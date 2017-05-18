Land Securities Group's (LSGOF) CEO Robert Noel on Preliminary Results 2017 - Earnings Call Transcript

Land Securities Group Plc. (OTCPK:LSGOF) Preliminary Results 2017 Earnings Conference Call May 18, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Robert Noel - CEO

Martin Greenslade - CFO

Colette O'Shea - MD, London Portfolio

Scott Parsons - MD, Retail Portfolio

Analysts

Remco Simon - Kempen

Miranda Cockburn - Stifel

Christopher Fremantle - Morgan Stanley

Michael Burt - Exane BNP Paribas

Hemant Kotak - Green Street Advisors

Keith Crawford - Peel Hunt

Mike Bessell - Bank of America

Robert Noel

Good morning everyone and a very warm welcome. There shouldn’t be any surprises for you in these results. The company is in great shape. Lease terms longer, cost of debt down, earnings up and dividend up another 10%.

Since May 2014, we’ve had a clear aim to get to December 2016 with no developments on site which are not substantially let a longer weighted average unexpired lease term in London offices, a first-class portfolio of dominant and convenient retail destinations and lower financial gearing.

And this aim has been driven by two broad themes; one, in London, preparing for what we thought could be an occupational supply/demand inflexion point at some point in 2017. This meant having our significant speculative development programme completed and let by then. Two, in retail, transforming our portfolio from one which wasn’t in 2010, largely suited to the changing retail landscape to one which is and we have delivered against this plan.

At our busiest in 2014 we had 2.6 million square feet on site in London. Today, the only significant development we have on site is Westgate Oxford which, as you’ll hear from Scott in a few minutes is 80% spoken for five months from opening.

Our office lease term in London is now 10.3 years, our longest ever, and the longest in the sector. The retail portfolio is pretty much unrecognisable compared to 2010. Gone are the large bulky goods parks, supermarkets and tail of secondary shopping centres, all sold while the market was less discerning with the proceeds rotated into destinations like Trinity Leeds, the X-Leisure portfolio, Bluewater, Westgate Oxford and now the outlets.

And on gearing, as you know from March 2010 we set out and we ran a net debt neutral strategy. This served us well as we progressed our plans with the portfolio, but in the second half of the last financial year, with risk rising outside the business, we allowed net debt step down while taking advantage of the strong market conditions to sell well over £1 billon of weaker assets.

So, our LTV is low, and as you’ll hear from Martin, we’ve refinanced some of our debt during the year. Today, we are quite comfortable with our position because the outside conditions are difficult to read. The devaluation of sterling has been good news for manufacturers, but it’s not such good news for retailers. It’s also been good news for foreign investors, as evidenced by the sales of good quality assets, but as we stand here today, occupiers are a little more cautious.

As I warned in November, the vacancy rate in London is rising and this is simply because take up is down at a time when supply has risen. For the retailer, as we’ve all heard from the best of them in recent announcements, the climate is tough. The polarising of the best destinations versus the rest, that gave us or convinced us to reshape our portfolio so dramatically, continues at pace. As we say, it’s all about experience and this is driven by the ability to curate a great destination.

Turning to our performance, you’ve seen this slide before, now updated. Its shows our ungeared total property returns since March 2010, in green, against our key benchmark, the IPD quarterly universe, in blue. The pink line shows our total business return over the period, that’s rise in net asset value per share, plus dividend. And as I’ve said we’ve achieved this while slowly halving LTV over the period but crucially still consistently growing earning and dividend per share. Since 2010 we’ve increased both by around 40% and we've retained good dividend cover.

And so now at a point where nobody knows how the next couple of years will unfold, our first class assets, well-let, combined with historically low financial and operational gearing, puts us in a good place. We can deal with any environment on the front foot.

So Colette and Scott will talk about our operations in a few minutes, but before that let me now hand over to Martin to take you through the financial results in detail.

Martin Greenslade

Thanks Rob, Good morning everyone. Look as Robert said, the company is in great shape and these are a robust set of results. As always our performance reflects actions we have taken this year as well as those taken in prior years as part of our longer term strategy. We also saw better market conditions then we had expected, particularly in the second half when most sub sectors recovered some of their first half valuation declines. But let’s start with the headline numbers.

Our profit before tax was £112 million, that is down significantly on last year’s £1.3 billion of profit and this reduction was principally due to the valuation deficit this year of £147 million. That compares with the valuation surplus of £907 million last year. Our adjusted diluted NAV per share that ended the year £0.17 lower at £14.17 now that’s a reduction of 1.2%, but it is up £0.9 on the half year.

Revenue profit was up 5.5% more on that in a moment with adjusted diluted earnings per share that was at 5.7% at £48.3. Now we're recommending a final dividend of £11.7 that brings the total dividend for the year to £38.55 up 10.1%. This increase, which is ahead of growth in adjusted earnings per share, reflects the fact that we have very little speculative development risk left in the business and we have completed our program to dispose of weaker assets.

The 10.1% growth in dividend is similar to the increase last year. Now I would love that to be the long term sustainable growth rate, but that is unlikely. I am confident, however, that the total dividend for this year is a level from which we can continue to grow our dividend in a sustainable manner.

The first quarterly dividend for the next year will be £9.85 that is up 10.1% on this year’s quarterly dividend, but the increase reflects this year’s dividend growth rate rather than our expectations for coming year. Our aim would be to follow the pattern of previous years of three equal quarterly dividends followed by a review of the final dividend.

