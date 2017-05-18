A Guide To Properly Assess The Most Beaten Up Retail-Exposed Equity REITs

Most of the articles that get published (first) on the Marketplace eventually find their way to the free section, usually after a couple of days, based on each service provider policy/decision.

We don't operate this way because frankly we don't believe in offering value through timing, a service which is based on a gap (of time) that allows subscribers to read an article few days ahead of followers isn't something we would feel comfortable to offer. Therefore, we are providing our subscribers with exclusive content that (hopefully) creates real added value and clearly differentiate between the two platforms.

Although over 90% of our Marketplace premium service is exclusive, i.e. the content doesn't get to be published on the free section, this time it's different. This guide (which has two parts; the second one will follow in few days...) had initially been introduced to "The Wheel of FORTUNE" subscribers a week ago, adhering to our minimum one week "embargo period" on one hand as well as allowing subscribers to digest the material and (should they wish to) already trade upon it on the other hand.

It's no secret that equity-REITs ("eREITs", e.g. VNQ, IYR, KBWY, RWR, ICF, SCHH) have been beaten hard lately. As a matter of fact, this trend already started back in mid-2016, but it clearly intensified over the past month:

As I'm sure most of you recall, I was one of a very few authors on SA that warn about eREITs over the past 10 months. It's safe to say that even among these few, I was probably the earliest (to talk down eREITs) and surely the loudest of them all:

Along the way, I received thousands of comments. The vast majority of those disagreed with me completely. Some people thought that I'm crazy, others called me... "A Fortune Teller," and I even been named a fool by someone who is full of knowledge but admittedly also of himself. Nevertheless, the facts are facts and the numbers don't lie. Those who blindly follow the heard or, worse, the shepherd, have damaged themselves quite a bit.

In a recent article that I've read, one of the commentators posted the following comment:

As soon as (first+surname) starts telling me to stop buying more, I will stop buying more, Until the, it's dividend reinvest.

Forgive me for being a bit blunt here but this approach is exactly what caused a lot of damage to so many investors.

By the way, my reply to this poster was:

This is a very convincing argument...

Such a comment clearly shows how many investors have no clue, really no clue, what they are buying into. When an investor proudly states that as far as he concerns (I'm rephrasing his words) "risk management = what the guru tells me to do," I believe that I need to say nothing else...

Risk management is not what the "guru" tells you to do but what the markets tell what to pay attention to.

If you look at the performance of eREITs over the past 10 months, you can easily see that the peak took place during July 2016, just about when I started touting the "beware" message:

While eREITs total return is minus ~7-8%, equities (NYSEARCA:SPY), BDCs (BIZD, BDCS) and mREIT (REM, MORT) have delivered double-digit returns. Putting it differently, if you were investing in eREITs over the past 10 months your total return is not only negative but it's trailing the market and especially other RICs by 20-25%.

Two weeks ago, while we were already experiencing the e-REITs carnage, I reiterated my stance, calling investors not to get tempted (by the perceived cheap valuations) and refrain from buying eREITs (as of yet) because the downside potential is still higher than the (very limited) upside potential. There was no reason to put money on a bet that offers much more pain and much less gain, even if the odds were 50-50 (and they weren't...)

And indeed, eREITs kept diving...

Nonetheless, if you were investing in eREITs (as a whole) you did just fine versus investing in the retail-exposed eREITs. This is where the erosion of value really took the front stage. Stock prices of 23 out of 26 malls and shopping-center eREITs have lost between 25% to 60% of their market-caps from their 52-week highs:

As you can clearly see, the bloodshed is neither exclusive to smaller-cap names nor distinguishing between malls to shopping-centers eREITs. They are all treated equally = very poorly.

The seven names with market-caps greater than $5B (SPG, GGP, REG, FRT, MAC, KIM, BRX) shed 34.73%, on average, of their peak valuations. That is not only slightly worse than the overall average (-34.56%) but it's even not much better than the performance of the six names with market-cap smaller than $1B (WHLR, WSR, CDR, PEI, UBA, RPT) that lost 38.63%, on average, from their peak valuations.

When every second day another retail chain is either expressing difficulty to keep operating (normally) or, in more than a handful cases, defaulting completely - it's hard to vote in favor of those eREITs that lease their brick and mortar assets to these struggling tenants that operate on very shaky ground; sometimes literally.

Nonetheless, every asset (eventually) has value and every beaten stock at some point might become attractive.

Over the past few months I've received many questions (through both public comments and private messages) regarding the levels/conditions that would turn me - a perceived perma eREITs bear - into buyer of eREITs.

It's about time that I expose some of the cards we're using to evaluate eREITs and, consequently, when would I may turn less bearish than I was over the past ten months.

First and foremost, it's important to note that while we're maintaining our overall bearish view for the segment as a whole, we do believe that some names are getting close (or perhaps even already entered) the "interesting zone."

