Frontier Communications: Rebutting Mr. Resnick's Sohn Conference Short Recommendation, This Time By The Numbers

In this article, specific themes raised in his presentation are reviewed, this time with relevant background data and historical trends to rebut less well-supported claims in his thesis.

Mr. Resnick may have fantastic intuition about Frontier's future, but there is a massive gap between his description and actual operating performance of Frontier, both currently and historically.

In my view, claims made in the short recommendation appear to have been based upon intuition and generalizations rather than a clear, quantitative basis relying on trends demonstrated to date.

Mr. Resnick's presentation clearly rocked the market and FTR plummeted thereafter after he recommended shorting the common shares, indicating that it was headed for bankruptcy "soon".

(Author's Note: I attempted to secure the source data (presentation deck) to use as a basis for this article from Mr. Resnick/Jericho Capital and from the Sohn Conference. In this way, I could ground my article on those items specifically presented by Mr. Resnick. My request from Jericho Capital was declined (politely) and the Sohn Conference responded a week later with the reference to the publicly-available presentations (with no Resnick presentation included). As such, my only available record of the presentation that moved the market is second and third hand public reports on the presentation.)

On May 9th, Mr. Josh Resnick of Jericho Capital made a recommendation to short Frontier Communications common shares (NYSE:FTR). As reported in Seeking Alpha:

"Josh Resnick of Jericho Capital made the company his short pick, foretelling a bankruptcy ahead as the company is pinched by increasing competition and the debt it took on from acquiring wireline operations from Verizon. He's been short for years, he says -- and in just over two years, the stock has gone from over $8 to $1.43 today. The company's dealing with "monstrous" debt of about $18B, and net debt to EBITDA is headed to a multiple of six next year, from four now. Next up, he predicts: eliminating the dividend and then breaking covenants."

Elsewhere, it was reported that he had held the shares for "over 5 years," which is more consistent with the market price of $8, which it did not reach over the past few years, but was in that range in 2011.

Marketwatch reported "Resnick brandishes an old dial phone, noting that 32% of revenue comes from voice, which he expects to continue declining sharply," whatever that means. "Grandma is giving up her landline for a cell phone" headlined another report. Also reported in Marketwatch, "Resnick says the firm has been the longest standing short of his career at five years. He predicts the company is set to soon go bankrupt. he expects to see the entire dividend eliminated, but will still start burning cash."

Here are the key themes that I discerned from the summaries of his presentation:

The stock is going down and will continue to go down because it is going down... ... And a conclusion from a commentator referring to the presentation: "It is a short call at Sohn and there are a huge number of shares short," so I infer that it must be correct that Frontier is going out of business. Two inferences: Sohn recommendations are always right and high shorts means inevitable bankruptcy. The company has an unmanageable, "monstrous" debt. The company is going into bankruptcy "soon," whatever that means. We will deduce what that needs to mean from the structure of the trade going forward.

In the sections below, we will deal with each of these themes, either made by Mr. Resnick or raised on commentary on his presentation as "inevitable outcomes," but let's first take a look at Mr. Resnick's returns to date on the FTR short as well as the structure of the trade going forward and his prospects for making money on this short going forward.

Best assessment of Mr. Resnick's position to date:

Not having the source data from which to draw a specific return, one can still get a pretty good idea from the reporting about "being down from above $8," the "longest short of his career" and "being short for more than 5 years."

I went back into the price history for Frontier Communications during the period of more than five years but less than six. I use the highest priced FTR I could find in the period between 5 and 6 years old (high price during this period on May 9th, 2011) and premise a short made at that price. Details are provided here:

I congratulate Mr. Resnick and his team at Jericho Capital on a truly outstanding trade to date. Using a hypothetical sale that is consistent with the description, subtracting the dividends required to be provided by virtue of the short position and ignoring the carry (which has been separately reported by an SA contributor to be 3.5% for retail investors, so I anticipate that the institutional carry is smaller and not material) results in an outstanding trade by Mr. Resnick and his team.

Well done. Outstanding trade, so far.

Best assessment of Mr. Resnick's position going forward:

The prospects for future gains on this short, however, look less promising. Already sitting with a 410% gain (or thereabouts), facing very high payments for dividends and much less theoretical upside, one might imagine that Mr. Resnick ought to run up the flag, declare victory and move on rather than stay in a trade with a marginal return and high incremental costs.

