Lazard: Post-Earnings Analysis

Source: Finviz

Based on the stock price chart above, it is clear that Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) shares are in a upward trend. Shareholders and potential investors of LAZ may be interested in knowing what the future holds for their investment, and whether LAZ stock rates as a buy, hold or sell?

Given the stock's recent performance, it seemed like a good time to take a closer look at the earnings expectations, peer analysis & valuation and fundamentals. That might help answer whether LAZ stock is a good buy or sell in 2017.

Earnings Analysis - Solid earnings surprise

Source: Reuters

LAZ, a financial advisory and asset management company reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth straight quarter. It last posted its earnings for Q12017 on April 27th. The company reported EPS of $0.83 for the quarter, topping Street estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $624 million for the quarter compared to the Street estimate of $604 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted EPS of $0.50. Currently, analysts expect LAZ to generate revenue of $611 million and EPS of $0.74 in Q22017. LAZ has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $47.09 (CMP $43.53). The firm's market cap is $5.6 billion.

Consensus Estimates Analysis - Positive expectations

Source: Reuters

The company had revenue of $2.3 billion for the FY2016 (down 1% YoY). Currently, analysts expect company to generate revenue of $2.5 billion (up 9% YoY) in fiscal 2017 and $2.6 billion (up 4% YoY) in fiscal 2018. Revenue estimates increasing primarily due to strong performance across LAZ businesses.

"Lazard's record first-quarter results reflect strong performance across our businesses," said Kenneth M. Jacobs, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lazard. "In both Financial Advisory and Asset Management, we are serving clients with a differentiated model that combines deep local insights with fully global perspective and capabilities."

Analysts are expecting company to post EPS of $3.39 in 2017. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 12.8x and PEG ratio 3.1. Analysts are currently expecting 2018 EPS of $3.66, which implies a 2018 forward P/E for shares at 11.8x. This is below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19x. In other words, despite the stock trading near 52-week high, LAZ remains poised to deliver value.

Revenue Sources - Strong performance

Source: Company Fillings

In Q12017, LAZ's financial advisory segment contributed 52.5% and asset management contributed 42.8% of total revenue.

Financial advisory segment had revenue of $336 million (up 23% YoY). Following major M&A transactions were completed during Q12017: Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim's swap of businesses valued at €11.4 billion and €6.7 billion, respectively; Harman's $8.7 billion sale to Samsung; Banca Popolare di Milano's €5.5 billion merger with Banco Popolare; ARIAD's $5.2 billion sale to Takeda; Air Products' $3.8 billion sale of its Performance Materials Division to Evonik; and Värde Partners' sale of NewDay to Cinven and CVC Capital Partners.

Asset management segment had revenue of $278 million (up 26% YoY). In Q12017, AUM was $215 billion (up 13% YoY), primarily driven by market appreciation. Also, Net inflows of $3.3 billion were primarily driven by strategies in LAZ global & multi-regional equity and emerging markets platforms.

Income Statement Analysis - Improving operational efficiency

Source: Morningstar

Over the past 5 quarters, Financial advisory segments contribution increased to 52.5% from 51.9% and Asset management segment decreased to 42.8% from 45.8%, primarily driven by highly visible, complex M&A transactions and other advisory assignments.

Income before tax margin increased to 23.56% from 19.29% (427 bps improvement). This is primarily due to decreasing trend in operating expenses. Also, net income margin improved from 13.10% to 16.87%.

Current Valuation

Investors should look at valuation methodologies when deciding whether to enter or exit a stock. Valuation is driven by perceived growth, risks and investors' willingness to pay. There are various methods available to assess the valuation of a stock.

Source: Morningstar

I have discussed, that based on forward P/E ratio LAZ is trading at way below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19x.

Current Price/Earnings ratio is 13.5x which is below industry average of 15.1x, S&P 500 of 21.2x and LAZ's 5 year is 28.2x.

Price/Book ratio is 4.6x which is above industry average of 1.8x and S&P 500 of 3.0x but lower than LAZ's 5 year is 7.5x. Price/Sales ratio is 2.3x below industry average of 2.4x and Price/Cash Flow are higher than the industry average but lower than S&P 500 .

LAZ has solid dividend yield of 3.6% higher than industry average & S&P 500.

Market View - Positive

Source: Nasdaq

On May 17, 2017, LAZ's stock increased by 30% over the last 12 months. Of the analysts covering company, 4 recommended it as a "Strong Buy," and 1 recommended it as a "Hold"

My Recommendation: Buy Rating

I will recommend Buy rating for LAZ based on the following factors:

1. LAZ has a striking earnings surprise history over the trailing five quarters and positive consensus estimates.

2. Strong performance across LAZ businesses

3. Analysts are expecting company to post EPS of $3.39 in 2017. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 12.8x and PEG ratio 3.1. Analysts are currently expecting 2018 EPS of $3.66, which implies a 2018 forward P/E for shares at 11.8x. This is below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19x. In other words, despite the stock trading near 52-week high, LAZ remains poised to deliver value

4. Improving operational efficiency

5. Current Price/Earnings ratio is 13.5x which is below industry average of 15.1x, S&P 500 of 21.2x and LAZ's 5 year is 28.2x.

6. LAZ has solid dividend yield of 3.6% higher than industry average & S&P 500.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.