Reading MannKind's SEC Documents Would Help Investors Preserve Their Capital

Seeking to change how you score a game,during the middle of the game, is a good indicator you are losing the game.

With the recent first quarter report for 2017, we see an unfolding story where one continues seeing public comments not always compatible with the necessary results for MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) remaining as a viable company. On numerous occasions, I've implored investors to look at management's public statements and then comparing them to the SEC filings where there is some requirement for the veracity of company events. Such an example can be noted for the current internet feeding frenzy related to the "imminent" approval for Afrezza in an unnamed middle-eastern country.

On one internet board made up by those I consider "true believers", they are currently having a dot-connecting frenzy based on such an "imminent" event. Even one SA contributor has given validity for this event. The SA contributor, who I consider as a well-balanced source of information with his weekly updates, has added to this issue when he posted:

This week I will discuss an element in the quarterly call relating to MannKind stating that they had Afrezza on file in a middle east country and that they expected near term approval.

However, when one considers the 1st Quarter 10-K was filed with the SEC after the quarterly press release and subsequent conference call, MannKind's executives should have known what they had stated on Page 35, under the section titled "Risk Related to Business":

While Afrezza has been approved in the United States by the FDA, we have not yet sought approval in any other jurisdiction. In order to market Afrezza outside of the United States, we must obtain regulatory approval in each applicable foreign jurisdiction, and we may never be able to obtain such approvals.

MannKind's SEC filing for the 1 st Quarter, 2017, is very clear:

...we have not yet sought approval in any other jurisdiction.

And ultimately, whether they file for such authorizations, it will, in my opinion, make no difference. MannKind executives have clearly stated their future depends upon them being able to market the product in the United States. The issue is simple! MannKind has a problem with current revenues not supporting their manufacturing and marketing efforts. In calculating their financial data, having written off the value of the Danbury facility and their raw material supply, they are running a COGs of 30%, with the big cost not being accounted for in their current financials. If the true COGs were applied, we would see the COGs approaching 70-75% of gross revenue. Should MannKind get approval in any foreign company, they would face the fact 99% of such countries have strict price controls placed on drugs approved in their nation. This simply means, MannKind faces a major barrier achieving any net profits with them not being able to charge whatever they wish for the drug. Never forget, going back to the Sanofi(NYSE:SNY) days, many were clamoring about the exorbitant price being applied to Afrezza. Now with MannKind in total control, they have made no effort to lower the price. If they opt to seek approval in any foreign nation, they will have no option for pricing. They will be forced to lower their already thin product margins, with a host of additional cost required for foreign approval. Merely read what MannKind states about such additional expenses:

This will require additional time, expertise and expense, including the potential need to conduct additional studies or development work.

What might be a more relevant consideration for this "imminent" event, one should ponder why MannKind is currently unloading their supply of raw insulin. They recently renegotiated their contract with Amphastar (NASDAQ:AMPH), where they will not have to purchase the contracted supply for raw insulin in 2017. Now with Afrezza going into the third-calendar year in the market, MannKind has sold more of their raw insulin supply than their actual product-Afrezza.

The Saga of Technosphere 20 Years in the Making:

In their February 2016, special investor's forum, the CMO stated they would have two new TI products in clinical trials by the end of the 1 st Quarter, 2017. Now if one reads his comments from the 1 st Quarter conference call we find he now states they are merely in dialog with the FDA concerning the appropriate regulatory pathway. Wouldn't it have been logical for MannKInd having this fundamental alprocess completed well before they started talking and making promises about how quickly they would have a host of new products in the market, using the TI platform?

This is what the CMO stated during the recent CC on May 10, 2017:

So, as I said before, the pipeline we continue to progress the multiple tablets what we have there. We did have the .. IND meeting in December, we continue to be in with dialogues with the FDA around the appropriate regulatory pathway to lead to the indication we believe that product should have.

He concluded his remarks by stating he would update everyone at their next call. However, the most ardent supporters of MannKind must surely ponder about what has gone on for many years now. Why can't they fulfill their many promises about how easily they could get a new TI product into the market?

1st Quarter Comments by the CEO and CCO:

The most disturbing thing I heard during the conference call was when the CCO made the following statement:

I think you can see now through our expansion and our regional launch that when we put sales force efforts and marketing dollars against Afrezza, we see an uptick in prescriptions then when we pull back, we have seen a decrease in prescriptions. That's what we wanted to see when we launch last year was before we spent a lot of money, we want to make sure that this drug was most responsive and the patient's doctors are getting benefits they're expected.