The remaining upside is limited at best. Yes, as he was quoted, the stock can continue to go down by 100%. However, if FTR went bankrupt tomorrow, the incremental profit on the continued short would represent about a 20% increase of the gain already secured.

At the same time, the "ante" keeps going up very quickly, so the cost to stay in the game is high for the small incremental gain still possible. Every additional quarter holding the short position reduces the opportunity by 3.3%, or 13.2% annually, from the market price at the time of this calculation. Details are provided here:

Mr. Resnick indicated that he expected FTR to go into bankruptcy "soon." For his sake, he needs to be right on this. Otherwise, his gains will be dissipated by the "carry" cost of dividend coverage.

Making things more problematic for his future trade, a rapid bankruptcy is not consistent with historical trends for Frontier Communications. Everyone agrees that Frontier has been in revenue decline; however, what is required for Mr. Resnick's thesis to be correct is a massive, negative change from that existing trend of decline to result in a bankruptcy filing "soon." Otherwise, he will continue to pay dividends while he waits, and, if he waits seven years, he will not be able to make a penny, even if he gets his wished-for filing.

As you will see below, the author believes it is very unlikely to have a bankruptcy filing, soon or in the foreseeable future, does not believe that the recently reduced dividend will be eliminated and will demonstrate why to both, by the numbers.

Frontier Communications Equity Is Going Down to Zero:

One key theme in the description of the presentation, as well as the commentary related to it, is the concept of past declines in market price of FTR (or other security) resulting in inevitable bankruptcy. Some comparisons have been made between FTR and other equities (that may or may not been in the original presentation) that have been raised by others in discussing the presentation and the implications of it.

So here is a recent example of a stock that plummeted much more quickly than FTR has (by 80% in 7 or so months) and had the dividend cut by 95%, much greater than the recent 62% reduction in the FTR dividend. This was an overleveraged company hitting a weak patch of revenue, cutting the dividend 95%, and undermining confidence in the ability of the company to remain a viable entity. In addition, there were worries about major litigation risks, representing an existential threat to the company due to large potential legal liabilities. This is what happened in the first period of this severe decline:

While the stock appears as if it is headed to zero, having declined by about 80+%, it finally stabilizes at a low level. It reaches a brief period of stability at this low price, then snaps back higher by 300% in a relatively short period of time, as shown here:

Earnings improve incrementally, the legal situation is resolved (removing the existential threat) and the cash flow begins to catch up to the leverage, reassuring the market that the interest can be serviced. I am sure that this is an oversimplification of a more complex situation. Be that as it may, the result of these incremental improvements are:

This is not a made-up story. This is the history of Chemours (NYSE:CC) after it was spun out of DuPont (NYSE:DD) and had a very difficult early history.

Readers, especially Frontier skeptics and bears, will immediately pounce on the obvious question: Why is this relevant to Frontier, which is its own unique situation?

In fact, that is the point I wish to make. Each distressed situation is indeed its own situation and needs to be evaluated on its own merits. Inappropriate analogies to unrelated situations can lead to dangerous conclusions.

The Chemours analogy to Frontier can be reasonably criticized, but why is the Chemours analogy any worse than the many other, equally irrelevant references to other equally inappropriate company case histories with no similarity to Frontier. Chemours may indeed be irrelevant, but so are Enron or Solyndra or others raised in post-presentation commentary. Yet, these companies have been used in discussion as a precedent that Frontier "inevitably will follow" to zero.

Actually, FTR will not inevitably follow these companies to zero just as it is not pre-ordained to recover like Chemours. FTR finds itself in its own situation and ought to be judged on its own merits, not some marginally inappropriate analogy to another unrelated equity facing fundamentally different problems.

