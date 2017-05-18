China Distance Education Holdings' (DL) CEO Zhengdong Zhu on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL)

Zhengdong Zhu

[Foreign Language]

Thank you everyone for joining our second quarter fiscal 2017 earnings conference call. Our operating results were distributed earlier via Internet newswire services and are also posted on a website.

[Foreign Language]

I'll begin on slide four, with an overview of our results.

[Foreign Language]

The second quarter revenue decline of 9.5% year-over-year was within our guidance range. Key factors contributing to the second quarter revenue decline include, the previously disclosed suspension of the Accounting Certificate Exam; the Tax Agent Qualification Exam being held only in November 2017, instead of both February and November in 2016, which will defer enrollments for the related courses to the second half of fiscal 2017. And thirdly lower cash receipts from licensed pharmacist test preparation premium courses in fiscal 2016, resulting in a year-over-year decline in revenue that was recognized in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 upon the release of the licensed pharmacist exam results in the second quarter.

[Foreign Language]

Although these factors in aggregate significantly impacted our second quarter revenue, we are pleased to report that our cash receipts from online course registration grew 24.7% year-over-year in the second quarter, driven primarily by strong growth in cash receipts in our accounting and healthcare verticals. We are also pleased to report that for the six month period ending March 31, 2017, our total cash receipts from online course registration grew 12.9% year-over-year.

[Foreign Language]

While we understand the central government is considering proposed changes to the examination policy related to the accounting certificate examination, there is no clear timeline from the government to articulate and implement the proposed changes. Given the lack of government policy clarity surrounding the accounting certificate examination, we have taken pro-active measures to offer courseware and services aimed specifically at students who are seeking a career in accounting. And we are happy to report significant traction from these efforts in the second quarter.

[Foreign Language]

First to help students master critical accounting concepts, and practical skills, and to guide them in their job search we have introduced employment guidance services for accounting professionals, which bundle accounting practical skills training and employment guidance services. In our second quarter, we saw an nice uptick in the cash receipts of over $1 million from providing employment guidance services.

[Foreign Language]

Second we continue to promote our elementary level accounting professional qualification exam or APQE test preparation courses to students seeking a career in accounting and posted solid growth of 26% year-over-year in our elementary APQE cash receipts for the second quarter as well. The success of these proactive measures underscores both our ability to adapt quickly to changes in the market place and the resiliency of our business model.

[Foreign Language]

During second quarter Zhengbao Yucai completed its previously announced share issuance plan on China’s new third board and over the counter stock exchange. Under the plan Zhengbao Yucai issued 41,880,000 common shares. Representing 40.5% of total outstanding share of Zhengbao Yucai immediately after the share issuance, at a price of RMB 1.99 or $0.29 per common share.

Total funds raised by the share issuance, were RMB 83.3 million or $12.1 million. The proceeds from this share issuance will be used to acquire Xiamen NetinNet as described here after.

[Foreign Language]

On March 31, 2017 we announced the sale of our 80% equity interest in Xiamen NetinNet to Zhengbao Yucai for a total consideration of RMB 221 million or $32 million. With this new third board listing and access to the Chinese capital markets. Zhengbao Yucai will focus primarily on the college education market in China and will continue to explore business development opportunities which includes mergers and acquisitions of complementary businesses.

The sale of Xiamen NetinNet will enable our U.S. listed Company China Distance Education to remain focused on the professional education market with enhanced operating efficiency and better positioning of the overall business for future growth. In addition, the restructuring will significantly increase our cash reserves, which we intend to use for future planning and development. The all cash transaction is on-track to close in the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

[Foreign Language]

Now I’d like to provide a few more growth highlights of our second fiscal quarter.

[Foreign Language]

Our total course enrollments for the second quarter grew by 9.8% year-over-year. Fuelled by enrollment growth in our APQE test preparation courses, healthcare courses as well as our engineering and construction and K-12 feature continuing education courses.

