Oil Talks Start Heating Up - Can OPEC Save Itself?

Growth in light tight oil processing in the U.S. will continue to eat into OPEC market share, negating any new cuts that are potentially made.

The marginal cost of oil will continue to drive prices, and market forces will continue to stabilize oil prices around $50.

Oil (NYSEARCA:USO) is up on talks of an extended cut from Russia and Saudi Arabia. As OPEC heads into another meeting, the battered finances of nearly all of OPEC will continue to wear on its members. If it hasn't yet become apparent that OPEC can no longer control markets, it is going to in the coming months.

A Subdued Response

Cut or don't cut, it makes no difference. The cost of the marginal barrel of oil has dropped dramatically over the last years, and that marginal cost will drive the price. An extension of supply cuts means more of what we have seen over the last few years, and a meeting that leads to no reduction means oil could see a short term price correction. A glimmer of hope for producers could come from a collapse in Venezuelan production, but even the price increase that would accommodate that event would eventually fall to market forces.

Deja Vu

We are staring at an almost identical situation of a year ago. The market is inevitably going to tighten over the summer months, albeit in a subdued manner. What is going to change is the market's ability to absorb light tight oil.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Adapting to Changing Times

Roughly this time last year I wrote about the ability of Gulf refineries to process the light oil produced from U.S. shale deposits. As a different commodity to the traditional heavy crude that Gulf refineries typically see, it was cost ineffective to process light oil due to slim margins. As time moves forward, refineries have more time to adapt to the abundant local crude and thus increase margins through scale and new equipment. Into 2017 we continue to see growth in the processing capability for light oil.

Source: AFPM

As a result, it's not surprising that OPEC cutbacks haven't had a huge effect on the market. The massive import market of the U.S. continues to improve its ability to process local crude. Crude imports are markedly down from this time last year, taking a bite out of OPEC market share. It is quite clear where those crude cuts went.

US Net Imports of Oil data by YCharts

Where to Now?

A continuation of OPEC cuts is all but inevitable. The market might respond positively or negatively depending upon the amount and duration, but the market remains economically balanced. Market forces will balance whatever decision OPEC makes. A diminished cartel no longer dictates oil prices, and shale oil will continue to do what it has been doing. In the meantime, Gulf refineries will continue to increase their capacity for profitable refining of homegrown American oil.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.