There are three lessons that can be learned from the Chemours experience that may be relevant:

Equity with plummeting market prices are not destined to go into bankruptcy and the Chemours situation is one clear example. With apologies to Dr. Samuelson, plummeting stock prices have predicted 9 out of the last 4 bankruptcy filings. It can be that a company with a plummeting stock price will file for bankruptcy, but a declining stock price is no "per se" guarantee or evidence that it will. If there was an analogous situation, then it might well be Chemours. A highly leveraged company with strong cash flow, which is perceived (at least) to be imperiled, may sound vaguely familiar to those following Frontier Communications. Recognizing that there is a dispute about the sustainability of that cash flow, as there was with Chemours, it is worth noting that once the view began to change, the market price reacted vigorously and snapped back quickly, giving shorts little opportunity to exit. Shorts should take note. Companies with declining stock prices do not go into bankruptcy because of the declining stock price. Rather, investors fearing bankruptcy drive down equity prices by selling (fleeing). Declining stock prices are a result of the fear of the filing, not a cause of the filing. The cause of a bankruptcy will be inadequate cash flow to service debt payments, not a declining stock price. As such, cash flow relative to interest payments should be the focal point, not tangential issues like stock prices.

"Shorts are in the Name, So It Must Be Going to Zero":

Related to the item above, there has been a common assumption that the shorts are right and that a high level of short interest is a clear sign of a massive number of bearish speculators driving down the stock price.

So we have one viewpoint as reflected in the summary of Mr. Resnick's presentation: Shorts are in the name because it is going to zero. Furthermore, the existence of the "massive" short position is positive evidence that it is going to zero (i.e., into bankruptcy).

An argument for the truth of this position would be if there were no other explanation for why the short count is so astronomically high.

But is there any other explanation?

Well, how about a hedge on the FTRPR preferred? In this position, one can go long 1 share FTRPR and short 20 shares FTR. Upon conversion in June 2018, FTRPR will be converted into 20 shares FTR, both covering the short and expunging both the long FTRPR and the short FTR position, leaving only the net income of the preferred dividend over the need to cover the common dividends, to wit:

As you can see, one has a reasonably high probability to secure a 33+% return in 15 months with this approach. You would have to invoke a bankruptcy or near bankruptcy, not in three years, but in the next 15 months, to argue that a loss of income or capital impairment is likely. As you will see below, with a margin of safety, this is highly unlikely.

In my view, probably different than many market participants at this point given the overwhelmingly bearish sentiment towards FTR, I believe that the vast number of shorts are not bearish speculators, but rather calculating players, such as hedgers, arbitrageurs and value-oriented investors, taking a position that FTR will survive for 15 months to secure a 34% yield on their outlay.

This very high return more than compensates the value investor for the risk that they are taking. I refer to these as hedged shorts as opposed to unhedged traders speculating on continued declines of FTR as "naked" shorts (unhedged by FTRPR, not that they have not borrowed the FTR as required).

OK, so this is a possible alternative, is there any evidence that this is actually the source of the shorts rather than bearish speculators?

Here is a chart using the short interest data on FTR from Nasdaq.com:

One doesn't see much in this chart, other than there is an upward bias on the short interest, for which there could be several causes. One can see from this why it is interpreted by bears as a "definitive" measure that FTR's days are numbered, as short interest is rising inexorably.

Here is evidence that it is something else. Let's draw a least squares line through all of this data (not a single data point, but all of the data available):

Again, one sees a clearly defined upward bias trend with a R2 of 0.78, relatively definitive as market data goes. Of course, one could reasonably invoke an increased bearish sentiment as a cause for the risk in short interest.

Now, let's extrapolate this least squared line to June 29th, 2018 to see how the number of shares expected to be short on that day compares to the number of shares to be delivered on that date. The blue line represents the increasing short share count while the brown line represents the number of FTR "old" shares to be created at conversion (obviously, these will be converted into fewer, higher value shares due to the 15:1 split, but the data is constituted in the "old" shares and I chose to use that convention to illustrate the point):

The least squares line project to a point at the time of conversion (June 29th, 2018), indicating that the trend of shares short is building to a number of shares close to the 385MM to be converted. The line overshoots that number by about 20MM shares. One explanation is that this is not a true difference and that it represents "extrapolation error" as we are extrapolating the data "from a year away," far from the point of the existing data.

That is, the difference is not real and the small difference between two lines, one of which is being extrapolated from too great a distance, creating an error. This explanation would argue that the short interest is represented 100% by arbs involved in hedging FTRPR to capture the difference in income.

Interestingly, if that difference is indeed significant (but maybe not exactly 20MM shares), it would suggest that there are some appreciable amount of non-hedging short positions; that is, there is some number of true, bearish short positions. Indeed, Mr. Resnick's presentation has confirmed that they do exist to some degree (that there are naked short, speculative positions). However, this would also strongly suggest that, while there may be bearish positions, that they remain in a distinct minority relative to the hedging arb positions.

