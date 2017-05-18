Uni-President: Major F&B Player In China With 37% Upside

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd. (OTC:UNPSF) (OTCPK:UPCHY) is the China arm of Uni-President Enterprises Corp. (listed on the Stock Exchange of Taiwan with ticker code 1216TT), which is the largest Food and Beverage (F&B) company in Taiwan and has a market capitalization of US$10.7 billion. The parent entity is also involved in the 7-ELEVEN chain of convenience stores as well as the Carrefour (OTCPK:CRRFY) (OTCPK:CRERF) hypermarkets in Taiwan. On the mainland, the parent entity operates several businesses including convenience stores (7-ELEVEN), supermarkets (Shandong Uni-Mart), and hypermarkets (Sichuan Uni-Mart). It also has restaurants such as the Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) franchise in Shanghai with 1,206 outlets and Cold Stone Creamery. In Southeast Asia, the parent entity owns 52.22 percent of Philippines 7-ELEVEN that has 1,995 stores. As the shortened name of the parent entity is commonly referred to as Uni-President, I will use Uni-President China when specifically referring to the company I am focusing on in this article to avoid confusion. Given the mainland China country focus and Food and Beverage (F&B) focus of Uni-President China, investors who prefer a business that is easier to understand and monitor should consider it rather than the parent entity.

#Prepared bowl of instant noodles of Uni-President China. The egg and meat do not come with the packed bowl, but the thick compounded broth is achieved through the dried content in the sachet provided.

Investment Argument #1: Gains in Market Share (Mostly)

Uni-President China holds the second position in mainland China in instant noodles, ready-to-drink (RTD) tea, and RTD juice in terms of the market share by sales value. It is also one of the key suppliers of bottled water. It has over the past years increased its market share for instant noodles and RTD tea, which combined represented 67.4 percent of its 2016 revenue.

Instant Noodles

Uni-President China's top rival in China, Tingyi Holding Corp. (OTCPK:TCYMY) (OTC:TCYQY) (OTCPK:TCYMF) was implicated in a gutter oil food scandal that erupted in 2014 at its Taiwan subsidiary. While Uni-President China should technically benefit from its top rival's food safety scandal, it was somewhat negatively impacted due to the general mistrust towards Taiwan-based food companies following the incident which occurred in Taiwan. In addition, Uni-President China suffered from its own food safety issue. In October 2014, the parent entity, Uni-President Enterprises Corp., was found using ingredients made from tainted beef tallow in its beef-flavored instant noodles and a hotpot product. The tainted ingredients were suspected to be meant for animal feed rather than for human consumption.

On the macro front, the company has been affected by the consumer lifestyle upgrading and behavioral change towards nutritious and wholesome meals rather than fried instant noodles loaded with artificial flavorings. The proliferation of food delivery services accelerated the shift to prepared meals. Due to the competitiveness of the food delivery market, there are plenty of promotions that bring down the cost of an order. At the same time, the price of instant noodles has risen due to the passing of raw material costs as well as general inflation in other costs like logistics. The consumer demand for natural ingredients (substituting artificial flavorings for authentic thick compounded broth) and better nutrition (more vegetable and meat content) inevitably add to the cost of a bowl of instant noodles. Given the similar price point, it is not hard to understand why one might prefer to order a proper meal that would be delivered promptly.

Despite the challenges, Uni-President China has been able to grow the instant noodles revenue year after year (with the exception of 2015 when it was negatively impacted by the food safety scandals). From a revenue of RMB7,270 million in 2012, the instant noodles segment grew to RMB8,221 million in 2016 (CAGR: 3.1 percent). This was supported by a slow but steady rise in its market share both by volume and by Yuan value, which more than offset an industry-wide decline in the consumption of instant noodles. I have extracted the chart placed just below from Tingyi's fourth-quarter 2016 results presentation. In the chart, I have labeled "Uni-President China" in a blue box over what was originally denoted as "Company A" since it has been established that Company A is referring to Uni-President China.

(Source: Nielsen, extracted from Tingyi Holding's Q4 2016 result presentation; adapted by author)

(Source: Uni-President China Q4 2016 results presentation)

As the smaller player, Uni-President China is motivated to innovate. It is well known in the country that the company often offers new or enhanced flavors to entice consumers to switch over from their "regulars" - brands or flavors that consumers repeatedly buy. The company's effort has been recognized with the 2016 China Convenience Food Innovation Award organized by the Chinese Institute of Food Science and Technology. On the marketing front, the management demonstrated that it is not one to rest on its laurels by creating a new brand "Tang Daren" which is translated as "connoisseur of soup" in English for the introduction of its high-end instant noodles. This is despite the flagship "Tungyi" brand remaining hugely popular.

The success of "Tang Daren" can be seen from its double-digit growth in 2016 and that gave the company confidence in launching new brands last year, which further differentiated it from competitors in the mid- and high-end segments. The new offerings are not just generous in ingredients but are also packed ostentatiously (see photo below). In a recent press conference, Alex Lo, chairman and group chief strategy officer at the parent entity, stated that there were, in fact, many more flavors and concepts that did not make it to the market as the company insists on rigorous internal testing before deciding to launch any new offerings to the public. The management is careful not to abuse the goodwill of its customers in trusting the company enough to give its new offerings a try each time one is launched. Reputation is painstakingly earned over time but can be lost overnight. This prudence helps ensure the sustainability of its consumer acquisition strategy.