[Foreign Language]

In an effort to accelerate course enrollment growth, we have recently enhanced our social media marketing strategy by promoting our lecturers utilizing social media platforms engaging our lecturers and prospective students via live streaming events and cooperating with e-commerce and video sharing websites. This strategy is designed to complement our existing marketing activities and aimed at broadening our reach to prospective students, increasing the company's brand awareness and convincing more students to choose China Distance Education as their learning partner while strengthening the interaction among students, lecturers and the company's websites.

[Foreign Language]

On the mobile front, we've achieved significant growth in development in past quarters and our progress continued in the second quarter as mobile adoption further penetrates into every aspect of everyday life.

As of March 31, 2017, we offered 62 mobile apps and recorded cumulative downloads of 19.9 million, up from over 18.6 million as of the end of December 31, 2016. In the second quarter, daily traffic to our mobile website continued to increase with the daily active users in our accounting vertical increasing 21% year-over-year.

[Foreign Language]

Our college cooperation program continues to develop, currently with 399 participating colleges nationwide, we continue to develop our student internship program as we build out our network of small businesses seeking student interns. In particular, our recent success in bundling accounting practical skills training and employment guidance services bodes well for our college cooperation program, which also emphasizes practical accounting skills training and job placement.

[Foreign Language]

Last, during our second quarter, we entered into an investment agreement with a Beijing based animation software company who’s technology we intend to use enhance our PC and mobile course offerings. In addition, we invested in a leading learning simulation software provider, which offers comprehensive simulation-based learning content to college students to master critical engineering and construction skills.

[Foreign Language]

This concludes my update on business operations and strategy. I will now turn the call over to Mark to walk through our key operating metrics and financials.

Mark Marostica

Thank you, Mr. Zhu. First, I'll provide a few financial highlights for our second quarter, followed by a discussion of our quarterly operating and financial metrics. As expected the revenue decline in our second quarter, resulted in an operating loss in the quarter. We recorded a non-GAAP operating loss of $1.6 million in the second quarter or $700,000 excluding the operating results of Xiamen NetinNet in its seasonally weak second quarter. Given the strong growth in cash receipts from online course registration in the second quarter, we anticipate returning to profitability in our third quarter of fiscal 2017.

Now let me summarize some of our key operating metrics on Slide 6 and 7. In the second quarter, overall enrollments in our online accounting courses were up 2.4% year-over-year, driven primarily by 18.6% and 18.7% year-over-year enrollment growth in APQE and accounting continuing education course respectively.

Partially offset by a decrease in CPA and other accounting course enrollments. The decrease in other accounting course enrollment was primarily due to the suspension of the accounting certificate exam. The ASP increase for APQE courses was primarily due to a greater mix of relatively higher price intermediate APQE enrollments compared with the year ago period.

For other accounting courses, the second quarter ASP increase was primarily due to enrollments from relatively higher ASP practical accounting training and employment services bundled and an increase in overall ASPs for other accounting courses. Enrollment in online healthcare test preparation courses in the second quarter increased by 8.2% year-over-year. The ASP increase for our healthcare test preparation courses was mainly due to an increase in overall ASPs for these courses.

Enrollments in our online engineering and construction test preparation courses decreased by 17.9% year-over-year. While enrollments in our E&C continuing education courses were up 67.3% year-over-year. The ASP increase for E&C test preparation courses was primarily due to an increase in overall ASPs for these courses. While ASP for E&C continuing education courses decreased modestly on a constant currency basis.

Let's turn to Slide 10 to look at some of our financial metrics. To be mindful of the length of our earnings call, I'll focus on key financial highlights and encourage listeners to refer to our earnings press release for further details.

Before I get started, I would like to note that the further depreciation of the renminbi against the U.S. dollar continued to impact our results in the second quarter. The average exchange rate in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 was 6.8853 compared with 6.5394 in the prior year period, representing renminbi depreciation against U.S. dollar 5.3%.

