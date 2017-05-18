The Bon-Ton Stores' (BONT) CEO Kathy Bufano on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:BONT)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 18, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Jean Fontana

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. And welcome to Bon-Ton’s first quarter fiscal 2017 earnings conference call. Kathy Bufano, President and CEO; Bill Tracy, COO and incoming President and CEO; and Nancy Walsh, Executive Vice President and CFO will host today’s call.

You may access copy of the earnings release on the company’s website at www.bonton.com or by calling 203-682-8200. The statements contained in this conference call which are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Actual results may differ materially from those projected in such statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in the cautionary note in the company’s earnings release and all of which are described in the company’s filings with the SEC.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Kathy.

Kathy Bufano

Thanks Jean and good morning everyone. Before I speak about the first quarter of 2017 and update you on our strategic initiatives, I wanted to take a moment to discuss my decision not to renew my contract in August. I believe we have laid the foundation for future progress with initiatives including the introduction of new brands and expansion of the existing relationship, the your style, your store! rebranding initiative, enhancing CLCC program and the launch of love style reward in addition to the success that we have see in our close to home rollout.

I am pleased to pass the torch to Bill Tracy, whom I have worked closely with over the last several years. Bill has been instrumental in his role as COO and I look forward to working with him during the next few months to ensure a smooth transition. Bill will share a few thoughts with you later in the call, but let's first turn to review of our first quarter results.

Our results fell short of our expectation, comparable store sales decreased 8.8% due to continued difficult mall traffic trends, unfavorable weather, poor performance of our signature goodwill event and marketing challenges associated with the Easter shift. That said, we did continue to see strength in several areas including our young contemporary plus, young men’s denim, and fine jewelry business.

We also saw solid results in our furniture business driven by strength in mattresses as well as expansion online. In addition, we are pleased that e-commerce demand grew in the double digits and mobile demand was up in the mid-double digits. Our VIP event for our private label credit card customers was also well received.

Gross margin for the quarter declined 170 basis point as compared to the same period last year due to higher markdowns and increased delivery expense as well as deleveraging on lower sales volume. SG&A benefited from 11 million in cost savings. Adjusted EBITDA was negative 15.6 million. We recently announced that we extended our 730 million ABL Tranche A Credit Facility on December 2018 to April 2022. Our capital structure is now simplified with no debt maturities until 2021. While our first quarter was disappointing, many of the initiatives in merchandising and marketing that we have in play are expected to drive improved second half performance and we are maintaining our adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full year. Let me highlight a few of these areas.

First, our omnichannel momentum remained strong and we are making further enhancements to this channel. Throughout the year we will be focused on further increasing productivity in the West Jefferson, DC as well as finding the right balance between store fill and DC fill for online shipment. Second, we are making additional enhancements to our merchandise assortment by emphasizing brands and categories that appeal to our customers.

As we look ahead, we are excited about the planned launch of new brands in the back half of the year including FAO Schwarz shop in shops featuring a broad collection of toys and gifts for holiday. Based on the success of our active wear business spearheaded by the launch of Under Armor, we will be adding Champion activewear this fall. We will also continue to build our private and exclusive brand assortments with the launch of Ruff Hewn men's workwear and Exertek girl’s activewear and the expansion of Ruff Hewn handbags and jewelry, and through additional doors.

We are expanding our partnership with seven new exclusive contemporary brands including Max Studio Edit by [indiscernible]. Our furniture business has been an area that has formed well for us and we plan to add 13 new furniture locations and expand one existing location by August of this year. Our home decor offering will be further expanded online and in stores to feature more lifestyle merchandise as we continue to grow this business.

We will be launching new brands including vetting from Vera Bradley, Laura Ashley and Lauren Ralph Lauren as well as wear by Ellen DeGeneres. We are excited to be adding 25 Laura Ashley home shop in shops during the year and we will feature - which will feature top of bed decorative accessories, wallpaper and paint. Our hometown store positioning is resonating with customers and our localization strategy remains a key differentiator for us.