So turning now to more detail on revenue profit. This slide sets out the main components of our revenue profit all on a proportionate basis. Revenue profit increased by £20 million to £382 million, that is driven by a £25 million reduction in net finance expense. This more than offsets the £4 million decline in net rental income resulting from disposals, while indirect costs were broadly unchanged over last year, up £1 million.

Now I'm going to cover net rental income in a minute, but first a quick word about finance costs. The £25 million reduction in the net finance expense is actually made up of a £31 million lower interest bill partly offset by a £6 million reduction in capitalized interest. Of that £31 million of interest saving, around £16 million is attributable to the £400 million bond that we redeemed back in March 2016. £7 million is due to lower average net debt; and around £5 million is due to the sundry bond purchases that we made during the year and that includes the bond tender that we did in February 2017.

So let's now turn to net rental income, so here we have the changes in net rental income and what we've done is split that between London and Retail. Overall, net rental income decreased by £4 million, but that is made up of a £10 million increase in London and a £14 million reduction in Retail.

Like-for-like net rental income was up £10 million, split fairly evenly between London and Retail. And in Retail, the increase mainly relates to new lettings and higher turnover rents as well as lower bad debts, but that was partly offset by lower surrender premiums that we received and the failure of BHS. In London, the £4 million increase reflects new lettings and settled rent reviews, but that was partly offset by higher surrender premiums that we paid and lost income at Piccadilly Lights following the start of the refurbishment works there. The Piccadilly Lights impact will increase in the coming year.

In total, our developments contributed an additional £27 million of net rental income and here you've got the practical completion of 20 Eastbourne Terrace and 1 New Street Square, alongside a full year’s income at The Zig Zag Building, 62 Buckingham Gate and 1 & 2 New Ludgate.

And, finally disposals. The scale of our disposal activity resulted in a loss of £40 million of net rental income. The main impact was from sales that we made in the previous financial year, that is namely our retail parks in Gateshead, Dundee and Derby and also Thomas More Square, Haymarket House and Holborn Gate in London. Now Disposals that we made this year, in particular, that's the Printworks in Manchester and The Cornerhouse Nottingham, the effect of those disposals will continue to be felt in the coming year as they contributed some £9 million of net rental income to this year’s results.

So let's turn now to the valuation surplus. The value of our Combined Portfolio at 31 March was £14.4 billion. We reported a valuation deficit of £147 million, that is a reduction of 1%, and within that we saw Retail values fall by 0.8% and London by 1.3%.

Within the like-for-like portfolio, that 1.4% decline includes a range of outcomes from London offices down 4.4% to Central London shops up 6.9%, with the latter driven by Piccadilly Lights where the valuation is now based on the new screen and Colette will cover that in more detail in a moment. In the Retail like-for-like valuations there was again a range between categories with Retail parks down 4.2%, and Leisure and hotels up 2.3%. Shopping centers were in the middle down 1.3%.

Now outside the like-for-like portfolio, the surplus on the development programme is down to Nova and Westgate while completed developments have been more resilient than the like-for-like office portfolio, down only 0.4%, and that is largely due to 20 Fenchurch Street.

Finally, in the appendices and in my Financial Review, you will see that rental values on like-for-like London offices are up 2.5%. Now that increase is due to a number of assets where the valuer has moved from using net effective rents last year to using headline rents this year. On an all net effective basis, rental values on like-for-like London offices they were actually flat. And if you look at all our London offices, not just those in the like-for-like portfolio, net effective rents were down 1.4%.

So let’s move on to debt, you will find the usual disclosure on cash flows for the year in the appendices. What this chart shows is our net debt how that has changed this year in blue and last year in red. And what you can see is how our net debt declined last year, particularly in the second half during which we were significant net sellers. This year net debt has been broadly stable; in fact, we ended the year with net debt up just £22 million overall. The difference between these two lines shaded here in pink that amounts to an average lower net debt over the year of £578 million. And as I mentioned earlier, this lower average net debt is responsible for £7 million of the £25 million reduction in net finance expense this year.

Let’s now look at our financing activity. Over the past 18 months; we’ve changed the maturity profile of our bond debt. In March 2016, we redeemed the £400 million bond that was due for repayment in November 2017. During the course of this year, we purchased some £690 million of our bonds, of which £635 million occurred in February 2017 as part of a tender exercise. Related to that, we also issued a new £400 million bond with a seven year maturity and a £300 million bond with a 12-year maturity.

Since the year end, we have redeemed all £273 million of the outstanding Queen Anne’s Gate bonds. The impact of all of this activity will reduce our net finance expense in the coming year by approximately a further £24 million.

Now with little change in our debt and property values over the year, our LTV is only up 0.2% to 22.2%. The bond refinancing during the year extended our debt maturities to 9.4 years and it reduced our average weighted average cost of debt to 4.2%. If you take into account the recent Queen Anne’s Gate bond redemption then our pro forma cost of debt falls to 3.7% while the weighted average maturity is virtually unchanged.

So, let me summarize. We have portfolio of resilient assets. Our balance sheet is in good shape. Our cost of debt is down and our earnings are up. Taken together, that has allowed us to raise the dividend in a meaningful way again this year.

Now for news on London let me hand you over to Colette.

