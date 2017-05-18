Investors Should Avoid Plains All American

Dividend outflows represent a massive liability to this company and the financials are just too unstable to warrant a buy on this name right now.

Plains All American (NYSE:PAA) broke to the downside just a few weeks back after being in a narrow trading range. There's a lot of risk on the table with this stock and the earnings report highlighted that. With the stock being down nearly 15% YTD, it's time to re-evaluate whether or not this company is in a stable financial positions, as well as if there is an opportunity here for investors to buy the dip, with a long-term time horizon. After looking at several core factors, the financials don't support investors having the confidence to buy this name and, as a result, investors should look to other, higher quality midstream names for opportunities.

Source: Stone Peak Partners

Earnings Key Takeaways

The earnings report proved to highlight several weaknesses within the company.

DCF guidance for the FY 2017 to improve by 9% to $1.54 billion

Progress made in expanding the Permian basin footprint, with two completed acquisitions, and several more to close this year

Equity offering is complete in the amount of $1.5 billion

Diamond Pipeline and STACK JV on track to support 2018 financials, with significant producer commitments

Financials still show a large amount of weakness, with the company covering capex with asset sales

The guidance given for improved adjusted EBITDA for this full year is rooted in higher transportation earnings, but the company is expecting a significant fall in the supply and logistics segment. Volumes are slated to improve, with the company forecasting a 16% YOY increase, which will obviously be a positive fundamental trend. The problem is that this guidance may or may not hold. When we think about the adjusted EBITDA that came in for Q1 2017, at $512 million, this was $30 million below the guidance the company had previously provided. The company credits to this miss because of NGL marketing impacts due to weakness from weather and margins, among other items. The company actually expects continued weakness from the Supply & Logistics.

To focus in on one positive development this quarter was the STACK JV. This is a 50/50 partnership with Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) and the project here is to expand capacity on its current pipeline from 100 mb/d to 250 mb/d. Additionally, there will be the option to extend to 350 mb/d. Management made a note on the earnings press release that this JV will influence 2018 financials, as will the Diamond pipeline. The diamond pipeline is a massive growth project, although the STACK JV is quite minor, relatively speaking. Until this company really starts to see a pick up in distributable cash flow, it's not going to have a high level of expansionary capital expenditure, relative to historical outflows, because it'd create unnecessary financial stress that the company doesn't need right now.

Source: Investor Presentation

Liquidity and cash flow naturally have to be discussed. With growth capital expenditure this year of $900 million, approximately, and DCF guidance of $1.5 billion, the company will be positive. The company, in its recent earnings desk, stated that long-term debt/LTM adjusted EBITDA was 4.8x. This is an increase of 0.1x from the quarter prior. Yet, we have to quickly look at a footnote the company provided. It reads "On a forward basis using PAA's full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance as of 05/08/17, 2017 long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio at 3/31/17 would be 4.4x. So, should their DCF come in as planned, with that 9% growth figure, then leverage comes down slightly.

The company noted its target is 4.0x or lower by the end of the year, but I don't reasonably see where they're going to get the cash flow to reduce debt because a problem arises when you factor in dividend outflows. The company spends $371 million per quarter on dividends, which brings the annual total (based on Q1 2017 data) to $1.48 billion. As we can clearly see, growth capex of $900 million plus the $1.48 billion in dividends totals $2.38 billion, which well exceeds distributable cash flow of $1.5 billion projected for the full year. Well, where can this company make up ground? The company only has $38 million in cash on its balance sheet, so that's not going to be of much help.

Source: Bloomberg

Rather, it's in the press release that the company states,

Looking forward, we anticipate that the proceeds from pending asset sales will largely fund the remaining balance of our 2017 expansion capital program, such that long-term debt will remain relatively the same.

So, if expansion capex is taken care of by asset sales, then the company is very close to covering dividend outflows. It's not ideal to see the company have such stressed financials, but it is what it is in the current environment. Until this company reduces leverage materially, I'd opt for higher quality peers.

Don't Be Fooled By A High Yield

Based on this guidance we can reasonably project the safety of the dividend. This company would be in a substantially better position if it cut its dividend, however, considering that this company didn't cut a few quarters or even a few years now when the downturn was really accelerating, there's minimal reason to believe they'd cut now (more so than the small cut that happened in Q3 2016). With that being said, if distributable cash flow doesn't reach internal guidance and the growth projects being funded this year don't help accelerate the growth of distributable cash flow in 2018, the company is looking at continued financial stress.

Source: Bloomberg

The dividend growth rates on this name are already starting to heavily slump because this company's appetite to return shareholders value and balance its financials haven't agreed. The yield is incredibly high at 8.62%, but you can't be fooled by this. It's only backed by a thread of confidence and the only reason they're going to meet this year's obligations is because of asset sales - and many other midstreams are well past this point of the cycle. Again, I'd rather opt for a high quality peer, like Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) who has coverage above 1x post-merger with Sunoco Logistics Partners (NYSE:SXL), and that stock has a 9.43% yield.

Conclusion

The yield on PAA is high, above 8%, but it's one of the very few reasons to own this stock. Yes, the stock has dipped 15% this year and the recent earnings report highlighted present weakness, but I don't think this is a buy on the dip. I think this is an opportunity for investors to take their cash elsewhere and shop for a higher quality midstream name. The inflows and outflows on this name are complex and, at the end of the day, they're barely making ends meet. That doesn't fair well for dividend growth investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.