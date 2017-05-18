Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure: Multiple Ways For Investors To Win With This Toll Road Operator

There are multiple catalysts for the stock, including deleveraging, positive regulatory changes, and potential M&A, on top of an attractive 6% forward dividend yield.

Elevator Pitch

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Ltd. (OTC:GZITF) [1052:HK] is a toll road operator, an attractive business which boasts defensive, recurring cash flows across economic cycles, which is validated by the company's excellent financial track record. There are multiple ways for investors to profit from the investment in Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure, including an attractive dividend yield, deleveraging, positive regulatory changes, and potential acquisition of new toll road assets. My target price of HK$7.59 for Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure, based on 11 times forward P/E, implies a 31% upside to the company's share price of HK$5.81 as of May 17, 2017.

Company Description

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure is a Hong Kong-listed toll road operator that also trades on an OTC basis in the U.S. It is the owner and operator of 12 expressways and bridge projects with an attributable toll length of approximately 358.4 kilometers in Guangdong and other provinces in China. These expressways and bridge projects include the Guangzhou Northern Second Ring Expressway (GNSR Expressway), Guangzhou Western Second Ring Expressway (GWSR Expressway), Guangzhou Northern Ring Road (Northern Ring Road), Guangdong Humen Bridge (Humen Bridge), Shantou Bay Bridge, and Qinglian Expressway, all of which are located within Guangdong Province; Cangyu Expressway in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (Cangyu Expressway); Jinbao Expressway in Tianjin Municipality; Han-Xiao Expressway in Hubei Province; Changzhu Expressway in Hunan Province; Weixiu Expressway in Henan Province, and Suiyuenan Expressway in Hubei Province.

Please find more detailed information of Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure's expressways and bridges in the Appendix at the end of the article.

Favorable Economics Of Toll Road Operators

Warren Buffett is known for using toll roads as an analogy for the high-quality businesses he likes to own. He was quoted in the past commenting on the favorable economics of toll road businesses:

In an inflationary world, a toll bridge would be a great thing to own because you've laid out the capital costs. You built it in old dollars, and you don't have to keep replacing it.

Indeed, the toll road business is defensive and generates recurring free cash flow, and Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure is a good example of that. Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure grew its revenue in every single year for 12 consecutive years since FY2004. Similarly, it has been free cash flow positive for the past 15 years between FY2002 and FY2016. Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure's impressive financial track record has been achieved across multiple economic cycles, including the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis. This is attributable to the long-term concession rights ranging from 6 to 23 years remaining that Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure owns, and minimal maintenance capital expenditures required to support the current operations of the existing toll roads (as per Buffett's quote).

Furthermore, the long-term growth outlook for China's expressways and bridges is promising, thanks to growing urbanization and increased vehicle ownership. China's urbanization rate grew from 18% in 1978 to 56% in 2015, but the country still plans to increase the number of urban residents by another 100 million in the next five years, which should further grow the urbanization rate to 60% by 2020. Also, based on IHS research, vehicle penetration in China is only about a fifth that of the U.S. and Western Europe at around 120 vehicles per 1,000 people. China's vehicle population is expected to grow by close to 75% over the next few years to 300 million by 2020, according to a February 2017 Forbes article titled "After A Surge In Sales In 2016, What Can We Expect From China's Auto Industry This Year?"

Steady Dividend Payer That Offers Attractive Yield

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure has been a steady dividend payer in the past years (see dividend payment track record below), which is hardly any surprise considering the cash flow generative nature of the toll road business. It boasts three-year, five-year, and 10-year dividend CAGRs of 9.6%, 5.7%, and 8.5% respectively. Another way to evaluate Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure's historical dividend growth is to view it from a yield on cost perspective; an investor who bought Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure shares a decade ago would have received a yield on cost of approximately 11.3%, based on FY2016's dividend payout of HK$0.33 per share.