Our new Close to Home initiative has been met with very strong response from local makers in addition to our customers. In fact, our first online sourcing received over 1,200 product vendor submission which far exceeded our expectations. As we look ahead, we will continue to grow Close to Home with expansion into a 100 doors by the fall season and expect to reach 175 shops in total by year end. Third, we are capitalizing on competitive store closings with enhanced merchandising and marketing efforts and by selectively optimizing our location within these malls.

We have expanded assortment based on local customer demand, we have also engaged in more targeted customer outreach and marketing programs to draw consumers into the stores and increase membership in CLCC and lifestyle rewards program. In the first quarter, location and markets where competitors closed in 2016 trended above the overall store base by 500 basis point and we have identified nine additional locations where we believe we can take advantage of this opportunity in fiscal 2017.

Based on the success of our Evergreen, we're looking forward to the grand reopening in four new locations in September of 2017. Fourth, we are focused on driving traffic and conversion in our stores to improve customer engagement and targeted marketing programs. We will create more special recognition and excitement to drive into stores going forward.

To that end we have planned events around our Close To Home initiative including more Meet the Maker event where she can interact with the creators of some of her favorite local products. We're also hosting more local events and activities within stores such as beauty and style, fashion show, and VIP events to further solidify our position as her hometown store. We will add prominently links with up-to-date information on events in local markets as well as new brands on our website which we expect to drive increased customer interactions and engagement.

Fifth, we will be focused on upgrading the customer experience and improving conversion. Our program for driving higher conversion is Toes on the Tile customer conversion initiative. It is aimed at realizing additional sales from customers who are in our stores. This will be done by increasing weekend staffing, reducing associate turnover, providing enhanced training to ensure that our store associates are knowledgeable.

In some locations, we are relocating our customer service centers to the entrance of our stores to make them more accessible to customers. Customers also continue to respond well to our LoveStyle rewards loyalty program with 450,000 members currently enrolled. We are seeing increased spending from our LoveStyle rewards customers.

This is driven in part by our enhanced ability to directly contact with these customers through targeted emails. As we think about our more traditional marketing efforts, we are working to optimize our media mix to improve targeting, customer acquisition and personalization. We're upgrading our contact management and targeting capabilities for direct mail to further optimize this channel.

We believe there is opportunity to further enhance our connection with customers by leveraging our digital marketing channels where we have seen healthy returns on our investments. We are working to simplify our coupon strategy to ensure that customers receive the best deals every time they shop in the most efficient way possible. In addition, we will manage the number of exclusions that apply to our coupon.

Overall we expect the retailer environment to remain challenging and are reducing our full-year comp expectation. However, we continue to believe that our initiatives around merchandising and marketing will drive improved comp performance in the back half. In addition, we expect our profit improvement plans to yield more savings than we additionally planned and therefore are maintaining our full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance.

Now I'll turn it over to Bill for some comments.

Bill Tracy

Thanks Kathy, I’m excited by the opportunity to lead the Bon-Ton business on our path forward. I’ve had the pleasure working with Kathy and the team here for the past several years. I'm very proud of what we accomplished despite the very difficult environment that we continue to operate in. I have over 40 years experience in stores, supply chain, logistics, global sourcing and IT. And I see opportunities to continue to build upon the initiatives that we have in place, particularly in driving improved traffic and conversion.

As Kathy mentioned, going forward we will be focused on several initiatives to drive customer conversion which we believe will lead to improved performance beginning in the second half of the year. First, we will further elevate our omni-channel positioning making it easier for her to shop Bon-Ton wherever she wants and driving improved conversion and increased inventory efficiency across the [indiscernible].

Second, we will continue to enhance our merchandise offering, with brands, categories to align with our needs and a differentiated offering that provides a hometown appeal. Third, our Toes on the Tile initiative will enhance our shopping experience and drive improved conversion in our stores. Finally, we will further optimize our marketing strategy to ensure that we are engaging with her in the most efficient and effective ways possible.

