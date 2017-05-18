Frontier: Headed For Bankruptcy Or Not?

It's highly likely that Frontier comes out of its financial mess without having to declare bankruptcy.

There's no denying that Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FTR) has its share of problems. The telecom firm is dealing with continued subscriber losses, sitting on a lofty pile of debt and has lost about 60% of its market capitalization over the past 6 months alone. Understandably, market participants have grown pessimistic about its future prospects. But fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Crispus Nyaga went on to claim in his recent article that Frontier would declare bankruptcy by 2020. While I appreciate his research work, I disagree with his conclusion. In this article, I will explain why the doomsday scenario relating to Frontier Communications is unlikely to play out.

Listening to Analysts

I'd like to start by saying that there are two sides to Mr. Nyaga's thesis. Let's discuss the first part where he argues that Frontier's revenue would continue to decline at a terminal pace, and ultimately reach a point beyond which the telecom firm would be rendered incapable of meeting its debt obligations. Rather than giving out my own projections to disprove another contributor's claim, I think a better course of action would be to see what market participants in general are forecasting. Let me explain.

There are 15 institutional analysts covering Frontier communications as of today. All of them have varying views about where the company is headed and most of them have different price targets for the firm. But there's one thing common amongst all 15 of them. Their general consensus suggests that Frontier's revenues and EBITDA, both, would remain more or less stable over the next 4 years and fluctuate to a maximum of +/- 3% from FY16 levels.

I've attached a consensus chart below for readers' reference. Interestingly, none of the 15 institutional analysts covering the stock have a sell rating on the company. 11 out of them have a hold rating, while 2 of them have a Buy or an Outperform rating on Frontier Communications. If Frontier's future prospects were so gloomy indeed, the analyst consensus would have reflected that outlook in the form of really poor earnings projections.

(Source: 4-traders, Compiled by Author)

I believe evaluating analyst consensus is a great way to have a better understanding of where a particular company is headed. These institutional analysts are paid to analyze telecom companies, day in, day out, and are fully aware of the challenges that Frontier Communications faces going forward. Also, this way, we aren't exposed to anomalies of a few analysts and rather take into account how the entire analyst community is feeling about a particular scrip.

Since Mr. Nyaga hasn't disproved any of the analysts claims, the logical course of action would be to believe the analyst consensus and say that Frontier's top-line would remain more or less stable over the coming years. Sure, the company has lost lots of voice subscribers over the past few months but it can still salvage the situation by offering bundles of voice, broadband internet and TV at really competitive prices.

Unlike the slowing down wireline voice telephony segment, the market for broadband internet hasn't saturated yet and is expected to grow by 8.26% in terms of revenue, and 16.7% in terms of subscriber addition, over the next 10 years. This suggests that Frontier can ride this industry-wide tailwind and manage to at least sustain its top-line.

Debt Repayments

Next, Mr. Nyaga postulates that Frontier won't be able to furnish its upcoming debt maturities. The company has approximately $6.53 billion in debt maturities scheduled between FY18 and FY21, and admittedly, Frontier's financial situation does look scary at the first glance. But I'd like to add that Frontier isn't out of options as of now, at least not yet. Fact of the matter is that Frontier Communications can get access to fresh capital in a number of ways that would allow it to meet its upcoming debt maturities, and still land on its feet.

To begin with, Frontier recently slashed its dividend payouts on common stock by as much as 62%. Management explained that the move would free up around $1.9 billion in cash by FY21 which would be used to retire debt and reduce interest expense. But the company doesn't have to stop there. If the company completely suspended its cash dividends by FY19, then according to my model, its cumulative cash savings would increase by another $900 million and reach $2.84 billion by FY21. This additional cash would play a material role in furnishing upcoming debt maturities.

I attached the table below for your reference. The dividend payouts beyond FY17 have been adjusted to take into account the upcoming conversion of preferred shares into common stock, which is scheduled for June 29, 2018.