In this article we wish to provide you with a basic - though quite accurate and reliable - guide how to evaluate eREITs as well as identify the "interesting zone" for specific names.

As most of you know, we are mostly operating within the credit market (bonds, notes, etc,). The beauty of this market is that for any given set of data (country of risk, currency, sector, coupon type, rating, duration) you can find the "appropriate spread" that the market (not a certain analyst or guru) is assigning to it. Sure thing, every company has plenty of specific features that might change this "appropriate spread" but the basic spread is the same to all companies that fit a certain criteria.

When it comes to retail-exposed eREITs the common ground looks like this:

Country of risk: US

Currency: USD

Sector: Real Estate (or Retail?...)

Coupon type: Fixed

Duration: Varied, though the average duration of the remaining leases for most, if not all, eREITs is somewhere between 10 to 15 years. For the sake of this simple guide we assume that eREITs run a 10-year average duration.

Rating: Varied

For the sake of simplicity and since those eREITs are hybrid in nature (real estate in essence but very much exposed to the retail sector operationally), we will start by using the aggregate data for the entire credit market. This will enable us to explain better how we get to the results (spreads and yields) that we come up with.

Here's how the overall US corporate composite curve looks like (as of May 11th):

Since retail-exposed eREITs operate within a much more vulnerable arena (than the composite data represents) we believe that an extra spread of between 100bps to 200bps should be required as a margin of safety.

It's important to know that this spread is based on our knowledge and assessment of the credit market and it's a combination of the dual exposure that these eREITs have to both real estate and retail sectors. The extra 100-200bps spread is naturally subject to different opinions and we accept that there can be arguments for lower/higher spreads. Either way, there's no doubt that retail-exposed eREITs:

"Deserve" higher spread to reflect the higher risk

Most probably should be "punished" with higher (not lower) spreads

By using a 100bps range we ensure that we capture the "right spreads" that are suitable to 90%-plus of the names. Furthermore, if anything those eREITs that don't fall within our range most likely deserve a higher spread, i.e. our extra spread range should be viewed as a minimum requirement!

In the data we are about to present we use this (extra spread) range (of 100-200bps) to show how much each eREIT should be required to pay. While many investors may be happy to dive in with only 100bps of extra spread, we are using the mid-point (of 150bps) and in some cases the 200bs as our minimum requirement to start buying those retail-exposed eREITs. More on that policy/strategy hereinafter.

Investment Grade ("IG") ratings: For the sake of simplicity we set the basic spread required from an A-rated 10-year debt within the hybrid (real estate/retail) sector is 100bps (over a US debt with the same duration) and that each notch down requires additional 20bps, i.e A- requires 120bps, BBB+ requires 140bps, etc.

High Yield ("HY") ratings: For obvious reasons, the shift from IG to HY isn't linear. Therefore, while BBB- rated entities receive a spread of 180bps, the next rating (BB+) - the highest among the HY scale - start with a spread of 290bps. Then after, each notch down requires additional 30bps, i.e BB requires 320bps, BB- requires 350bps, etc.

Below you can find the data regarding the dividend, profitability and revenues for each of the retail-exposed eREITs (the table is sorted based on P/FFO):

The P/FFO (Stock Price / Funds From Operations) is considered to be the most accurate measurement to compare eREITs (within the same segment). The lower the P/FFO - the more attractive the stock is, relative to its peer group.

Perhaps the most immediate observation is the high correlation between those names that offer the lowest P/FFO and the highest dividend yield. This, of course, is a matter of valuation, i.e. the more beaten the stock price - the more attractive these two variables become (assuming no change to other variables).

Generally speaking, on top of the P/FFO, one should look at the following elements:

Changes to the dividend distributions. Naturally, an increase is a positive sign.

Dividend coverage, i.e. how much of the dividend does the FFO covers. A higher coverage indicates a safer dividend.

Revenues. An increasing trajectory is important for any company in any segment. However, for the retail-exposed eREITs this is perhaps an even more important factor nowadays because this can reveal those names that are more vulnerable to the slump we are witnessing within the entire retail sector.

Dividend yield. Although this is definitely not a case of "the higher the better," one should be minded of this. We believe that in this environment eREITs - from any sector whatsoever - must pay at least 5% (absolute number), regardless of anything else.

We highlighted the data to reflect these factors using green to point at the positives (=above average numbers) and yellow to point at the negatives (=below average numbers).

Last but not least, the credit ratings and our methodology how to determine what investors should be demanding from the relevant names within this specific space (the table is sorted based on dividend yield, from highest to lowest):

What we did here is the following:

1. We recorded the credit ratings that each name has been given by any of the three leading rating agencies: Standard & Poor's, Moody's Corporation and Fitch Ratings. Where there is no rating available we assigned our own estimate to reflect the company's credit rating worthiness as we as we it.

