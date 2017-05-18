Perry Ellis International's (PERY) CEO Oscar Feldenkreis on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PERY)

Q1 2017 Results Conference Call

May 18, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

George Feldenkreis - Executive Chairman

Oscar Feldenkreis - President & CEO

David Rattner - CFO

Analysts

Ronald Bookbinder - Coker & Palmer

Eric Beder - Wunderlich

Greg Pendy - Sidoti

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Perry Ellis International Fiscal Year 2018 First Quarter Earnings Results Conference Call. As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some of the comments made on the call, either as part of the prepared remarks or in response to your questions, may contain forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information is subject to risks and uncertainties as described in the press release and in documents that we have filed with the SEC.

Joining us today for this call from Perry Ellis are George Feldenkreis, Executive Chairman of the Company; Oscar Feldenkreis, Chief Executive Officer and President; and David Rattner, Chief Financial Officer.

I would now like to turn the call over to George Feldenkreis.

George Feldenkreis

Good morning. We're glad to report another good quarter for Perry Ellis International. While numerous macroeconomic issues are affecting the apparel industry in the United States and worldwide, we are pleased to report that this was a quarter where we were able to improve analyst estimates and build the guidance for Perry.

We are fully focused on growing our core global brands. Through our excellent inventory management coupled with our strong product performance, we delivered an adjusted gross margin of 37.6%, a full 90 basis point ahead of last year. We will continue focusing on our growth to drive our gross margin to 40% over the next few years.

We managed SG&A very well despite of rising cost and overhead and trends, allowing us to report an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.2 for the quarter, compared to 6.6 at the end of fiscal year. With this backdrop, we're confident to project an increase in revenues for this year to a range of 870 million to 880 million in revenue. We are confirming our earning guidance for the year in the range of adjusted earnings per share of 2.07 to 2.17. This represents an increase over adjusted EPS last year.

Despite that, consumer behavior is changing so much, so rapidly, which approached great question as to the future of the apparel business. We feel that we have been building the right infrastructure to be successful in this new environment. We're concentrated with a focus approach to various growth global core brand and businesses, which are Perry Ellis, Original Penguin, Golf Lifestyle, Savane, Cubavera on the women brands as well as Farah in Europe.

Oscar will inform you about the performance of each of those brands. We're very proud that through the years we have developed a very-very diversified and balanced customer base that can achieve solid results despite the fact that some of our business partners are experiencing sales decline. We all know that the department store brick-and-mortar business has been heavily impacted by the growth of e-commerce, especially on the women's side by the advent of the vertical European retailers like Zara, H&M, Primark and Japanese Uniqlo.

The department store business represents approximately 29% of our business. We think that retailers have taken the right step to reduce their store base and close underperforming store. As they diminish in size, the lower inventory niche will allow them to increase their cash flow and increase the cash availability, which will help them improve the performance in the years ahead. We're also applauding the changes that retailers are making to receive flows, ensuring that goods are hitting selling floor and customers are shopping thereby driving faster turns or reduced markdowns for them and for us.. This will provide a more level flow for our quarterly reporting as well as on our quarter by quarter basis.

Generally speaking, we believe that the new reduce retail space in America is a very positive development in the long run. It provides retailer with more flexibility to maneuver the tremendous demographic implication of generation D and Y, versus generation X and baby boomers. The generational moves are creating a new paradigm which brands and retailers better learn to navigate, if they want to succeed. From a working capital perspective, we're able to reduce our inventory to 140 million compared to 151 million at the end of last quarter. This is our lowest inventory in many years.

The strategic reduction in inventory allows to drive more profitable top line and allows your company to enter the new fiscal year in a very healthy condition. Needless to say, we're extremely proud of the progress we continue to make towards our near and long-term objectives. On the international side, we continue to be very bullish in the United Kingdom and Europe as well as Mexico and Canada. Business in the UK is already improving considerably while at the same time we continue to increase our business in the continent.