In either case, the amount of short interest, implied by the short recommendation to be a large amount of bearish sentiment, turns out to be nothing of the kind and really represents a different type of investment. As such, the argument that the large short interest suggests widespread bearish sentiment and a harbinger of future problems is mooted if that short interest is represented 90-100% as arbitrageurs, not bearish speculators.

That the line converges near 385MM shares is an argument, but not proof, that the majority of short interest is held by arbs.

So, a market participant/reader can choose to take one of two positions, either:

- there is a large number of short positions relative to hedgers reflecting the coming pending disaster that is FTR and it is a simple coincidence the trend of short interest data suggests that they converge with 385MM shares on the conversion date. This is positive evidence of distress and probable bankruptcy; or

- there are a large number of hedgers relative to true shorts that are methodically collecting a larger, 34% return in 15 months than is justified by the risk of capital impairment in that short a time with the number of hedgers steadily climbing as we close in on conversion to reduce risk of a "naked" ownership of FTRPR.

Evidence of impending doom... or... shrewd arbs securing a high income more than compensating for the risk being taken. The choice is yours.

A "Monstrous" Debt Load:

Mr. Resnick positioned the "monstrous" debt load of Frontier clearly as a key contributor to the inevitable Frontier bankruptcy and future demise. Since this was a worrisome claim, if true, I went back to look at the debt load of FTR as well as peer companies in the telecom industry: AT&T (NYSE:T), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN), Sprint (NYSE:S), T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), and Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB).

I have tabulated some headline measures of debt related to the size of the enterprise to compare the size of the "monstrous" debt load carried by Frontier Communications to other peer companies. Debt is indexed to other measures of the size of the company. Specifically, the measures include debt versus revenue, assets and EBITDA along with a comparison of 2016 interest expense to ttm EBITDA). The table is provided here:

Ooops, sorry. I didn't have the space to include company names and I accidentally randomized the order of the companies in the table as well.

However, since the debt load is so very "monstrous," should you not be able to pick Frontier out at a glance? After all, "monstrous" debt load should be so outsized that it should be immediately obvious to even a casual observer, right?

Not obvious with a first look? Need help? OK. A is AT&T, while E is VZ, to provide some calibration.

OK, now you picked F? Sorry, wrong, that is Windstream Holdings.

How about another guess?

The point of this exercise is not to argue that Frontier is not overlevered. Let's be clear: it is overlevered. It needs to reduce debt as I have argued in earlier articles.

However, Mr. Resnick portrayed the situation (as portrayed by second and third-hand reports) as so large, so monstrous that it is not repairable, vastly greater than the "debt towers" of other peer companies, an obelisk of doom towering over the debt of all other peer companies. This table shows that to be true, but to be true to a much smaller degree than the embellishment "monstrous" would suggest.

You do not see this outsized debt in the table; otherwise, you could have picked FTR out in a flash. Rather, you see a company (Frontier) that does indeed have a higher debt load than most, but not all, peers. One should see a problem that needs to be addressed, not this over-arching condition for which there is no possible resolution.

Comparing Frontier (recommended as a short) with CenturyLink (recommended to be a long by another speaker), which are listed next to each other in the table, Frontier would need to slim down by about $6B in debt to be comparable and take discussion of their balance sheet off the table as a concern. This is a daunting but doable task as we will show below, even using a less-than-positive outlook on Frontier.

Rapid Declines in Revenue Drive Company to File for Bankruptcy "in a Short Time":

Apparently, as reported, Grandma is giving up her landline for a cell phone, according to reports of Mr. Resnick's presentation.

OK. Got it. Telephony in general and Frontier's business specifically are being degraded by competition from both wireless and cable. I can believe that. In fact, these factors are probably key factors in Frontier's slow decline in revenue over the past few years, to wit:

Over the past four years, Frontier's revenue (excluding acquisitions) has been in secular decline at a rate of 3.84%, let's call it 4%. That is why claims in some articles about Frontier's "growth" (from acquisitions) is a bit misleading, as that "growth" has come at a terrible price in terms of operational disruption, customer dissatisfaction and significant additional (unwelcome) leverage. It is NOT a thesis in this article that Frontier's "growth" is a reason to buy Frontier (FTR or FTRPR).

