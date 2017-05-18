Cal-Maine Foods: Egg Prices Will Take Longer To Normalize

Although Cal-Maine will continue to benefit from growing long-term egg consumption, profits are likely to remain depressed for the next few quarters.

Cal-Maine will continue to be affected by languishing egg prices, which are unlikely to recover until the industry collectively reduces egg production.

Commercial farms are over-producing due to lower fuel and feed costs, and demand has not been able to keep pace.

Since the epidemic of Avian Influenza in 2015, egg prices soared to new highs and subsequently dipped to decade-lows.

The egg market has been experiencing some extreme distortions in the past 2 years. Beginning with the epidemic of Avian Influenza in 2015, egg prices soared as hundreds and millions of birds were culled in an effort to root out the infectious disease. Subsequently, egg prices dramatically reversed direction as farms resumed production with low fuel and feed prices, and favorable weather conditions. With elevated inventories and low export demand, real egg prices plummeted to the lowest in decades as the industry continued to produce beyond current needs.

Being the largest egg producer in America, Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) has been struggling amidst low prices as the industry goes through an adjustment period after earning record profits during the bird flu. Whilst long-run fundamentals will continue to benefit Cal-Maine, the short-run situation paints a more dire picture. Numerous data points continue to point to low egg prices as farms are reluctant to decrease production. The industry effectively faces a collective-action problem, as individual producers are not willing to unilaterally reduce production without a quid-pro-quo from other farms. Unlike other industries where a few big players control the entire market or where "cartel-like" structures exist, the egg industry has no such mechanism in place to act collectively. As a result, inventories remain elevated, with egg production continuing to increase.

For the market to resume a more favorable price level, demand needs to increase enough to match the oversupply, or a concerted effort has to be made at the industry level to reduce production. So far, neither of these scenarios are happening. Alternatively, a negative supply shock may force the market back into equilibrium, but the odds of this occurring are slim.

Inventories And Production Are Likely To Remain Elevated

Analyzing egg data on the aggregate is fairly complicated, since the classifications and data points that the USDA provides are fairly messy. As such, most data I present here have been cleaned and reorganized.

Generally, egg prices are a function of inventory and production levels relative to demand. The data below indicates that inventories are fairly bloated relative to the same period in 2015 and 2016, despite the fact that normalized demand has only increased marginally.

This has been a result of low export demand and oversupply. After the bird flu outbreak in 2015, countries were slow to resume US egg exports. Just recently, South Korea resumed a ban on US eggs in response to an isolated case of bird flu in Tennessee (the ban had just been lifted in January).

Although egg exports account for less than 7% of total US shell egg production, the effect on inventories can be significant, especially over a 2-year period. Moreover, given that demand for egg products is inelastic, prices are very sensitive to small amounts of excess supply. This accounts partially for the low prices and elevated inventories observed in the egg market.

The other half of the equation comes from production, which has been soaring in the past year.

As seen above, the dip in mid-2015 shows the dramatic impact of bird flu on the egg-laying flock, thus explaining the under-supply of shell eggs. The subsequent rebound has over-extended such that the growth in supply is above the long-term trend as extrapolated from production trends in the past decade. Given the increase in average layers, I suspect egg prices will remain depressed for longer before egg producers reduce their flock.

A Collective Action Problem

In commodity-markets like the one Cal-Maine operates in, there is a collective-action problem in the sense that producers cannot act in their common interest to reduce supply so that everyone can become more profitable. This is why OPEC exists to pursue the common interest of their members (although it hasn't been effective of late).

The only scenarios in which the egg price distortion can be corrected is if producers can take collective action to reduce supply, weaker producers leave the market, or another supply/demand shock comes into play and causes prices to rise.

Although there are smaller farms that are hurt by the current downturn, commercial egg farms are generally financially healthy, with manageable levels of debt and are able to break-even at current prices. This means any chances of a normalization through weaker producers being eliminated is small. This leaves the supply/demand shock and collective action scenario.

With regard to a change in supply or demand dynamics, the best hope now is that production can be absorbed by increasing exports. So far, US egg exports to South Korea and China have been slow to resume, with the former recently placing a ban on US egg exports. This can be a potential source of additional demand in the next few quarters as the government negotiates an agreement to lift the ban. However, even if the pace of exports pick up, production growth has to stop in order to prevent egg prices from slipping lower.

Another possibility would be that higher soybean, corn and fuel prices causes producers to reduce their flock. Ironically, higher feed and fuel prices in the short-run would actually benefit the egg industry by instilling some supply discipline into producers.

The current situation is unprecedented in recent decades in terms of the magnitude of price distortion. However, there is hope that industry leaders such as Cal-Maine and Rose Acre Farms may lead the way by reducing their flocks, which may lead other smaller producers to follow suit. If this scenario plays out, we should see a reduction in hatching eggs. However, the production of hatching eggs remains elevated thus far.

Conclusion

Investors waiting for Cal-Maine to resume dividends shouldn't hold their breath - the company may not recoup their accumulated loss of $50.2M until after 2017Q4. However, the silver-lining is that domestic egg consumption has remained strong, which indicates that long-term demand growth is still intact. That said, short-term trends suggests Cal-Maine's share price will be stagnant for most of this year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CALM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.