The first quarter was a good indication that our business is strengthening in the continent and the UK. The consumer will always expect in the higher prices consequence of the evaluation of the costs. We've seen that by the second half of the year, our foreign exchange losses which have reduced our earnings for the last eight quarters will improve considerably. As a matter fact, we're reviewing the possibilities of establishing on operation in the Netherland to be able to better serve the continental cost.

We continue to execute against our strategic initiative to grow our international business. In the first quarter, international revenues grew 4.7% and accounted for 11.1% of total revenue up from last year 9.8%. For the full-year, we expect international growth would to grow nearly to $80 million, 20% of our year-over-year to generate 13% of our revenue up from last year 11%. We remain quite bullish about our business in Europe. Our launch of Nike Swim across Europe is exceeding expectations.

Our latest Farah Brand continues its strong growth 20% year-over-year and is expanding to non-UK business into European market behind Urban Outfitter ASOS, Zalando and specialty accounts are opted due to business in the continent grew over 40% this year as we expand this reduction in Germany and open new markets such as Greece, Israel and soon South Africa. And Callaway, which is today the best and most popular golf line in the world is increasing its footprint and penetration in profitable big box or in goods and golf specialty retailer to compliment our core green grass and independent accounts.

We are managing now six brands in Europe, Original Penguin, Farah Vintage, Farah Classic, Callaway, Ben Hogan and most recently Nike Swim. This gives us a lot of leverage to open totally different channel of this reduction which are critical for the future of our growth, ideas and projections for Europe. We expect that our business in Canada will grow over 20% year-over-year led by strong Perry Ellis performance [indiscernible] accounts in Canada, then Europe and Mexico, we benefit from our diverse portfolio brands excluding Nike and other fashion in Swim brand and golf led by Callaway and PGA Tour.

Finally, Mexico despite currently another challenge we continue to record double digit growth as we optimize our direct Nike Swim and others swim business with Marty, Liverpool and other important accounts. For the quarter, international grew by 14% versus last year. On the retail and direct-to-consumer front, we experienced sales decline more notably in our full price stores and shoe outlets. Launching 10 stores for last year cost us $4.7 million in revenues and this quarter costs us above another $1.5 million. However, our retail sales were much more profitable this quarter than we have had in the number of years. The store that we were depriving this year will reduce sales by about 1.6 million, but again we will have improved our revenues per share.

By the end of the year, we project to have 59 stores in the United States. We will continue opening store book with a more selective approach and in areas where rental in line with the potential revenue that these stores could generate in such sense. On the licensing front, during this quarter we terminated the relationship with the major licensee and gave that product license to our current licensee that will now have better opportunities to self product that relate with other was a onetime hit. As we called out in November, quarter-over-quarter comparisons are distorted by some extraordinary transition in any one year.

And while our licensing partners are not immune from retail another challenge, we continue to see organic growth which complements our expansion in new categories and market. We have been especially encouraged by growth in Perry Ellis luggage and footwear with revenue increasing 52% over prior year, our successful launch of our Original Penguin Home Fashion with few partners such as Deluxe and Bed Bath and Beyond by our triple digit success and leverage in the brand equity and momentum of Farah in Europe.

As well as our traction, we got another brands in your portfolio to ultimately generate meaningful licensee income. We expect four no agreements in this quarter, three of which are in international market and we have a robust pipeline of new licensees, we expect to conclude over the next several quarter. We remain on track to achieve our targets of 20% to 25% no agreement to 20% to 25% no agreement across our portfolio brands. We're projecting approximately 180 licenses by year end. We continue to focus shopper in the digital world.

We have always been forward thinking on technology and we've seen throughout the years, how different disruptions have influenced to date market in the United State. The original disruptors were really the off-price challenge plus and lower price share. This brought commoditization of product that helps their growth as prices kept declining. Our department stores unfortunately did not see that coming. Furthermore, vertical foreign companies with superior speed to market innovation and fast delivery like Zara, H&M, Primark and Uniqlo strong affected the women's side of the business again striking many brick-and-mortar retails very hard.

E-commerce was a major disruptor. Everybody knew that e-commerce was going to grow, but some retailers did not see that way and came in with very late. Amazon successfully operated a non-profitable organization which allowed to build an amazing tech company and now it controlled 43% of searches and keep growing worldwide. The next disruptor in the years ahead and a very well be artificial intelligence, AI, which will continue to disrupt the all retail models. And on top of all that the increase in real estate values brought super high rents which many retailers could not effort to pay.