Colette O'Shea

Thank you, Martin. Our London portfolio is exactly where we wanted it to be. Our speculative development programme is complete. Our average office lease length is 10.3 years, our longest ever and our customers come from a diverse range of sectors.

At our Investor Conference last September, I talked about our four areas of focus. One, letting the remaining space in the development programme. Two, extracting reversion from the portfolio. Three, anticipating our customer’s changing needs and four, advancing our pipeline of developments and restocking the portfolio with new product.

I’ll come back to where we’re concentrating our efforts in a minute, but first let me update you on our view of the market. On the next two slides, I’m going to talk about our supply forecasts, take up and the vacancy rates.

Starting with development and refurbishment completions as a contributor to our supply story, the bars on this chart show our forecasts today versus six and twelve months ago. The red dotted line shows average completions. Supply projections between 2016 and 2019 have fallen over the year. Approximately 7 million square feet has been pushed out beyond 2019, but we don’t see the full impact of this because as we identified back of the Investor Conference, back filling has continued particularly as more refurbishments are brought to the market.

Supply continues to grow to 2020, but by 2021 we’re forecasting a fall. Back to today. Supply is running above the long-term average. But take up, the blue bars on this chart is falling and as a consequence the vacancy rate, the red line, has been rising for the past five consecutive quarters and is now 4.7% and we expect this trend to continue. As expected, this has led to a shift in the balance of negotiating power from landlord to occupier and a weakening of net effective rents. The future of headline rents will depend on business confidence and demand. As you’d expect, we monitor both closely.

The investment market has held up well, with slight valuation falls in the first half reversing in the second half due to a combination of few sellers and high demand from overseas buyers, particularly Asia based capital which led to record volumes traded in Q1 2017. Although volumes are down 17% over the last 12 months, again as I said at the Investor Conference, the assets that have traded are particularly well high quality buildings in core locations with longer income streams. This very much reflects our own portfolio. However, we expect a weaker outlook for the short let, more risky assets and that these will present opportunities for us to buy, but we won’t be rushed.

Going back to our areas of focus, Martin has talked about our valuations, so I’ll update you on the London activity that delivered that performance. First, development lettings. We had 540,000 square feet left to let at the beginning of the year and virtually half is now let or in solicitor’s hands. Whilst the volume of leasing is down on the last two years, we’ve had far less space to let.

Our City program completed during the year and is fully let. In the West End, we’ve completed or have in solicitor’s hands 242,000 square feet. We achieved an average rent of £76 a square foot an average lease term of 14 years and an average rent free of nine months for every five years, which is well ahead of our underwriting.

More specifically in Victoria, things have moved on at pace. The Cardinal Place tube entrance has opened, we’ve moved in and the place is really beginning to buzz. If you haven’t been recently come and see for yourselves. Our focus remains on Nova which finished in April. We’ve delivered two exceptional office buildings and Nova Food; the restaurant quarter is now open.

The combination of high quality products, amenity and flexibility ensures we’re letting well and delighted to have completed with Motorola, Brambles and Child & Child. This takes the scheme to 54% let and generated excellent momentum before our launch last month.

We’ve made steady progress with our residential campaign in Victoria selling 18 units. Our remaining exposure of £77 million represents less than 1% of the London Portfolio. Completions are progressing well at the Nova Building and many residents have now moved in.

Now to asset management where we’re meeting all our targets. With Deloitte’s new 20-year lease at 1 New Street Square, we’ve increased our portfolio WAULT as I said to 10.3 years. Our voids have risen from 2.9% to 7%, but the majority of this is Piccadilly Lights which remains in like-for-like while we replace the screens. More on this in a minute.

We’ve completed £13 million of investment lettings. Terms were 40% above passing rent in 43 transactions. The average lease term is 10 years, if you take out Portland House where we’re doing short-term lettings as part of our asset plan. And we’ve completed £15 million of lease regears, retaining and increasing rent by 14% and extending leases by an average of four years.

We’ve also been busy with rent reviews, reviewing over £40 million of rental income that is 12% of our income, increasing passing rent by 12%. More specifically, at Cardinal Place we’re into our second rent review cycle and had £15 million subject to review.

We’ve reviewed £11 million and after creating good evidence through a regear increased the office rent by 14% and the retail by 23%. During the year, we also re-let 113,000 square feet. At One New Change, 92% of the rent was due to be reviewed over two years. We’ve already reviewed 65% increasing the office rent by 3% and the retail by 18%. And we’re not just focusing on our larger assets. We’re looking at every part of the portfolio. For example at 140 Aldersgate Street, we’ve reviewed 44% of the rent increasing the passing rent by 33%.

So, to Piccadilly Lights, our star performer in London. In October 2012, we completed our freehold ownership of the entire site at the world-famous Piccadilly Lights. Since then, we’ve instigated a clear plan to create value. First, we moved a souvenir shop; this enabled us to reconfigure the retail to create new flagship units for Boots, Barclays and GAP.

We let these on 10 to 15 year leases at 30% ahead of passing rents. In turn, these deals released a restriction enabling us to install an additional screen generating a further £2.4 million per annum. We also safe guarded the future development at One Sherwood Street, behind the screens which I’ll talk about later.

Turning to the screen itself. The plan was to create a block vacant possession date of December 2016, which we did. We also secured planning consent for Europe’s most technically advanced digital screen. You’ll be relieved to know that we’re preserving the historic image the world knows and loves whilst using cutting edge and seriously cool interactive technology. It’ll even react to the weather. If it rains the screen can rain too.

We’ve pre-let 50% of the space to Coca Cola, Samsung and Hyundai at 17% above passing rent, and have just launched a marketing campaign for the three remaining screens. The total ERV for the screens is the equivalent of a 250,000 square foot Grade A building in Victoria. We flicked the switch in November.

Whilst all this has been happening, we’ve been busy on our pipeline. We’re tracking £2 billion of assets we’d like to own, as well as working on a potential 1.4 million square feet of new development.

The developments are made up of five schemes in 3 London boroughs, where the specifications are all different, responding to our deepening understanding of our customers’ future needs. At 21 Moorfields, we’ve secured consent for 522,000 square feet in two buildings. We’ve finished demolition and committed to build to grade. All of this is in line with the plan we’ve shared with you previously.

This approach means that we get the time consuming below ground works out of the way and will have created a raft above the new Crossrail station by June 2018. In turn, this means we can construct the new buildings in 24 months giving us great flexibility on strategy. As you know, we’ve agreed heads of terms with Deutsche Bank for a new Head quarters on the site. Negotiations are progressing and we’ll update you with further news when we can.

At Nova East, we’re continuing to progress designs and secure LUL approvals, ready for building 196,000 square feet. And next door, the Victoria Palace Theatre completes its refurbishment ready for the eagerly awaited opening of Hamilton in November.

I said I’d talk more about one Sherwood Street, behind Piccadilly Lights. The new screen is being constructed on a standalone structure which frees up everything behind. We’ve secured consent for 142,000 square feet and plan to start detailed design later this year.

In Southwark, we’ve obtained consent for 134,000 square feet at Sumner Street and anticipate an earliest construction start on site in October 2019. We’re also well underway with a feasibility study for 360,000 square feet at Red Lion Court directly on the Thames.

So, in summary, we’re all over our portfolio. We’ve completed and virtually let the 3 million square foot speculative development programme and transformed the portfolio to one that’s well positioned for current market conditions and the short-term outlook.

We’ve 1.4 million square feet of developments in the pipeline and will be ready to start as soon as we think conditions are right. We’re evolving our product to reflect shifts in workplace trends and the changing needs of our current and future customers. And with the portfolio in such good shape, the teams are focusing more on future opportunities.

I’ll now handover to Scott.

Scott Parsons

Thanks Colette and good morning everyone. It’s been a productive year in our Retail business and in a challenging retailer and economic environment we’ve delivered a good set of results all driven by our view that experience is everything. And alongside our ever-present focus on asset management we’ve been particularly active on the transaction front. So I’ll kick off this morning with a few updates that reinforce how we’re proactive and disciplined when it comes to capital allocation.

In the last quarter of the financial year, we sold the Cornerhouse in Nottingham and the Printworks in Manchester. Both assets were sold after adding value through our asset management strategy and overall the sales generated proceeds of about 5% over book value. As I’ve highlighted before when it comes to our Leisure our focus is on a family-friendly offer that trades well all day long.

Now Cornerhouse and Printworks were our last two wet-led Leisure assets and today our portfolio comprises only schemes with a broad offer and all anchored by the dominant cinema for their catchment. And on the hotel front, we’ve now sold all seven of the hotels where Accor exercised their break options in early 2016.

Now I’ve spoken a lot about how our hotels are underpinned by vacant possession values that are higher than their investment values. Now buildings that are worth more empty than they are when fully let are a rare treat for landlords and I’m pleased to report that our total sales proceeds were about 9% ahead of book values. Our remaining 22 Accor hotels are all let without breaks until 2031, and saw income grow by about 3.4% over the financial year. Of the remaining Accor hotels in our portfolio, about 70% by value are located in London.

And lastly on the sales front, a few days post 31 March, we exited our Metro joint venture with Delancey, selling them our 50% stake in Shopstop in Clapham Junction. Delancey simultaneously sold their 50% stake in Southside Wandsworth to Invesco who are now our JV partners and as part of the transaction we’ve taken over asset management of the centre.

Southside was our only property where asset management was outsourced and in an environment where consumer experience is critical I feel much better knowing that the Land Securities team and not a third party is delivering that experience across every single asset within our portfolio

And speaking of delivering on consumer experience, since 31, March we’ve acquired a £330 million portfolio of three outlet centers from Hermes where we’re excited about achieving strong growth in the years ahead by applying some of the magic that we’ve clearly demonstrated at Gunwharf Quays.

The portfolio is made up of centers in Braintree Street and in Castleford, which is right next door to our Xscape Yorkshire leisure destination. Our business plan is focused around working closely with our strong brand partners to improve the consumer experience just like we’ve done at Gunwharf Quays by improving the catering and retail mix and increasing average dwell times and spend.

The outlet model for the very best assets enables greater control over brand mix because the typical lease is outside the Landlord and Tenant Act and break options provide the landlord with the opportunity to replace brands that are not meeting turnover targets. Now at Gunwharf, this hands-on strategy has really paid off. Over the past five years our efforts have driven average retail sales densities up by over 40%.

We’re now the largest owner/operator of outlet assets in the United Kingdom. So, we’ve bought assets where we’re confident that we can deliver a fantastic experience, but we’re also developing them. At Westgate, we’re on time and on budget for opening in the Autumn, delivering a much needed and eagerly anticipated retail heart for the city of Oxford.

John Lewis has begun fitting out their full-offer department store. Curzon is fitting out the cinema and Next and Primark will soon be taking possession of their units. The amazing rooftop restaurants are all but fully let. Westgate Social, our new foodie quarter is fully let with cool operators that are all new to Oxford and the mix of retail brands has gone from strength to strength.

We’re now 71% let with a further 9% in solicitors hands and since the half year we’ve signed pre-lets with brands like Hobbs, Cath Kidston, Seasalt, Levis, Molton Brown and a flagship store for Uniqlo.

We’re also really proud of what we’ve achieved with our Community Employment Programme at Westgate and across our retail business which has facilitated training, helped fill skills shortages, and provided job outcomes for local people. Elsewhere in the portfolio, we’ve enjoyed similar success and retailer support for our very selective development and reconfiguration activities.

The leisure extension at White Rose was 100% pre-let and achieved practical completion in March with the six new restaurants and the state of the art IMAX cinema opening soon. We’re now on site at Bluewater redeveloping the former Glow space to expand the thriving cinema, catering and leisure which is about 80% let or in solicitors’ hands.

And our potential development at Selly Oak in Birmingham has more than 90% of the retail pre-let or in solicitors’ hands. Throughout the portfolio, we’ve continued to deliver and agree upsizes for key MSU retailers from H&M at Bluewater and Glasgow to Next at White Rose to New Look at Trinity.

On top of the MSU upsizes, we’ve driven some great wins on shop units, leisure and catering too. Our focus on destination centers combined with our asset management skills has enabled us to develop strong partnerships with key brands partnerships that will be reinforced with the acquisition of the three new outlet centers.

We got to know Michael Kors, for example when we added them to the line-up at Gunwharf Quays. Our partnership approach continued with lettings to them at Bluewater then Cardiff and then Westgate. D&D’s first restaurant outside London was at Trinity Leeds. We then brought them to One New Change and they’ve recently opened their latest restaurant at Nova in Victoria.

Curzon will open in the Autumn at Westgate after working with us to bring a much-requested cinema to residents in Victoria. The list goes on and on with multiple deals with brands like Victoria’s Secret, Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, Gant, Hugo Boss and Estee Lauder who’s five brands have all signed up at Westgate each under their own fascias that is the only center outside London to offer this.

So overall, disciplined capital allocation and expert asset management with a genuine focus on consumer experience and partnering with our customers adds up to some reassuring figures. And I’m pleased to report that we’ve had a solid year of performance across the portfolio. We completed over 120 investment lettings over the financial year equating to more than £15 million in rent per annum with another £3 million in solicitors’ hands.

Like for like voids are 2.8% up slightly and mainly driven by the BHS at Trinity which since the year end is now all or in solicitors’ hands and some strategic voids at Bluewater to accommodate retailer upsizes and enable the introduction of new brands to the centre.

Administrations are down, at just 0.4%. Importantly, despite the challenging market and bumps like BHS, we continue to achieve growth in like-for-like net rental income with our ever-active asset management driving growth of 2% over the year.

Moving on to sales and footfall, we continue to outperform the benchmarks. Our same centre sales demonstrate that a great destination can perform well even in an omni-channel world. The BRC Benchmark for Same Centre Physical Store Sales shown in blue was down 1.9%. If you include online sales shown in green, the benchmark was up 0.3%. But our same centre retail sales were up 1.7%, so they were outperforming sales growth for Bricks & Mortar retail as well as all retail including online.

While the market has been tough for fashion and department stores, we’ve seen particularly strong performance from sportswear, jewelry and health & beauty and highlights this year include travel where our customers like Virgin Holidays and Kuoni sold almost £50 million of holidays at Bluewater alone that’s up 24% on last year and Trinity Kitchen where our fun and vibrant street food vans saw sales increase by 25%.

So to wrap things up, we’re pleased with our performance in what’s been a challenging year for retail. We’ve sold in line with our strategy and our business plans. And we’ve bought and developed selectively all with strong retailer support.

At our interim results in November, I’ll look forward to updating you on the integration of the outlet portfolio and of course to update you on Westgate’s grand opening. Thanks very much and I will hand it back to Rob.

Robert Noel

Thanks very much, Scott. So before we hand over to you for questions, I’d just like to summarize our outlook for the year. In London offices, as you’ve heard from Colette, our outlook for supply hasn’t changed significantly from our previous estimates. As we said, we’ve entered a period of above average supply and below average demand.

As we explained in November, the vacancy rate is rising and so we expect net effective rental values to weaken further unless we have more certainty over our future outside the EU. From a valuation standpoint, any negative effects will be more keenly felt by vacant and short let buildings. This is why we’ve been so keen to have a long Weighted Average Unexpired Lease Term and our developments let, at this point.

There will, no doubt be many twists and turns in the weeks and months ahead. But remember, whatever happens, there will always be demand - even in the nadirs of 1992, 2002 and 2009 take up never dropped much below 75% of the long run average.

As ever, we’ll watch the supply outlook like a hawk particularly the vacancy rate and where it peaks. Remember, this is what gave us the conviction to be first out of the blocks with our successful speculative development program from 2010. And as you’ve heard, we have a 1.4 million square foot program which is being made battle ready and we’ll focus on growing this.