Year Dividend Per Share Savings from Reduced Dividend FY17 0.16 $304 million FY18 0.16 $419 million FY19 0 $706 million FY20 0 $706 million FY21 0 $706 million Total Savings $2841 million

(Business Quant's Research)

Second, Frontier can raise additional secure debt to partially retire upcoming unsecured debt maturities. While this may not reduce its total outstanding debt obligations, the secured nature of the debt would tend to come with lower interest rates that would reduce Frontier's annual interest expense. It would also break down its debt maturities to a more manageable schedule. I projected in one of my articles published in April, that Frontier can safely raise another $3-3.5 billion in new debt without breaching its debt covenants. (Read: Frontier: Debt Myths Debunked) But don't take my word for it. Moody's came out with a report earlier this month, also suggesting that Frontier still has room to raise another $3 billion in secure debt.

"Frontier announced that it will pursue additional secured debt in the second quarter to improve its liquidity and reduce upcoming maturities. Based on the terms that govern its existing debt, Moody's estimates that Frontier has approximately $3 billion of incremental secured debt capacity." - Moody's.

w/ $0.16 per sh. Div. w/ Div. termination in FY19 Cash Savings till FY21 $1.9 billion $2.8 billion Undrawn Credit Revolver $850 million $850 million Secured Debt Raising Capacity $3 billion $3 billion Total Debt Paying Capacity $5.75 billion $6.65 billion Total Debt Maturities in FY18-FY21 $6.53 billion $6.53 billion Debt Shortfall or (Cash Surplus) $780 million ($110 million)

(Business Quant's Research)

As outlined in the table above, if Frontier completely suspends its cash dividends and raises $3 billion in secured debt, it would theoretically end up with a surplus cash of $110 million. For the sake of simplicity, I did not include the cash contribution from Frontier's free cash flows. This surplus can be used to replenish its cash balance, raise less secured debt in the first place or earmark the capital for future debt/interest payments.

More to the point, Frontier also has the option to tap financial markets for a secondary offering. Naturally, this would result in a dilution for shareholders at the time, but it would be a source of fresh capital for Frontier that's interest free. I suspect this is a very real possibility down the line, around FY19/20, when Frontier's debt maturities start piling up rapidly.

There's another possibility that we must consider. A dividend cut, coupled with a secondary offering, could actually encourage credit rating companies to upgrade their ratings for Frontier. This can lead to:

An increase in Frontier's debt raising capacity, or

Result in lower interest expenses

Encourage creditors to renegotiate their refinancing terms

So basically, there are a number of ways by which Frontier can meet its debt obligations over the coming few years. However, if someone still says that Frontier would go bankrupt by 2020/21, then it would include assumptions such as:

Analysts and creditors are all wrong and cannot see what lies ahead of Frontier,

Creditors who would be lending money to Frontier in the H2FY17 have no idea what they're doing,

Creditors would let Frontier continue paying dividends indefinitely and impose no restrictions whatsoever,

Creditors would let Frontier default on its payments rather than letting it restructure its debt,

Frontier won't be able to grow its wireline broadband business even with the rising demand of 4k/8k content,

Frontier's future free cash flows would have zero value,

There won't be any subsidy increases by the government to offset losses from cord-cutting,

Frontier's annual capital expenditure would remain unchanged even during times of adversity,

Frontier won't be able to improve its customer service ever, and mitigate its subscriber losses,

Creditors won't be willing to raise Frontier's debt ceiling,

Investors takeaway

I agree that Frontier would have to proactively deal with many of its financial and operational problems going forward. However, it's too early to award a death sentence to the telecom company at this point in time. There are a number of variables involved that can easily make or break Frontier's case going forward, although it's seemingly more probable that the company would come out of its financial mess without having to file bankruptcy. It all depends on how the management of Frontier Communications plays its cards from here on out. For now, though, I wouldn't advise readers to bet on the company declaring bankruptcy anytime in the near future.

