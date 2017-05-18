The Long Case For Gray Television

3 ways to win: use FCF generation to engage in accretive M&A, GTN is swept up in M&A as potential acquisition target or remains independent and uses cash to delever.

Despite its near double from its bottom in November, GTN has significant upside over the next 12-18 months.

Target Price and Rationale

Target Price: $19.60

Rationale: A weighted average of my bull, base and bear cases. I value the company as a standalone going concern using an earnings power value method, then add the M&A value to get to my base and bull scenarios.

Relevant Comps

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), Nexstar (NASDAQ:NXST), Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO), Gannett (NYSE:GCI), Meredith Corp. (NYSE:MDP).

Catalyst

M&A will recommence in the industry now that the one-time asset sale is over. M&A is immediately accretive and has driven strong equity returns in the sector before.

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) is a television broadcast company headquartered in Atlanta that owns and operates stations in markets throughout the United States.

The broadcast sector has significantly run up since the US presidential election, likely due to market sentiment that the new presidential regime would relax restrictions around TV station ownership caps, allowing for new growth opportunities. However, it is also true that the whole broadcast group had traded off essentially for a year going into the election in sympathy with the larger media sector, despite very different economics than the mega-cap media companies and cable channel operators, the leaders of the sell-off.

Despite its near double from its bottom in November (to basically its 2-year average price), Gray Television has significant upside over the next 12-18 months, presents three separate ways to win, and unlike some of its pure play broadcaster peers, presents significantly less downside.

GTN has a $2.5B EV and a market cap of $1,050MM. The stock is currently at $14.45 and I have a 12 to 18-month price target of $19.60 (representing 36% upside), which I arrive at by averaging the price targets of each of the three scenarios I outline below, essentially bull, base, bear cases.

There are three ways to win on GTN: GTN uses its FCF generation and recent newfound cash to engage in accretive M&A just as it did in 2012-2013, GTN itself gets swept up in the M&A as a potential acquisition target, or, as the high-quality player amongst peers, GTN fails to capitalize on M&A and you are left with a company with a mid-teens FCF yield on equity that uses its cash to significantly de-lever.

GTN re-engages in M&A opportunities: The broadcast industry performed extremely well in the 2012- 2013 period as a wave of consolidation occurred. This wave was brought about due to the introduction of the retransmission consent fees (“retrans”). As these fees were negotiated on a company-by-company basis, the large number of mom and pop broadcasters found that they did not have leverage with the Comcasts of the world.

Thus, larger broadcasters (GTN, NXST, SBGI, Media General (NYSE:MEG), etc.) were able to buy up small broadcasters at 7x EBITDA, and once the company was purchased, their master agreements with big cable/satellite providers (“MVPDs”) governs all retransmission contracts, resulting in stepped up retrans revenue and a pro forma buyer's multiple of ~5x EBITDA (the big broadcasters trade at ~8-9x normalized EBITDA); thus, the M&A was immediately accretive, at the cost of the MVPDs.

The M&A in the industry has stopped in the last year for a couple of reasons. The FCC instituted a one-time spectrum incentive auction where it allowed broadcasters to sell back their spectrum licenses. As this asset sale went on, M&A ceased due to uncertainty around asset values. Second, SBGI and TRCO hit the FCC household cap (39% of all TV households in the USA) and are no longer able to acquire meaningful amounts of TV stations by regulation, and NXST purchased MEG, also bringing it to the cap.

Addressing the former, the spectrum auction has now concluded and has injected $10B of fresh capital into the broadcast sector. While much of the money ultimately went to strategic investors who have subsequently left the space, a significant portion of that money has remained with the big broadcasters. GTN was able to secure $90MM worth of cash from selling non-essential spectrum property, without impacting its ongoing business operations or income. With the uncertainty of the asset sale behind it, the industry should re-engage in consolidation.

And regarding the second point, competitors getting their hands tied by regulation would be very good news for GTN’s acquisition strategy. There are still several hundred "Big 4" stations owned by smaller private companies and GTN is at only 10% TV household penetration, well below the 39% FCC cap. GTN would be free to try to pick their choice of the most tempting stations and try to engage in M&A without the competition that existed 5 years ago.

However, there is now rampant speculation that the FCC will release the TV household penetration cap, or at least re-introduce the UHF discount, which would allow the big players to get back into the M&A game.

GTN as a seller: In the most recent earnings call, Hilton Howell, CEO of GTN, was explicitly asked about how we should think of GTN as a seller. Howell, stopped short of saying explicitly that they wouldn’t sell, but that GTN would need to fetch an awfully high price.

There’s precedent for smaller pure plays being bought up by larger ones. A few years ago LIN was purchased by MEG, and in the last year MEG, itself, was purchased by NXST. MEG was a bit larger than GTN, with a 23% TV household penetration.

