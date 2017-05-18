Assessing Fiat Chrysler's Legal Issues

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) is accused of installing illegal software in select 2014-16 SUV and Pickup models in the US that circumvented US emission standards. The charges mirror those levied against Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VLKAY) in 2015 when it was revealed VW had knowingly violated emissions laws by installing software to fool regulators and consumers. Comparing and contrasting the Fiat Chrysler case with the VW case can give investors an idea of the forthcoming writedowns and suggests investors should steer clear of Chrysler's equity for some time.

The Case Against Chrysler

In January 2017, the EPA and California Air Resources Board accused FCA of installing software in approximately 105,000 Jeep and Ram vehicles with model years 2014-16. Specifically the software was for Ram and Jeep Diesel models. Jeep is FCA's top selling brand in the US. Reuters reported that the DOJ has obtained internal emails from a wholly owned subsidiary of FCA, VM Motori, which purport to show discussions around the use of the software and its legality, potentially exposing the company to conspiracy charges as well as fraud.

A class action suit brought by owners of the aforementioned vehicles is scheduled to be finalized on or before May 24th. The DOJ has indicated that an unsatisfactory settlement between the parties and FCA could prompt the government to take steps toward filing criminal charges, a fate that VW was unable to avoid.

Estimating Costs

The VW case is eerily similar to the case facing FCA, thus making it highly predictive of the cost to Chrysler. Volkswagen plead guilty to three felony counts of conspiracy, fraud, and obstruction of justice in early 2017. The company admitted to illegally installing emission cheating software on 590,000 diesel vehicles sold in the US under the VW, Audi, and Porsche marques. The 590,000 vehicles were sold to approximately 475,000 owners. The DOJ settlement resulted in a $2.8 billion criminal fine. That equates to $4,750 per vehicle illegally sold. Chrysler is accused of illegally selling 105,000 vehicles, so applying the same figure as the VW settlement gives a total fine of $499 million. In addition to the criminal fine, VW paid $1.5 billion in civil fines associated with violations of the Clean Air Act and violations of US custom laws. That equates to $2,550 per vehicle. Again applying the same figures to FCA would result in the company facing a total civil fine of $268 million. While the figures could certainly be different depending on the strength the potential DOJ case, a total fine of $767 million seems to be likely.

Additionally, VW paid $14.6 billion to regulators and consumers in a separate settlement reached in California. In addition to the previous $767 million estimated fine, FCA would likely face customer lawsuits similar to those brought against VW. In one element of the 2016 settlement VW agreed to pay owners of the affected models up to $10.3 billion in financial relief and committed $4.7 billion to environmental initiatives aimed at offsetting the impact of their higher than allowed emissions. The settlement gave each vehicle owner $5,100-$10,000 of direct financial relief. The range depended on the purchase price of the vehicle and how much the scandal had affected the value. The $10.3 billion averaged $17,500 per car, which includes trade in value adjustments. Applying the same figures to FCA indicates a possible settlement of $1.8 billion. Again, using the same comparison with the $4.7 billion VW environmental fine would suggest an applicable FCA fine of $836 million. That bring the total estimated fine potentially facing FCA to $3.4 Billion.

Source: DOJ figures

The $3.4 billion in estimated fines is more than absorbable with the company's $15.5 billion of cash held on the balance sheet. Of course the company could also utilize other means of paying the fine that do not solely rely on using existing cash. While the financial impact isn't dire, investors should still be concerned. VW saw a nearly 50% decrease in the equity value in the immediate wake of their emission scandal. The value of VW's equity has still yet to fully recover and remains 38% below pre-scandal levels. Additionally, the company posted a $1.5 billion loss in 2015, after posting a $14 billion profit the prior year. Sales also declined by $32 billion worldwide as some consumers turned away from VW brands. FCA is facing a similar scenario where sales and net income could be impacted by decreased consumer interest in their vehicles and the impending fines. Short-term, investors may want to consider exiting positions while the stock is relatively unaffected. Chrysler's equity remains close to 52-week highs and is only down 2% in trading today (5/18) on the news of the DOJ plans to pursue charges. FCA faces several obstacles in the near future, a potentially significant fine from the DOJ just exacerbates their issues. Time for investors to take a break from Fiat Chrysler.

