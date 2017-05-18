What Has Changed The Oil Market Forever - Why It Has Sprung A Trap On OPEC

Source: Stock Photo

It was never a good idea for OPEC, Russia and others to put a production deal in place. At the time they did so the oil market that would usually respond positively to those actions in the past, no longer existed. This is why the results of the cuts are so anemic, and why the deal will, without a doubt, be extended.

There's a more important element in play, which is why OPEC is caught in a trap of its own making; one where it has no exit strategy without crushing the price of oil and causing it to go into another downward spiral.

What has changed the oil market forever isn't only the obvious increase in production coming from U.S. shale, but how the sector produces oil in and of itself, which makes some of the former metrics used to gauge stockpile levels, not as relevant as in the past.

Action versus reaction

First, I want to talk about the impact of U.S. shale in regard to action versus reaction. This is vital to understand because whoever is forcing the reaction is the one controlling the market. In the case of oil and gas, it's obvious this is the U.S. shale producers. It's why OPEC and others are spinning their wheels trying to manipulate the price of oil as they have in the past, without success.

What U.S. shale producers are doing is going about the business of continuing to improve efficiencies and productivity, while its competitors try to prop up the price of oil to desired levels. Effectively, what's happening is those cutting oil production are underwriting the U.S. shale market by slightly supporting the price of oil.

Even with production nowhere near its full potential, U.S. shale producers have become the swing producers of the world. What they do is now what matters. The reason why is there is little that will change with overall OPEC or Russian production in the future. There may be some tweaks and general improvements that give a modest boost to production, but they are close to full capacity.

Shale producers on the other hand, will lead the U.S. to become the production leader in the near future, which will further strengthen their hold on the direction of the market.

Why stockpiles metrics aren't what they used to be

What almost all investors and analysts aren't taking into consideration in regard to the disruption from the U.S. shale industry is how it has had an impact on stockpiles.

When hearing the news about the market rebalancing and stockpiles being drawn down, it makes be give out a big yawn, because storage measurements are no longer near as relevant as in the past, because they no longer need to be used to reflect the oil that can quickly be brought to market.

In other words, shale rock itself is the new storage facility, and as long as shale oil producers continue to drill but not complete wells, they have essentially created their own underground storage facility that can be accessed at the opportune time.

The major disruption to the oil industry comes from the ability of shale producers to leave the oil in the ground until the market conditions are most conducive to profits, or when the companies need to generate more revenue. The result is higher production, but the hidden value is in the ability of companies to sit and wait. OPEC and others can do nothing to stop this, and the cost of preparing the wells for quick production has been going down for some time.

This is a powerful competitive advantage for companies with exposure to shale.

So when we hear about stockpiles coming down, the first thing that should come to our minds is how much oil is being stored in the ground in DUC wells that can be quickly brought into production. Those reserves need to be thought of as stockpiles from now on, is the point I'm making. Any measurement of stockpiles leaving those reserves out will result in not accurately reading short-term supply potential.

Why OPEC is caught in a trap

Understanding the underground storage facilities that shale represents in the form of DUC wells, it's easy to see why OPEC and others participating in the production cuts are frustrated and surprised at the lack of impact on the price of oil. It's also why they will have to extend the deal into the future.

Here's the trap OPEC has entered into. It decided, against its better judgment, to go ahead and cut oil production. It apparently believed the increase in demand would offset any increase in output from shale producers, and the cuts would fairly quickly rebalance the market and bring a meaningful decline in stockpiles. It obviously isn't how it worked out.

Now the problem for OPEC and others, is how they exit the deal. If they were to end the agreement, all the oil off the market would be brought back. That would crush the price of oil, which would also be a self-inflicted wound for those participating in the cuts. It would bring back the extreme downward pressure on the price of oil that prompted the deal in the first place.

Here's the issue: how does OPEC ever end this deal when shale oil can be stockpiled in the thousands of DUC wells. Traditional storage facilities will be drawn down, but you can't draw down shale oil without bringing it to market. Its natural shale storage facilities versus traditional above-ground oil storage facilities. Only measuring one is to miss what's behind the failed deal.

Conclusion

As it stands now, OPEC can't end the production cut deal without devastating the price of oil. Using traditional storage metrics as the way of determining the success or failure of stockpiles represents only part of the new oil market.

Shale rock is the new storage facility, and with producers able to bring them into production in a very short time, and companies continuing to increase the number of DUC wells ready to be brought into production, it further shows the troubling problem OPEC and non-OPEC participants in the output cut deal face.

More and more oil is being stored in shale, in the sense it can be rapidly brought to market. Nothing can be done to change this reality.

So when thinking in terms of shale production and why it has so disrupted the market, natural storage in terms of DUC wells should be the first thing thought of by investors. Yes, the increase in oil is the product of that storage, but being able to prepare the wells for rapid production is what represents the full force of the disruption.

Measuring physical storage facilities is no longer enough; all storage facilities, including how much oil is represented in DUC wells, must now be part of the process. Anyone not making that part of their data, will wonder why they continue to be baffled by the lack of visibility in regard to oil price movements.

DUC wells are the new storage facilities. Weaponizing them in the form of production under opportune market conditions is the huge competitive advantage shale producers have. It's what the real disruption of the oil and gas market is, and why production cut deals can never have the predictable impact they've had in the past.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.