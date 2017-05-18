Boeing: A Surprise From Vistara?

Rumored wide body order is for 50 Boeing 777X, but in my view does not fit timeline and is a big airframe.

In recent years, the air shows of Farnborough and Paris have been the main stage for Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) to announce big orders. With lower oil prices and overcapacity on the market, chances of big wide body orders have decreased a bit.

An order from Emirates that could go to either of the wide body jet makers has been delayed, but I'm expecting something on that later this year. For the Paris Air Show, there could possibly be a mega order from an Indian airline.

Indian Market

The Indian market is an interesting one for Airbus and Boeing, since it is the market with the highest growth rate and it has a large domestic market that is dominated by low-cost carriers looking for fast expansion. In the coming years 1,840 jets are required of which roughly 85% of the demand will be for narrow body aircraft.

Last year, I published an article about the Indian market and concluded that some 800 narrow body aircraft required in the coming years have yet to be ordered. A big order placed since then was the order by SpiceJet, which ordered 100 aircraft bringing the number of orders still to be divided to roughly 700. Airbus is currently dominating that narrow body market and it remains to be seen whether Boeing can break this dominance.

On the wide body market, however, Boeing is leading but most the market lies wide open for both jet makers: Over 250 jets still can go to either manufacturer in the coming years.

Vistara

While Boeing and Airbus have accumulated orders for domestic operations, there are only a few airlines operating or eyeballing expansion in the long-haul market. The reason being that until last year the 5/20-rule was in place. The rule required airlines to serve for five years and have a fleet of at least 20 aircraft before being able to operate international routes. This made the international markets inaccessible for carriers such as Vistara, while carriers such as GoAir and IndiGo could not operate international routes until a few years ago.

The rule meant that Boeing and Airbus were relying on the more established airlines such as Air India and Jet Airways for wide body orders.

The 5/20-rule was eased, where the airline no longer was required to operate for five years. The requirement for a fleet of 20 aircraft remained in place. Vistara, founded in 2015, is one of the few airlines that is actively looking into entering the international market with long haul routes.

The airline operates 13 Airbus A320 aircraft and thus is a relatively small player on the domestic market. However, the airline also has seven A320neo aircraft on order which will be delivered by June 2018. Given that the airline wants to operate international routes to the US and the UK as soon as possible and the fact that wide body orders should be placed 1-1.5 years in advance, an order from Vistara should be in the works.

Vistara has recently started hiring Boeing pilots, which is does not leave much to the imagination: Vistara is preparing an order for Boeing aircraft. The airline’s CSCO, Sanjiv Kapoor, recently said that the airline was planning on commencing international flights in the second half of 2018. The first destinations would probably be in the US or UK.

According to CAPA, the airline which is owned 49% by Singapore Airlines (OTCPK:SINGY) and 51% by the Tata Group is considering ordering up to 100 jets by the end of this quarter. The airline is likely to order 50 aircraft from the Airbus A320neo family and 50 Boeing 777X jets.

An order for the Boeing 777X would raise some question marks, since the airline wants to go international in Q3-Q4 2018 while the Boeing 777X is not expected until late 2019 or early 2020. It could be that the airline first will expand in Asia and the Middle East with the aircraft already on order.

Another possibility would be that Vistara orders the Boeing 777X and until that aircraft arrives, the airline serves destinations in the US and in the UK with Boeing 777-200ER aircraft that it either acquires or leases from partner Singapore Airlines.

Next to the service entry, the size of the aircraft also is a bit questionable. The Boeing 777X is quite a big aircraft, so it brings some risks. However, the Boeing 787-9 is unlikely to have any early delivery slots available in which case Vistara would still need to lease aircraft.

Vistara also could opt for a combination of Boeing 777 and Boeing 777X aircraft. Boeing still has some unfilled spots for the Boeing 777, which would allow Vistara to start long-range international routes in late 2018.

It is no given that Vistara will indeed order the Boeing 777X. If it does, it would either need to lease wide body aircraft to start long-haul operations in 2018 or postpone its long-haul aspirations by a few years.

A slow but steady expansion that would be somewhat low risk would be a combination order of the current Boeing 777 and the Boeing 787-10 or Boeing 787-9 to strengthen the fleet over the long term.

Conclusion

It does seem that Boeing will be selected to provide Vistara’s wide body aircraft. A decision could and should be made soon, but in my view the company should not solely focus on the Boeing 777X.

With aircraft availability being an important factor here, I think that Vistara should be taking some Boeing 777-300ERs and see whether it needs the capacity of the Boeing 777-9 or the -8 and seriously consider the Boeing 787 as an alternative.

An order for 50 wide body jets would be a boost to Boeing either way as it continues its dominance on the wide body market and a deal would bring Boeing $6B-10B in revenues.