All of the above five have contributed to the presence state of the first in the retail business, so the question is what are we going to do? At Perry Ellis, we indentified many of these trends early and because of this we have been able to transition our company to our successful model for the present and for the future. We're always concerned of our long-term profitability even if it has shortened profit. We see the changes in demographic increase in sales via smartphone apps, making it easier and easier to shop on your phone. This will continue to have a big influence in sales and apparel and almost every other category.

We have adopted and implemented several digital initiatives using new state-of-the-art software in order to lower our cost of design and production. We're working to reduce our distribution cost by the end of the year. We have also acquired data mining software and joined our software partners to help us grow substantially our onsite sales as well as our retail customer digital sales. Fit to market is an extremely important initiative it's obvious in the fact that Adidas has through their ability to replenish sold their products in just 45 days. Nike has also announced that they plan to double their supply and change speed.

The investment in the last two years in new plants and equipment in Asia to be able to make apparel better, faster and cheaper are really mindboggling. You have to go to Asia and visit some of these super modern factories to realize how much money has been invested in the future. Our strategy has worked very well and it has allowed us to establish a strong foothold in different channels, in different geographies and in different areas Perry Ellis and product lines.

We're very proud that our financial condition is the strongest in 20 years. For this quarter, the Company performance and working capital discipline has resulted in a lower net debt to capitalization of 24.3%. We have a very strong balance sheet ready for growth in both the United States as well as international. Your company is in great shape.

Thank you. I will now turn over the call to Oscar.

Oscar Feldenkreis

Thank you, George, and good morning everyone. I'm pleased to be speaking to you today on our first quarter call. The quarter marked a solid start to the year as we delivered sales and earnings above our guidance. As expected, sales rose in our core global brand with earlier shipments of spring merchandize driving the outperformance versus guidance. In total, revenues declined as a planned versus the prior year as we remain laser focused on positioning our brands and the higher productive doors while reducing inventory to improve churns and margins.

Importantly, the execution of this strategy is elevating our powerful core brand with consumers through the continuous introduction of innovative fabrics and our trend apparel and accessories, through the expansions of our marketing to intensify our digital reach and through our actions to make it even easier to shop our brands whenever and wherever consumers choose shop on mobile, online and in store.

During the quarter, we also continued to make progress on our speed to market initiative, which are expected to reduce lead times so that we bring product to stores faster and meet the demands of the retailers today, which are as you know are looking for product closer to the needs of selling. And we maintained our relentless discipline on expenses and inventory management, all of this served us well and positions our company to achieve our core sales and growth for the year across our divisions Golf, Nike, Rafealla contributed to our better than expected sales and earnings performance.

As expected, laundry sales declined as we work on the re-launch of the brand. As we mentioned during our third quarter call last year, we welcome back Veronica Davis to laundry. Veronica led the laundry teams since we acquired it in 2009 and was instrumental in driving the brands growth which more than doubled under our leadership. We have no doubt that she will be equally successful and will ensure that the D&A of the brand matches its customers profile with product execution and marketing.

Turning to reviewing our business beginning with Golf, we are very pleased about our positive performance in golf, which demonstrated our continuous dominance in the Golf apparel business. During the quarter, we saw strength in bottoms as we introduce new pants and shorts with a comfort waistband which have exceeded sales expectations. We also add new fabrics with new motion technology in the manufacturing of the garments. This has lead to a fantastic beginning of the golf seasons for us across all distribution channel and brands in the United States, Canada and Europe.

As we move into the most important quarters for golf, we are very optimistic that these new products will continue to outperform. The importance of stretch is gaining momentum across retailers. We are pleased to be one of the early movers in offering stretch product and expect to capitalize on our proven expertise in this area. The retailers seek us out for. With all these new products in our golf brands which incorporated performance fabrics and stretch offerings, we are ahead of the competition.