To determine the impact of this decline of revenue on cash flow, we will use the model in an earlier article, "Why Frontier is not Going to Zero" (found here) with which we did the same thing in that article (Appendix in the previous article has a lengthy description of the model). Start with a continuation of this trend over the long run (of a 4% decline in revenue each successive year) for the 10-year period.

Modify the 2017 results by reducing the revenue by a full 10% (greater than that in the 1Q of 8.8% annualized) to reflect the impact of the CTL acquisition to current year results (and an expectation that difficulties continue for 6 quarters after the consummation of the deal, lasting through the 3Q'17).

Add other known changes (call center revenue removed, interest expense reduced due to redeemed debt on April 17th, 2017, reduced dividend expense) and calculate financial performance going forward. At this point, we have an advantage, relative to the earlier article, that we know the degree to which the dividend is cut, a major contributor to the amount of cash available and a big player in the cash flow evaluation:

So, all expenses are met, especially interest expense out to the 10 year horizon. In that same time, dividends can be paid at the current rate (adjusting for the preferred dividends and the elimination of the preferred shares creating new common shares) out to that same 10-year horizon. A total of $5B is available to reduce debt during the decade, including $2.6B in the next five years to address maturities during that time, and $2.7B in common dividend payments are made (preferreds calculated but not shown).

This model also includes a capital expense line of 12% of revenue (same as 2017) in "sustain" capex (improvement capex). Just in passing, the model incorporates no economic benefit of the capex spending to avoid overly biasing the model in an overly positive way. Indeed, this is a relatively pessimistic assumption.

So, if one invokes a case of 10% revenue decline in 2017 relative to 2016, then uses historical decline rates thereafter, Frontier has no need to go into bankruptcy in 2017, 2018 or 2019 or even 2027. Book value (not shown) declines as one is not reinvesting into the business as aggressively, but as we have seen with acquisitions, Frontier is not (yet) delivering reinvestment returns, so I don't want to see them invest until we do.

But wait, Owl, loss of voice, broadband and internet from Frontier are going to drive down revenue much faster than historical levels, isn't it?

Why?

Cable has been available for at least four decades with the potential to compete with telephony. At the same time, common use of wireless has been available for over two decades (I had a cell phone in 1997, so I assume nearly everyone else had a "handy" five years before I did as I am always last with this new stuff).

So why would, in 2017, services from Frontier be dropped so catastrophically, when they were not in 2016, 2013 or 1997 (or any other previous year)? If wireless and cable were so absolutely dominant in their ability to crush Frontier, would this not have happened by now? Why are Grandmas all through the Frontier territories suddenly going to reject their landlines in 2017 at a faster rate, multiples of rates in all other previous years?

Is Frontier's customer experience so much worse in 2017 than it was in 2015 to justify twice to three times the lost customers? Many commentators theorize that Frontier's ability to deliver service is bad in 2017, but were they also not saying that about service in earlier years as well?

There is not a hint of an explanation for this discontinuity in Frontier's ability to compete, yet a catastrophic downward lurch in revenue is postulated without any credible thesis to explain this significant gap downward in performance. This feels like wishful thinking on the part of the bears, not an assessment grounded in analysis.

If, instead, Grandmas give up their landlines in 2017 the same way as 2016 or 1997, then we will see a slow, steady decline, as shown in the historical data. If that is the case, you get the financials modeled above based upon that decline, which do not result in a bankruptcy "soon" or at all, or anything remotely close.

The Over-Under:

The bears believe that the current rate of revenue decline represents the "true" rate including the CTL assets (even as they have not yet been stabilized). OK. Revenue declined 2.2%, so revenue was a factor of 0.978 in 1Q'17 relative to 4Q'16. Therefore, decline for the year would equal (0.978)4 or a factor of 0.915. Let's call it 0.91 or a decline of 9% going forward.

Here is the model prediction for a 9% decline going forward:

So, if revenue declined in a straight line at a 9% rate per year, you have a problem. However, you start having an inability to pay interest in about 2023, not "soon" in 2018 or 2019. At the same time, one is still paying 12% revenue as Capex, one is still paying the dividend and one is paying down debt, just not at a pace to reduce interest expense sufficiently quickly.

This would assume that management would take no action in those seven years to address the revenue declines (although the model basis is that they would be maintaining SG&A as a percent of revenue). So that result is bad, but it still does not create the imminent demise of Frontier as described in Mr. Resnick's presentation.