As we move forward, Kathy and I will be working closely together to ensure that we have the transition as seamless. I will also be working with the entire team to continue executing on our initiatives, to improve the business and enhance shareholder value over the long term. I look forward to updating you on our progress on the initiatives that Kathy and I have laid out in the months ahead.

With that I’ll turn the call over to Nancy to review our financial results for the quarter.

Nancy Walsh

Thank you Bill, and good morning everyone. Turning to our first quarter of fiscal 2017 financial results. Comp sales decreased 8.8% in the quarter and total sales decreased 9.3% to $536.1 million. As Kathy mentioned, this was due primarily to weak mall traffic trends, unfavorable weather, and marketing challenges associated with the Easter calendar shift. That said, we are pleased with the continued momentum in our omni-channel sales during the quarter.

We also saw increased demand on both our e-commerce and mobile channels during the quarter. Our gross margin rate decreased 170 basis point in the quarter to 32.2% of net sales. Gross margin was negatively impacted by a higher markdown rate and increased delivery expense compared to last year. We continued to effectively manage our SG&A expense which was down over $11 million or 5.1% to $205.1 million in the quarter.

SG&A expense benefited from the cost reduction efforts we put in place last year, including lower rent, advertising, payroll, taxes and medical expenses. Following last year's successful cost savings program led by an external consultant, we created an internal profit improvement team whose goal is to proactively identify cost savings initiatives throughout the company. We now anticipate we will generate net savings of $33 million to $35 million in 2017 excluding the $10 million of expense associated with the 53-week.

Net loss for the quarter was $57.3 million or $2.86 per share. This compares to net loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2016 of [ph] $37.8 million or $1.91 per share. This resulted in adjusted EBITDA of negative $15.6 million in the first quarter. Comparable prior year first quarter adjusted EBITDA was positive $1.3 million. For reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA please refer to our press release.

Moving to a review of select balance sheet items and other data, we ended the period with inventory essentially flat to prior year levels. We ended the quarter with total debt excluding noncash items of $1.03 billion, up 2.4% compared to the prior year period. This was the result of lower sales, CapEx and fees paid in connection with the ABL Amendment. And period end, debt consisted of $350 million of senior notes due 2021. $552.2 million related to our revolver that was just extended, $7.4 million of original issue discount and deferred fees, $125.8 million of capital leases and $13.3 million of financing lease related to our Evergreen store.

As we previously announced, we are pleased to have closed on an extension of our $730 million ABL Tranche A Credit Facility in advance of the December 2018 maturity date, the Tranche A revolving facility is now due to mature in April 2022, pricing in other terms of the ABL facility are essentially unchanged and the total commitment under the facility both Tranche A and A1 remain at $880 million.

We have no debt maturities until 2021. Debt to EBITDA on a 12-month trailing basis is 10.4 times compared to 9.3 times in the previous year. As of April 29, 2017, the company had approximately 227 million of excess borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility after payment of 6.6 million of fees associated with the company's ABL tranche extension. Capital expenditures for the quarter excluding external contributions were approximately $9.8 million and net of external contributions was approximately $7.9 million.

Our CapEx spending focused primarily on projects that build infrastructure for growth such as omni-channel enhancements, store upgrades and information systems. Turning now to our full-year 2017 guidance, we are maintaining our full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance of $115 million to $125 million. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure recognized under GAAP, please refer to the financial table in our press release which reconciles this non-GAAP measure to net loss.

We also continue to expect loss per share to be in the range of $2.08 to $2.59 inclusive of the $0.05 expense related to the 53rd week. Updated assumptions reflected in our full-year guidance include the following. A comparable sales decrease now expected in the range of negative 3% to negative 4%, which excludes sales from the 53-week. This slight decrease in our comp estimate is based on first quarter performance and our expectation that the retail environment will remain challenging.

