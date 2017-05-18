10-Year TIPS Reopening Auctions With A Real Yield Of 0.420%

The 10-year inflation breakeven rate came in at an attractive 1.79%, making this TIPS attractive versus a nominal Treasury.

The U.S. Treasury just announced that its reopening of CUSIP 912828V49 - creating a 9-year, 8-month Treasury Inflation-Protected Security - auctioned with a real yield (after inflation) of 0.420%.

This TIPS originally auctioned in January with a real yield of 0.436% and a coupon rate of 0.375%. Since that auction, real yields in the secondary market had climbed. As recently as two days ago, it looked like this TIPS would auction with a yield higher than 0.50%. But yields fell sharply this week in reaction to White House struggles over the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Here is the trend in 10-year real yields since Election Day 2016:

Because this TIPS had an auctioned yield above the coupon rate, buyers at today's auction got it at a slight discount to par. The adjusted price was $100.49 for $100.92 of value, after about 92 cents of accrued inflation is added in. This TIPS will have an inflation index of 1.00925 on the settlement date of May 31.

Inflation breakeven rate. With a nominal 10-year Treasury trading with a yield of 2.21%, this TIPS gets an inflation breakeven rate of 1.79%, a big drop from the original auction's 2.044%. The lower the breakeven rate, the 'cheaper' TIPS are when measured against nominal Treasurys. This breakeven rate made today's auction attractive to big money buyers like central banks and pension funds.

The breakeven rate of 1.79% was the lowest since just before Election Day 2016. Inflation expectations have been falling sharply in recent weeks as it appears President Trump's tax cuts and infrastructure spending proposals could face a rough road. Here is the trend in the 10-year inflation-breakeven rate over the last eight years:

Trading in the TIP ETF demonstrates that today's auction is getting a positive reaction, with the share price rising sharply after the auction's close. A higher share price indicates lower yields. In fact, this TIPS is already trading in the open market with a yield of 0.40%, 2 basis points lower.

For the record, this auction closes out the auction history of CUSIP 912828V49. A new 10-year TIPS will be offered in an auction on July 20.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.