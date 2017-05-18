The Concentrated Portfolio, April Update

Introduction

The Concentrated Portfolio consists of just 5 stocks. Market beating Alpha is sought via high conviction selections. Risk is addressed via investment in companies with strong moats and future-proof business models.

The 5 positions of the Concentrated Portfolio are Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Celgene (CELG), Paypal (PYPL) and Unilever (UN).

The YTD development of portfolio weightings is as follows. No stock purchases or sales have occurred since the start of the year.

Portfolio Performance

The Concentrated portfolio has performed very well this year. It is up 17.75% YTD.

By contrast, the S&P500 is up 5.3%. The NASDAQ however is up 15% and is a fairer reflection since the Concentrated Portfolio is very "NASDAQ-ey" with its heavy weighing towards tech and biotech.

Individual Company Performance

Ticker Jan Feb Mar Apr YTD MSFT 3.79% -1.49% 2.94% 3.95% 9.40% CELG -2.19% 6.34% 0.74% -0.31% 4.46% UN 0.10% 16.43% 4.97% 5.15% 28.64% PYPL -1.17% 5.58% 2.43% 10.93% 18.56% AMZN 9.26% 2.62% 4.91% 4.34% 22.73%

I have to say that MSFT and PYPL have performed as I expected. PYPL just seemed very undervalued when I purchased it and I was not surprised to see it break out in the way it has. It was due.

Celgene has not met my expectations. I expected more but need to be patient and see how the extensive Phase 3 pipeline breaks out in the next 1-2 years. Nonetheless I find biotech investing to be quite binary and hit driven. The moats of these companies are temporary in nature. It's perhaps above my risk tolerance. I much prefer the subscription business model of the software and cloud industries. The moats are far more durable IMO.

I had no idea Unilever was going to perform the way it did. I bought it as an anchor for the portfolio. I didn't see much downside when I purchased it in Nov/Dec. It was trading at very low levels despite the Trump trade with a nice yield, proven business model and enduring moat. Having reviewed Unilever, I am inclined to keep it. I think more upside is likely on the sale of the spreads business which will release big cost and capex savings. I am also big fan of its EM footprint. Unilever was the globalized decades before other companies.

As for AMZN. It is overvalued but not as overvalued as many on SA think. I am willing to retain it because I believe Bezos will deliver on existing growth vectors and build new substantial growth vectors that are not even on the radar of the market. The operating cashflow performance of AMZN is quite astounding. The Capex is also astounding and is a big clue to substantial OCF growth for the future IMO. Amazon is getting bang for its buck. Operating cashflow has surged at 35% per annum off its investments into its operations. The business model is clearly working in financial terms but will need to wait 2 years to get an appropriate cashflow to justify today's value. Any time I doubt Amazon, you hear about a horrific earnings release from a traditional retailer and it re-affirms my belief in the Amazon mission….. but belief and faith are required.

2014 2015 2016 Cashflow from Operations 6,842 11,920 16,443 Amounts Invested* 6313 7172 10744

* Includes capex and principal repayments on finance & Capital lease

I am hoping Cashflow from Operations to hit 22B-24B in 2017 on the back of the 2016 $11B investment program.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, MSFT, UN, PYPL, CELG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.