We continue to expect performance to improve in the back half of the year during which time the merchandising enhancement as well as marketing and consumer conversion initiatives that Kathy and Bill outlined are expected to have a greater positive impact on our business. A slightly lower rate of gross margin rate outlook ranging from flat to 10 basis point increase over the prior year 2016 rate of 35.5%.

SG&A is now expected to be between $855 million and $857 million, including approximately $10 million for the 53 week. This reflects an additional 10 million in savings associated with our profit improvement plan. Our loss per share assumes 20.3 million in weighted average outstanding shares, CapEx not to exceed 30 million net of external contributions and debt reduction in the range of $20 million to $30 million. We are currently looking to close four to six doors in 2017. As a general note, our Form 10-Q for the first quarter will be available by June 13, 2017.

With that we will open the call for questions.

Jenna Giannelli

I guess I just wanted to dig in a little bit on the guidance for gross margin, particularly in the back half of the year. I know you mentioned some just omni-channel improvements and West Jefferson is potentially being the driver of that. But can you give us any more color on specifically what will bridge the gap from down 170 this quarter to the improvement in the back half, is it fewer markdowns, less clearance or maybe anything onetime that you felt happened last year that we won't be seeing this year.

Kathy Bufano

Hi Jenna, it’s Kathy. First, we did have - we do see improvement in terms of markdowns. First quarter, the markdowns went up for really one big, big reason besides the sales deleveraging. Although we have strong sell-throughs and performance on our winter clearance in the month of February, between March and April we ended up dropping significantly in terms of sell through and year-on-year sales. So we really address that bubble and we have less clearance going into winter pathway clearance, coming out of this season. So when we saw the slowdown in February, March we spend marked down money to right size that.

Jenna Giannelli

And then also just on the SG&A side, I know you talked about lower rent, advertising, and payroll having helped in the quarter. Are those the same buckets of opportunity that will be seen just sort of roll throughout the year or is there anything incremental in the SG&A line, any one of those items that are driving the bulk of that SG&A reduction year over year.

Nancy Walsh

It's really going to be across the board. So the items that we mentioned in the past are new profit improvement team, they are really charged with going throughout the organization, reviewing the contract, identifying areas that maybe we didn't touch last year and continuing to look for cost savings. With the sales decrease as well that gives us an opportunity on some of the service fees that we have. And our real estate area continues to go back and negotiate with our landlords on rent. So I think continuation of what we did last year, same themes, but looking at everything across the board.

Jenna Giannelli

And just one final one, I know you affirmed guidance for the debt repayment of $20 million to $30 million this year. Are you anticipating that to just be sort of regular way debt repayment or would you anticipate the possibility as clearly buying bonds back in the open market given your liquidity position.

Nancy Walsh

At this point we are not contemplating any repurchase of the debt. I think we really need to focus on the business and make sure we maintain our liquidity to support the business, but we continue to evaluate other sale leaseback transactions and things that might add additional cash for us, but at this point this is really coming out of the operations.

Sorry about that, best wishes to you Kathy.

Kathy Bufano

Thank you Steve, I appreciate that.

Steven Ruggiero

Just, you know, Nancy you’ve done a great job with cutting SG&A and beat expectations last year and now you’ve - I’m going to follow-up on Jenna's question on that and it's just - I’d like to get a little bit more sense of - in the first quarter, $11 million was a big number and I wanted to find out how much of that was related to your consultants no longer being part of the equation, that's the first part of the question. But if you could get for the Street to believe in your SG&A number, notwithstanding your great track record, I think we need to get a little bit more detail on the size of those individual buckets that you are talking about.

Nancy Walsh

For SG&A, Steve?

Steven Ruggiero

Yes, yes.

