JetPay Corporation's (JTPY) CEO Diane Faro on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Diane Faro

Thank you, Preston, and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining our call and for your interest in our company. I am pleased to announce that JetPay continue our course with revenue growth of $7.3 million, or 62.7%, versus the first quarter of 2016. We achieved 18.2% organic growth in the first quarter of 2017 versus the same period in 2016.

Our Payment segment performed strongly with 24.5% organic growth versus the first quarter of 2016. Improvement in our management sales and technology areas help to drive this growth. With the addition of JetPay’s Payments for the government utility operation in June 2016, our Payment segment grew 95.1% versus first quarter 2016. Our HR and Payroll segment was also a solid contributor to growth with an 8% revenue increase in the first quarter.

JetPay’s bottom line improvement was strong with first quarter EBITDA increasing 221.3% versus the first quarter of 2016 to 1.4 million as important as our current growth is our accomplishments in positioning JetPay for future growth. The Payments segment signed several exciting new partnerships, a major home improvement financing integrated service vendor, a unique service provider in the education space and an innovative medical payments ISV.

We continue to rollout of the State of Illinois E-Pay program with the conversion of more than 600 participants scheduled to begin in the second half of this year with the opportunity to expand our services to over 2,000 potential participants as the State furthers its plan to expand the E-Pay program to other state agencies and service providers.

Our HR and Payroll segment continues to convert our existing customers to our high quality both HCM suite workforce today product as well as building a strong pipeline of new customers. We've made important additions to our sales and marketing efforts adding several proven industry sales professionals and managers in both our Payment and an HR and Payroll segments. We've enhanced our incentive programs to increase cross sales, which has led to several significant new customer wins.

The sale of 2,835 shares Series A convertible preferred to a Wellington Company generating $850,000 of working capital was completed in April. Wellington continues as a significant investor in JetPay. Our JetPay management team was strengthened with the addition of industry veteran, John Crouch, as our Chief Information Officer. We believe our results this quarter are the start of what investors should come to expect from JetPay. The investments we made in management, infrastructure and acquisitions are taking hold.

We know that 24.5% organic growth in our Payment Services segment will accelerate and the 8% HR and Payroll segment will continue to trend upwards as we continue improvements in our products and sales management. We feel confident that JetPay is positioned to deliver solid double-digit revenue growth over the next several quarters. We expect our margins will continue to improve as we leverage our technological strength in our Payment and HR and Payroll segments. Our balance sheet, as Greg will discuss is strong and our legacy legal issues are behind this. The positive momentum within JetPay continues to drive performance, which we believe will prove to drive shareholder value in the months and years to come.

I will now turn the call over to our Chief Financial Officer, Greg Krzemien, who will take you through additional financial highlights. Greg, please go ahead.

Gregory Krzemien

Thank you, Diane. As Diane mentioned, we are extremely pleased with our consolidated 62.7% revenue growth, we just experienced in our first quarter of 2017 more specifically within 95.1% revenue growth in Q1 in our Payment Services segment, our gross profit within this segment increased by 1.9 million or 94% with the gross margin percentage of 27.7% consistent whether Q1 margin of 27.9% and an increase from Q4 of 2016 gross margin of 25.7%.

As we continue to invest in revenue growth initiatives, as Diane mentioned, we’ll continue to leverage our fixed cost platform as we add additional direct merchants to our customer base as well as expanding our third-party relationships. With the 8% revenue growth in our HR and Payroll segment, we maintained our gross margin in Q1 of 2017 consistent with Q1 of 2016 at 51.6%. This is despite investments we have made in 2016 and early 2017 for implementation and operational personnel and technology cost to continue to expand our HCM space and only slightly less than our HR and Payroll gross margin in Q4 of 2016 to 54.1%.

Our Q4 gross profit margin is always our strongest and is favorably impacted by our significant high margin seasonal W-2 processing revenues. In addition to our consolidated revenue growth of 62.7% and our sustained gross margins, our SG&A costs or selling, general and administrative costs, were controlled very well. Our SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue were at 26% in Q1 of 2017 versus approximately 33% in Q1 of 2016, again despite our significant investment in sales professionals.

We’ll be able to continue to leverage these SG&A costs, which will increase at a much slower rate as we grow in 2017 and future years. We are also leveraging our personnel and resources between geographic payment locations as we continue our process driven by Diane to operate as one integrated payment operation. As Preston and Diane mentioned, we use cash flow or EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as key measurements of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding non-recurring and non-cash items there were detailed in our press release on Monday, was $1.7 million in Q1 of 2017 as compared to $1.1 million in the same period of 2016.

