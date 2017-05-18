Wal-Mart: Flight To Safety

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) reported fiscal 1Q18 results on Thursday that, while not earth shattering, were solid enough to send the stock up over 3% intraday, with noted strength in digital sales.

Revenues of $117.5 billion missed consensus of $117.7 billion on what I believe reflected FX headwinds impacting performance internationally - in my view, not a sign of deteriorating fundamentals. EPS of $1.00 beat consensus by four cents, but the beat was largely muted by a next-quarter EPS guidance that missed expectations by three cents at the mid-point of the range.

Yesterday, I presented the couple of topics that I would be paying close attention to this morning. Let me review how Wal-Mart performed on those key discussion points.

Competitive threats

I was curious to see where "Wal-Mart's same-store sales (would) land and whether main competitor Target's (NYSE:TGT) early transformation efforts might have caused any negative impact on the company this quarter (and possibly going forward)." Wal-Mart's 1.4% same-store sales increase, at the higher end of management's guidance, seems to suggest that the early months of the year, most likely March and early 2Q, have indeed been stronger than expected across the industry. Comp traffic "increased 3.0% on a two-year stacked basis" in 1Q according to Wal-Mart, pointing to pricing that I estimate was largely flat.

The company's comp sales guidance for fiscal 2Q18 was 2.0% at the mid-point of the range, which I find encouraging. It looks like a pick up in shopping activity is most likely to offset any competitive headwinds that might exist, at least in the short term.

E-commerce

My second topic of discussion revolved around digital sales. As I had mentioned, "the company has moved fast, particularly in the back end of 2016, to position itself for fast growth in this area and catch up with fast-changing shopping behavior."

E-commerce grew an impressive 63% YOY this quarter in the U.S., a significant improvement from 29% last quarter and 21% in fiscal 4Q17. The solid performance was likely aided by the waiving of membership fees on two-day delivery and a couple of acquisitions that drove inorganic growth. Yet, the strong results in digital can still be celebrated. It is a matter of time, I believe, until this small piece of Wal-Mart's business becomes a more meaningful generator of revenues. And even before then, e-commerce will likely become a more noticeable driver of YOY revenue growth.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, Wal-Mart's results were very solid, even if not impressive. It seems clear that the company and its direct peers have been enjoying a wave of increased shopping activity over the past couple of months that is reflecting in robust early-year results and an optimistic read on the upcoming quarter.

Even if by chance, the timing of Wal-Mart's 1Q release also was very good, in my opinion. It followed a day of softness in the broad equities market that likely gave risk-avoiding investors an excuse to look for safer investment alternatives. With stable organic growth and a fast-growing e-commerce platform, Wal-Mart seems to be one of those conservative plays despite valuation multiples that continue to expand.