Looking ahead, we are very excited about our new fabrics that we will be introducing as well as our pipeline of new initiatives in golf that will continue to drive our performance. We are also very excited about the Jack Nicklaus launch into a large mass retailer with an introduction to 1,650 doors. We are very excited about the new opportunities with this relationship, as it sets the stage for a multitier brand approach. Our golf, Callaway golf business also had a strong quarter with a notable strength in the UK, which I saw as 30% increase in sales.

We're looking to capitalize on the continued success of Callaway's brand performance as recently announced on the earnings call. We renewed our Callaway license agreement through 2022, which has opened the doors for us to pursue new opportunities for growth across the authentic green grass channel, our off-course specialty and better department store channels. We introduced map pricing in Callaway, which has resulted in a positive response from the authentic channel.

During the quarter, we expand the Callaway into Golf Galaxy, PGA Tour Superstore, Academy and Golfhound in Canada just to name a few. We continue to expect golf to continue to grow in high single-digits this year. The first quarter is a largest shipping quarter for the year for Nike Swim and we are pleased with its performance of retail across men's and women's and young athletes and swim gear. Our Nike business continues to perform extremely well in the U.S. and we've seen significant opportunities ahead to expand international.

In fact, we expect to be shipping product into about 30 countries by year end, giving our expanded relationships. As it relates to the product, the expansion of Hydroguard UV protection swim tops continues to perform well, and we expect to build upon the positive momentum with the upcoming deliveries. The introduction of extended sizes in men and women's also has been a success across retail, which is leading to additional growth as additional retailers add this category going forward.

Entering to Q2, we believe that we are well prepared to meet the needs of our customers as well as our e-commerce accounts which are benefitting from a year around demand online. Receptive to the new 2018 Nike spring season product, the preview has been very strong and we're very excited about the introduction into new geography. Overall, we expect to maintain our dominance in the swim market where we're taking share domestically with the expectations of transferring this success on a global scale.

Perry Ellis continues to perform well while the quarter started slow as noted across retail generally, early spring product sold well with particularly strength in linen sportswear. We're very excited about the continuing expansions of Perry Ellis 360 at leisure functional sportswear product. We plan to expand the 360 collection further within the specialty accounts in the second half of the year. Pants under Perry Ellis portfolio performed extremely strong with positive sell through rates across all customers driven by the introduction of the performance, fabrics and new models.

On the e-com side, e-commerce continues to do well both internally and third-party. We're focused on ensuring the experience with the consumer with product in store to online as the same and we will continue investing on ensuring that we’re positioned for strong growth in e-commerce digital going forward. We will continue to manage inventories very tightly to maintain a strong sell-through and fast return. We feel good about the Perry Ellis prospects Q2, given strong early reads on the newness we delivered ahead of Father's Day.

We're also excited to announce that we have retained a new PR, an ad agency that will help us get our messaging across to the end consumer with an increased emphasis on digital, and we're also looking forward to the August launch of our new Perry Ellis fragrance. As we mentioned in our Q4 call, we named the new President for the Original Penguin brands and are pleased with the early results.

While we saw a fine revenue reduction in Original Penguin as we took a concentrated effort to reduce unproductive retail stores and channels and reduce use, this effort enable us to drive quality sales of full price selling and expand our penetration in productive stores. As a result, we experienced higher internal margins and increase products sell-through at higher AURs across most of our classification with less promotional activities. Early spring leads on swim and tees have been the strong product performance categories.

We will continue to apply this strategy while driving top line growth as well as Original Penguin as a full collection in tops and bottoms there by guarding our penetration and adding higher productive stores. At the same time, we're focusing our marketing on digital and feel that this effort will enable us to align with the Original Penguin consumer that spends an increasing amount of time connected to this end.

Turning to the women's and beginning with laundry. During the quarter, we consciously lowered our in-store inventory to give us a fast return this along with our customer focus on fashion newness versus price and a shift to online assisted us to improve margins. We just completed our fall 17 market and we're very excited about the plans we've received from our core retail partners and have a confidence that the new managements we have in laundry is on track for growth in the second half of the year.