We began to close in on positive net income with a loss of only $167,000 before accretion of convertible preferred stock versus the loss of $1 million in the first quarter of 2016. JetPay also continue to be cash flow positive as depreciation and amortization expense exceeds $1.1 million for the quarter.

Before I turn things back over to James, our operator, for our Q&A session, I would like to just focus on a few positive highlights on our balance sheet. We ended Q1 with cash and cash equivalents of $7.2 million versus $12.6 million at the end of the year, the decrease of $5.3 million, largely related to the purchase of 2.2 million shares of JetPay common stock held an escrow as indemnification for the prior owners of the Texas operation.

The ratio of our total debt to total capitalization, which consists at March 31st of total debt of $16.2 million versus $21.9 million at December 31, 2016 and our convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity totaling $62.6 million. Our leverage ratio was 20.6% versus 24.6% at December 31, 2016, a nice improvement. Our total debt of $16.1 million is one of the lowest debt levels since our start of operations in December of 2012.

Finally, our working capital remains positive at $1.1 million at March 31, 2017. Going back to Diane, Pete, myself and our Board like to once again thank everyone for calling in this morning, for continued support and your interest in JetPay.

I’ll now turn the call back over to our operator James who will help us with our Q&A session. James?

Marco Rodriguez

Good morning guys thank you for taking my questions. I wondered if you could spend a little bit more time on the Payment Services side. Specifically if you could maybe hash out the details on the sales team’s efforts obviously some pretty strong organic growth. Can you kind of just give us a better sense as far as what was in active to kind of generate that type of growth?

Diane Faro

Yes Marco it’s Diane, let me answer your question. I think on our last call we talked about we hired Vinny Breault, who is our President of Payments Sales. And with Vinny coming on Board we’ve looked at – we've hired quite a few sales people in the industry that are well-known and bring a lot of breadth and depth to the Payment Segment. We realigned our sales team concentrating on – we have – as we talk about our concentration is on government utility non-profit ISO channel, our Independent Sales Organization. We also look at and building on our channel partnerships with the IFETs and our financial institutions.

So a lot of our sales were seen on as we go into each of the segments strongly in this quarter and you'll see continued growth in the ISV Channel, which is a huge segment for JetPay. And a new opportunity that we haven't been in the past, but we put a lot of our efforts within our products, our delivery, our sales, our technology looking at that channel, as well as our other channels.

So what you’ll see and what you’ll continue to see is we have a healthy pipeline, we have a lot of conversations going on and we have products and deliverables that are unique and different in the marketplace.

Marco Rodriguez

Gotcha. And in the quarter were there any large customers or large payments that kind of came through that kind of gave you a little bit of a boost that may not necessarily be a run rate consistent?

Greg Krzemien

Yes I really don’t. This is Greg Marco, I mean I’ll let Diane and Pete pick as well. I think the growth we saw in merchants in the first quarter were not like one time revenue pops, I mean they were definitely growth in some existing customers, growth in some of our initiatives catching on as Diane said. And they definitely will be classified as reoccurring and we'll continue to see those levels of revenues from those customers and help even further growth.

Peter Davidson

Yes Mark well let me add, this is Pete. Let me add to that. The marriage of ourselves and our Florida operation, that we acquired last year, has chosen to be a significant strength. Just a couple – we signed a number of customers since the announcement of the acquisition last year, several of which started to come online late last year and early in the first quarter, including Kansas City airport parking and the cities of Albany, New York and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, which we are helping to boost revenues as well.

Marco Rodriguez

Gotcha. And so this just kind of thoughts of think through some seasonality aspects I mean in the past you would typically have a bit of bump up in the next quarter. The revenues for Payment Services came in a bit higher than what we were kind of modeling. Should we continue to think about the seasonality in your business on the revenue side for Payment Services to kind of follow the historical pattern or is there something different we should be thinking through?

Greg Krzemien

I mean I’ll start off on that. So I think you should continue at this point cautiously a similar pattern for the next couple of quarters. But I think there are some game changers coming along, with some of our new customers, that Diane had mentioned in earlier comments that will have more consistent revenue every quarter. Right now we still do have a little bit higher concentration in travel, which we talked about in the past has significant more revenues in the first and second quarter. But we are brining on some new merchants that are going to start evening that out. But I think consciously through the next quarter, so I won't do anything to significantly in your thought process.

Marco Rodriguez

Got you. And just to confirm the State of Illinois, that really kind of comes online for you guys in earnest in early fiscal 2018, is that fair?

Peter Davidson

No, we’re going to start seeing revenue boarding on that in about 30 days. We got some of them the first tranche of this roughly 600 E-Pay customers will start tethering in starting in July actually. So you'll see that, like I said, tethering in really over the first – over the second half of this year. And our anticipation is that if something is handy, we’ll have the first tranche of roughly 600 E-Pay program customers brought over to the system.