MEG ultimately received about 8x FCF from their sale to NXST. Applying that same multiple to GTN would result in a purchase price of $16.30, or a 13% premium to today’s price. I think GTN could command a higher multiple for a few reasons: 1) GTN has controlling shareholders in the Robinson family that are billionaires and not in need of cash, 2) GTN has significantly better margins and a stronger business model than MEG, and 3) MEG had already put itself into the market by negotiating with MDP. GTN is not looking to sell and anyone who would want to purchase them would have to knock their socks off with the offer.

GTN as a standalone going concern: The death of the TV broadcasters has been greatly overstated. I think because they are small cap and considered "old media" a misperception about their near-term economics has become the norm.

While the media landscape may look significantly different a decade from now, most of these broadcasters are trading at mid-teens FCF yields with resilient revenues (they rely far more on local advertising than national, which is significantly more fragmented and less impacted by internet advertising). Profiles like those don't need a runway of a decade to be profitable investments. And GTN has several tailwinds, which make it more attractive than its broadcast peers even if it is not able to capitalize on the M&A market.

GTN is the highest quality performer amongst the broadcast peer group (SBGI, NXST, MEG, MDP, Tegna (NYSE:TGNA), TRCO), with operating margins eclipsing 30% in election years. They have achieved this through differentiating their business strategy. GTN has historically targeted broadcast stations outside of the top 50 DMAs (specifically they target university towns and state capitals).

In addition, they only operate stations that are ranked either #1 or #2 in their areas. The former has helped them with bargaining power with content providers as smaller markets have less competition for broadcast licenses. And the latter has helped them maintain strong advertising revenue as local advertising makes up the bulk of their revenue.

GTN has also taken steps to strengthen its balance sheet. They have extended their revolver, term loan and outstanding notes on generous interest and covenant terms, extending them out to 2022, 2024 and 2026 respectively. Giving them ample time to use increased leverage to roll up attractive markets now, and de-lever prior to any significant credit event.

GTN has 60% of their subscriber base coming up for renegotiations of their retrans agreements at the end of 2016. Based on past negotiation cycles and management guidance, GTN expects to be able to step up retrans at 26%, and 51% of the increased retrans revenue falls down to operating income. The retrans negotiation alone should account for 4% organic revenue growth for GTN in 2017 from 2016, this again in a company with a mid-teens FCF yield.

Downside Protection: GTN is best poised to the downside amongst the pure play broadcaster peer group. If the FCC does change the rules on station ownership, and the M&A market becomes competitive, then GTN is perfectly positioned to be patient and pick their spots. Either they find markets in smaller areas where their bigger competitors aren’t as focused, or, as they did when NXST bought MEG, they can come in and pick up the inevitable divestitures that occur in these mergers because of geographic overlap. Due to their smaller size, even smaller deals can be very accretive for their earnings power.

As a going concern, GTN is currently trading in-line with its peer groups, despite having significantly better margins, in the event that the anticipated M&A does not materialize, GTN would likely re-establish its historical premium valuation over peers.

Valuation: In my bear case, I assume that GTN does not take advantage of the M&A, and I use an earnings power value method to determine its intrinsic value. I take a blended ‘15/’16 earnings basis (I average two years to make sure to take into account the effect of politics). I then take into account that 60% of GTN’s subs will be up for renegotiation of retrans at the end of 2016.

I apply a 26% growth rate to the retrans from that subscriber base (their past average and guidance in latest earnings call), then assume an operating margin contribution of 51% (with 49% of the retrans being paid back to the content producers in the form of reverse retrans). Capitalizing this at GTN’s WACC, I come to an EV of $2.6B; taking into account cash and debt, that results in a share price of $15.47, or 7% upside from today.

The earnings power of a no-growth GTN suggests that the current price is justified and you can get the M&A optionality for free. In the base case, I assume that GTN’s equity is acquired for 10x FCF (2x turn premium to MEG transaction), resulting in a share price of $19.34, or 34% upside. And in my bull case, I assume that GTN can use cash on hand, internally generated FCF and additional debt capacity to procure ~$400MM of available financing over the next 3 years.

Assuming a 6x buyer's multiple and that the stations they buy receive $.80 per sub and can be stepped up to $1.40 per sub, discounted back at an appropriate discount rate, I believe GTN can add an additional $8.52 of value per share through M&A to their going concern value, resulting in a share price of $24.00, or 66% upside. Equally weighting each scenario results in a target price of $19.60, for upside of 36%.

(Editors' Note: This is a republication of an entry in the Sohn Investment Idea Contest. All figures are current as of the entry's submission - the contest deadline was April 26, 2017).

