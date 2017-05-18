Anavex Life Sciences: 5 Reasons Why I'm Short

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) is a controversial company with both strong proponents and vociferous detractors. The three most recent SA articles on it have been supportive, with particular positive emphasis on the company's lead drug (Anavex 2-73)'s mechanism of action to potentially combat Alzheimer's disease. Earlier articles from other sources were much more negative, including this article at Medium, and this article from Adam Feuerstein.

With the stock trading at prices similar to the time of the negative articles, I decided to comb through the arguments and have come to the conclusion - not that AVXL is necessarily a scam - but that overall the negatives substantially outweigh the positives (Though of course I'd be very happy to be wrong if that meant that AVXL managed to cure or even meaningfully mitigate the effects of Alzheimer's). In the following article, I give my reasons for being pessimistic on the company's prospects and valuation, which ultimately leads me to be short the stock.

Before doing so however, let me quickly summarize AVXL and its lead compound (Anavex 2-73) as reported in the company's latest 10-Q (my emphasis):

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (the "Company") is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases including drug candidates to treat Alzheimer's disease, other central nervous system ("CNS") diseases, pain and various types of cancer. The Company's lead compound ANAVEX TM 2-73 is being developed to treat Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and potentially other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome. In November 2016, a Phase 2a clinical trial going over 52 weeks was completed for ANAVEX TM 2-73 in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's patients. This open-label randomized trial met both primary and secondary endpoints, and was designed to assess the safety and exploratory efficacy of ANAVEX TM 2-73 in 32 patients. ANAVEX TM 2-73 targets sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors, which have been shown in preclinical studies to reduce stress levels in the brain believed to restore cellular homeostasis and to reverse the pathological hallmarks observed in Alzheimer's disease. ANAVEX TM 2-73 showed no serious adverse events in a previously performed Phase 1 study. In preclinical studies, ANAVEX TM 2-73 demonstrated anti-amnesic and neuroprotective properties in various animal models including the transgenic mouse model Tg2576. In March 2016, we received approval from the Ethics Committee in Australia to extend the ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial, which had been requested by patients and their caregivers. The trial extension allows participants who completed 52 weeks in PART B to rollover into a new trial and continue taking ANAVEX TM 2-73 for an additional 104 weeks, providing an opportunity to gather extended safety data. The trial is independent of the Company's planned larger Phase 2/3 double-blind, placebo-controlled study of ANAVEX TM 2-73 in Alzheimer's disease.

With that short background, here are the five principal reasons why I think that AVXL is substantially overvalued at a market cap of $200M.

1. Alzheimer's is a Notoriously Hard Disease to Treat

Billions of dollars have been spent by companies such as Merck (NYSE:MRK), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in failed Phase III drug trials intended to treat Alzheimer's. Merck's Verubecestat failed in a 2,200 patient trial while Lilly's solanezumab failed both in a wider set of patients in 2012 and in a subset of 2,100 patients with milder symptoms in 2016.

In all cases, earlier work (including Phase I and Phase II trials) had shown encouraging results which led the companies to invest billions in the much larger Phase III trials.

Proponents of AVXL's approach will plausibly contend that all these failures are due to the drugs targeting the so-called "amyloid hypothesis" which as the FT article explains "holds that a protein known as beta-amyloid builds up and forms sticky plaques in the brains of Alzheimer's sufferers. But their quest has resulted in a string of high-profile failures and there has been no new drug approved in more than a decade, prompting some scientists to question whether beta-amyloid is a symptom of the disease rather than the root cause."

However, many researchers have a more pessimistic view, which I believe better explains why Alzheimer's has been so difficult to treat. From the NY Times article linked to above:

"We're much more really appreciative of how complex this disease is," said Dr. Lon Schneider, director of the California Alzheimer's Disease Center at the University of Southern California. "There's so much going on, and as the brain is failing or dying, it is dying on all levels." It has also become clear that Alzheimer's pathology begins damaging the brain years before symptoms emerge, leading many experts to think a drug given to people with even mild dementia may have little chance of success. "Once you see amyloid on a scan, it's probably been there for decades," said Dr. Samuel Gandy, an Alzheimer's researcher at Mount Sinai Hospital.

2. The Competition is Formidable

This open access article from the Alzheimer's Association does a great job of summarizing the various Alzheimer's treatments under trial as of Nov. 2016. I recommend reading the whole article as it's quite comprehensive, but here are some particularly salient excerpts.

First is a graphic showing the various treatments under trial grouped by mechanism of action and by phase. I added two boxes to highlight Anavex's place in the constellation (red box) and to show a competitive drug candidate (blue box) which Adam Feuerstein noted shared a similar mechanism of action, yet had failed its initial Phase II trials when tested on a much larger sample size than in Anavex's Phase IIa trial. Here's his exact quote:

A Japanese drug company, Toyama Chemical, is developing an Alzheimer's drug with the same sigma-1 receptor mechanism of action as Anavex's Anavex 2-73. Two years ago, Toyama reported results from a randomized, placebo-controlled phase IIa study enrolling 370 Alzheimer's patients. The results were disappointing: Toyama's drug, T-817MA, failed to demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in memory, cognition or activities of daily living compared to placebo during the 52 weeks of the study. Despite the failure, Toyama saw what it believes were some encouraging signals of efficacy in the T-817MA data. Another Alzheimer's study involving the drug is underway.

Not only does the graphic show the plethora of AVXL competitors, but it also demonstrates that there are many mechanisms of action being targeted by these prospective treatments, i.e. they don't all depend on the amyloid hypothesis. The article provides tables (which I won't reproduce here) listing the mechanisms of action of each treatment under study shown in the graphic above, as well as the sponsor and links to the clinicaltrials.gov site for the trial(s). It's hard not to be impressed with the number of companies working on the disease as well as the size and resources of these companies and educational institutions.

