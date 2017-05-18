Microsoft: How To Increase Your Yield

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a company that meets my most important criteria for quality dividend growth:

10+ year history of dividend increases

Strong free cash flow

Conservative balance sheet

Projected future sales and earnings growth

Strong returns on equity and invested capital

However, due to its strong recent performance, it is difficult to argue that Microsoft shares are significantly undervalued using most traditional metrics. In fact, looking at its historical forward price to earnings ratio suggests that Microsoft may be currently overvalued:

Furthermore, the share price appreciation has pushed the dividend yield to 2.3%, which is a little skinny for many income investors.

One strategy that experienced investors can utilize in this situation is selling call options against their existing shares in Microsoft. This will reduce (but not necessarily eliminate) further capital appreciation potential, while significantly increasing the yield being generated.

A Quick Overview of the Covered Call Strategy

The covered call strategy involves selling call options while owning shares in that same security. The investor receives income in the form of option premium, plus dividends paid by the company. If the stock does not surpass the strike price when the option expires, nothing happens. However, if the stock prices rise above the strike price, the option writer will be forced to sell the shares to the option buyer at the strike price (or purchase options to offset the position).

Why would anyone choose to write covered call options? They represent a trade-off: you give up a portion of capital appreciation potential in exchange for current income. I tend to recommend selling out of the money call options (where the strike price is above the current stock price), which leads to lower levels of income, but means that you maintain some potential for continued capital appreciation.

Using 3 Month Options

Looking out three months (into August), the option chain for Microsoft currently looks as follows:

Selling $70 call options would generate a very attractive level of income ($1.48 equals a 2% yield in three months, or over 8% on an annualized basis), but this limits you to only 4% further capital appreciation potential. Instead, the $72.50 calls appear to offer a slightly more attractive balance: a nifty 1% yield over three months ($0.75 per share) and you could enjoy as much as 7.5% upside in the share price before having your shares called away.

Combining the income that would be generated by writing the call options with Microsoft's quarterly dividend leads to an annualized yield of greater than 6%.

Using 7 Month Options

If you would rather look out a little further, a similar strategy can be created using call options that expire in December:

Based on the above prices, the $72.50 calls (which last traded at $1.94 each) would generate close to 3% in additional income over the seven-month period. Combine that option income with the current dividend yield and a Microsoft investor could achieve an annualized level of income around 7%.

Risks to Consider

There are two obvious risks to the covered call strategy. The first is that you still have full downside exposure to Microsoft, although if the share price declines, the options you sold would expire worthless.

In addition, as discussed above, if Microsoft shares continue to rally through the summer (or the remainder of the year if you sell calls that expire in December), your upside potential is capped. You could instead sell call options at a higher strike price, but this would reduce the income received significantly. For options expiring in August, raising the strike price from $72.50 to $75 would reduce your option income by more than 50%.

The tax treatment of covered call options also can get complicated in a hurry. I recommend investors considering this strategy read this article about the tax implications of covered calls and other option strategies. If you have a significant unrealized gain on your Microsoft shares, you should think about the potential capital gain taxes that you will owe if the options are exercised.

Conclusion

Some dividend growth investors will insist that companies such as Microsoft should be held for decades. I have no argument with a long-term, keep it simple strategy. However, if you are a Microsoft shareholder getting concerned about the company's valuation after a long period of consistent gains and are looking to generate more yield from your investments, selling covered calls is a fairly low risk strategy you should consider implementing.

Disclaimer: Buying and selling options can be tricky. If you have little or no experience with options, I recommend using the CBOE Virtual Trading platform to experiment before risking your hard earned money.