#Imperial Banquet - A high-end brand of instant noodles by Uni-President China with exquisite packaging.

Ready-to-Drink Tea

Uni-President China is the clear market leader for the RTD milk tea category with more than two-thirds of the market. It gained further grounds last year due to the intensified use of social media to further entrench its reach to young consumers. It also engaged famous artistes as spokespersons and obtained the rights to use the comic character Snoopy in its advertising (see the posters on the right of the figure below). Its market share by Yuan value rose from 67.8 percent to 72.3 percent while by volume it rose from 68.7 percent to 73.2 percent. The company is expected to extend its lead given the plan to launch new flavors this year.

(Source: Data from Nielsen, extracted from Uni-President's Q4 2016 result presentation)

In the RTD tea without milk category, the company has also done well as the second-placed player. It has managed to keep its market share by volume stable in the past few years while its top competitor faced declining market share. In terms of market share by Yuan value, Uni-President China has even managed to eke out a gain in the past two years, apparently at the expense of Tingyi Holdings, demonstrating its pricing power and shift towards higher-end varieties. It has aggressively relied on celebrity endorsements, event sponsorships, and advertising on popular TV shows to increase the mindshare of consumers which in turn drives sales. This segment is highly competitive due to the difficulty in achieving a distinct and unique taste difference given the nature of the beverages (predominantly variants of green, black, and red tea). Nevertheless, the company has demonstrated success in going beyond defending its market share with its multi-pronged A&P efforts.

(Source: Nielsen, extracted from Tingyi Holding's Q4 2016 result presentation; adapted by author)

Bottled Water and Juice Drinks

In the bottled water market, Uni-President has not explicitly stated its ranking in terms of the market share by volume. Nevertheless, based on the past five-year revenue trend for this segment, deduced that the "Company C" in the market share chart below is Uni-President China. The company has dropped from being the third largest player in the bottled water market in 2012 to the fifth position with just 8.1 percent of the market share. The declining revenue of the bottled water business is not something the company is proud of. However, the management recognizes that the segment is highly fragmented and consumer acquisition is primarily down to pricing and marketing strategies rather than product differentiation. The low-end segment has been dominated by the "Nongfu Springs" brand and Uni-President China has strategized not to go head-on with the stiff competition. Yet, the company does not intend to give up on the bottled water business. Instead, it is targeting the high-end of the segment (premium mineralized water) where there is less competition and better margins.

In the juice drinks category, Uni-President China holds the third position by volume, but it is second-placed in terms of market share by Yuan value at 13.6 percent. It seems to be losing ground in this category, with revenue from juice drinks falling 41.6 percent last year. The company attributed the sharp decline on channel inventory adjustments amid a slowdown in the demand for juice. Again, juice is generic and the company can only rely on marketing to drive sales. Nevertheless, the revenue from the juice drinks category is expected to rebound from 2017 as the distributors and retail partners return to restocking mode following the flushing out of aging inventory last year.

(Source: Nielsen, extracted from Tingyi Holding's Q4 2016 result presentation; adapted by author)

Investment Argument #2: Raw Material Prices Are Abating

Uni-President China is sensitive to the price of crude palm oil as that is used to cook the noodles before they are packed. The price was on an uptrend in 2016 and stretched into the early part of this year. However, the price has since reversed course and is heading south (see the chart below). Production of fresh palm fruit bunches from which the palm oil is derived from are higher than what market cognoscenti forecasted and inventories are climbing. In the April-to-June quarter, production might be curtailed due to the impact from the last El Nino weather condition, which would result in a drawdown in the inventories and lead the prices to recover somewhat. However, the palm oil price is expected to trend downwards thereafter in the second half of the year as production resumes normalcy while demand falters seasonally. In addition, the current credit restraint instituted by the government to rein in the debt levels has limited consumption across industries and the palm oil demand is not spared. The initiation by the US of anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations into biodiesel imports from Argentina and Indonesia have the potential to negatively affect export volumes from the two countries. The European Parliament had alleged that the production of vegetable oils are unsustainable and could lead to deforestation. The passing of a resolution by the European Parliament for the EU to phase out by 2020 the use of vegetable oils (palm oil included) in biodiesel would further reduce palm oil demand and add downward pressure on the price.

US Sugar Futures Contract Price data by YCharts

The noodles are made from flour, and fortunately for Uni-President China, the price has been on a downtrend since early 2015. The flour price is not expected to see a deviation from the current level given a balanced supply and demand outlook.

The price of sugar, which is used in both the instant noodles making process and in the beverages production, was on an uptrend from the fourth quarter of 2015 due to a shortage in supply. The price has come off the peak in February and is forecasted to remain weak in the short- to mid-term. Lackluster growth in Asian demand and consumers tending towards healthier options (i.e. less or no sugar) have dampened consumption. As a surplus, albeit a small one, is expected to happen in 2017/2018, the price of sugar would tend to be soft. For Uni-President China, the company would benefit from a lower sugar price as well as a reduction in the quantity of sugar used given the changing behavior of consumers towards lower consumption or switching to sugar-alternatives.