To drive Frontier out of business "soon" (by 2019), one would need to see declines of revenue at unprecedented rates of decline near 15%, to wit:

Now, one can see rapid deterioration and a complete inability of Frontier to begin to restructure their debt with some prepayment. Therefore, if one started to see consistent 4% quarterly declines on revenue (not customers, revenue) over an extended period, then Frontier could be pushed into real distress.

However, that is the big "if," isn't it? We have not, in spite of all of the criticism of Frontier, seen consistent quarterly losses of 4% or even close. During the past four years, we have seen 4% per year, not per quarter. In 1Q'17, we saw something like half that quarterly loss, even as they were working through their non-paying customers to work them out of the system, through which I estimate they will be through by 4Q'17.

The real problem with the thesis of Mr. Resnick is that the "Over Under" point to justify the current value is so far away from (below) historical norms that the company is not required to improve from where they are to end up with financial results above expectations. They just need "to keep breathing" and do what they have always done. Just this will deliver performance two to three times the "Over Under" point for this trade. If they delivered a revenue loss of 4% and the thesis required 15% losses, it will not be hard to match up well against that "nearly impossible to deliver bad result."

Conclusions:

Mr. Josh Resnick recommended a short position in Frontier Communications common equity , arguing, among other things:

1. That the common was down, suggesting that the stock going down was evidence that a bankruptcy was in the offing - but as we have seen, drops in market price do not reliably predict bankruptcy filings;

2. that the high number of shorts was evidence of distress - but as we have seen, more evidence exists of an arbitrage delivering a 34% gain at risk more than compensated by the return than bearish sentiment and, as such, this clear evidence of negative market sentiment melts away as it appears to be arbs, not bears;

3. that Frontier has a "monstrous" debt - which is really being over-levered (but manageably so) plus some dramatic flair and embellishment; and

4. that Frontier will see precipitous decline - but only if we see a catastrophic change in operating results that are unprecedented in recent history, with no explanation or credible thesis as to why the performance would change, suddenly and so drastically.

Many hedge fund managers are brilliant and insightful (truly); specifically, it would not surprise me to find that Mr. Resnick and his team are among those brilliant investors. It may well be that Mr. Resnick has insight into Frontier that I do not have.

However, if he is going to be right about Frontier, it won't be due to these arguments. Especially with items #2 and #4, it seems less like great insight and more like desperation, with Mr. Resnick attempting to draw to an inside straight. He appears to be throwing the percentages to the wind and I think that he will regret it. He should simply close the trade, declare victory on the 410% that he has made and brag to his investors about the excellent trade that started in 2011 and finished in May of 2017. That would be the prudent move.

I am very much on the other side of the trade and am buying FTR by buying FTRPR, which I believe is the percentage way to take this risk. As you will see below, I continue to buy, having added to my position last Monday.

I recommend that long term, risk tolerant value investors be buying/continue buying FTRPR. Sip, don't gulp, if you decide to buy, however. Buy some, see how things work out and the trajectory of the security, then decide if you want to buy additional shares. Buy in stages to reduce risk. For an example, see the appendix.

Just One More Thing:

Well, one good thing came out of Mr. Resnick's presentation. The prices plummeted yet again, providing yet another opportunity to buy. On Monday, May 15th, I added yet another 20% to my position at a full cost (including commissions) of $32.94/FTRPR share. My updated total basis for FTRPR is included in the appendix below.

At $32.94/share, I will receive back $13.91 in the next 15 months, representing a return of 42% of my capital. The remaining $19.03 will be converted into 20 "old" shares at a basis of $0.9515 each (the reverse split "new" share basis of $14.27/share). Based upon my modeled estimate of $0.45 FCF/"old" share, this will provide nearly a 50% yield of FCF on every dollar of investment at this price.

My blended price is $49.94 at cost, reduced to $48.49 based upon payments already received. During the next 15 months, I will reduce this basis another $13.91 to $34.58. At conversion, I will convert to 20 "old" shares at $1.73 or "new," reverse split shares at $25.94. The estimated $0.45 FCF/"old" share will deliver a 26% FCF yield on my blended investment, including a 9.2% dividend yield as well as about 18% invested to enhance assets and increase the equity part of the enterprise value.

Appendix - Update on Cost Basis of FTRPR:

