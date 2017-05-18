USO: Higher After Bear Trap?

The recent sharp decline in USO and crude oil could have created a bear trap for traders ready to pounce on the very real oversupply narrative.

We entered into a long position in USO, as we believe we now have a confirmed break above $10.21 ($49/bbl).

Introduction

Last week, we suggested that crude oil could easily break higher or lower, and we were prepared to initiate either a long or a short position based upon technical signals. A confirmed break above $49/bbl in the WTI futures contract suggested to us that oil could move significantly higher. A break below $47 would have suggested to us that more downside was ahead. After two EIA reports which showed (expected) crude oil storage withdrawals, the crude oil market has recovered, and appears to be ready to move higher once again.

We have opened a long position on the United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA: USO), and we will discuss our reasoning for it below. Here is a summary of the key factors that we update weekly on the USO and crude oil market.

The next roll date for the USO is early June. If you are investing with USO, the current ratio of July NYMEX contract to the USO price is about 4.80, so $48/bbl equals $10/share for USO.

Technicals

We have a few charts below of both USO and the WTI continuous front month contract that we will discuss.

In the first chart below, we see that USO has traded in a choppy sideways range for about a year. Nevertheless, we see that the last four MACD bullish crosses resulted in significant rallies for USO. We just completed another bullish MACD cross on May 12th.

Next, we show a daily chart of the continuous front-month crude oil contract, showing key support and resistance areas.

From the chart above, we have a few comments:

Crude oil has just breached both the 50 day and 200 day simple moving averages, which have been providing resistance for the last few days. A continuation above these averages and the prior support line would be quite bullish, and could bring in additional investment. The sharp drop in crude oil pricing in early May could have been a bear trap; there is no doubt that crude oil has been oversupplied for at least two years. Nevertheless, fundamental factors like supply and demand have less importance in these financial derivative and sentiment-driven markets. The last two EIA reports, whether one considers them "bearish" or "bullish" - have helped to support the oil price and the value of USO. To the upside, we can expect resistance at the all-important psychological level of $50, and then the 100 day SMA near $51. If crude oil can break above the most recent high near $53.50/bbl, that would be a great sign for oil bulls.

Geopolitics

In our most recent updates, we laid out our view that Saudi Aramco's planned initial public offering in 2018 should provide (direct and indirect) support to crude oil prices. There is considerable evidence of collusion between OPEC members and hedge funds to support the oil price.

Next week, not only is there an OPEC meeting, but President Trump is traveling to Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Vatican. Love him or hate him, one has to admit that Trump adds uncertainty to financial markets. There are many potential headlines that could propel oil above the key levels that we mention above.

Commercial Positioning

In the chart below, we have superimposed the value of the USO ETF versus the commercial positioning in the NYMEX crude oil contract. The red vertical lines show the cases where short-term peaks in commercial "smart money" short positions correspond to nearby sharp drops in the value of USO.

The green vertical lines show the cases where short-term peaks in the total open interest (futures + options) correspond to nearby sharp increases in the value of USO.

Not every peak in open interest results in nearby value increases for USO, and not every peak in commercial short interest results in a declining price of USO. However, there does appear to be some correlation to these extreme positioning events. Nevertheless, the most recent COT report shows that we are at an all-time high for open interest in futures + delta-weighted options in crude oil, and commercial short interest has fallen. This might suggest that the market is positioned for upside.

Supply and Demand Fundamentals

The U.S. remains at or near record highs for crude oil, gasoline and diesel fuel. We have copied below a helpful summary of the current and historical supply and demand picture, which was produced by Ole Hansen, a commodity analyst with Saxo Bank. The total crude oil inventories in the U.S. are in the upper left corner. Total crude oil inventories are less than record highs, but highest ever for the current calendar week. Gasoline inventories have declined recently, but remain at or near record highs.

The crude oil market has been oversupplied for many months, so the fact of oversupply is not the primary determinant for near-term price direction. In the short run, headlines and technical factors will dominate price direction.

Note: The USO ETF closely follows the front-month WTI crude oil futures contract on NYMEX, since it holds the front-month futures contracts as its primary asset. USO can be useful for short-term trading positions, but is not always a great candidate for "buy and hold" investors, due to time decay created by the normal structure of the futures market. We covered that briefly in an article that can be accessed here.

Note: All charts above were taken from TradingView. Unless otherwise indicated, the tables were created by Viking Analytics.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.