Nancy Walsh

Well, let's see. We continue - as we talked about at the end of last year, we have the benefit of the initiatives we put in place last year. So there's about a $12 million wrap related to last year's cost savings initiative because that only kicked in the second half. And then in addition to that we’re saving about $6.5 million related to the consulting and the severance that were incurred last year to support that initiative. In addition to that we have about $5 million of this related to the stores that we closed at the end of last year and we'll see a little bit of that with the two stores that we announced this year that will have some impact from that going forward. We continue to look at right sizing the organization, so there was a payroll component. Medical, we are hoping to see an improvement.

You’ll remember that last year, that was a very high year for us compared to our numbers historically. So, we have included a modest correction on that if you will that will come out. We have relooked at advertising, which you’ll hear more about later on that we’re seeing some savings on the advertising side as well and then there are services and the professional fees that you mentioned. It’s not significant, maybe a couple of million dollars, but certainly the services and the professional fees/consulting, consultants, we’re seeing some benefit there and insurance gave us a little bit of a pop as well.

So we had a nice renewal this year that generated some savings for us. But rent continues to be an area that gives us some benefit as well. So it really is, we’ve tried to touch all areas of the business that has been a collaborative effort that the new profit improvement team has gone out to each of the business leaders and asking their support and looking at this and we’re continuing with what we’ve learned from our external consultants last year and taking a look at all the contracts, doing some additional bidding contracts that we’ve had in place for a long time and just really take a look at everything that has been expensed for us.

Steven Ruggiero

Thanks for the thorough answer and that segues into store closings, you had mentioned the number of store closings, what’s the timing for those stores to be closed this year and are you adjusting your expectations for perhaps changes in your four wall contribution of profits as a result of result declining sales?

Kathy Bufano

The four to six stores that we have been mentioning, two we’ve already done and we’ve announced, most of the time, we’re closing stores at the end of a lease period, other than specific transactions and we continue to have those conversations with landlords and developers as the real estate market changes. So we have some of those that are in discussion now that could occur in Q2 or Q3, but any of the negative four wall cash flow stores that are -- were not going forward in the leases will happen at the end of the year as has been the case for the last couple of years.

Steven Ruggiero

And that would be in addition to the four to six stores or is that part of the four to six stores?

Kathy Bufano

That’s all total. All total.

Steven Ruggiero

Okay. What number of stores right now are not contributing to overhead?

Kathy Bufano

At the end of last year, we had 14 doors that were not cash flow positive. And with the closing of St. Clairsville, that reduced it by one. So currently, we’re probably sitting at about 13.

Steven Ruggiero

Okay. Do you envision that changing much as the year goes on, assuming your comp guidance and let's say to get to your wide-end of guidance, negative 4, I mean my model shows that you’d have to be about negative, you end up about negative 4.2 if you do negative 3 in each of the next three quarters, assuming your negative guidance to the number of doors that become four wall negative growth in part -- in large part?

Kathy Bufano

I would expect it to not be significant. We always have some changes, but we're also looking at the merchandising efforts that we put in. We're going back in and negotiating rents down. So we typically, we have set an internal threshold that's a positive number that goes to the stores we evaluate each year and we go back in and look at the merchandising efforts, look at the demographics of the mall, of the customer and then go back and talk to the landlords. As you're very familiar with, this has a little bit of leverage for retailers to go back and talk with the landlords in order to reduce rents. So we're trying to apply all of those levers to keep the cash flow positive.

Steven Ruggiero

Great. And final question if I may and that's regarding sales, a number of the department store operators have been providing us with information on February versus March and April or March and April separately, can you give us a breakout there so we have a trend of your comps and excuse me what perhaps may have happened in May so far?

Kathy Bufano

May is definitely better and coming out of Mother’s Day, we feel that we’re on track for May. What was interesting about ours and I have read all the other folks speak is that we were pretty consistently down across the board and our big shortfall in April was really unanticipated Easter shift in terms of marketing that did not work out well for us, but there was really -- February was difficult and it pretty much stays the same, give or take a couple of basis points for us this quarter.