Rafaella performed above our expectation mainly driven by the early timing of shipments reflecting retailer supporting the new product initiatives. At retail, we saw a sales trend in the April driven by our new initiatives including the introduction of weekend getaway collection products, a traditional company product for Rafaella consumer. In fact all of Rafaella department stores supported this initiative with the weekend getaway launch into 200 stores at Belk, Bon-Ton Dillard's, Boscov and Lord & Taylor.

We will begin delivering monthly capitals of the weekend getaway going forward giving customers something new to browse and buy each time SheShops. Overall, we expect the retail environment to remain challenging with the possibility of additional store closures and retail bankruptcies expected in the USA. Even with this backdrop, we remain confident in our ability to deliver core sales growth as we have aligned our brand and our businesses with higher productive door and the expansion internationally and t direct to consumer.

It is also important to note that we have a diversified brand portfolio, diversified channel and we offer niche lifestyle to service the mass change, stores, department stores and special markets as a company we are very disciplined and focused on managing inventory tightly and delivering product closer to the time of the need while providing a continuous flow of new innovative products to market to deliver our growth and profitability goals.

With that, I would now like to turn the call over to David to review our financial guidance.

David Rattner

Good morning, everyone. In the first quarter as we noted in our press release, we recorded revenues and earnings per share that exceeded our guidance. Consolidated revenues for the quarter totaled 242 million, which was ahead of our guidance, reflecting strength in our core businesses with the earlier shipment of spring merchandize Oscar just spoke about. As compared to the prior year, revenues declined driven by retailers' preference to receive products closer to need to increase their churn which we spoke about on our Q4 call in March, as well as negative foreign exchange and the reduction in owned stores which benefited profitability.

By segment, revenue in our men's sportswear and swim segment totaled 186 million as compared to 198 million in prior year. Increases were noted in our core Golf apparel, Nike Swim and other brands. Revenue in our women's sportswear segment totaled 30 million as compared to 32 million in the year ago period. Increases in our Rafaella business were offset by planned reductions in laundry as discussed by Oscar. Direct-to-consumer revenue totaled 18.2 million as compared to 20.5 million in the prior year mostly due to the closing of 10 stores last year that resulted in a much more profitable store base. Store comp was down 2% in the quarter but comp traffic was down 9% for the quarter as we focused on the customer experience by door.

Also our store comp margins were up nearly 3% for the quarter reflecting the strong consumer response to our product assortment. Total DTC comp sales were down 4% yet comp margin dollars were flat reflecting higher AUR based on a twofold approach. One, being internal pricing strategy, and two, moving away from highly promotional events, overall we were very pleased with our performance in a tough environment. Licensing revenues totaled 8.3 million as compared to 10.4 million in the prior year. As discussed last year we transitioned from two of our license partners, one brought in-house and one a new partnership. As George has commented, this was part of our strategy to elevate our brands globally. As we expected this transition reduce revenues in this segment of our business versus last year.

Moving on to total company results beginning with gross margin. We continue to be very pleased with our gross margin expansion as margins expanded by 90 basis points versus prior year's adjusted basis. Continued solid performance in our men's collection Golf apparel and Nike Swim businesses were additionally assisted by improved margins in our direct-to-consumer business. We also continue to benefit from efficiencies in our supply-chain infrastructure.

SG&A totaled $71 million for the quarter as compared to an adjusted amount of approximately $70 million in the prior year. SG&A in our current fiscal quarter included $1 million of anticipated cost that are not expected to continue. Excluding this SG&A was in line with prior year, we are pleased with our cost discipline to effectively manage increases in wages and other inflationary cost that are closer to 3% to 4% per year.

Turning to the balance sheet, inventories continue to be managed extremely tight and believe our in great shape to support our forward sales forecast. Our inventory discipline enabled us to pose a net debt to total capitalization of 24.3% as compared to 30.5% in the year-ago period. This places us in a very comfortable position to support the expansion of our businesses. Looking to quarter two, we expect revenues in the range of 202 million to 205 million compared to 202 million in the year-ago period. We expect revenue growth in our men's collection and Golf apparel businesses and also expect to benefit from the continued roll out of Nike Swim in Europe and Latin America and further expansion in global golf brands.

