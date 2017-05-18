The Short Case For Tableau Software

Valuation is still very rich though the stock has come down. The stock is trading at over 5000x and 315x EPS estimate for 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Target Price and Rationale

Applying 50x (which is a stretch) multiple to Tableau Software's (NYSE:DATA) 2018 EPS estimate of $0.17, we get $8.50. Adding the net cash per share, we still get a price target of $23. This price target implies a downside of 56%. If we apply a lower multiple than 50x, the stock is a more attractive short.

Relevant Comps

SAP (NYSE:SAP), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), IBM (NYSE:IBM).

Catalyst

About the company

Tableau is a leading innovative Business Intelligence (BI) and Data Analytics software company. Tableau offers software that helps reduce the complexity and rigidity associated with traditional business intelligence tools, allowing a larger set of users to derive insights from data. Tableau's customers range from large corporations to sole proprietors. The company is currently undertaking a mix shift of its revenue from shift to subscription (ratable) revenues.

Industry overview

The BI and Analytics Tools market comprises of a segment where large, well-established vendors like IBM and SAP offer a range of core products to finance and IT administrators. Another segment has smaller, newer vendors like Tableau and Qlik (NASDAQ:QLIK), which sell a variety of more fully featured products to a wide range of users in the enterprise. It is expected players in both segments will increasingly compete for each other’s customer bases with broadened offerings.

Why recommending Tableau Software as a short

Earnings are falling dramatically: EPS estimate for 2017 is $0.01 compared to EPS of $0.43 in 2016. This is due to operating expenses rising faster than sales. Sales growth has slowed precipitously over the last few years. Sales growth was 58% in 2015, 27% in 2016 and is expected to be 7% in 2017. Valuation is still very rich though the stock has come down. The stock is trading at over 5000x and 315x EPS estimate for 2017 and 2018 respectively. Increased competition from low-end "good enough" business intelligence (BI) products has nibbled into Tableau’s market. Besides established competitors like IBM, SAP and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), large players such as Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) have recently been investing in their product capabilities through internal development and acquisitions. At the same time, the market is getting overcrowded with many emerging companies, many with products comparable to Tableau’s in innovation and ease of use. Concerns about maturation in the self-service BI market will weigh on the stock as well. IDC is predicting about 9% annual growth in the BI market through 2018, but after that growth tapers off to mid-single digits. We already saw Tableau experience lower underlying FY17 bookings growth vs. the prior guidance in the last quarter. Tableau’s license growth deceleration is worse than peer companies, which are also undertaking the mix shift to ratable economics. Peer company Splunk is already at 40%+ ratable and still grew license revs by 34% last quarter. Tableau is lowering upfront payments and per seat price points in response to a more competitive data analytics software market. These dynamics might continue to weigh on growth in 2017 and 2018, driving modest revenue growth. Poor operating metrics: Management expects operating income break-even to slight loss in 2017. The decline in operating income is driven by continued ratable mix shift as well as a $10mn charge in Q1 related to real estate consolidation efforts. Tableau's leadership is in the midst of a transition - in the December quarter, Tableau brought in a new head of Sales, although his experience is in managing partners/alliances, less so large enterprise sales. Also Tableau brought in new CEO in September 2016. This leadership transition has created confusion among its channel partners and customers, not to mention the employees. The company’s ongoing sales/pricing strategy revamp creates an uncertain near to medium-term outlook in the marketplace. Tableau needs to invest in product development to evolve from being a limited two-product company. This is raising Research and Development expenses and is one of the drivers of Operating Expenses growing faster than Sales.

Valuation:

Applying 50x (which is a stretch) multiple to 2018 EPS estimate of $0.17, we get $8.50. Adding the net cash per share, we still get a price target of $23. This price target implies a downside of 56%. If we apply a lower multiple than 50x, the stock is a more attractive short.

Catalysts

Tableau is undergoing a mix shift of its revenue from a shift to subscription (ratable) revenues. Tableau expects the transition to apply downward pressure on revenue and profitability in 2017 and thus guided to full-year revenue only slightly better than consensus while guiding PF Operating margin and EPS well below consensus expectations. So missing revenue would be an important catalyst. Also worse than expected profitability would be a big catalyst.

Risks

Tableau could see spurts of sales surge, which might give the stock a dead-cat bounce. In the December quarter, the revenue number beat estimate even though Tableau benefited from deals pushed out of 3Q16 into 4Q16 and margin beat as Tableau pulled back on headcount growth. Tableau gets acquired: Tableau could be acquired by a larger software company or private equity. It has been rumored that Salesforce.com has considered buying Tableau in the past. Another possibility is an acquisition by a private equity firm. In June 2016, competitor Qlik agreed to sell itself to private equity firm Thoma Bravo for about $3 billion. In my opinion, the probability of acquisition of Tableau is low since the acquirors want to buy high growth or high profit companies. Tableau is neither.

Channel checks

BI customer in large enterprise: “Tableau needs to broaden its product offering beyond two products because we prefer to deal with one-stop shops like large software vendors.”

Software VAR/reseller (channel partner): “With Tableau’s leadership undergoing change and sales management new, it is hard to get a clear channel message and product roadmap from the company.”

BI competitor: “Tableau has lost leadership in BI and Data Analytics. We have come up with software that is on par and better than Tableau which is resulting in our share gain.”

(Editors' Note: This is a republication of an entry in the Sohn Investment Idea Contest. All figures are current as of the entry's submission - the contest deadline was April 26, 2017).