In Retail, price rises are difficult for the consumer and difficult for retailers. However, as you’ve just heard from Scott, we believe our strong destinations will continue to serve us well and we remain pleased with our current position having sold our secondary assets during 2014 and 2015.

If we can add to what we have, we will, as we are doing in Oxford. We will continue to work the portfolio to keep it ahead of the curve as you’ve seen with the sales of some provincial hotels, Printworks and Cornerhouse and the acquisition of the outlets. In November, I said I thought we were in the right position for the current environment and that remains our view today.

Uncertainty usually provides opportunity and although I think it’s unlikely we’ll be big net investors this year, we’re fully prepared. In a market whose direction is difficult to read just now - we have great assets, a strong balance sheet, all of our options open, exactly as we planned and articulated over the last couple of years. And on that note, I will now like to wrap up and hand over to for questions.

So there are some microphones in the armrest next to you. Remember from last time, keep the button pressed while you’re talking and also I will be really grateful if you give your name and company name, so we've got it for the playback record later on. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Robert Noel

Remco, you are in front, you go first.

Remco Simon

Good morning, Remco Simon, Kempen. And you mentioned that it’s unlikely that you will be a big net investor this year and could you tell us a little bit more about what the signals are that you’re looking for to change that position, is that very simply prices coming down X percent or is there more to it?

Robert Noel

Not at all, I mean we are ready to buy fully locked and loaded the stuff where we after is the more risky assets. We simply can’t tell what we want to get into the market. The environment is really very difficult to read at the moment and we simply do not know how negotiations are going to proceed with Brexit what that means in the long term or the short term. I don’t think we will miss out on much if we wait, so we will be patient and disciplined as ever.

Remco Simon

And you alluded to in your presentation that the market is held up a bit better than you expected probably six months or 12 months ago, where do you see value at this point in time, what is the point where you would like to stab back in, can you give some indication of where few of the market is compared to where the market trades at the moment?

Robert Noel

Well I mean we stepped back in 48 hours ago, Remco when we spent £330 million on our portfolio of outlets which we have been monitoring for quite some time highly accretive deal in the sector which we’ve already demonstrated our expertise and we’re delighted to have bought them. So I mean I can’t tell you when and where we will be buying I’m afraid, you'll just have to trust us do the right thing at the right time.

Remco Simon

Fair enough and one question on the outlets portfolio, how do you see the future for the outlet business, is this the first type of a growing that business further? And secondly, some of the leading parties in the outlets industry have all built up pan European platforms like a value retail plan, it’s good to see yourself going that direction as well with outlets or is it purely U.K.?

Robert Noel

So let me answer the European question and then let Scott answer the question about what we’re going to do with our outlets, I mean the I think it’s unlikely that Land Securities will go into the concurrent European market, and we have been very clear that we’re a U.K. business. Our shareholders are very happy that we’re concentrating on being in U.K. it’s the market we know every corner of, nothing in our real estate market what happens in every corner of it, so no European acquisitions for the time being. Scott?

Scott Parsons

Yes in terms of growing the asset portfolio larger that I would to the wider portfolio, we would focus on the best destinations or assets that we thought we can turn into the best destinations and the joy about the outlet model is that about 80% of the rent and that gross typically at RPI, think about is your neat and to veg. The remainder of the rent think of that as your pudding and if my brands aren't serving me a big enough portion of pudding I'm going to order something else and I like having that control over the brand mix and the consumer experience.

Remco Simon

Thanks.

Robert Noel

Miranda?

Miranda Cockburn

Good morning. Miranda Cockburn from Stifel. Just a few questions firstly on London. So that you underperformed the IP Dave's a little bit surprised given that your lease longevity versus of the others with shorter leases just wondered if you could give a bit more detail on that? Secondly, just in terms of 20 Fenchurch Street, can you give us an indication of the valuation move in the second half of the year, just obviously given a cheese grater sale? And the last question is really just on the debt book, can we expect more work on that over the next coming, over the forth coming year and where could you see that 3.7% go to?

Scott Parsons

So Miranda, if I can answer your IPD question and I'm going to hand over to the chancellor to talk about 20 Fenchurch Street in debt book because he's got all figures to hand. IPD is an index that we measure ourselves against because there is no alternative. The IPG quarterly London index is a benchmark of not very many tens of millions of properties with average low sides of 20 million I think 24 million. So for us it is a very difficult to take a portfolio of 8 billion with average loss size of 100 million people and outperform an index such as that. We put it in there because you like us reporting IPD index and to be within 1% is I don't think you can it is such a wafer thin margin that I'm not even going to spend any more time on it. So I'll handover to Martin.

Martin Greenslade

So 20 Fenchurch Street. The figures are in the, John mentioned it, so the building was valued at £1.135 million and 400% at 31 March 2017 that is up 5.6% across the year. I can't quite remember where it was at 30 September but I think it was broadly flat across the first half and so that growth has come in the second half. In terms of the debt book, well first thing I'd say is that I have to be careful here because our bonds are listed securities and the [indiscernible] police are always listening.

So in terms of what we intend to do there, we will always look at our debt book and see whether or not there are ways of refinancing it in a way that we think is good for shareholders. But we are mindful of the costs of doing that. In terms of where I can see our cost of debt going well if you look at basically one way you can reduce your cost of debt is to leverage up and so just buying the outlet center drives down the cost of debt from 3.7% closer towards 3.4%, 3.5% just on that transaction alone. So we absolutely will try and manage our debt book, but we will be very mindful of the frictional costs of doing so.

Robert Noel

Chris you had your hangout?

Christopher Fremantle

I just want to ask you on, sorry it's Christopher Fremantle from Morgan Stanley. I just want to ask you on the Retail business you talked about like-for-like growth of 2%. I just wanted in that like-for-like portfolio what are you spending if anything in terms of CapEx to create that growth this clear, a bit of a theme about your spending to create growth, but I just wonder if you can just clarify a little bit what you're spending on that growth?

Scott Parsons

Small and about 9 million quid last financial year slightly more than that just over 12 million year, year ahead since the rest of our CapEx is created like Westgate or White Rose – expansion.

Christopher Fremantle

Okay and just one other, you talked about the Deutsche Bank head of terms, how likely is it that you get clarity on that particular development scheme before the Brexit negotiations are completed?

Colette O'Shea

I mean I think, I mean we have a lot of clarity at the moment in that we finished the demolition and we've now committed to start the piling. So we're actually ready to build or we will be from next year. In terms of the Deutsche Bank as we've said publicly as have they we’re in detailed negotiations with them. We said at the time that the announcement went out that those would take quite a few months because it's a big building and it has potentially complex and as and when we've got more information as I said we'll let you know. But the important thing is we're sticking with the original business plan which is to get the site ready so that we can build and go over the pre-let.

Michael Burt

Good morning everyone. Michael Burt from Exane BNP Paribas. And you may recall there is a very bid in the market on long let assets and you've also made clear that you think the net effect of rents are softening slightly in London. Bearing that in mind it looks like purchases of those assets would be willing to buy them at you know an IRR on the forward looking basis which is potentially below your cost of capital. Are you still very much committed to those assets forming a key part of portfolio going forward and should you continue just to learn them?

Robert Noel

Total property return at 3.6% and our entire business is performing at lowering our cost to capital this year. So, I mean, you know we are where we are in the market cycle and there's nothing we can do about that. I mean I think we've been very clear, very clear about where we wanted to be at precisely this point in time and we've been very clear about that since midway through 2014.

We've sold all the assets we want to sell. We've got our gearing to where we wanted to get it at this point, we've got our lease term as long as possible, what's not to like? I would add that no asset is sacrosanct and if we get a bid for a building from which the proceeds from which we can put to better use elsewhere then we will always do that if there's an outstanding bid, always but we're not planning to sell anything more. And then Alan [indiscernible] all of that, sorry.

Q - Hemant Kotak

Hi good morning Hemant Kotak from Green Street Advisors. Maybe just a flip side of that conversation. So clearly you're doing all the right things, long lace assets, high quality assets. The share price is obviously trading where it is and there are big discounts there, so clearly shareholders are disagreeing.

You're out in the market buying assets at full value when you give it some consideration that you have also have the option to buy the shares. We've talked about this in the past, but does the acquisition in the outlets does it represent such an outsized opportunity that you're using your pretty high cost of capital at the moment to acquire these assets?

Robert Noel

So, I mean the acquisition of the outlets has to be considered in the context of sales we've made this year as well. I have been very clear I don't think we will be big net investors this year. I have said that already this morning. I really don't think we’ll precisely the reason you've asked it's a very difficult story and I know where you're going to go to next which is why do some of hand money back to shareholders.

We've also been very clear on that which is the time we'll think about what we do with our capital is the time that we want to reinvest in scale. And we are absolutely not there yet. What you see with the outlets is very sensible working of the portfolio on what is a very highly accretive deal with a starting of the 6.5%.

Hemant Kotak

Thank you and then just a question on the central London office guidelines, so I made it all the way to the appendix and I'm looking at slide at A22 which is your pipeline, so you've also said at the front where you expect the spike in supply to being 2020, what is the likelihood that, that shifts out because you're obviously expecting a trough in 2021? Now given what we expect for demand, the fact that demand is softening and there is a good great deal of sense in the market which is starting developments with pre-lets, could this really push out quite materially?

Colette O'Shea

I think it's, I mean that this is based on the best information that we have today and I think just to recap on what I've said previously, which is that if we look at it between sort of 16 and 19, 7 million square feet of space has moved out. Now you would expect that to have quite an effect on potential supply, but what's actually come through is nearly 5.5 million square feet of backfill space.

And the interesting thing about that is that more than half of that is refurbishment and a big proportion of it also is schemes that are a South 25,000 square feet. So there's a lot of moving out, but there's also backfilling. I mean in terms of then going beyond 19 what we've shown you today is our best estimate of where we think things will be, because obviously there will be a runoff of completion of what we're seeing coming through in that 2019 period, but we're definitely sort of indicating that we see things against stock coming off by 2020.

Hemant Kotak

Just to confirm best estimate means not earliest possible delivery which is what some of these charts typically show.

Colette O'Shea

These are all earliest anticipated delivery days, but by best estimates we go through and we analyze schemes and we believe these are about right in terms of being the earliest anticipated delivery days.

Robert Noel

Alan, then we will come in the front again.

Alan Carter

Yes, Alan Carter from Stifel. Actually it follows on quite nicely from that question from Hemant. You got to have 600 million in net rental income at moment, the portfolio is only 5% reverse remain because the retail element is still over rented. That gives you about £30 million of reversion, but one third of that reversion about 10 million quid relates to the London office portfolio where significant lease expires occur in the years that you indicate that could be potential maximum new supply 2021, 2019 through the 2021.

So, just how resilient or how confident are you in view of your thoughts about London office rental market, that on those lease expires in [indiscernible] is sustainable all those specific assets you can talk about extremely resilient or potentially very vulnerable?

Colette O'Shea

I mean I think what I would identify that by the time you get to 2021 you’re into the likes of One New Change which is coming through its cycle from completion. I mean where we’re sitting at the moment is we’re pretty confident and this is why I have sort of identifying about the volume of reversion that we’ve done through rent reviews.

What we do is we have leasings right to the lease expiry date. What we actually do is we’re talking to those customers ourselves because they don’t want to leave things right to the end and trying to understand what their business needs are and again this year alone we have managed to regear a number of leases.

So we will be working with them now and we are talking to the likes of the New Change customers along with Cardinal understanding what their business needs are and whether we can retain them in the building or even move them elsewhere. So the main message at the moment is that we’re keeping an absolute track on that and trying to understand exactly what our customers are doing and what their business plans are.

Alan Carter

Okay, I mean that is great and unexpected, but can you just give a comment on what that you think that ARV [ph] will be when you get to that point in time in view of your comments about where London rents are going? So what I'm getting at is at the RV [ph] risk and I’m just trying mindful of the comments Martin made about future dividend growth potential, and it is relatively low level of reversion within the overall portfolio and if that is likely to come down? And obviously that begs another question.

Robert Noel

So the difficulty in forecasting is manifests itself perfectly by the papers that are written by people in this room and they change, things changed their minds every six months and if I look at some people who thought – rents in 2018, we’re going to be £80 a square foot a year ago and then I think they are going to be £55 a square foot, it sort of answers the question for you, no one knows.

Alan Carter

Well, I'll pick up on that, because you have actually, you did say quite frequently, you saw London rents will fall 25%, so?

Robert Noel

I never said London rents will fall 25%, I said we wanted to get our developments completed by now and we think the outlook for rents is weaker and with the outlook for the rents is weaker and that is what we’re saying. We simply don’t know how far. You have asked me in the past Alan whether I think rents could fall 25%? And I said absolutely they could and they have done three times in my career already. Keith?

Keith Crawford

Keith Crawford from Peel Hunt, just on the Deutsche negotiations or discussions, is that on both buildings effectively or just part of the proposed development?

Colette O'Shea

I mean, I can’t really talk in great detail about that, but what I would sort of guide you to is that we’ve got planning consent for over half a million square feet on that space. They want a headquarters building inevitably when we get interest and we start developing a design for these buildings; we tweak them to make them appropriate for the demand at the time.

Keith Crawford

Okay Rob, now just from this presentation and the previous presentations, you presented your position extremely clearly, you reached your objectives, the company is in a different place to where it has ever been before, incredible strengths, incredible resilience, not over distributing and I wouldn’t be suggesting a second you should then go out and do something crazy like selling assets, some of which may actually rise quite well in the next couple of years despite the conditions because they are so let and they all fit for purpose.

But shareholders about eight years ago did not under this management team admittedly raised money at £2.70 and it was a big issue as the freight now, when you look at the share price charts, this sort of thing starts to come up. So I was just trying to think whether there was anything more one can do for investors, I mean obviously some companies are going to sell up definitely. Some have given special divs, the investors have had the special divs even if the shares have moved very much.

I mean what about American Style treasury operation very slowly, very gradually reducing the number of shares. I mean I’m not trying to be clever about this because I don’t know either. I think maybe a bear market is on the way soon anyway, but smaller number of shares, less to payout, dividend payments have reduced, it's sensible. Is that a possibility because it’s extremely difficult from your present base to be sure that the hopper or the size of the hopper you’re going to require encouraging as today’s comments are is going to be very big to move the dial. Meanwhile the shares are good value.

Robert Noel

Yes I think he is, I mean we have been really clear in where we want to be at this point. We are looking at a fairly unclear mundane environment outside and so we’re happy where we are at the moment and where we’re going in the future, who knows. I think anything to do with buying in shares et cetera will absolutely have to wait until we want to reinvest in scales we've consistently said that. Sorry there is one question secondary okay. Mike?

Mike Bessell

Sorry, Mike Bessell from Bank of America, one quick one on a completely different tack please. At the end of your Chief Executive statements you note the lack of the need for infrastructure including much needed homes, is this alluding to a potential third leg of Land Securities operations going forward or you are examining PRS and sort of seeing what the people are doing there with a view to that being a future extension of the business?

Robert Noel

I think you’re probably reading too much into this Mike. I mean the affordability of London is very important for all of our office customers and for attracting tenants into the city that is why I think it’s really important.

As to whether Land Securities should get into the PRS market? Why not? This is a massive megatrend, but I can tell you it will be no time soon because we need total cross-party political support and proper planning regime before we do.

Robert Noel

Okay, well I think we are done. Thank you very much indeed for your attention, sorry we've run over a bit, I’m sure you found it interesting, I hope you did and we will see you in November.