We see gross margin approximately 36.4% for the quarter, which reflects higher margin shipments in Q1 due to customer risk. SG&A is expected to be relatively consistent with adjusted prior year levels reflecting our ability to offset inflationary cost pressures. Due to the plans shift, our pretax earnings are tax rate is expected to be higher in Q2 versus last year which is expected to negatively impact the quarter by $0.06 to $0.07 per share compared to prior year. For the above reasons, we expect earnings per share to be approximately $0.07 to $0.10 for the second quarter as compared to an adjusted $0.15 in the prior year.

As we look at the remainder of the year, we see continued headwinds from lack of consumer traffic and macroeconomic issues. We feel that we are positioned well in terms of our product focus and our execution and performance. Accordingly, we are maintaining are guidance for revenues of $870 million to $880 million and adjusted earnings per share for the year of $2.07 to $2.17. This continues to reflect the gross margin rate between 37.3% to 37.5%. Despite the challenges in the global market, we continue to focus on controlling those items within our control, elevating our brand and improving our profitability.

With that, I will turn the call over to the operator for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We'll go first to Ronald Bookbinder with Coker & Palmer.

Ronald Bookbinder

Looking now at the environment, you talked a lot about the shift to e-com, but is that really picking up all the merchandize or do you think industry-wide there is just too much product out there also, not just too many stores, but just too much product?

Oscar Feldenkreis

I think it’s a blend of both. I think that definitely e-commerce is growing. I think the challenge that we’re seeing and the improvement that we're seeing as we experience with some other channels and distributions that we're actually seeing a shift of one the product is actually being delivered which in retailers are starting to operate on less inventory in the store and focusing more on the turn and delivering product quicker, which is similar to what some of the vertical retailers have been successful doing, offering more deliveries more frequently.

Ronald Bookbinder

And you guys talked a lot about Europe and your focus on building up the infrastructure there. But do you think the channel shift that we’re seeing in U.S. to e-commerce? Do you see the hitting Europe sometime in the next year or two?

George Feldenkreis

Thank you, Ron, for your comments. We don’t see that happening that quickly. Number one, there are really no major department store Europe outside of [indiscernible] Spain and I'm taking about continental Europe. In the UK, of course, there are large department stores on which very similar business with the U.S. or in Europe it's only Spain and to some degree Germany not as important as in United States, so it's harder to substitute the small time [indiscernible] prevalent in all of Europe when it comes to Amazon et cetera, et cetera.

So, we don’t -- we see the same -- there is no question that the European e-commerce as a matter of fact in many cases and some countries has a higher percentage of the market than in the United States. But it’s a different situation, brands are still more important in Europe than in the United States, although other total they represented total smaller percent of the total market.

And there is no question that we have some brands that have a lot of appeal to the Europeans like Callaway, Nike and even Penguin and Perry is a good brand there from before. So, we see Europe as a very fertile market for us to grow. And when I mean Europe, I mean all the countries in Europe including the Middle East et cetera, et cetera.

Ronald Bookbinder

And on the Jack Nicklaus to that mass merchant, how much of a revenue benefit do you think that will be for Q2, opening up over 1600 stores?

Oscar Feldenkreis

Well, it's already included in our numbers, revenue numbers for this year and we hope that that will perform well. Early performance has been very strong and hopefully that will continue. That momentum will continue and hopefully for next year and possibly Q4 as we start again the spring season we'll be able to gain further market share. So, we're very excited with the Jack Nicklaus launch and we'll have more updates in Q2 in terms of what other additional opportunities that we see with the golf segment.

Ronald Bookbinder

Okay, and lastly, I think you had some notes that recallable in April. How are you guys looking at that given how strong your balance sheet is with cash being generated?

George Feldenkreis

We're not -- at this moment, we don't have plans to call it. Frankly, we are waiting for -- hopefully, one day we'll have a change in the tax situation and we have funds in Europe that through our European corporation that there we can use for growth in Europe. So, depending on how we see our -- the needs of our growth in Europe initiatives, we can bring in enough money to pay down the debt. So, that is -- that is really what we're waiting for. We're waiting for a few months.