Non-gross margin was 46.2% in the second quarter fiscal 2017, compared with 57% in the second quarter of fiscal 2016. This decrease was primarily due to expenses associated with Xiamen NetinNet as well as decreased salaries and related expenses, partially offset by decreased cost of books and reference materials. Moreover the gross margin compression in the second quarter was compound by the year-over-year decline in revenue in the second quarter.

Non-GAAP selling expenses increased by 61% to $8.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 from $5.2 million in the prior-year period. This increase was primarily driven by increased salaries and related expenses, and increased advertising and promotional expenses, together with expenses associated with Xiamen NetinNet. Importantly the magnitude of the year-over-year increase in non-GAAP selling expenses was exacerbated by a low base in the second quarter of fiscal 2016 in which non-GAAP selling expenses were down 27.8% year-over-year due to tightened sales and marketing activity in the first quarter fiscal 2016.

Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses increased 23.2% to $4.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 from $3.4 million in the prior-year period. This increase was mainly due to expenses associated with Xiamen NetinNet.

As a result of the foregoing, non-GAAP operating margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 was a loss of 7.3% compared with 21.3% in the prior-year period. Excluding operating results from Xiamen NetinNet, the second quarter non-GAAP operating margin was a loss of 3.5%.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2017, we recorded a foreign currency exchange loss of $1.1 million related to our overseas bank loans and loans from our PRC subsidiaries. Due to the appreciation of the renminbi versus the U.S. dollar, we recorded a foreign currency exchange loss of $1.3 million in the prior-year period.

Income tax benefit was $600,000 in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 compared with income tax expense of $700,000 in the prior year period. Mainly due to the operating loss reported in the second quarter. Net loss was $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2017 compared with net income of $2.5 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss was $1.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 compared with non-GAAP net income of $3 million in the prior year period.

Now let's turn to Slide 11 to review our cash flow. Net operating cash inflow decreased by 6.2% to $11.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2017 from $12 million in the prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents, term deposits, restricted cash and short-term investments as of March 31, 2017 decreased by 6.1% to $99.6 million from $106.1 million as of December 31, 2016, mainly due to the dividend payment of $14.7 million, certain strategic investments of $3.8 million and capital expenditures of $700,000. This decrease was partially offset by cash flow of $11.3 million generated from operating activities in the second quarter of fiscal 2017.

This completes my financial overview. Now, I will return the call to Mr. Zhu, for concluding remarks, as well as financial guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2017. Mr. Zhu, please?

Zhengdong Zhu

Thank you, Mark.

[Foreign Language]

In closing, we remain steadfast in our quest to become the premier learning partner for our students throughout their lifelong learning journey. Undoubtedly, we will confront market changes and challenges, as we continue to grow our existing business and develop new growth opportunities. Yet, our diversified business model and our ability to adapt quickly to changes in the marketplace, as was the case with the suspension of the accounting certificate exam demonstrates the resiliency of our business model. Additionally, we are highly encouraged by the early traction of our new social media marketing initiatives and believe these efforts will complement our existing marketing activities.

[Foreign Language]

Our overall strategy focuses on organic growth and internally developed programs, including mobile-related products, big data solutions, our college cooperation program, and employment guidance services. In addition, we are keen to pursue select acquisition targets and strategic investment opportunities to complement our business and drive incremental growth and synergies with our core business.

[Foreign Language]

Turning to guidance, we expect to generate total net revenues in the range of $30.8 million to $32.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2017, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 0% to 5%.

[Foreign Language]

This concludes my prepared remarks. Thank you for your time. Operator, we’re now happy to take questions.

Q - Dan Zhao

Hi, good evening, management. Thanks for taking my question. I have two questions; the first one, can you give some more color on the top line and margin outlook in the second half of 2017. And another is that, do we have any plan to launch new courses and what’s your idea behind this. Thank you.

Mark Marostica

Thank you, Dan. I’ll take your first question regarding top line and margin outlook for the company going forward. As you know, we don’t give full year guidance, so I’ll concentrate on the third quarter. Given the weaker revenue guidance in 0% to 5% range, that certainly puts pressure on operating margins given the fact that we do have considerable fixed cost in the business. And as such, we would expect some pressure on the margins in the third quarter.