Amount (HK$) Ex-date Payment Date 0.20 22/05/2017 28/06/2017 0.13 13/10/2016 18/11/2016 0.16 23/05/2016 28/06/2016 0.12 12/10/2015 18/11/2015 0.17 01/06/2015 26/06/2015 0.11 06/10/2014 06/11/2014 0.16 29/05/2014 26/06/2014 0.10 07/10/2013 08/11/2013 0.11 31/05/2013 26/06/2013 0.09 09/10/2012 08/11/2012 0.14 07/06/2012 26/06/2012 0.10 14/10/2011 18/11/2011 0.12 17/05/2011 20/06/2011 0.10 27/09/2010 20/10/2010 0.12 20/05/2010 09/06/2010 0.04 29/09/2009 22/10/2009 0.08 22/05/2009 12/06/2009

In FY2016, Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure paid out an annual dividend of HK$0.33, which is equivalent to a 5.7% dividend yield, based on the company's share price of HK$5.81 as of May 17, 2017. The FY2016 dividend per share of HK$0.33 also represented approximately a 60% payout ratio (of core earnings excluding one-offs) and an 18% YoY growth in absolute terms. Given a sustainable single-digit revenue growth at the minimum and a stable dividend payout policy, I estimate that Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure should offer a minimum forward dividend yield of 6% for FY2017 based on its current share price of HK$5.81. This is also supported by Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure's 10-year free cash flow CAGR of approximately 13%.

Revisions To The Regulation on the Administration of Toll Roads Are Likely To Be Positive

The revisions to The Regulation on the Administration of Toll Roads are expected to be completed by the end of 2017, according to management guidance. Possible changes include compensation paid to toll road companies for the toll-free travel period for vehicles during national holidays, and the extension of the concession period for toll road assets which have undergone significant expansion and capital investment.

The latter is especially important, since one of Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure's major profit contributors (41.3% of FY2016 revenue), Guangzhou North Second Ring or GNSR Expressway, experiences heavy traffic volume (194,227 vehicles passed through the GNSR Expressway every day, making it the second busiest expressway or bridge in Yuexiu's portfolio) and is primed for an expansion. If the revised toll road regulations are issued by the end of the year and allow for concession extension following significant capital expenditures on toll road assets, Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure is expected to benefit in the form of increased revenues (expanded GNSR Expressway can accommodate more vehicles per day) and a higher valuation multiple (resulting from an extended concession period, which reduces concession renewal risks for the GNSR Expressway that has 15 years remaining for its concession term).

Value-Accretive Capital Management Strategies

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure has been creating value for shareholders via proactive capital management and capital allocation strategies such as refinancing at lower interest rates, deleveraging, and M&A.

In FY2016, the company's finance costs declined by 14.3% YoY to RMB 459 million, thanks to the issuance of corporate bonds (also referred to as Panda bonds which are Chinese renminbi-denominated bonds issued by a non-Chinese company sold to investors in China) amounting to RMB 1.99 billion, which carried interest rates of 2.85-3.38%. The company utilized proceeds from the Panda bonds to pay down existing debt (both onshore and offshore bank loans) which carried higher interest rates.

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure's net gearing also declined from 78.4% in FY2015 to 66.6% in FY2016, and I estimate that the company's net gearing could possibly be reduced by close to half to 35% by FY2019, assuming no new debt financing for acquisitions (even with acquisitions, there should still be deleveraging, but at a slower pace depending on acquisition size and financing structure). This is reasonable taking into account an annual free cash flow of RMB 1.2 billion versus a net debt balance of RMB7.4 billion.

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure has set a target of growing its asset base by 50% from RMB 23 billion as of December 31, 2016 to RMB 35 billion by 2020, which will be driven by M&A. The company's last acquisition was a 70% interest in Hubei Suiyuenan Expressway in July 2015, which became the company's second largest revenue contributor (after GNSR Expressway) at 16.7% of FY2016 revenue. This was a good acquisition in my opinion, as the Hubei Suiyuenan Expressway had a long 25-year remaining concession term at the point of acquisition and was well-located at the Hubei section of the duplicate trunk line of the Beijing-Hong Kong-Macau expressway and ending at the Jingyue Yangtze River Highway Bridge.