2. Based on the composite rating (=the average of all available ratings) we assigned a required spread for each company per the yield curve we build for this segment. For itself, our yield curve is obviously based on the credit market yield curve as presented above.

3. For each company we then calculated a required (dividend) yield range based on the following formula: Benchmark risk-free yield (=the UST10Y yield, 2.4% at the time of writing) + specific company spread (as set above) + margin of safety spread (between 100 to 200). The result is the required yield from each of the retail-exposed eREITs.

Based on the "excess yield" - the difference between the "required yield" to the actual yield (a stock is offering) - one can figure our the names that already pay sufficient yield based on their credit ratings. This below table is sorted based on this "excess yield":

The names that allegedly pay sufficient "excess yield" already are highlighted in green. Theoretically, they are the ones already trading at values that might be considered attractive. Some more, some less, but they are all offering already a divided yield that is within the required range or even exceeding it.

We used the words "allegedly," "theoretically" and "might" because it's vital to make few very important notes regarding dividend yield:

Quantitative: It's one factor out of many. If other factors - e.g. dividend coverage, revenues trajectory, P/FFO, etc. - are problematic, the dividend yield may be (for itself) worthless. Qualitative: It's not the most important factor. Weight: Fatter in one aspect (dividend) is usually thinner in another aspect (Stock price/52-week low). Height: Higher isn't necessarily better. As a matter of fact, the higher it is - the more likely the company has more trouble, not less.

For example: In all fairness, it's hard to claim that a company like WHLR is worth investing in solely based on offering the highest dividend yield among the retail-exposed eREITs while its dividend coverage is the lowest of them all.

Furthermore, it's important to note that this is not a buy recommendation list. Not at all! This is a "suitability check" aiming at identifying and pointing out those stocks that, based on various metrics, may be - but not necessarily are - offering compelling risk/reward profiles.

Many of the retail-exposed eREITs, especially the highlighted names, have at least one warning sign that should be taken into consideration (and in some cases perhaps even prevent you from buying them):

Low (non-IG) rating: WHLR, WSR, PEI, RPT.

Decline in revenues Y/Y: CBL, WPG, DDR, PEI, KIM, RPAI, MAC, CDR, GGP

Insufficient dividend coverage: WHLR, BRX, SPG (though this is a one-off, temporary in nature, result), BFS

Unattractive (enough) P/FFO: UBA, BRX, SPG, MAC, TCO, AKR, REG, UE, ROIC, FRT, BFS, SRG

Dividend yield doesn't meet our minimum requirement of 150bps extra spread: SPG (although very close to get to it), WRI, RPAI, MAC, TCO, CDR, GGP, AKR, REG, UE, ROIC, FRT, BFS, SRG

The two names that don't appear in any of the above warning sign lists is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) and Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG). Those are two decent names and perhaps the most suitable ones to start with when considering buying into a retail-exposed eREIT. Once again, we wish to emphasize that we are not recommending anything here, just thinking out loud, pointing at those names that seem to be in a better shape than their peers. Nonetheless, it's important to bear in mind that they are all belonging to a risky, shaky and very volatile segment that surely ain't suffering from too much love and affection right now; perhaps not only "right now" but for months, if not years, to come.

Even if valuations are/become attractive the risks remain very high and the downside potential is still very real. We probably know much less than there is - or will be - to know. Only the future would tell us how deep is the hole... On the other hand, there is no doubt that these eREITs got beaten so heavily already that one must wonder how low can the P/FFO of few of those can or deserve to go down. In addition, it's important to remember that (although they are exposed to the retail sectors) these eREITs are owners of properties, not retailers per-se.

More than pointing out at a trading opportunity, we wish to hand you in here a simple guide regarding how to look at things with your eyes wide-open and with your risk management well kept in check. Risk management is about proper analysis and assessment, not about blindly following anything or anyone.

Over the past month we read dozens of articles and hundreds of comments touting and pumping these "great buying opportunities." These "great buying opportunities" have lost a lot of value over the past few weeks and all those "buy now (before it's too late)" calls turned out to be wishful thinking (at best) with hardly anyone (of the writers) really assessing the risks or offering a guide/way to determine "right" from "wrong."

We try to provide you with something that we believe to be of value and surely more helpful than just shouting out loud "Buy!"(or "Sell" for that matter). It's crucial for REITs investors to understand what they are facing and what they must demand from the companies they invest (or intend to invest) in.

We hope that this simple guide would allow you to make better judgment of the situation as well as to improve your own assessments and investment decisions. Investors in these eREITs must first understand what to demand from these companies in order to adequately compensate for the embedded risk/s before they put money into any of those names.

It's very tempting to look at the reward but it's way more important to assess (and understand) the risk. More risk must be accompanied by more reward - and this is something that unfortunately too many investors forget, ignore or let "gurus" decide for them.