Keep in mind also the inclusion of Xiamen NetinNet in our third quarter results will in fact put additional pressure on the margin, because Xiamen NetinNet itself typically incurred losses in Q2, Q3 and Q4 as well. Regarding your question on the second portion, I think you’re talking about plans to launch new products or new courses. I’ll turn that over to Zhengdong.

Zhengdong Zhu

[Foreign Language]

I will translate. In long-term perspective, it always being our strategy to add new courses to our existing verticals that related to the existing courses or existing verticals like that are welcomed by our students, and we also look to expand into new verticals and new industries to add new courses. But any new courses will require a lot of advanced preparation and development, and we won’t just rough them out. So for 2017, we don’t anticipate to add a lot of new courses or product offerings.

[Foreign Language]

We are making preparations for new courses, particularly in the verticals that we have traditional strategy like accounting, healthcare, construction and engineering verticals. In addition, they are some sort of not as well known or sort of largely sort of – taken certificate exams, so we’re also looking to start offering courses for those like sort of some niche exam prep courses.

[Foreign Language]

All in all we will continue to focus on our lifelong comprehensive like of a learning strategy and continue to offer and expand our course offerings in the lifelong learning areas.

[Foreign Language]

Thank you.

Dan Zhao

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, this cause us what dollar – cash receipts from online course registration in the fiscal third quarter so far, that means April and May, so far this year? And how does that compare to the same period of last year? So I’m focusing on April and then the first half of May. What are the cash receipts from online course registration?

Mark Marostica

Thank you, Jia [ph] for your question and joining the call. Regarding cash receipts for the first portion of the third quarter; on the whole they’ve been rather soft. In fact, accounting cash receipts have been rather strong yet, healthcare, engineering and construction have been softer. One possible explanation for that is we did have a very strong quarter in our second quarter with our healthcare business, so healthcare business perhaps be taking a little bit of a breather here. Also our licensed pharmacist enrollments and cash receipts have been lagging for the last couple of quarters as well. But generally speaking, when you look at the first half of the third quarter cash receipts on the whole have been softer than what we experienced certainly in the second quarter.

Zhengdong Zhu

Operator, next question, please.

Unidentified Analyst

Hello. Hello?

Mark Marostica

Hi.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Thank you for taking my questions. I actually have two questions. Can you give a kind of idea what portion of your cost of sales is fixed costs, and what portion is variable? Because I saw the cost of sales growth, while the revenue declining in second quarter, so this is my first question.

Second question is about sales expense. We observed that there’s a 60% increasing sales expense in Q2. So I’m just wondering what kind of sales activities the company conducted in the second quarter that incurred such as large increase in sales expense? Thank you.

Mark Marostica

Sure. Thank you for your questions. Regarding your first question on cost of goods sold, I just want to point out that our cost of goods sold, excluding NetinNet, we’re actually up only 1.6% year-over-year in the quarter. So certainly NetinNet plays an important role in putting pressure on the gross margin. Having said that, our cost of sales does have a fairly healthy fixed component. I would say, as much as a third, if not more of our cost of sales is in fixed category. We have salaries in cost of sales, we have lecture fee in cost of sales.

Regarding your second question on selling and marketing expense being up considerably in Q2, again, Xiamen NetinNet played a significant role in driving those expenses higher. Also, we did have a very low base in the year prior. Recall, in our second quarter of fiscal 2016, selling a marketing expense toward down 28% year-over-year. And that was due to our anniversary, if you will.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2016, where we engaged in more heightened, promotional and advertising activity, so that very much influenced the behavior of the selling and marketing growth. Having said that, when you look at the growth of cash receipts in the second quarter, they were very healthy up 24% reflecting the spend that did take place on the selling and marketing line.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Got it. Thank you. Thank you very much.

Mark Marostica

Thank you.

Mark Marostica

Thank you. On behalf of the management team, we thank you for joining us today and we look forward to updating you on our progress.

