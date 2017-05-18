Vale: This Isn't An Opportunity

Vale (NYSE:VALE) is having a bad day and that's an understatement. Down 7%, news dropped last night that the President of Brazil could be involved in bribery and a cover-up. These allegations are incredibly serious and, as a result, they've caused Brazil-linked stocks to plummet. However, VALE was down considerably more to start Thursday's session than where it has finished thanks to a heavy depreciation in the Brazilian real. One research firm this morning, too, said that this is an opportunity to buy VALE, considering that the company isn't involved in any way shape or form. With that being said, investors have to be careful here because further weakness for Brazil at large will spell weakness for Vale, and unless iron ore fundamentals can pick up enough to offset this potential weakness, this isn't a buying opportunity.

An Interesting Day For Vale

Two major things happened today. First, news about the alleged bribery/cover-up surfaced and second, the Brazilian real is experiencing heavy volatility, which has helped to pare Vale's loss. As a word of caution, whether or not if they're true, the bribery allegations are incredibly serious and disregarding their importance could lead to damaging portfolio effects. So, what exactly happened?

The current President, Michel Temer, is allegedly involved in a cover-up and it has Brazil ADRs and related securities plummeting. Apparently, there was a bribery payment made from Temer to Eduardo Cunha, who lead the impeachment campaign against Dilma Rousseff last year. One of Brazil's leading newspaper uncovered this information as the result of a tape that was given to the Supreme court. Of course, Temer has denied the allegations, but the damage is done. It delays his agenda to create stability and reform in Brazil and that's why you're seeing the currency jump so high today.

Taking a look at the action in the Brazilian real, the spot is trading up significantly today. Naturally, a weaker Brazilian real is going to help this company and if it continues to weaken, Vale will receive a boost in FX translation impacts on the next earnings report. However, the effect is two-fold: while Vale will have a stronger bottom line as a result of a weakening real, the stock will have a tough time seeing strength, irrespective of iron ore fundamentals, due to a tense and volatile political climate in Brazil.

Do You Buy Vale On Weakness?

Right now, the stock is testing $8 support. It was down near $7.50 at the lows of Thursday's session, but again, has rallied back with the help of a weakening real. This support level is key for the stock to hold, because it's where the stock was at just prior to starting the year and giving up gains here would mean erasing what's left of the YTD gains. There's two ways investors can look at the current situation. First, investors going with the flow of the market will trend follow and take this stock towards $7 by mid-June. Second, investors see today as an aggravated sell-off and buy on this weakness since it isn't related to iron ore fundamentals. Taking a long-term position, with this mindset, would be better advice than trying to capitalize on any short-term patterns.

We can also include iron ore prices into the current outlook. Iron ore prices have crashed this year and they're hanging around $60/mt. Iron ore prices are down nearly 22% YTD. Should it fall through that level, we could see continued losses for this commodity and, consequently, VALE. It's interesting because earlier in the week, Credit Suisse analysts said that they have a PT on iron ore of $70/mt for Q3, but that it's contingent on guidance from the 19th Congress of China providing a stable outlook come the fall. Getting to $70/mt would likely place Vale in the $9-10 region, but if political instability in Brazil persists, it's possible that we see pricing strength muted in Vale, causing them to miss out on the rally.

I'll advise investors here to exercise caution. If we've learned anything over the last couple of days it's that politics move markets, whether we like it or not. For example, last week, when former FBI director James Comey was fired, the markets responded in a relatively mute fashion. However, when news of a "memo" existing hit the mainstream, major market indices declined nearly 2% and volatility over the last two days has increased 42.7%. We don't know how long instability will be present in Brazil and if it continues, Vale's stock is going to decline. While it's worth keeping in mind that Vale is favorable on a long-term basis, it's best to let these short-term fluctuations play out before jumping head first into a trade.

Conclusion

This is one of the tougher days I've seen Vale's stock have this year. After iron ore prices plummeted, this is just the icing on the cake. While Vale is not involved in these allegations, they are the negative beneficiary of Brazilian political risk. I'm not so eager to say that investors should buy this name on current weakness, seeing as it may extend past just Thursday's session. Investors should exercise caution and hold off from buying right now until we know more about the present situation.