William Reuter

I think that in one of your responses to an earlier question, you talked about some weakness in March and April. Was it certain categories that were performing worse than others or was the weakness kind of across the board?

Kathy Bufano

It’s so interesting though just like the three months were pretty consistent. When you take a look at the different categories of business, it was very weak across the board. As I made a call out in terms of strength, there are some pockets of strength that furniture continues to trend really well, fine jewelry was good, Denim across the board, men’s and women’s, Denim was very good. Our young businesses are performing better, contemporary plus, which is our large sizes, young men’s business has been good, but a big, big plus -- moderate sportswear, big classification businesses, we dropped about $8 million in warm weather products which is almost an oxymoron, because we did end up dropping about $12 million in winter clearance sales. So that was a big, big part of our decrease also.

William Reuter

Okay. And then I guess following up on that -- given that the performance was relatively consistent across categories in the first quarter, do you expect that performance will be consistent across categories in the back half of the year or are you expecting certain categories to really drive substantially better comps that are going to take the entire comps up?

Kathy Bufano

So part of it is that the big initiatives are really for the second half of the year, for us to act and especially driven by Under Armor, year over year, our Under Armor in the first quarter was up 41%, even with the advent of the rollout with Kohl’s. So we’re certainly very, very thrilled with that vendor. So we're adding champion, which will be in all doors by the time we get to the holiday season, so we’ve certainly been active continuing.

Gift giving has always been an opportunity of strength for us and we're very excited about the launch of FAO Schwarz in 100 doors which will be kids, toys, candy [indiscernible] augmented this year. We have closed a home which will be 175 doors by the time we get to the holiday season and we’re expanding Vera Bradley, Vera was kids’ shoes with 50 doors last year, it will be in 100 doors. So it’s really pretty much we have energy across the store in terms of new things to excite the customer and we have to pay off when we get everything in place conservatively for the second half of the year.

William Reuter

Okay. And then just lastly for me, you talked about how those stores that are up against the closing doing 500 basis points better than the group. I guess I'm curious whether you've done any analysis of how they do in the second and third year or kind of later on. I guess I'm wondering whether shoppers show up at the mall, a retailer or department store might be closed and so they purchased something from you and then maybe they don't make a subsequent trip because there aren't as many options of kind of competitors to shop at?

Kathy Bufano

Well, the 16 stores which closed last year were just as strong as in ‘17. They were within a penny of each other, which was a 500 basis point swing to the better versus our comp and even with the 17 stores being up against the GLB, they had significant performance. We're also relocating for us into better locations, taking over Macy’s locations where we can expand category, add furniture, have a grand reopening, whole marketing campaign around where your hometown store, we're still here. So we haven’t seen that weakness happened with the store closing from last year and we don't take it for granted in terms of one and done. We want to stick with those markets and grow them going forward and we're investing with the landlord’s capital. So it's not like we're going to move in to a main location and be -- we're moving in with bells and whistles and assortment and marketing, so that we’re a brand new Bon-Ton or whatever the location may be.

Carla Casella

Hi. I had one question on the free cash flow, you actually guided to paying down debt this year. How much is the debt paid down or the cash flow for that is going to come from working capital inflow.

Nancy Walsh

It will probably be half roughly for the full year. With reduced inventory and reduced SG&A, we’re getting some benefits in that manner and then the rest of it will potentially come from transactions.

Carla Casella

Okay. Transactions, I'm sorry, you mean transactions as sort of an asset sale or?

Nancy Walsh

Potentially yes.

Carla Casella

Okay. And then CapEx, the 30 million net or not more than, did you say what the gross figure you were looking for was?

Nancy Walsh

We didn't say that. I want to say it's 42 -- 45 thank you.