Finally, the price of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resins has been hovering near the low levels continuing from the second half of 2016. The capital control measures in China have negatively affected the volume of stock converters could buy and hold, resulting in resin suppliers having to reduce their offering prices to support demand. This is to the benefit of Uni-President China which uses PET resins to make the bottles for its beverages. The credit situation is not expected to improve substantially in the coming months as the Chinese government seems intent to rein in the risks brought about by the high level of debt in the country.

Another factor negatively impacting demand for resins is the destocking down the chain due to the intensified environmental inspections organized by the Chinese government recently. Due to a number of key meetings to be held in China through the year and beyond, such as the one held in Beijing this week regarding the Silk Road project (a.k.a. One Belt, One Road Initiative), the Chinese government is sparing no efforts in keeping the skies clear to make a good impression on the foreign attendees. Plastic converters are cautious of being caught flouting the pollution limits (production permits could be suspended or even revoked) and have curtailed their operating rates or idled temporarily. With reduced production, the inventory requirements are lowered accordingly. As a result, the industry is facing an oversupply which has led to depressed prices. Supported by the rising expectations of the Chinese population for cleaner air, the government is unlikely to tone down the environmental checks. Hence, Uni-President China does not appear to have to worry about the price of PET resins climbing steeply up any time soon.

Investment Argument #3: Strengthened Balance Sheet and Improving Cash Flows

The management of Uni-President China sharply reduced the CapEx in the past few years. From a CapEx of HKD850 million in 2014, it fell to just HKD154 million in the last 12-month period. Alex Lo, the Group chairman, said during the Q4 2016 results press conference that plant expansions have "basically come to an end".

Simply put, I think our hardware investment has basically come to an end. Next step is to improve our software which includes improving organizational capability, improving our systems and human behavior as well as strengthening our discipline. These could be never ending.

- Alex Lo, Uni-President Enterprises Corp. - Chairman & Group Chief Strategy Officer

UPCHY Capital Expenditures (TTM) data by YCharts

The steep reduction in CapEx has contributed to the sharp rebound in free cash flow from 2014. With the stronger cash flow, the company paid off much of its debt. The net total long-term debt declined from HKD775 million in 2014 to just HKD19.7 million at the end of 2016. At the same time, cash and equivalents have stayed stable even while the company pared its debt. There is no danger that the cash level would change drastically as the company reiterated its reluctance to M&As. The chairman of the Group observed that M&As generally do not end up well in China and is thus abstaining from making any deals. The FCF is expected to remain strong as earnings improve while fixed asset investments stay low. In April, the management guided for a recovery in the gross margin this year as the beverage inventory down the chain has been reduced to a comfortable level.

We have exerted a lot of effort into digesting inventory at our Chinese subsidiary, as we have seen some of our peers struggle to remain competitive because of inappropriate stock control.

- Alex Lo, Uni-President Enterprises Corp. - Chairman & Group Chief Strategy Officer

UPCHY Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Investment Argument #4: Positive Technical Pattern

The share price of Uni-President China has been trading in a channel around three to four years old (see the band formed by the two brown lines in the chart below). The bottom of the channel forms the price support line at around HKD5, which was tested four times, but it has held up well since 2015. The upper end of the channel is downward sloping and forms the resistance line. The share price has been unable to break above this channel since the middle of 2013. Having bounced off the support line as recent as February this year, the share price looks to be heading north towards the resistance line. Extrapolating the downward sloping line, by the end of 2017, the upper resistance would be around the HKD6.65 level. That is 21 percent away from the last closing price at HKD5.50.

Price Target

Given the improving fundamentals of the company as elaborated earlier, the tendency to break out of the multi-year channel is higher than the breakdown risk. If that happens, the potential gain would be higher than the 21 percent at the upper price resistance level. Assuming that for 2017, Uni-President China manages to achieve the same EPS of RMB19.32 recorded in 2015 before the inventory digestion exercise it conducted last year, and using the current price-to-earnings ratio, the share price is calculated to be HKD7.56 (19.32 * 1.13 * 34.66, rounded down to the nearest cent; 1 RMB : 1.13 HKD). This is a 37 percent gain from the last closing price at HKD5.50. There is also the possibility of a dividend raise given the improving balance sheet and higher FCF position.

Why trade the Hong Kong-listed share instead?

For investors keen on the company, I suggest you consider the shares trading on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (ticker code 0220) instead as it is many times more liquid than the ADR counterpart. Most brokerages should allow you to have direct access to the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. There are negligible currency risks as the Hong Kong Dollar has been pegged to the US Dollar in a narrow trading band at US$1:HK$7.75-7.85 since May 2005. There were speculations in January last year that the link to the greenback could be abandoned amid concerns that the economic slowdown in China would worsen outflows from the city. However, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority "reiterated its commitment to keeping the linked exchange-rate system intact."

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE SHARES OF UNI-PRESIDENT CHINA LISTED ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG (TICKER CODE 0220).

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.