PDL BioPharma: Now Is The Time To Buy

PDL BioPharma's (NASDAQ:PDLI) shares are significantly undervalued (I believe this, and so does PDL management). Now is the time to buy. At present, PDLI has $2.45 per share of cash, a 1.74 cash to debt ratio, hidden assets about to be unlocked, and a low valuation, trading at a forward P/E of 13.75. I predict PDLI could increase 50% due to upcoming acquisitions, increasing earnings, share buybacks, and the market's realization of PDLI's current valuation. In short, the market has turned a blind eye to PDL's balance sheet and it doesn't believe in these catalysts propositions because the company had a disappointing 2016.

Reviewing year end book value over the last 15 years compared to year end stock price shows that PDLI is trading at historical lows.

(Source: Gurufocus)

Only in the last two years of the past 15 has PDL BioPharma traded below book value. In this article, I will demonstrate how near term catalysts could draw that markets attention both to near term earnings accretion and long term value.

If you recall from my last article about the company, PDLI act like a closed end biopharma investment fund. Traditionally, they have invested in debt for biopharma companies. Recently, they have started to invest in the equity of biopharma companies, taking over a 98% stake in Noden pharma, the housing company for Tekturna products.

Getting back to the value proposition for PDLI, CFO Peter Garcia stated that PLDI is undervalued, in response to a question about the new $30 million buyback program during the PDL Q1 17 conference call:

He added: "So, we wanted to basically identify we believe the shares are significantly undervalued. $30 million was a little less than 10% of our market cap." (Source: Seeking Alpha Q1-17 Earnings Call Transcript)

In my previous article on PDL (PDL BioPharma: 2017 Could Be A Game-Changer) I shared some of the factors that caused PDL's shares to fall from its 52 week high of $3.77 to a crushing low of $1.97. Remember, PDL is not a biopharma company per se. They are not running research trials on drug products, hoping for FDA approval. Rather, PDL seeks out debt/equity investments in the biopharma space to invest in. 2016 was a terrible year for the company with a major earnings generating royalty deal - Queen et al patents - running dry. Moreover, in November PDL issue convertible debt, and in December a partner drug failed to obtain FDA approval (solanezumab). Both events helped crater PDLI's stock price at the end of 2016 to about half of book value.

Notwithstanding, the outlook for the company has become positively more bullish after PDL posted earnings and held its Q1 17 conference call in early May 2017, making now an ideal time to consider a long position.

From Q4 16 to Q1 17, PDL increased cash on balance from $147 million to $314 million, after exercising the Ariad royalty put option of $108 million. Further down the balance sheet, debt maturities are easily manageable, especially in light of the company's current cash position. See table below:

Debt Maturity Amount February 2018 Convertible Notes ($9.17 conversion strike price per share of common stock. Extremely low risk of conversion) $126.4 million December 2021 Notes (initial conversion price of approximately $3.81 per share of common stock. I predict these will be converted) $150 million

After the announcement of the 2021 convertible notes, I looked at the dilution potential for current shareholders.

The December 2021 convertible notes were announced in November 2016, and immediately sent PDL shares down 16%. If all Dec. 2021 notes are converted, this would add 39,344,265 shares, taking the total share count to 204.84 million (or a 23% dilution to shares). However, this is exclusive of the $30 million buyback program (which could retire as many at 13 million shares at current prices) and the capped call transaction, which limits the amount of dilution of the 2021 notes conversion. Hence, I believe dilution concerns are overestimated, further providing opportunities for investors to take advantage of the markets overreaction.

Near-Term Catalysts:

Progress of buyback program - with shares oscillating between $2-$2.30, PDLI can retire up to $13.7 million shares, or 12% of shares outstanding (assuming Q4 16 shares outstanding of 165 million. It's more like 160 million as of May 2017, after several weeks of implementing buyback. I seriously hope PDLI uses their buyback program reserves now to retire shares, instead of over the next few months. Because some time in 2017, PDLI will start to show international Noden product revenue on a gross basis instead of a net basis, as they are right now because Novartis continues to manage components of the Noden product manufacturing. As of the end of Q1, the company had purchased 3.9 million shares for an average price of $2.16, spending approximately $8.5 million of the $30 million buyback program. That still leaves over $20 million

Another major near term catalyst is the finalization of the LENSAR bankruptcy and equity conversation. In the Q1 conference call, John McLaughlin (NYSE:CEO) said about the LENSAR restructuring:



"It's a company we are probably going to run for a little while. I would also note that they have something in excess of about - we are estimating around $130 million in NOLs, which we may be able to access and that's obviously a nice asset and a bonus on top of the business."