Carla Casella

Okay. And in an ideal world like where you had free access to liquidity, what's an ideal CapEx, I mean are you getting pretty close to your maintenance levels at this point and how much of your CapEx spend is going towards kind of IT and omnichannel at this point and what do you see that as an ongoing need to maintain that business to the level you'd like it to be?

Nancy Walsh

So remember we spent about $38 million over two years to get the West Jeff facility up in place. So that was a big chunk of our CapEx spend in the last couple of years. We've talked about -- roughly about $20 maintenance, which includes what we continue to do to support the change in our omnibusiness and regular IT requirements. The store upgrades are another large component of that, but we're still able to really leverage what we're receiving from the landlords and the vendors in terms of build out and similar to what we've seen with the Evergreen store that we opened last year. That really provides a big boost to us. So it allows us to focus on the omni enhancements and maintenance of the buildings and whatever IT infrastructure that we need, but allow us to keep moving forward with improvements to the stores and installations of new shops.

Karru Martinson

Good morning. Just following up on Carla’s question on the potential asset sale you mentioned earlier, entertaining some sale leaseback, those facilities are pledged to the revolver, so they would have to pay down the revolver if you were to do a transaction like that, correct?

Nancy Walsh

They’re not required to pay down the revolver and that's what we would do with the proceeds. But remember the ones that are in the revolver would come out, so there's a net liquidity impact. So there's two components there. One, yes, those have been pledged to the ABLs, so they have to come out. So it affects the liquidity in a positive way, but not 100%. And then we can really use the funds how we choose, but we will use that to repay debt under the revolver.

Karru Martinson

And just for clarity, I wanted to better understand the Easter shift here, I mean going from March to April, what happened with the marketing, ultimately, I would have thought that that shift would have been caught up in the quarter in the results total?

Kathy Bufano

Yeah. We had thought that the Easter shift, the event that we were up against in that April period was our lowest prices of the season event and in that event last year, we had a significant amount of door busters and specials going on because it was lowest prices of the season. When Easter moved into that timeframe, we significantly cut back on those door busters, because those door busters were different category than what is typically a Easter category of dress, men’s furnishing, men’s suits, dresses and the volume offset did not happen. So lesson learned on that that when you significantly cut back on door busters or the complexion of the operators negatively impact the business.

Karru Martinson

Okay. Thank you for that clarification. And just in terms of your omnichannel or e-commerce channel, you’re being up double digits, where is it today as a percentage of your sales and where do you see that kind of going over the next couple of years?

Kathy Bufano

Yeah. We’re at a strong 10% and for regional department stores, our next hurdle is 15 and then ultimately 20, but being regional, we're working on a lot of components to enhance our digital business, one of which is search in terms of search capability that will be completed by the time we go into fall and just enhancements in terms of our mobile side functionality going forward, but this channel continues to be very, very strong consistently year-over-year.

We have more of our customers shopping in both channels, both online and in store and we're also launching, which I'm excited about, bricks and traffic to the mall is problematic for us and everybody out, we're launching on our site what's happening on your store, so that individual customers can click on, let's say, Milwaukee Mayfair and see new vendors or events or anything going on, which will be ultimately a store driven process, so that will launch by next month.

So we want to really leverage that omnichannel capabilities, not only to drive our online business, but to really push conversion and traffic into our stores and we believe shifting more into digital marking, whether it’s email or other components can absolutely help the brick business in addition to the online business, which certainly has the momentum going forward.

Karru Martinson

Okay. And just lastly as you guys continue to grow that omni-channeling, where are you on the utilization of the new West Jefferson facility and kind of what's the runway there for continuing to grow out that side of the business?

Bill Tracy

In terms of West Jefferson, productivity or capacity?

Karru Martinson

So from capacity perspective?

Bill Tracy

The capacity we have, it is a big facility as Nancy mentioned, we’ve spent $30 million and this is built for the long run. So we don’t believe in expansion for years to come. Do we need to spend some money for like Binning and things like that, less than $100 million, probably think on an annualized basis, so kind of a maintenance kind of thing. That’s what you have, but we have a lot of growth.