3. AVXL Is A Midget in the Field

Set against this is AVXL which currently has 10 employees and historically has had fewer. Its largest trial to date involved 32 patients (with four arms such that on average there were eight patients per arm). Moreover that trial's primary endpoint was safety and maximum tolerated dose, not efficacy. Compare that to the Phase II and Phase III statistics from its competitors presented in the open access article (with DMT being an acronym for disease modifying treatment and with my emphasis):

Phase II trials of symptomatic agents have a mean duration of 19.1 weeks and trials of DMTs in phase II have a mean duration of 49.5 weeks. On average, there are 67.1 subjects per arm in phase II trials of symptomatic treatments and 76.9 subjects per arm in trials of DMT agents. The mean duration of trials of symptomatic agents was 23.3 weeks; the mean duration of DMT trials was 114.1 weeks. In these phase III trials, the mean number of subjects per arm for symptomatic trials is 392.2 and for trials of DMT agents is 516.1.

Of course being a small company doesn't preclude it from curing an intractable disease, but it sure stacks the odds against it.

4. AVXL's Data is Inconsistent

AVXL's 31-week poster included a graphic comparing the performance of Anavex 2-73 alone vs. Donepezil (a standard of care) concluding that there were no notable differences between them.

Here are two graphics showing this, though I couldn't find the source data on Anavex's site.

Despite the company concluding there's no notable difference, some bulls have actually taken the stance that (given the error bars in the second graphic) Anavex 2-73 actually works better alone than in combination with Donepezil. Here's one such argument from a comment to an earlier SA article:

brad_scat How do you figure. Safety and dosage was the goal, and was a success. The patients with the optimal dose responded positively, while those with the combo of Donepezil were dragging the average down. The current standard of care appears to be hindering the treatment. Thus, the secondary endpoints of the patients (efficacy) using 2-73 alone, are promising. The current standard of care is HORRENDOUS, so anything that looks to improve on an almost useless treatment is promising IMO.

However, both the company's conclusion and that of some bulls stands in distinct contrast to earlier claims the company had made. In particular, one of the attractive features of Anavex 2-73 was that it was expected to be "synergistic" with Donepezil. Indeed that's why the company planned an ANAVEX PLUS trial. Here's a link to a news release from May 15, 2014, containing this excerpt (my emphasis):

ANAVEX PLUS is a "cocktail" of ANAVEX 2-73 and donepezil (Aricept®). ANAVEX 2-73 is an orally available small molecule with multiple modes of action that holds potential to be disease modifying in Alzheimer's disease. In several Alzheimer's disease models including Tg2576, AVANEX 2-73 has shown a reversal of memory loss and neuroprotection. Studies with ANAVEX 2-73 have shown a clear synergistic memory effect of up to 80% in combination with donepezil, and up to 7 points cognition improvement in ADAS-Cog at 12 weeks and 5.5 points at 26 weeks in a human calibrated realistic cortical network computer model. Anavex has filed a patent application for the combination of ANAVEX 2-73 and donepezil.

And from June 30, 2014 (my emphasis):

Results from preclinical studies indicate that ANAVEX 2-73 demonstrates anti-amnesic and neuroprotective properties. A highly encouraging synergistic effect has also been observed between ANAVEX 2-73 and donepezil (Aricept®). The combined therapeutic, called ANAVEX PLUS, produced up to 80% greater reversal of memory loss in Alzheimer's disease models versus when the drugs were used individually.

The lack of consistency between the predicted synergies with Donepezil vs. the actual non-effect or even hindering of Anavex 2-73, I believe speaks to the fact that all of the sample sizes have been too small to draw any efficacy conclusions. But if it does turn out that - rather than acting synergistically with Donepezil - Anavex 2-73 is now considered to be hindered by it, then AVXL's task has become that much harder since it is more difficult to conduct clinical trials by removing the standard of care and replacing it with an unproven drug than it is to simply supplement the standard of care with a new prospective drug.

It is also puzzling why - despite the clear cut evidence that claims of synergy have not been borne out - the company went out of its way on July 29, 2016, to issue a press release containing the following statement:

"Anavex confirms that there has been no change with regards to its science, data or the fundamentals of the Company."

Perhaps it's just me, but in my opinion, that statement suggests that the company is in denial regarding either the science or its own propensity to overstate the knowledge that it actually has.

5. AVXL has a History of Over-Promising and Under-Delivering

Reading the Medium article linked to at the outset definitely raises questions about the promotional nature of the company in its earlier days. However, there have been changes in management and IR since then, so I don't necessarily think those conclusions still hold, but nonetheless it is important to appreciate that AVXL's lead compound was initially developed/acquired by the earlier management team, and hence it was its judgment that launched the enterprise.

This presentation from 2009 shows the completely unrealistic promises/projections the company was making including having four different drugs in Phase III trials by 2013 and having annual sales of $6B (!!!) by the year 2020. When that type of hype is built into a company's DNA, it's hard to take current claims and projections with anything but a boulder of salt, even if there have been intervening changes in management.

Conclusion

AVXL is a very early-stage company in an extremely difficult space with many more experienced and well-heeled competitors. The data that it has acquired to date is probably not significant, and equally importantly, inconsistent. The company has a history of being promotional and of over-promising, all of which has boosted its market cap well above any reasonable figure. As a result I am short the stock with a target of an ultimate market cap <$75M.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AVXL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade around core positions.