Enercare: The Most Boring Business You'll Ever Love

Enercare (OTCPK:CSUWF) [ECI CN] is perhaps the most boring business I have ever come across...and that's part of why I love it. It was a waterheater leasing income trust spin-out 15 years ago of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), the Ontario gas utility. Upon conversion from an income trust in 2011 (and renaming to Enercare), it began a diversification program. Its portfolio is now:

Owning leasing 1.1 million waterheaters in Ontario

Submetering utilities for 120k customers in Ontario

Servicing waterheaters and HVAC in Canada and the US (via Service Experts purchased in 2016)

Try to control your enthusiasm.

Thesis

What is cause for enthusiasm is the reliability of the revenue and cash flows...not to mention that even with the recent dip the stock has averaged 20% compound annual returns over the past five years. My target on the stock is $22-26.

Waterheater leasing and servicing grows 3-4% annually with mid-50% EBITDA margins.

Submetering (converting apartment buildings from one electric bill for building to separate bills for each apartment) grows billable units 10% per year with basically 95% margins (revenues and margins are reported as if Enercare is the utility provider instead of just being a conduit between the customer and utility. The true revenue is just the fee Enercare charges, which has very little cost associated with it).

HVAC servicing (Service Experts) is the newest business. The company acquired Direct Energy's service biz (the guys servicing Enercare's leased waterheater biz) in 2015 and then acquired Service Experts last May, which gave it US (as well as other Canada) HVAC sales and service. The company acquired the biz at under 8x EBITDA and guided to 25% per share cash flow growth from the deal. This business is the least recurring revenue of the three since it's not installed assets but it is building a rental HVAC business and the servicing angle should still be a very steady business.

So why did the stock drop? Two reasons:

1) The sell side (which is really weak in this name) screwed up valuation. Reliance Home Comfort (a waterheater and HVAC leasing business in Canada) was acquired for 13x EBITDA in January by Li Ka-Shing, Asia's richest man. Put that multiple on Enercare's lowest estimate of 2017 and you get $26. The problem is that some sell-side analysts raised both their multiple AND their EBITDA estimates for Enercare and one analyst put a $30 target on the stock. There was no real justification to raise EBITDA estimates and $30 was too high (see my targets).

2) The sell-side screwed up the seasonal nature of the service business. HVAC servicing is seasonal. You just don't service many air conditioners in January-March. The company explained all of this in detail on the Q4 call, but analysts didn't quite believe it. Plus, the deal closed after Q1 last year so the sell-side had no great basis to comp against. It predicted flat EBITDA and the division posted a small loss. I think people were nervous about servicing to start with. You have to send guys out to get revenue rather than just sit there with waterheaters or submetering and collect moolah. Combine this nervousness with an EBITDA "miss" and you get the stock getting nailed.

These two screw-ups by the sell-side are the opportunity. The company is pretty much the same as it was when it was close to CAD$22. I think people will be pleasantly surprised by Q2 numbers from the servicing business since management sounded pleased with the progress the business had made.

The only negative I saw was a margin drop from submetering because of the changing contracts. These are original contracts made by the company Enercare acquired to get into the business. The company typically signs 15-20 year contracts so the vast majority of its installations are on that schedule and numbers should improve over the course of the year.

Basically, Enercare is now (as of close 5/17) at just over 10x my estimate of about $285mm of EBITDA (which is the low end of Street estimates). I'm more of a free cash flow yield guy though and that translates to about 8% operating cash - maintenance Cap Ex free cash yield. The company has very informative earnings presentations about the business.

I think these levels are just too cheap for such a stable business. Li Ka-Shing paid 13x for Reliance Home Comfort two months ago. I don't base my investment decision on what other people do, but a comp is a comp, and I think Enercare's business has more growth opportunities than Reliance.

Lastly, the company has a 10mm share repurchase authorization that it has not used to date. When the stock dropped two years ago, the company was not shy about buying back stock.

The Numbers

$1,900m market cap (at CAD$18.27) + $1,000 debt - $20mm cash = $2,900 Enterprise Value

$286-300mm 2017 EBITDA estimates = 9.7-10.1x

3.5x Leverage

$160mm 2017 OCF-Maintenance Cap Ex. = 8% yield through equity

5.05% dividend yield CAD$.96/share dividend paid (CAD$.08 paid monthly) 56% payout ratio.

As mentioned, I think CAD$30 is too high. $26 is a fair number based on this year numbers. On the ADR, that's a $19 target on the ADR (at $1.36 exchange rate) from $13.39 right now. That's over 40% upside plus a 5% dividend.

The Risks

Waterheater goes from being very stable to losing customers.

There is no more uptake of sub-metering.

Service Experts numbers don't get the seasonal pick-up management discussed during the Q1 conference call.

Summary

Enercare has a very stable revenue and cash flow generative business with a defined and easily serviceable dividend policy. The balance sheet is in great shape and the company has a large buyback policy in place. Lastly, a good comp just sold for a 30% premium to a very sophisticated buyer. The stock is down on bad modeling by the sell-side. This is an interesting buying opportunity for a stock that has historically rewarded investors very well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSUWF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.