"It's a company we are probably going to run for a little while. I would also note that they have something in excess of about - we are estimating around $130 million in NOLs, which we may be able to access and that's obviously a nice asset and a bonus on top of the business." The NOL could be huge for PDL because they are on an acquisition hunt: Last year with the Noden products, this year with LENSAR, and the CEO announcing that he is committed to another specialty pharma acquisition in 2017. As of the first quarter, EPS was .04 per share, and EBT was .08 per share. With a forward P/E of 13.75 (assuming .04 EPS all four quarters), then EPS could jump to .08 per quarter if the NOL is realized in Q2, which yields a forward P/E of 7. For a growing company with an incredibly strong balance sheet, this is a uniquely cheap valuation.

(Source: PDLI Q1-10Q)

The final near term catalyst is the potential impact of marketing the Noden products. Recall that the Noden products (Tekturna, Tektruna HCT, etc.) have only been marketed since February, or half way through Q1 2017. These products had virtually no marketing for years when they were owned by Novartis. The Noden products are third line treatment for hypertension, for patients intolerant of ACEs and ARBs. Management estimates that 12% of hypertension patients are ACE/ARB intolerant, leaving them few treatment options, with Noden products for treatment management. Therein lies Noden product's moat. They are the a third line treatment for hypertension. With increased sales/marketing efforts, management believes sales trends will show up in Q3 of 17, as more and more US doctors learn about this third line treatment option.

As stated earlier, I believe PDLI could easily increase 50-100% in the next 12 months. This article shares in detail the process by which that could happen. I have reviewed them below in simple form to show you the valuation proposition:

Buybacks - reduce shares outstanding from 165 to 152 million (8% increase in intrinsic value)

$130 million NOL boosts earnings by 47% due to realization of tax asset (assuming steady earnings based on Q1 2017 release). An additional potential 47% increase to intrinsic value.

Lastly, transition from marketing Noden products (which only started in February 2017) and an additional acquisiiton could increase earnings an additional 10-50%, thus increasing intrinsic value by that same rate.

In sum, this equals a potential increase of intrinsic value of 66-106% from catalysts that have occurred or could occur in the next 9-12 months.

The sum of these catalysts - all of which will occur in 2017 - could increase intrinsic value of PDLI to 56-106% in the next 12 months.

In my estimate, after Q1 updates from PDL, the bullish case became substantially more pronounced. However, there are still risks. I have listed a few below:

Anticipated 2017 acquisitions are not accretive. In the Q1 conference call, Piper Jaffray analyst noted that PLD's average returns are 18-20% per year (see link to earnings call transcript), and he asks why management would foray into equity deals when they have made such good returns on debt investments. CEO McLauglin responds and says there are more significant return opportunities for sale in the biopharma market.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Q1-17 Earnings Call Transcript)

However, management could be wrong. In my estimate, management has been forthright in sharing forwarding looking statements over the last twelve months, but they could be wrong on the prospects for acquisitions to add more than 20% per deal.

Another possible risk factor is that Noden products marketing fail. Management claims that Noden products have potential because they have generated profits with little to no marketing when they were owned by Novartis. Given that Noden started marketing the drugs in February 2017, we have yet to see if marketing will impact top and bottom lines. During the Q1 conference call, analyst Charles Duncan asks when productivity metrics for the Noden products will be released. Management responded by saying some time in Q3.

The second risk is that the LENSAR balance sheet consolidation comes with liabilities that offset the $130 million NOL asset or that the NOL asset is not available to PDLI when balance sheets consolidate. In the conference call, John McLaughlin states that the NOL may be accessed. He does not say definitively that it will. Albeit, he may have chosen his works carefully in consideration of forward looking statements. Nevertheless, the exact assets and liabilities PDLI is consolidating from LENSAR have not been released, so there are some questions around what else - besides the potential $130 million NOL - is in that basket.

Despite the risks, PDL's current balance sheet provides a substantial margin of safety, and its balance sheet is a hedge to preserve investor capital. Even if none of the near term catalysts are realized, cash on balance is still $2.45 per share, which is higher than the current share price. PDL is trading like a speculative biopharma company with no marketable drugs and a long road to FDA approval. However, that's not at all the case. They have subsidiaries with FDA approved drugs, positive earnings, and the company has a history of making 15-18% returns on investments in biopharma royalties.

It is likely that at least one of the near term catalysts will become earnings accretive in the next 9-12 months, propping PDL back into the Wall Street limelight and turning this value stock into a growth stock. This quarter may be one of the last opportunities to buy a depressed levels. I recommend considering a long position over the next two months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PDLI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.