This stage of the market, we feel it's more prudent to be on a very strong cash position for anything that might happen for good or bad. There are going to be big opportunities on M&A I feel because many of the players, we talk about the smaller wholesale business general, we're talking about the number of companies that are not going to make it, they're going to be looking to be acquired. So, there should be some up on that at prices that we have not seen in years.

Operator

And we'll go next to Eric Beder with Wunderlich.

Eric Beder

You guys have done a great job of being very innovative with the product. When you look out, how do you keep that competitive edge in having just being like kind of the leader with these active brands and some of these brands here in terms of product offerings?

Oscar Feldenkreis

Well, Eric, that's a very good question. We have a strong organization overseas, we have a strong merchandizing team and we also have a development team in Asia that is very focused on helping us create innovative product, and we constantly-- our merchandizing team, oversea, is constantly reviewing what all new possibilities are out there to incorporate within our sportswear brands and our where best selling product today, as I've mentioned in just alone in golf and some of the introduction in performance fabrics into even Perry Ellis, which we just introduced a four-way stretch pant under Perry Ellis' performing extremely well. And that for us has, you know I've always believed product is king. You have product, consumers will buy regardless.

Eric Beder

Great. And when you look at Amazon and your own online e-commerce, how is that going and where do you think it should go over going longer-term?

George Feldenkreis

Well, e-commerce of us has been very strong. E-commerce even if you look at just this first quarter alone third-party e-commerce was up plus 10% and just alone in golf alone e-commerce was plus 15% this quarter. So, we're very excited with the opportunities as you know we mentioned last year that we invested heavily into photography studio in-house as well as now we are going to be adding videography, which will allows us to create more videos for our third-party and as well as our online e-commerce sites, which will allow us to have more -- the consumers have more knowledge about the product and as well as well as we are upping our game when it comes to social marketing and market digital marketing as well.

But we feel that there still a lot of run room for us to begin to open up additional e-commerce sites of our own within our portfolio of brands. We are planning on launching a laundry e-commerce side in the second half of the year, which we are very excited as you know was a dress market today, almost 50% of the dress market is done online. And we feel that this could be a great opportunity for us, and we are in the process now of looking at other golf brands that we launch online as well. We feel that DTC online definitely has a potential to be a $100 million business for us over the next three to five years.

Eric Beder

Question for David. In terms of inventories, you've done an outstanding job, in terms of reducing inventories around. How much more can you go?

David Rattner

Well, as George mentioned, our inventories are in excellent shape right now. We ended at a 140 million for the current quarter compared to running 150 million prior quarter. We our turns -- our approaching are right at four times at this point, and given where we are at we're comfortable with our inventory levels throughout the remainder of the year and we see inventories ending flat year-over-year from $150 million to $160 million.

Eric Beder

Okay. And different kind of question, you talked about -- we obviously know there's a lot of disruption right now in the retail environment. How aggressively and what are you guys doing to make sure that you are paid and that you have a deal with some of this retail bankruptcies or these companies loosing financial ability to pay debt?

David Rattner

We on the accounting -- on the AR side, we whatever -- I would say, we're pretty well funded with either a factoring or an insurance or we're carrying our own paper. But I would feel that our account receivables outstanding are in a pretty good shape.

Oscar Feldenkreis

Our receivables are -- we're very current, right now. We are in really excellent state with our receivables and we do monitor some of the riskier accounts very closely, making sure that we are not over extending ourselves from a credit perspective. So, we have a very diligent eye on receivables and certain customers.

Operator

We will go next to Greg Pendy with Sidoti.

Greg Pendy

My question I guess as you guys were early to see the downturn in the store base and took the pain awhile ago, but now on the call you mentioned the possibility of opening of new stores where they make economic sense. Can you just give us a sense of how you see in this environment? What is economic sense in the new store opening? Do you look on cash on cash returns? Or how are you viewing a potential new store? And what are the hurdles you're thinking about?