Marco Rodriguez

Okay, by the end of Q4 you said.

Peter Davidson

That's our goal.

Marco Rodriguez

That’s your goal, okay. So when I heard on your prepared remarks your comments as far as the growth rate for Payment Services throughout fiscal 2017, I believe you used the word solid double digit revenue growth and I thought I also heard the word accelerating growth. So if you had a rate of growth of roughly 20%, 22% or so should we be thinking that that number is increasing over there, increasing in the 20% range throughout the fiscal year, or does it continue to accelerate even further? How should we kind of think through that?

Peter Davidson

This is Pete. I think that we would – look for it to be relatively consistent over the next couple of quarters, I think we'll start to accelerate this as we start to see the State of Illinois come on.

Marco Rodriguez

Got you. And I don't recall from our prior conversation when we were discussing the Sate of Illinois, but I think you had put out some numbers as far as processing volumes of roughly $600 million or so a year. Is that what you would expect to start to see at the end of Q4, beginning of Q1 of 2018 can you just help us think through that?

Greg Krzemien

Yes I think I’ll do that. Yes well we say the goal of bringing in that first tranche of roughly 600 participants that catches around those volumes. And as we mentioned in our comments it's not a guaranteed lock but we are working with the State of Illinois, they're going to continue to work to expand the E-Pay program which will benefit obviously the State of Illinois and benefit us as well. So we think that will be the volume processing as we go into early 2018 on an annual basis and we just hope that will continue to grow from there which indications are well.

Marco Rodriguez

Got you. And then how should we think through the gross profit, gross margin rather Payment Services should be fairly consistent with that 27%, 28% area?

Greg Krzemien

Yes I think so and I think it's a combination of a couple things. I think we'll continue to see growth in our non-government payment operations and we’ll continue to see some acceleration in the profit margin there. One thing that we did notice is that which was a positive for us of our growth in our non-government processing roughly 60% to 63% was with direct merchants versus third-party relationships. And we love third-party relationships of course, but we get higher margin on the direct margin sale. That was positive and we think that will continue. But then that will be somewhat offset by the government margins which are more in than 26.5% range. So I think a long-winded answer is we’ll be able to maintain those margins and they could up a little bit.

Marco Rodriguez

Got you. And then last question I'll get back in queue. May be if you can talk a little bit more from a high level on both businesses Payment Services and Payroll Services, you guys had talked about making some changes here recently on your technology platform obviously you’ve got a new hire on the IT side. So maybe you can talk a little bit about what those new changes have been? And then if you can maybe compare and contrast from a competitive standpoint what sort of unique or what is helping you from a differentiation standpoint?

Diane Faro

So Mark let me start. One, again JetPay is unique because we were direct to the associations we have our own front and back end. We acquired the Florida operations which we have a gateway. So our paid payments then go into Payroll. So we look at the efficiency of both what we have in our technology we just brought John on, John is assessing what other developments and how we look at both these systems from our Florida operations, joint Texas operations. We’re looking at adding new products that we were as far as terminals EMB qualified, and how we go to market. We looking at our current products that we haven’t position correctly in the marketplace that we’ve always had in our card not present products. So again, it’s a whole restructuring and remarketing our tools that we have and doing a more efficient job in and out to the market with our customers and with our prospects.

And so we – again it’s telling the world, JetPay has all these things all these obvious different products that help us grow in the marketplace and help us develop, help us bring value to our current customers and to our new customers. So it’s just really repositioning that we are reassessing other things that we can do from our current – from our acquisitions.

Within payroll, as we talk about last year, we put a whole new product in place to support more of the mid-market to 50 plus employees, which we are gaining from this year of acquiring new customers and converting our existing customers. So again, as we have a concentration on really developing our product strategy and evaluating our technology needs, but keep in mind, we always made us different unique is both front and backend.

And what should we continue to do because there are few players in the industry that have that capability, resize big competitors in the marketplace. So when you look at it, if you compare to the top five they have front and backend, probably after you get past top five in the payments industry, they don’t have front and backend. And so we can go to the – to directly to the associations and we have developed products that help support that need.

Marco Rodriguez

Got you. I appreciate it. Thanks guys.

Peter Davidson

Welcome, Marco.

Doug Thomas

Good morning. Quick – couple of questions Diane, I’m curious, the [indiscernible] indicate that you – you didn’t say this, but you didn’t use this term, but that you really reaching an inflection point, you put a lot of the challenging issues behind you and now you can focus on growing the business, which is I assume why you came and why you’re missed us successful in attracting a lot of talent. Was the stuff that’s happened in the last couple quarters, it seems like you’ve been able to overcome it was a distraction a lot of it? It’s done with the now management can spend its full attention on growing both businesses.