I find it very unsettling to learn all the promises being made last year when MannKind started their relaunch of Afrezza, after Sanofi cancelled their partnership. What was presented as being a marketing plan to capture and retain users of Afrezza, we now learn their goal was to do an experiment which any marketing executive should already understand when placing a sales team into the field. It is hard to fathom any justification for an experiment where Sanofi had already shown what happens with Afrezza when sales representative share information with medical professionals. MannKind doesn't have the monetary resources for such frivolous undertakings. New prescriptions top-out at a weekly total of 421, and they immediately receded to 174 when Sanofi removed marketing efforts. What else did Mannkind need to know? IMO, the undertaking done by MannKind executives was a waste of money, time, and any momentum for keeping doctors willing to prescribe Afrezza. And clearly any initial momentum created in 2016, has faltered in the new relaunch during the 1 st quarter, 2017. When the curtain fell on marketing efforts for 2016, the last week of 2016 showed about 42 sales representatives achieved 294 total prescriptions. Now with three months of effort and about 2.4 times as many sales representatives, they have never equaled or surpassed the 294-total prescription count for the last week of 2016. This represents a classic example of wasting time and momentum in achieving a marketing goal. MannKind doesn't have the luxury of wasting time.

Changing How One Keeps Score

During the recent CC, MannKind spent an inordinate amount of time trying to justify the miniscule marketing results shown for the 1 st quarter. It was suggested that tracking Afrezza's success with IMS data wasn't a valid approach for knowing what was being achieved. Instead, it was recommended that validation would be best tracked by counting the number of Afrezza cartridges provided in the patient's prescription when being filled. In addition, it was suggested that knowing the number of days in the respective month would be needed to understand the achievements.

However, I submit to my readers and MannKind executives, the only numbers that count would be the following:

The revenue budget and expense budget in-place on January 1st of any respective year. The revenue achieved and expenditures as of December 31 of the respective year.

To make my point about the superfluous effort for changing from IMS data to cartridge dispensing, one merely needs to look at the historical data from the marketing efforts put forth for Afrezza.

Historical Revenue for Afrezza 2015 $7,000,000 2016 $1,895,000 YTD2017 $1,196,000 Historical Revenue: $10,090,000 4thQ2016 $1,322,000 1stQ2017 $1,196,000 Net Difference $126,000 -10.00% IMS Cumulative Data: QTRXs 3rdQ2016 31804 4thQ2016 35371 3567 1stQ2017 38574 3203 -10%

With the marketing efforts for Afrezza, we now find they are well into the third calendar year and the data shows very clearly MannKind has one major problem. Revenues of $10,090,000 for Afrezza sales are less than the nearly $12,000,000 sales for their raw material (insulin) supply. In a more sobering reality, going into the third year, we know that MannKind has incurred approximately $240,000,000 of expenses. Simply meaning that for all the effort they are $229,910,000 in negative results for meeting their financial obligations. Bad-ration in my opinion! And now with marketing into the second quarter of 2017, we still see no discernible achievements for turning around the situation.

As for changing to cartridge counting, it was suggested they grew by about 37% over the 1st Quarter. However, we see sequential quarterly Afrezza sales dropped by 10% from Q4 to Q1 results. So, if cartridges are now the better metric, why didn't Q1 revenues grow by 37%? But more puzzling and revealing is the fact the IMS data perfectly tracked the revenue in the same percentage — a drop of 10% from the prior quarter, when cartridge count wasn't being applied to the scoring method.

We Aren't Talking About Judge Judy's Court:

I think we know the "true believers" never read the details in MannKind's SEC filings. Therefore, let me reference for them a tidbit concerning a pending legal matter in Israel. (SEC Filing-Risk Related to Business-Page 45)

Following the public announcement of Sanofi's election to terminate the Sanofi License Agreement and the subsequent decline in our stock price, two motions were submitted to the district court at Tel Aviv, Economic Department for the certification of a class action against MannKind and certain of our officers and directors violated Israeli and U.S. securities laws by making materially false and misleading statements regarding the prospects for Afrezza, thereby, artificially inflating the price of its common stock. The plaintiffs are seeking monetary damages... The deadline for plaintiff's motion regarding the applicable law is due on May 14, 2017. We will vigorously defend against the claims advanced.

I will leave the individual interpretations for those who might deem the need for this disclosure as being something that matters or having some value for consideration. I will only say that the index funds who were forced into buying MannKind's common stock, looking at what is now a near 95% loss in their investment, they might have an opinion about the lawsuit.

Conclusion

When Sanofi opted out of the partnership with MannKind, at the end of 2015, Afrezza monthly prescriptions were around 2,250. Now 16 months later with two relaunchs conducted with a self-developed marketing plan, we find monthly prescriptions stagnated around 1,000 prescriptions each month. Unless, the newly formed marketing team can immediately turn around the declining number of medical professionals willing to prescribe Afrezza, and if patients don't opt to refill their prescriptions, there will not be an opportunity to relaunch the product for the fourth time. No more promises-investors need results!

It has been and will continue to be my hope and wish that Afrezza remains available for those individuals who need options for treating their medical needs. They truly don't need individuals who appear to be attempting to merely make a silk purse out of a sow's ears.

Good luck with your future investing decisions.

