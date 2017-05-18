Wheeler REIT: Is It Still May?

It has only been two weeks since I wrote about Wheeler REIT (NASDAQ:WHLR), but what a busy two weeks it has been. In that time, WHLR has plummeted over 20%, and is hitting 52 week lows. With a yield in the high 16's, WHLR is either a screaming buy right now, or a toxic dump.

It seems that the dividend cut I predicted in my previous article, is already priced in to the stock. Clearly, if WHLR can somehow maintain their dividend and their solvency, it is at a fantastic price.

If they can maintain their solvency by cutting their dividend to an 80% payout ratio of their 1st quarter results, approximately $0.99/share annualized, it is still yielding almost 10% at today's price.

The real bet here seems to be on whether or not WHLR is going to go bankrupt. There have been several news reports about WHLR properties and potential issues. To that end, there has been much speculation in the comment thread of my previous article by myself and others. Some of that speculation has been clarified by WHLR management and some remains in the unknown.

Will WHLR go bankrupt? I don't know. This is clearly a stock that anyone who prizes preserving capital should avoid. For those with money they are willing to play the lottery with, WHLR is going to provide great long and short opportunities.

Management Confident

Management has kept on a confident mask, assuring investors that their $0.40-$0.42 guidance for the second quarter still stands in their most recent investor presentation on May 17th.

The recent news that Southeastern Grocers is closing several stores, including two Bi-Lo stores that are WHLR properties, was responded to with a "strategic plan" and assurances that the properties would be released before the leases expire.

Based on the share price, it appears that Mr. Market does not consider WHLR management to be very credible. This is a management team that has been very confident for a long time and has not produced the promised results.

Bi-Lo Closings

The two stores that are closing are located at Shoppes at Myrtle Park and Cypress Shopping Center, both in South Carolina. Shoppes at Myrtle Park was acquired in April of 2016 for $11 million and Cypress Shopping Center was acquired in 2014.

Both shopping centers were 100% occupied. I speculated that there might be some co-tenancy issues, since these types of strip malls often have co-tenancy provisions allowing in-line tenants to have a rent abatement or even get out of their lease in the event of an anchor vacancy.

In the May 17th presentation, WHLR claims there is "no material exposure to any co-tenancy provisions" and Southeastern Grocers will fulfill their lease obligations through Spring of 2018. So if WHLR is to be believed, there will not be any direct impact in 2017.

There will be some impact because filling those locations has to be a top priority for WHLR. These are two centers that have been doing very well, so a comparable or better anchor will need to be put in to keep that performance up.

Another Closing Grocer

A special thanks to reader monarch223 for pointing out a situation that had escaped my attention. In Richmond, several Martin's grocery stores will be closing due to an FTC requirement surrounding their parent company Ahold's merger with Delhaize, which is merging Martin's with Food Lion.

As a condition of the merger, Martin's has to divest all of their Richmond stores. Ten have been sold to Publix, but another six are sitting in limbo. Martin's has stated their intention to sell these stores, or close them if they can't be sold.

One of these stores is in WHLR's Brook Run Shopping Center and a recent news report confirmed that it will be closing on August 2nd. It is likely that Ahold-Delhaize will fulfill the lease obligations like Southeastern Grocers.

Brook Run is currently 92.3% occupied, so Martin's closing will have an adverse impact on WHLR's ability to maintain tenants and fill existing spaces. It is worth noting that Ahold-Delhaize was actively attempting to sell the store, and succeeded in selling 10 other Martin's stores in Richmond to Publix. For whatever reason, this particular store was less attractive the Publix.

Conclusion

It is clear that right now is make it or break it time for WHLR. They are fully leveraged and will have to squeeze every bit of value in their portfolio to succeed.

Unfortunately, they have several near term difficulties with anchors closing. Jon Wheeler likes to tout the superiority of "necessity-based" shopping centers, but products that are necessities are widely available in the USA. The grocery business is a cut-throat low margin business in the best of times.

Anyone who follows the grocery industry knows that right now is not the best of times, with food deflation and renewed price wars among the gorillas putting downward pressure on profits. It is not surprising in such an environment that the weaker stores in secondary and tertiary markets are consolidated and closed.

The bottom line is that WHLR has to devote a substantial amount of effort just to keep their current portfolio at current levels. Every time one of these anchors closes, their team is back to playing damage control to limit the damage. That means less resources are being put into realizing the few growth opportunities within their portfolio.

My opinion is that the dividend will have to be cut and it appears that Mr. Market agrees. In fact, I would be far more confident in WHLR if the dividend was cut enough to allow for a reasonable amount of free cash flow to be applied to improving the portfolio and reducing their leverage. Every dividend they pay is causing more long term damage to the company and demonstrates a management with very short term thinking. I am staying out of this ticker because I have little confidence in their ability to execute.

For those willing to buy the lottery ticket, the property issues above are going to be the influencers in the immediate future. It is difficult to say with certainty when the impact of these closings will be reflected in the financials, but even in the best case, leasing to a new tenant is never free.