Diane Faro

I’m sorry, that is correct. I mean that is exactly correct. I mean we’ve had challenges I mean, we’ve talked about in previous quarters. Our legal issues are behind us and here importantly we’ve had it’s a lot of new challenge this last year at JetPay. And we are poised insufficient for growth and our constriction out into the marketplace, to tell people the new story. And tell them what we have in our capabilities. So that’s, I mean that’s absolutely where we’re headed now is focused on, as I said earlier in the call we have a very healthy pipeline, which again distracted us in the past. And we are poised for pretty successes.

Doug Thomas

How much of the – how much of your efforts are focused on – I’m assuming there’s a ton of potential business that’s companies that are looking to partner with players, who are not in the top five for obvious reasons. How much of your focuses on new and emerging entrepreneurial started up companies on – in both segments of your business. Who you can grow with and who will appreciate the kind of customer service and the differentiation that you talk about in terms of marketing businesses.

Diane Faro

So the question is what on our payments nature and payroll what percentage of our prospects, there are new business opportunities are in start ups, is that the question.

Doug Thomas

Yes, our emerging companies, I’m thinking particularly retail. You talk about transfers, just seems like there’s a lot of new type of businesses in the country. For example, I mean, I would take a craft beer industry, for example, which I’m familiar with. There’s three new breweries opening every day in the country. And so those kinds of businesses who – they may not be institutional, but they may also require some customer support and some additional personalized attention I guess I would say. That some of the existing customers here going after they’re already serviced by other people, they’re just looking to leave whoever they are working, take on a new vendor might not require.

Peter Davidson

This is Pete, could I take that for a minute. If you take a look at the one of the paragraphs that Diane mentioned, when she called out the discussion on the finance service industry, the education one and the payments one for medical. All three of those fall into the categories you just discussed. Either new two the debit, credit card processing payment side of the industry or they are start up organizations that have some unique technology in our operational capability and came to us because we could do something differentiated and grow with them.

Doug Thomas

Just starting to get an e-commerce back office side of the stuff.

Peter Davidson

Yes.

Doug Thomas

Okay, and then my final – yes, sorry.

Diane Faro

But let me – but I just want to add to that. I mean we’re always going to look at emerging markets of opportunities that make sense of the depth. So it was not a big piece of where we’re – so we’ve got both. You look at that, we’ve also weaker in previous of our limitless product, which is a discount on cash. So think about that, that is attracting a lot of existing businesses that have an opportunity to have choices with their consumer to purchase, you want to pay on cash and have a discount or do you want to use a credit card and not get discount on cash. So that brings more opportunity, we see significant growth in that.

But we also have significant growth in existing businesses where we again are nimble, we’re able to do things that our current competitors are unable to do because of their size. So think about both those ways of how we are going to market differently and able to because of our nimbleness.

Doug Thomas

And then finally, there was this big show in Vegas last week in processing side, what can you give a sort of your read on, what the environment looks like how the share wins in new opportunities come out of the event itself.

Diane Faro

Well, I would say that, I thought the show was an astounding success just for JetPay. We have revolving diverse and the traffic was unbelievable. People were anxious to hear about us and to see what we were going to market within a lot of different strategies and opportunities in our product line.

And Peter was there as well, so let Peter share. I didn’t see any peer looking at as far as new things to market. I mean, it’s a lot of the people there, a lot of peoples looking for new different things. How do we look at the market differently? What are things that we could do to help? How do we improve our margins? Everybody wants to gain market share where else improves our revenues.

So but I – overall that sort of I think it was a great show when people were – we had a huge amount of traffic. But I attend that because we were looking for something different and we’re able to do lot of different things in the marketplace. And Peter you can answer that, as you attended the show as well.

Peter Davidson

Yes. I think Diane says that’s exactly correct. I think as a differentiated from the past. The people that we have been able to bring on board with Vinny with Michelle Jenkins are Marketing – Head of Marketing have change the dynamic. JetPay has always had some very interesting technologies products, but as we’ve talked about the too often the market didn’t know who we were over to find us.

Both of those individuals plus the people who work with them allowed us to reach out and have a ridiculous number almost of meetings with potential large and small potential customers that we never would have reached before. So we’re coming back from the show with a very, very long list of people who will – we believe many of them will fall into our pipeline and several of whom will eventually become customers.

Doug Thomas

Okay, great. Thank you very much and I let you guys get back to work, and congratulations on the great quarter and Diane turning the corner.

Diane Faro

Thank you.

Peter Davidson

Thank you so much.