Oscar Feldenkreis

We're opening up more -- we're looking at doors very, very cautiously based upon the analysis that we're doing. They have to profitable I would within the first year. We're looking pop ups versus signing long-term leases. There is more pop opportunities. We just opened up a pop up in Aspen, Colorado, which we're very excited. It's about a six month opportunity and if we're successful, we will stay in that location, it's small, it's a 900 square foot store, so it's substantially smaller than the 800 or 2000 square feet that we've had before.

So, we're looking up pop ups, we're making sure that we're in the right location as we know in real estate location, location is very important and that’s the approach we're taking. We’re not going to be crazy opening up stores. We've opened up some new stores in the airport here in Miami, with Original Penguin and it's been extremely successful, generating over a $1000 a square foot. And we see that airport stores as a great opportunity as you know more there is more and more travelers today than ever before and we feel that could be a good opportunity for us in the long run.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will go next to Ed Yruma with KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Mac on Ed. Obviously, department stores have been challenged, we're wondering how you're feeling about orders moving forward. Specifically, are you seeing your partners become even more conservative or is it more so just status quo? And similarly for sporting goods, lot of consolidation and disruption in this channel, how do you feel about your product there, what’s working and what's not? And finally, can you give us an update on your swim business in the channel? Thank you.

Oscar Feldenkreis

Okay, we will take question number one, regarding department stores. Department stores have been planned flat. They started -- we plan the business since last year, almost six to seven months in advance, and we're planning our business with them in certain categories flat in other areas up. But of course that goes by geography, we've seen sales in the south east, south west let say United States continuing to do well, so that’s where the emphasis is going versus the mid tier of the -- the mid zone of the states geographically have been probably most challenged by because of weather et cetera that many have reported.

But we’re planning our business flat to a slight increase, but it's all depends on the brand and the actual retailer. When it comes to the sporting goods channel, golf is growing as I mentioned and we continue to see opportunities in the sporting good side. The retailers that have exited or gone out of business in the sporting good side, we were never selling them much except Sports Authority and Nike Swimwear where a lot of that market share has been picked up by the other retailers that are strong out there today either via e-commerce or via brick and mortar so we feel positive about the consolidation and less stores.

Nike is an extreme, is very extreme powerful brand and I would say that we are the leader when it comes to swimwear for all genders within the sporting goods channel and our business is up and we're trending up, we're having a great season. We've introduced a lot of innovative products like stretch and swimwear which has been brand new and that’s been very disruptive from the non-stretch product that has been out there and we're seeing basically it's all about innovation and servicing the customer both from a mobile digital perspective to brick-and-mortar.

Our swim business has been excellent as I mentioned first quarter was very strong, we delivered a lot more swimwear in Q4 and Q1 this year and last year, which has, we're fueling the sales of our growth both from sporting goods to the traditional department stores to chain stores to e-commerce sites. Our swim business continues to be extremely strong and very dominant and the same applies to our international business, our partners like with ASOS and in Mexico, Canada our business with Nike swimwear has been very-very strong.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, and so for the men's business, are you seeing any new trends, I know you said linen was strong, but I believe that was also the case last year? Is there anything new you're seeing this year fashion wise?

Oscar Feldenkreis

Well, I think the disruption this year in the newness and men's wear has really been print, both the knits and wovens as well as stretch and bottoms has caused the consumer to go out there and replenish their bottoms wardrobe once they try a pair of stretch comfortable pant, maybe a pant or a short, that's what creating the replenishment needs for a consumer to go out there and buy something that they don't have in their wardrobe today. So, our bottoms business as I mentioned both in Golf and Perry Ellis are extremely strong, and we see that momentum very positive going forward, and we're applying the same technology by the way to our women's Rafaella bottoms business which has been very strong because we adapted some of the technology in our men's side to our Rafaella bottoms side.

Operator

And with no further questions in the queue, I'd like to turn the conference back over to George Feldenkreis for any additional or closing remarks.

George Feldenkreis

Thank you, I would like to thank all of our stockholder for your support and also to all our analysts who are in support of our efforts. We look forward to updating you on our start to fiscal 2018 after the first quarter. Have a great day. Thank you.

Operator

Again, that does conclude today's presentation. We thank you for your participation.