Karru Martinson

100,000?

Bill Tracy

I’m sorry, $1 million. [indiscernible] But from a productivity standpoint, we continue -- as a result of that, we had like 27 improvement in productivity last year, we’re seeing close to that again this year. So that helped us on SG&A as well.

Hale Holden

Good morning. Thank you for taking the call. I had two quick ones. On the SG&A reduction plan for this year, would it be possible for you to dimensionalize how much of that is actually an advertising cut, so the concern from IC would be a reduction in advertising could result in flow traffic declines. So I was wondering how you kind of balance that.

Nancy Walsh

It’s very nominal. Considering our budget is 140 million, it's a couple of percentages. So it's $2 million or $3 million. Not significant.

Kathy Bufano

Yeah. You’re doing a lot of efficiencies in terms of, photography cost is coming down and we’re back in the house negotiation that HPC has helped us with in terms of paper and all those things, it’s really within the media mix and media spend that’s shifting out of some traditional buckets into more efficient and profitable driving of the digital buckets is a big shift, but it’s very, very much more targeted to that customer facing efficiency in that spend.

Nancy Walsh

So not the overall advertising impacted is being affected, but how we’re spending it in the contracts related to that to get some SG&A savings.

Hale Holden

And the second question is you talked about the -- you have been talking about the potential to pick up from competitor store closings and we haven't seen any ones yet, but some of the other competitors closed in the first quarter. I was wondering if you -- what the time like you thought to see that improvement in your own stores, was that something you'd see in the second quarter or further out than that.

Kathy Bufano

We’ve already experienced it now, both buckets, even the 17 closings or we were up against their going out of business sale. We had significant better trend like 500 basis points versus the company. So even I guess going out of business, we performed very, very well and the 16 closings also continued in that perspective of 500 points, so it was only going to get better with a couple of remodels that we’re doing and once that gets behind us, the merchandising. So we didn’t really actively on the 17 closings that are going on now, we didn’t actively pursue anything obviously when they’re doing, going out of business, but now that their doors are shut, we have marketing, we have new vendors going in, we’re doing some remodels, we only look to see that improving.

Carla Casella

Sorry. I forgot to ask my last around the, did you say that the ABL, the A1 content still has 150 million outstanding on it?

Kathy Bufano

That’s correct. That is a first in, last one. So that will remain at 150.

Carla Casella

Okay, great. And then the other part was like 402, if I’m backing in to correctly, I think I might have missed your number.

Nancy Walsh

The total number. Under the revolver, we have 552 in total. So yes, take the 150.

Kristen McDuffy

Hi. Actually, this is Kristen McDuffy from Goldman Sachs. Most of my questions have been asked. I just had one remaining question. Have you seen anything in terms of the co-tenancy clauses where you could give us some sense in stores where you share a mall run in gross closing, are you seeing generally that the inline stores just renegotiate the rent down or are you seeing that it’s an opportunity for some of those stores within those malls to exit their lease? Thanks.

Nancy Walsh

Well, I can only speak for us that it’s not necessarily that anyone is leaving that we're going back to renegotiate all the rents. We’ve been pretty aggressive in that. When tenants are going, we're looking for CapEx, we’re maybe looking for additional rents, we're looking for better locations like Kathy mentioned, you're covering a number of areas, but just a position of better and then obviously with additional anchors when they leave, there's other clauses that would kick in that potentially would allow us to exit if the mall got to a place where it's really bad, but at this point, we've just been using it as leverage to go back in and get some better terms for us, maybe some spending to upgrade the store.

Kathy Bufano

So in terms of landlords, two Carla, they put in different kinds of mix used opportunities in terms of movie theaters or restaurants and those are all good things from our point of view and when they can assess and upgrade the mall and have more interest in co-tenancy.

Bill Tracy

Thank you for joining us today and we appreciate your interest in Bon-Ton.

