Vale: Corruption Scandal Brings Opportunity

Vale should be mostly immune to consequences of this scandal in the short term.

Brazilian stocks were under intense pressure after a report that current president Michel Temer gave his agreement to pay a potential witness for silence during ongoing corruption probe. As a reminder, Mr. Temer came to power after the previous president Rouseff was impeached in the midst of a huge corruption scandal involving Petrobras (NYSE:PBR). Due to the possibility of another political crisis, the country's ETF, iShares MSCI Brazil Capped, lost almost 20% overnight.

However, EWZ is heavy on financials, with preferred shares of Itau Banco Holding (NYSE:ITUB) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) accounting for 20.2% of ETF's holdings. Preferred shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) are just 2.39% of the ETF's holdings. Not surprisingly, Vale also suffered serious downside in the opening:

The company's shares have already been in decline, pressured by the recent downside in iron ore prices and worries about sustainability of Chinese growth. I believe that iron ore prices should be able to find support at $55 - $65 per ton and I previously shared my thoughts on this topic in an article about Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF), so I won't repeat myself here.

Instead, I want to focus on what might turn out to be a good short-term opportunity in Vale shares. The possibility of another impeachment will clearly weigh on Brazil stocks. However, the impact won't be equal for all. The biggest losers will likely be Petrobras, which was in the center of the corruption scandal that led to Rousseff impeachment, and banks, which had tremendous upside on expectations that Temer was a pro-business leader. For Vale, the price of iron ore is a much more important variable than the state of the domestic economy. Brazil accounted only for 9.5% of Vale's revenues in the first quarter:

Also, it is reasonable to expect weakness in Brazilian real due to political turmoil. This is beneficial for Vale, as 53% of its first-quarter COGS (cost of goods sold) was dominated in reals together with 66% of capex. In fact, real has already started its move (below is the USD to BRL chart):

Source: xe.com

I believe that a combination of factors including stabilization of iron ore prices, small exposure to leading country ETF and a benefit from low real exchange rate will help provide short-term support for Vale's shares. Longer-term, you can expect prolonged political soap opera which will periodically weigh on all Brazilian shares when other vivid evidence of corruption among top Brazilian officials hits the headlines. Once Vale shares stabilize, they will likely provide a long setup with a target to pre-scandal levels near $9.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VALE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.