days without 0.5% move (longest such streak since 1969) S&P biggest decline since Sept. 9, nearly 2%. S&P futures (volume nearly tripled from Tuesday to Wednesday- the highest non-rollover related volume day of 2017. The S&P is marginally higher in Thursday morning trade.

US stocks across nearly all S&P sectors were driven lower yesterday; the global risk-off reaction was ignited by news that President Trump may have attempted to assert undue influence over James Comey' s investigation into Michael Flynn. If true, these actions may be construed as" obstruction of justice," an impeachable offense.

Domestically, stocks in the financial (NYSEARCA:XLF) and technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) sectors were hit the hardest, shedding 3.15% and 2.73% respectively. Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) and industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) also dropped over 2% on the day. Real estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) and utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) were the lone specs of green across many trading screens yesterday, each gaining less than 1%.

Stocks were also seen selling off across the globe as well; European stock indexes finished lower in unison, as did those in Asia. Is this the beginning of a new risk-off wave?

Today this action has been notably carried over in Brazil in the wake of new political upheaval.

In further evidence that we perhaps have a risk-off move brewing, the Japanese Yen strengthened nearly 2% against the US Dollar, which fell back to levels not seen since before the November Presidential election. Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) futures gained nearly 2% Wednesday, while crude oil (NYSEARCA:USO) for June delivery jumped 0.70% on EIA inventory data.

In the chart above we see that the US Dollar Index has now given back all its gains since the November election; this is potentially significant because the "reflation trade" essentially had four major components: strong dollar, rising rates, moribund volatility, and rising equities. The dollar has now surrendered all gains, and the 10-year yield has fallen from its fifty-two week high of 2.64 down to today's low of 2.18.

All that said, while we do have a meaningful ramp up in volatility, spot VIX is still trading below 16; the long-term average is around 19. To the extent that risk-off is the new order of the day, vol traders currently see the decline as being orderly and contained (read: temporary).

Shout-Out

In light of yesterday' s political news events, we thought it appropriate to highlight the Wednesday afternoon piece, Impeachy Keen, written by SA contributor Eric Parnell, CFA. In the article, Mr. Parnell sets out not to discuss whether actions by the President constitute an impeachable offense, but to look at market implications of the more extreme political scenarios.

Mr. Parnell invokes references to three past episodes that most closely relate to our current political situation:

• Impeachment of Andrew Johnson in 1868

• Impeachment of Bill Clinton in 1998

• Resignation of Richard Nixon, which took place before impeachment hearings were set to begin

Setting aside possible market reactions to Andrew Johnson' s impeachment, as the US capital markets were quite different than they are today, the author moves on to discuss market consequences following Bill Clinton' s impeachment in 1998. Shown below, the S&P 500 showed almost no reaction, and certainly no negative reaction to the events. Mr. Parnell also notes that US 10-year yields remained roughly flat during this time period, while the US Dollar strengthened marginally.

The author spends a considerable amount of time on the potential comparison to events surrounding Richard Nixon' s resignation, as both events are linked by potential obstruction of justice charges.

At this point Mr. Parnell repeats his disclaimer, stating that

Whether these comparisons are relevant or not is a topic for a news source other than Seeking Alpha's platform for investment research. My intent here is only to consider what the market implications may be if events escalated to such a point given the fact that it is currently being actively discussed.

Our intention in sharing this information with readers is similar to Mr. Parnell' s. While acknowledging political discussion is largely outside the scope of Seeking Alpha' s investment-related platform, it is important for market participants to be aware of market implications of possible future events.

Thoughts on Volatility

Yesterday's close on the vol term structure was as follows:

In contrast, current term structure (which is fluctuating quite a bit) can be found here.

Volatility has itself been quite volatile over the last forty-eight hours or so. As we write this, VIX has fallen back down to 14.38. We could not find historical data for VX futures volume, but 400k yesterday on the June contract has to be up there. Normal volume tends to be in the 90-120k range.

A quick glance at the term structure at yesterday's close is highly informative:

While spot VIX was up an astounding 46% in yesterday's trade, the futures were far more hesitant to follow spot's lead. The May contract expired yesterday (see volume), and so is really not so relevant.

But June was up 18% and July was up 11%; much of the contango in the term structure has been stripped out (see row one - % contango - in the visual above) in a mere 24 hours.

This is one reason we tend to believe that when F1-F2 contango gets "too high", shorts should be wary. Of course, short vol and collecting crazy contango is the base case trade, which is likely very profitable. That needs to be mentioned first, because that probably is what's going to happen.

That said, shorts should question why it is that longs are willing to pay such high contango in the first place. Remember, all these futures contracts (F1-F7) are all hammered out through the brute forces of supply and demand. Contango or backwardation don't "just happen". Rather, they are the result of finding equilibrium in each forward contract. Really high contango speaks directly to longs' willingness to pay…that should give shorts pause.

Our view is with contango trading much lower (3.72% as we write this), this is a better time for short entry. Any "normalization" pushes contango higher. For a picture of this phenomenon at play, we give you yesterday's action across spot, F1, and F2. Look at that F1-F2 contango get crushed!

Finally, and importantly, note that while spot VIX does not in any way determine contango or backwardation, as this is a phenomenon that occurs purely on the futures curve, spot VIX sure does have plenty to say about the direction of contango, as the front contract "obeys" spot more so than does the F2.

Many of our readers do not trade "raw vol", as in ES or VX, but rather they trade or consider Vol through the lens of ETPs such as VXX, TVIX, XIV, UVXY etc. We say work with whatever tools you care to use. That said, remember that at the end of the day all these other ETPs are built to in some way track an index that in turn tracks the futures. Therefore understanding the dynamic of the futures themselves is an important aspect of trading these retail products.

Finally, as is so often the case, we see VIX rising sharply alongside a beatdown in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Conclusion:

Given all the commotion, we will hold off on our Tracking the Trade segment until later today. For now, SPY looks as though it is trying to cut through the haze and muscle higher; true to form, volatility is declining. Our take is that, for now, it is appropriate to consider yesterday's volatility breakout as a contained incident. The reason for this has less to do with the appropriate level of volatility (we think the current level is a far better reflection of reality than just a couple days ago), and has far more to do with muscle memory. Buy-the-dip, sell the VIX on any spike: these kinds of reflexive responses to the kinds of moves we've seen are the order of the day, warranted or not.

We ask our readers: is this another chance to "buy the dip"? Or do you hold off or even shed position in equities and/or short vol positions? Please do chime in, as we've seen some really nice commentary in recent past Bulletins.

Have any questions or suggestions? Let us know! We appreciate that.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.