The company also has the financial strength to support future acquisition activities. As of December 31, 2016, Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure has a cash balance of approximately RMB 1.05 billion and it has further debt capacity (supported by cash flow generative toll road assets) via the potential issuance of new Panda bonds to finance any future acquisitions. It is also noteworthy that Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure has not issued any new shares in the past nine years to support its topline and bottom line growth, which speaks volumes about the company's capital discipline and cash flow generative business model.

Valuation

Please find below the peer comparison table for Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure. It trades at a discount to its peers on a P/E basis, despite comparable ROE and ROA metrics.

In the list of peers below, Sichuan Expressway Company, Shenzhen Expressway Co. Ltd., Citra Marga Nusaphala Persada, and Jasa Marga are pure-play toll road operators. Shenzhen International has toll road operations contributing more than 90% of its operating profit, but it also has a logistics business owning and operating logistics parks and bulk cargo terminals. Nusantara Infrastructure Tbk PT is the most diversified of all the peers listed below; besides its toll road business, it also operates other infrastructure assets such as telecommunications towers, waste water treatment plants, and dry and liquid cargo terminals.

Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure is preferred over Sichuan Expressway Company (notwithstanding Sichuan's lower P/E), because Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure boasts a higher ROE, ROA (which justifies Sichuan's lower P/E relative to Yuexiu) and dividend yield. Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure's ROA is the second highest among its peers only trailing Citra Marga, but Citra Marga does not pay any dividend, and I am more positive on the future growth in the urbanization rate and vehicle penetration rate for China (versus Indonesia). Another key reason for picking Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure over its peers is that it offers the highest dividend yield, which allows investors to enjoy the best of both worlds in terms of yield and growth.

Symbol Stock Current P/E Excluding Extraordinary Items, Basic-LTM Forward PE Ratio Current Dividend Yield-Common Stock Primary Issue-LTM Gross Margin-trailing 12 month Net Profit Margin-trailing 12 month Asset turnover-trailing 12 month Return on average assets-trailing 12 month Return on average equity-trailing 12 month HKG:107 Sichuan Expressway Company Limited 8.5 n/a 3.7% 20.6% 11.2% 29.3% 3.3% 8.2% HKG:1052 Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Ltd 9.3 9.4 5.7% 66.9% 46.3% 11.0% 5.1% 10.4% JAK:CMNP Citra Marga Nusaphala Persada Tbk PT 10.1 n/a 0.0% 41.1% 21.6% 31.8% 6.9% 11.1% HKG:548 Shenzhen Expressway Co. Ltd. (OTC:SHZNF) 11.8 11.0 3.5% 42.7% 29.0% 14.2% 4.1% 9.3% HKG:152 Shenzhen International Holdings Limited (OTC:SZIHD) 12.1 11.6 0.0% 40.2% 37.5% 13.0% 4.9% 11.5% JAK:META Nusantara Infrastructure Tbk PT 13.0 n/a 0.0% 52.5% 23.5% 18.7% 4.4% 8.0% JAK:JSMR Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk PT (OTCPK:PTJSY) 16.4 18.2 1.6% 26.3% 10.4% 39.0% 4.0% 16.8%

I arrive at a target price of HK$7.59 for Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure by applying an 11 times (mid-point of where peers are trading at) forward P/E to my estimated FY2019 EPS of RMB 0.61 (HK$0.69).

I forecast Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure to grow its revenue by a 4% CAGR from RMB 2,519 million in FY2016 to RMB 2,834 million in FY2019. This is conservative considering the company's five-year revenue CAGR of 11% and management guidance of 5-8% revenue growth for FY2017 (lower due to the cessation of concession for Xian Expressway in September 2016.) I also expect the company's core net profit margin to expand from 34.8% in FY2016 to 36.3% in FY2019, largely due to the effects of operating leverage (minimal incremental costs associated with increase in revenue). This results in an FY2019 EPS of RMB 0.61 or HK$0.69.

My target price implies a 31% upside to the company's share price of HK$5.81 as of May 17, 2017.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure are unfavorable regulatory changes, traffic diversion away from its expressways and bridges, and overpaying for acquisitions of new toll road assets.

Appendix: Detailed Information of Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure's Expressways and Bridges

Source: Company's FY2016 Annual Report

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.