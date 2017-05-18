Buy Navios Maritime Partners L.P. - Great Value And Likely To Re-Instate The Dividend

We propose that investors buy NMM for its upside potential at these levels.

Enhanced cash flow generation from the better charter rates in 2017 may enable the company to re-instate the dividend. The company is a Master Limited Partnership (MLP).

We argue that the net assets value of the company is materially higher than the closing price of $1.56 as of May 17, 2017.

The company has managed to weather the storm through effective balance sheet management that included the elimination of the dividend, asset sales, debt extensions and an equity offering.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) owns a fleet of 35 Dry Bulk and Containership vessels. Both market segments have experienced a very difficult market in 2016.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) has faced an extremely difficult market in the last year or so from the drastic decline of the charter rates. We believe that the management of the company has taken the right steps in this difficult environment.

As a result, the company has not only been able to maintain effectively a defensive stance and survive in 2016, but it has also managed to grow in 2017 through the purchase of five dry bulk vessels and the acquisition of a 40% stake at a newly established containership company that owns 14 vessels and has been recently listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Following the increase in the asset prices in 2017 we estimate the net assets value per unit (share) to be materially higher than the closing price of $1.56 as of May 17, 2017. The supporting figures are the following:

Number of units: 150.4 million, as reported by the company

Market Value of the fleet as of the end of 2016: $645.8, as per pages 91 and 92 of the 20-F filing for 2016. We apply a 15% increase in that value based on the improvement in asset prices in 2017 which has been more than 15% in most asset types. Hence, we value the fleet (before the 2017 acquisitions) at $742.7 million.

Cash of $25.1 million and debt of $528.1 million as per the financial statements in the latest 20-F filing for 2016.

Net proceeds of $95 million from the equity raise in March 2017.

Net cash inflow of $25 million from the completion of the sale of MSC Cristina, as per page 1 of the Q4-2016 earnings release.

The sum of the above numbers (742.7+25.1-528.1+95+25) divided by the 150.4 million units results in a net assets value per unit of $2.39 which is 53% higher than the closing price of $1.56 as of May 17, 2017.

On another note, Navios Maritime Partners is a Master Limited Partnership ("MLP"). MLP vehicles normally pay a dividend to their unit holders. NMM eliminated its dividend in the 4th quarter of 2015 which we think was a very prudent move considering the circumstances.

However, it seems like NMM has the ability to re-instate its dividend from a cash flow perspective. We have run the cash flow with the following assumptions which we consider very reasonable in the current market. We have also taken into account the existing charters of the company, hence the below rates are applied only to open days.

Dry Bulk Vessels: Capesize: $12k per day, Panamax: $8.5k per day and Supramax: $7.5k per day. We also assume that the two containerships that become available from Yang Ming in 2017 are re-chartered at $15k per day.

In terms of cost, we have included the operating expenses already set by Navios Holdings for the vessels of NMM and we also assume $15.2 million in 2017 for general and administrative expenses and drydock payments.

Using the above assumptions, we estimate that the company shall generate $67.8 million of operating cash flow in 2017. In addition to that, the company does not face any material debt maturities, other than the balloon for the Commerzbank/DVB loan that matures in Q4-2017 and we believe that it can be re-financed.

Also, the sponsor company, Navios Maritime Holdings owns about 20% of the NMM units and is passing through a stretched financial condition, as evidenced by the fact that it has suspended the dividend of its preferred shares.

So, we think that this ample cash flow generation, along with the fact that a dividend from NMM would be very helpful to its "parent", can support the argument that NMM is likely to re-instate the dividend in 2017.

In conclusion, NMM represents a quite healthy exposure in the dry bulk market today with a lot of upside potential. In the case an investor would prefer to have a neutral exposure in this sector, we consider that a good hedge could be to short Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX).

Disclosure: I am/we are long NMM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.