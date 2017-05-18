Wyndham Worldwide: Potential Value Creation From Rumored Spin-Off?

After the recent rally on the news, the potential deal is priced in to my eye. Investors should sit on their hands at this point.

A Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) spin-off almost seems like a certainty at this point. The hire of Mike Brown, fresh with experience from his COO role during the Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)/Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) separation, coupled with commentary from current Wyndham CEO Steve Holmes across recent conference calls, have primed the market with expectation. This move would make the company one of the last publicly-traded hotel companies to separate ancillary business lines, but there is nothing wrong with playing copycat. In many ways, the spin-off seems perfect: differing markets, little cost overlap, potential for increasing margin. The one facet tying the businesses together - the Wyndham Rewards loyalty program - is a solvable one. However, after the recent 25% rally, however, is there any room left to get involved with this potential corporate action?

A Tale Of Three Businesses

While investors can debate whether Wyndham Worldwide is operating its business in an efficient manner relative to peers (and I will here), the unbridled scale that the company holds cannot be debated. Each business line (three segments in total) holds the number one market position in its markets when it comes to size, and each individually would likely have no problems operating independently. From a spin-off perspective, the Wyndham Hotel Group, is the most likely to stand on its own. I've seen others surmise that Wyndham Destination Network (vacation accommodation provider) would be rolled into the Hotel Group operations, but I'm not necessarily sure that would be the right play. While this would create two entities of roughly similar EBITDA earnings on a trailing basis, that should not be the consideration here. I would think keeping that business tied into Wyndham Vacation Ownership (the timeshare business) would make the most sense, and there are more than a few reasons for that:

Wyndham Destination includes RCI and The Registry Collection, two of the largest timeshare exchange programs, within its operations. Separation doesn't make much sense. Wyndham Destination is basically vacation exchange, providing leisure travel through non-hotel accommodations via fee for service transactions. Tying that business into the timeshare business (also targeting leisure travel) via owned timeshare resorts is a logical move. Growth rates. The Hotel Group has the highest annual EBITDA growth rate potential per the company's own filings, high single digits. The other two businesses are lower growth (mid-single at best). Margins. EBITDA margins are higher within the hotel group, roughly 28-30% EBITDA margin over the past several years. The other two businesses see 20-25% EBITDA margin, with Vacation Ownership being the stronger performer.

As I'll touch on later, the perceived value accretion for shareholders, at least from current share prices, seems very thin to me as it is. In my opinion, it is incredibly important that the spin-off be structured in a way that maximizes the trading multiples of each independent business for it to be a success, and I suspect management will look long and hard at setting the structure.

Another Hurdle To Be Overcome

For anyone that has followed the hotel industry in general, or really any business that targets consumers and their notoriously fickle consumption practices, the rise in membership and loyalty programs has been readily apparent. I don't think anyone can understate their importance in customer acquisition and retention, as well as their impact on improving overall customer satisfaction. Despite any spin that Wyndham Resorts might try to put on it, by and large they have had a poor reputation. Starwood Preferred Guest (now part of Marriott (NYSE:MAR)), Hilton Honors, Hyatt (NYSE:H) Gold Passport - these are top tier programs. Wyndham Rewards is not, and it was actually good to see Stephen Holmes admit as much on the Q1 2017 conference call:

"…we really didn't have a loyalty program. We had a rewards program that was more rewarding people for staying at the hotels, and then whether or not they were loyal to the hotel didn't matter because they would get gift cards or anything else that they wanted from the list of things that we offered."

Admitting that a program does not generate real loyalty is the first step in building a better program, brand challenges that the company might face aside. Part of that initiative is linking the Wyndham Rewards program across the business lines; not just hotels, but through Wyndham Destination and Wyndham Vacation Ownership. A customer that one stop shops for all their travel needs, whether it be a hotel room for a business trip, a timeshare for vacation time with their family, etc. can really drive a lot of value. Management has been paying attention, and they've seen that a lot of the sell-through on timeshares and vacation travel through their loyalty channels. Better late to the party than ever.

Additionally, splitting the company in half will makes administration and logistics much more difficult. If you're going to have a cross channel loyalty program, you're going to have an easier time with it internally. It isn't a big challenge - Marriott, Hilton, and Starwood have all managed - but it will need a contract structure put in place.

Hotel Business As A Standalone Entity

Wyndham Hotel Group has a massive footprint as a hotel franchisor, with over 8,000 hotels and nearly 700,000 rooms available worldwide. The company's focus (and strength) lies in the economy brands: Microtel, Days Inn, Super 8, etc. Franchisees appear to be given a lot of leeway, and operations here are, bluntly, not what I would call lean, or well run. Competitor Hyatt manages occupancy rates in the high 70% range, and if you want to somehow blame the smaller footprint and luxury focus as the reason for underperformance, massive competitor Hilton Worldwide manages mid 70% occupancy rates on average daily rates ("ADRs") in a range that is at least within spitting distance to that of Wyndham system-wide. With Wyndham posting 60-65% consolidated occupancy rates over the past seven years (admittedly improving), the question as an investor becomes one of just how well franchisees are being managed. Geographic location doesn't seem to be the issue - 61% of room count is located domestically, which is not far off peers. Economy versus luxury doesn't seem to be the issue either. So I can't help but wonder if management is doing all it can to improve brand image.

This is important in context of the potential spin-off. Hyatt, as the pure play on quality in this space, trades at 13x EBITDA. Marriott, now bloated as well after digesting Starwood, trades at similar levels on next year's EBITDA (trailing multiple thrown off due to acquisition). Yet here is Wyndham, trading at similar valuation multiples (11.5x on a trailing basis). Timeshare businesses (Vistana pre-acquisition by Interval Leisure Group (IILG) for 12x EBITDA, Hilton Grand Vacations at 12x as well) seem to trade at similar multiples to hoteliers, so I'm having a hard time seeing the value unlock. Even though the businesses are very separate, there are some costs that are unavoidable (costs of having two publicly-traded entities instead of one, corporate redundancy in back office staff, etc.). I think at current prices, Wyndham Resorts has nearly priced in a spin-off totally, and value accretion from here is going to be driven by business level improvements, not spin-off value creation. Given management expectations on segment growth is in-line with the rest of peers, I just don't see the value play here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.